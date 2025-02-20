virtual office business

University of Illinois Shutdown & Virtual Learning Business

Learn how the University of Illinois partnered with Verizon to provide virtual learning technology. Discover how students succeeded during a campus shutdown.
Penske Entertainment: Virtual Events Case Study Business

See how Verizon Business’s technology solutions enabled Penske Entertainment to support driving teams and fans during the Indy 500 in this virtual events case study.
Remote Internet Access Solutions Case Study Business

Read customer success stories on remote internet solutions from Verizon. Discover how Verizon has helped facilitate projects using remote internet access.
Verizon Business to host first-ever joint virtual event with Apple for enterprise customers

Verizon Business will hold a virtual event for global enterprise customers on Thursday, November 19 at 1pm ET (10am PT).
Verizon Business expands Virtual Network Services portfolio with Cisco’s ENCS

Verizon Business Group is expanding its Virtualized Network Services portfolio, adding Cisco’s Enterprise Network Compute System (ENCS) to its existing catalog of compute devices.
Verizon Business expands BlueJeans Telehealth for data-driven virtual care

Verizon Business announced new partner integrations and enhancements to its BlueJeans Telehealth platform designed to help improve the overall quality of virtual care.
One Talk Virtual Extensions Wireless Business

Keep all your business locations connected,One Talk from Verizon Organizations with multi-site locations may experience difficulty in keeping all its locations connected. One Talk from Verizon can help solve this issue. In this example use case, a furniture distributor turned to One Talk and its virtual extensions feature to connect its various satellite locations with corporate headquarters. These extensions gave the distributor a quick and easy way to connect its employees, remote locations and even vendors. The distributor could use a 10-digit code that worked like that employee or vendor's direct line, helping everyone to stay in touch. Use case Read how One Talk helps a furniture distributor improve sales by staying connected to remote locations in a cost-effective way. Challenges,Keeping remote locations, workforces and partners connected can be a challenge, especially if you're using an older phone system. A large office-furniture distributor has its headquarters in Chicago, with satellite showrooms located across the country. Many of the distributor's showrooms were located in areas not serviced by its legacy PBX system. It wanted a convenient, cost-effective way to connect these locations to headquarters. Solutions,The distributor decided to add One Talk℠ from Verizon, with service on the Verizon 4G LTE network, to its business operations. The enhanced enterprise features available in One Talk, such as the ability to create virtual on-net extensions, gave the distributor a quick and easy way to connect employees and vendor partners remotely. It could use virtual onnet extensions to create a custom short code for any 10-digit phone number inside or outside the company. These codes worked with the distributor's legacy PBX system, which made phones in the main office reachable from any of the distributor's remote locations. Results,With One Talk in place, the distributor created virtual on-net extension short codes for its headquarters and remote locations, including key vendor partners. Each of the remote showrooms could now call personnel located at the headquarters by directly dialing their PBX extension, which helped them connect faster. And because vendor partners also had extensions, the distributor could have its questions about production and delivery times answered more quickly. The addition of One Talk helped the distributor stay connected, which helped it become more efficient and sell more furniture. Learn moreyour Verizon Wireless business specialist to learn more about how One Talk can help you connect your teams and remote locations. For more information about One Talk, or visit a Verizon Wireless near you. Network details & coverage maps at vzw.com. © 2018 Verizon. UC1740918,The above content is provided for information purposes only. All information included herein is subject to change without notice. Verizon is not responsible for any direct or indirect damages, arising from or related to use or reliance of the above content. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
MiCTA Streamlined Virtual Health Care for Members Business

