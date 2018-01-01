virtual office for business

University of Illinois Shutdown & Virtual Learning Business

Learn how the University of Illinois partnered with Verizon to provide virtual learning technology. Discover how students succeeded during a campus shutdown.
Penske Entertainment: Virtual Events Case Study Business

See how Verizon Business’s technology solutions enabled Penske Entertainment to support driving teams and fans during the Indy 500 in this virtual events case study.
Remote Internet Access Solutions Case Study Business

Read customer success stories on remote internet solutions from Verizon. Discover how Verizon has helped facilitate projects using remote internet access.
Verizon Business to host first-ever joint virtual event with Apple for enterprise customers

Verizon Business will hold a virtual event for global enterprise customers on Thursday, November 19 at 1pm ET (10am PT).
Verizon Business expands BlueJeans Telehealth for data-driven virtual care

Verizon Business announced new partner integrations and enhancements to its BlueJeans Telehealth platform designed to help improve the overall quality of virtual care.
Verizon Business expands Virtual Network Services portfolio with Cisco’s ENCS

Verizon Business Group is expanding its Virtualized Network Services portfolio, adding Cisco’s Enterprise Network Compute System (ENCS) to its existing catalog of compute devices.
MiCTA Streamlined Virtual Health Care for Members

MiCTA members can receive access to telehealth solutions from Verizon. Dependable communication is a must for the public sector. In the healthcare space, effective, reliable communication can mean the difference between life and death. It's vital for fostering collaboration among your team, responding quickly to the needs of patients—and achieving your mission. During uncertain times, maintaining critical care and operations is even more important. You not only need a network that can support crucial services virtually whenever and wherever they're needed, but you also need above-the-network solutions that will raise productivity and increase the efficiency of your organization. Verizon has these solutions and they're available to MiCTA members now. Urgent, patient-centered care need not be exclusive to office visits any longer. With BlueJeans Telehealth, patients can now engage in care discussions with their provider via the method most convenient to them for a remote visit. Features like a quick-join mode enable patients to join their virtual visit in a single click, without requiring an app download. Electronic Health Record (EHR) integration enables seamless patient scheduling from within the EHR to support clinical workflow and evolving hybrid practice models. Branded patient waiting rooms, virtual check-in, and patient education can support a virtual experience that replicates an in-person visit. Real-time language interpretation service integrations can bridge the divide of language barriers and tech literacy. And the integration of the Apple Health tool kit will enable patients to sync their health and wellness tracking data for discussion with their clinician. Previously inconceivable, remote patient monitoring (RPM), remote care and even diagnostic medicine are now possible with Verizon's high quality BlueJeans Telehealth solution. Social workers and psychiatrists would have the ability to offer their patients more options for face-to-face remote visits. Physicians will be able to decide whether in-person care is necessary, saving them and the patient the inconvenience of travel. Additionally, the scheduling process is streamlined with BlueJeans to support clinician workflow. After all, the aim of a move to a complete or even partial Virtual-First model would always be to do so without compromising quality of care. The Virtual-First model is also good for consistency—allowing more quality care and steady service to be provided. At Verizon, we've seen an unprecedented need for connected capabilities to sustain critical operations—voice and video conferencing solutions, phones and tablets, data security, the integration of RPM devices, and the assurance of a reliable network that enables uninterrupted connectivity. As awful as a pandemic is, COVID-19 served as the impetus for implementing new technologies that sharply alter the ways we work. In the medical field, it accelerated innovation in policy change, clearing potentially years of red tape to make way for new processes and policy. MiCTA members can leverage this pivotal moment in time and move purposefully to address their digital transformation with these tools. We are just beginning to scratch the surface on the promise of connected health. The power of 5G, edge computing and artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled solutions will shape the evolution of real-time virtual care. These remote networks must also be aware and ready for evolving cyberattacks. Hackers know that the public sector is traditionally a softer target and are doubling down on their attacks on remote offices. Verizon is respected globally as a leader in cybersecurity knowledge and solutions. With one of the largest global IP networks, it has unprecedented insight into security threats, and for the past 14 years it has published the Data Breach Investigations Report (DBIR). Verizon has a proven track record of successfully teaming with consortium members to develop successful strategies around not just health care but all business areas. Verizon Wireless received the lowest rate of reported problems in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Wireless Network Quality Study Volume 1 (tied in the Southwest) of customers' perceptions of network performance with wireless carriers. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed,The information provided will be used in accordance with our terms set out in our . Please confirm you have read and understood this Notice. . * Indicates a required field.
One Talk Virtual Extensions