MiCTA members can receive access to telehealth solutions from Verizon,Dependable communication is a must for the public sector. In the healthcare space, effective, reliable communication can mean the difference between life and death. It's vital for fostering collaboration among your team, responding quickly to the needs of patients—and achieving your mission. During uncertain times, maintaining critical care and operations is even more important. You not only need a network that can support crucial services virtually whenever and wherever they're needed, but you also need above-the-network solutions that will raise productivity and increase the efficiency of your organization. Verizon has these solutions and they're available to MiCTA members now. . * Indicates a required field. Urgent, patient-centered care need not be exclusive to office visits any longer. With BlueJeans Telehealth, patients can now engage in care discussions with their provider via the method most convenient to them for a remote visit. Features like a quick-join mode enable patients to join their virtual visit in a single click, without requiring an app download. Electronic Health Record (EHR) integration enables seamless patient scheduling from within the EHR to support clinical workflow and evolving hybrid practice models. Branded patient waiting rooms, virtual check-in, and patient education can support a virtual experience that replicates an in-person visit. Real-time language interpretation service integrations can bridge the divide of language barriers and tech literacy. And the integration of the Apple Health tool kit will enable patients to sync their health and wellness tracking data for discussion with their clinician. Previously inconceivable, remote patient monitoring (RPM), remote care and even diagnostic medicine are now possible with Verizon's high quality BlueJeans Telehealth solution. Social workers and psychiatrists would have the ability to offer their patients more options for face-to-face remote visits. Physicians will be able to decide whether in-person care is necessary, saving them and the patient the inconvenience of travel. Additionally, the scheduling process is streamlined with BlueJeans to support clinician workflow. After all, the aim of a move to a complete or even partial Virtual-First model would always be to do so without compromising quality of care. The Virtual-First model is also good for consistency—allowing more quality care and steady service to be provided. At Verizon, we've seen an unprecedented need for connected capabilities to sustain critical operations—voice and video conferencing solutions, phones and tablets, data security, the integration of RPM devices, and the assurance of a reliable network that enables uninterrupted connectivity. As awful as a pandemic is, COVID-19 served as the impetus for implementing new technologies that sharply alter the ways we work. In the medical field, it accelerated innovation in policy change, clearing potentially years of red tape to make way for new processes and policy. MiCTA members can leverage this pivotal moment in time and move purposefully to address their digital transformation with these tools. We are just beginning to scratch the surface on the promise of connected health. The power of 5G, edge computing and artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled solutions will shape the evolution of real-time virtual care. These remote networks must also be aware and ready for evolving cyberattacks. Hackers know that the public sector is traditionally a softer target and are doubling down on their attacks on remote offices. Verizon is respected globally as a leader in cybersecurity knowledge and solutions. With one of the largest global IP networks, it has unprecedented insight into security threats, and for the past 14 years it has published the Data Breach Investigations Report (DBIR). Verizon has a proven track record of successfully teaming with consortium members to develop successful strategies around not just health care but all business areas. Verizon Wireless received the lowest rate of reported problems in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Wireless Network Quality Study Volume 1 (tied in the Southwest) of customers' perceptions of network performance with wireless carriers. University of Illinois Shutdown & Virtual Learning Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. How the University of Illinois supports students during (and beyond) campus shutdowns,No one—not even large universities with storied legacies—could have prepared for how disruptive the COVID-19 pandemic would be. The is a public university with more than 51,000 students from more than 100 countries. It's also an innovation powerhouse: the first graphical web browser was developed there, and it's home to a research park that's a technology hub for Fortune 500 companies and startups alike. But like many universities, the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign had to quickly pivot to virtual learning when college campuses shut down to stem the spread of the coronavirus, all while finding ways to creatively tap into technology to benefit its community. The university leveraged its existing partnership with Verizon to implement flexible solutions, offering student technology programs that enabled virtual learning as well as rolling out a first-of-its-kind 5G Innovation Hub to drive research around emerging technologies. "The partnership with the university and Verizon is a unique experience that has allowed us to stay at the forefront of the evolution of technology and continue to meet our customers' needs and demands," said Uros Marjanovic, the lead network engineer in the university's IT department. "Additionally, the patience and empathy for our processes" benefited the partnership and contributed to the success of these initiatives, he said. With the help of this partnership, the university was able to weather an unprecedented disruption to campus life and lay the foundation for innovation at the same time. When the spring semester began in January 2020, UIUC was prepared for a full slate of in-person instruction, research and cultural and athletic events. But by the time spring break arrived in late March, the World Health Organization had declared COVID-19 a pandemic, and it became clear that the rest of the semester would need to go virtual for the sake of public health and safety. Students left campus, some without access to laptops or the internet while they were away. Faculty couldn't teach on-site, and many university employees faced challenges to perform their jobs without access to the technology they needed. The university needed a solution that would let the campus community remotely conduct its learning, teaching and research—and it needed one fast. In 2020, the school launched two programs that would allow students continue their studies off campus. The first was a technology program designed specifically for students receiving financial aid, who could request laptops to stay connected while off-campus. Some students who participated in the student technology program also did not have regular, reliable access to the internet while off campus, meaning they would only have half the technology resources they needed to learn in a virtual environment. To support these students, the university rolled out its second solution: a tech loan program in partnership with Verizon. The initiative let students without internet access request smartphones and/or mobile hotspots to continue their studies during the campus shutdown. As the fall semester came into view, the University of Illinois built on its spring successes, pursuing a flexible, blended approach that included online and in-person learning. Students and faculty members who felt safer meeting remotely could do so in virtual classrooms enabled in part by the Verizon-backed programs. "Having that cellular connectivity has really allowed our faculty, our staff and our students to take advantage of those virtual offerings and to continue doing university business and research," said Janet Jones, Associate Director of web and collaborative services at UIUC. The university knew it would need to create a safe classroom environment to facilitate in-person instruction, and that meant finding a way to manage access to campus buildings. Built by the university and deployed in August 2020, the Safer Illinois app was that solution. The app served as a sort of digital boarding pass, ensuring that anyone seeking entrance into a campus building was cleared for entry. It also provided a broad range of resources supporting community health and safety, for example displaying information about on-campus COVID-19 testing for students, faculty and staff who thought they might have contracted the virus and notifying members of the community about possible COVID-19 exposure. Soon after releasing the app, the university rolled out the Safer Illinois loan program so that students without martphones could receive one with the Safer Illinois app installed. By quickly responding to the COVID-19 crisis with flexible programs that delivered timely access to student technology, the University of Illinois was able to scale existing capacity to support new students in the fall and lay a strong foundation for future educational enhancements. "What we thought was going to be a short and sweet quick little project in March is actually still going on," Jones said. "We still have the tech loan program, we still get requests for cellular internet connectivity and devices, and we're still fulfilling those requests.",The university was able to deploy the right technology at the right time thanks in part to its flexible contractual arrangement with Verizon, which let authorized faculty and staff members approve purchases within budget. University personnel could reach out to their Verizon representatives for assistance with their questions. The flexibility prevented bottlenecks in the provisioning process, letting the university quickly mobilize the technology it needed. "Having the State of Illinois Central Management Services contract and being able to leverage that contract to ensure that all campus departments, colleges and groups are getting consistent pricing from a contract that's already been vetted by the state and by the university has really allowed us to get the services very quickly," Jones said. Strong connections are the heart of the campus experience. This is as true for network connectivity as it is for the community bonds that enable learning and innovation. The university's close-knit IT team has steadily pursued 5G network projects that set the stage for a host of future improvements to support the evolving technology needs of students, faculty and staff. This customer-centric approach to IT service delivery begins with providing 5G network connectivity in the campus buildings. The university's IT department had conducted regular surveys over the past several years to understand how well the existing technology in buildings at the Urbana-Champaign campus supported the people who use it. It learned that maintenance inspectors often could not get cellular network coverage while servicing basements and out-of-the-way areas in buildings. If an inspector was on-site dealing with a water leak, for example, there was a good chance they would not be able to receive phone calls or messages during that time, preventing them from coordinating their work or responding to other maintenance issues. The university IT team shared this feedback with Verizon's regional office in Schaumburg, Illinois, to address the problem. Verizon examined the campuses' existing 3G infrastructure, evaluated the feedback and the network analytics it had on hand, and decided that the existing network was due for an upgrade. In close coordination with the university's IT team, Verizon gradually implemented a holistic upgrade of the existing cellular network infrastructure, using network extenders and other devices not available when the original 3G network was erected. These enhancements laid the groundwork for future 5G connectivity, which will benefit the campus and its surrounding community. The university also noted that over time, students weren't using the landline phones in the residence halls, preferring to use their cellphones instead. The university maximized its technology investments based on student needs and continued enhancements to cellular and Wi-Fi coverage. The University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign isn't simply a world-class name in research, teaching and public engagement—it also aims to be a leading public research university. The university's Research Park is an innovation hub for startups, corporate research and development operations. It's home to more than 120 companies across a range of industries including digital agriculture, financial technology, data science and digital transformation. It also hosts university startups that engage the ingenuity of both students and full-time tech professionals. Thirty global corporations, including many Fortune 500 companies, have dedicated innovation centers at the Research Park. Meanwhile, the EnterpriseWorks incubator provides 43,000 square feet of space for laboratories, offices and collaboration areas for startups, which have received over $1.1 billion in venture capital funding to date. The university's innovation hub taps the student body in pursuing cutting-edge research. In October 2020, it became the first Verizon 5G Innovation Hub at a university research park or incubator. The 5G Innovation Hub, located in the EnterpriseWorks incubator, will help students, corporations and industry partners develop, test and demonstrate 5G-enabled solutions. will drive research and development in machine learning, the Internet of Things, robotics, artificial intelligence, guided vehicles, drones, manufacturing automation, virtual reality, data analytics and more. As part of the initiative to make the campus 5G-ready, Verizon and the university wired up Memorial Stadium with full 5G connectivity. The stadium, one of the centers of campus life, now boasts double the network capacity it offered in 2019. Anyone who's attended a major sporting event knows that it can be challenging to feel plugged into the broader fan community when network service is spotty during big games. With Memorial Stadium's new 5G capability, Fighting Illini fans can now freely stream and post their experiences in real time. "It's a big achievement," said Marjanovic. "The athletics department has been a great partner with us, and they have been wanting to do something like this for a very long time. We've been able to work with them on improving the fan-base experience. This is just helping them enhance that level of customer experience and providing things to the venue that they normally couldn't provide.",Lead Network Engineer, Technology Services at University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign,Lead Network Engineer, Technology Services at UIUC,About five months before the campus was shut down to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the University of Illinois launched UI Ride, a shuttle service that operates between the University of Illinois's Urbana-Champaign and Chicago campuses and the Discovery Partners Institute in Chicago. The shuttles offer Wi-Fi access and convenient workstations to help students make efficient use of their commutes between the campuses and minimize travel fatigue. Although shuttle service was temporarily halted when in-person schooling was suspended, it is expected to resume once the pandemic abates. In April and May of 2020, working with public school teachers, the university sent UI Ride shuttle buses to neighborhoods without reliable internet access so that families with school-age children have the resources they need to engage in remote learning. The UI Ride buses, which offer Wi-Fi within 60 feet of the vehicles, park in highly visible spots, and families can park their cars nearby or walk up and access the internet for free. One other University-funded bus also helped support local communities. In addition to serving as a Wi-Fi hotspot wherever it goes, the Hip Hop Xpress Double Dutch bus, founded and directed by Dr. Will Patterson, is a mobile innovation lab. The Hip Hop Xpress team not only records local musicians and hosts presentations by local activists, but also works to address social inequities. Among other visits, the Hip Hop Xpress was at the Canopy Club in Urbana for the What's Goin' On? celebration in July 2020. It also rolled into Springfield, East St. Louis' the House of Miles and to Chicago's Musical Arts institute in October 2020. UIUC's pandemic response was efficient and effective, in part due to its partnership with Verizon. The university team was able to hit the ground running and launch innovative initiatives quickly and efficiently. "It was really awesome, and that's going to hold true as Verizon continues to expand the technology to include 5G in some of their sites, which we think is the hope," Marjanovic said. "We're excited about some of the ideas that the Innovation Hub can bring—for example, some of the ties with [Amazon Web Services] and edge computing and connectivity for researchers. 