Keep all your business locations connected. One Talk from Verizon Organizations with multi-site locations may experience difficulty in keeping all its locations connected. One Talk from Verizon can help solve this issue. In this example use case, a furniture distributor turned to One Talk and its virtual extensions feature to connect its various satellite locations with corporate headquarters. These extensions gave the distributor a quick and easy way to connect its employees, remote locations and even vendors. The distributor could use a 10-digit code that worked like that employee or vendor's direct line, helping everyone to stay in touch. Use case Read how One Talk helps a furniture distributor improve sales by staying connected to remote locations in a cost-effective way. Challenges: Keeping remote locations, workforces and partners connected can be a challenge, especially if you're using an older phone system. A large office-furniture distributor has its headquarters in Chicago, with satellite showrooms located across the country. Many of the distributor's showrooms were located in areas not serviced by its legacy PBX system. It wanted a convenient, cost-effective way to connect these locations to headquarters. Solutions: The distributor decided to add One Talk℠ from Verizon, with service on the Verizon 4G LTE network, to its business operations. The enhanced enterprise features available in One Talk, such as the ability to create virtual on-net extensions, gave the distributor a quick and easy way to connect employees and vendor partners remotely. It could use virtual onnet extensions to create a custom short code for any 10-digit phone number inside or outside the company. These codes worked with the distributor's legacy PBX system, which made phones in the main office reachable from any of the distributor's remote locations. Results: With One Talk in place, the distributor created virtual on-net extension short codes for its headquarters and remote locations, including key vendor partners. Each of the remote showrooms could now call personnel located at the headquarters by directly dialing their PBX extension, which helped them connect faster. And because vendor partners also had extensions, the distributor could have its questions about production and delivery times answered more quickly. The addition of One Talk helped the distributor stay connected, which helped it become more efficient and sell more furniture.
Virtual collaboration: Learn about the technology that makes remote work, work

Author: David Grady. For some companies remote work was simply a hastily implemented solution, when pandemic-related restrictions disrupted normal business operations. But today, remote work is a strategic operating capability that enables leaders to reimagine and improve almost every aspect of their business. Remote work helps make it possible to hire from a dramatically broader talent pool. Remote work and its virtual collaboration have created unexpected opportunities for businesses to cut costs, enhance customer service, and improve employee engagement and retention. Still, some senior executives doubt that remote workers can actually be productive, engaged and customer-focused while away from the confines of the office. What they may not realize is that virtual collaboration technology specifically designed and optimized for remote work can improve a company's ability to succeed in an operating environment that's likely very different from February of 2020. Remote work collaboration solutions can empower your team to succeed whether you're operating a small business or large enterprise. Enabling virtual collaboration technologies,Nearly 97 percent of employees surveyed in a recent said they want to work remotely "at least some of the time," and 57 percent said they'd consider quitting their jobs if they were not allowed to work remotely some of the time. Facing this new reality, many companies are embracing remote work -- and in doing so are discovering that several technology-driven capabilities are critical to success in a hybrid working world. These remote work collaboration capabilities include:,Reliable connectivity,Internet connectivity is essential for work-from-home employees who rely on online systems and cloud-based applications to get the job done. Consistent productivity levels require connectivity that's reliable, secure, robust, and easily-manageable. But the quality and stability of that connection can suffer when work from home employees share their internet connection with other members of the household. Also, when remote employees rely on different consumer-grade internet providers for home office connectivity, companies -- their IT teams can struggle to support all those different types of routers and modems. Dedicated, business-grade wireless connectivity from a single nationwide provider allows companies to standardize the deployment, support and security of routers and modems. Cyber security,Every device that connects to a company's network is potentially "the weakest link" for cyber security if those devices are improperly configured, so a holistic approach to cybersecurity for remote work is necessary. Security starts at the network connection, so standardizing that connectivity through a single, nationwide provider of secure, reliable internet is key. Security controls like data encryption and user- and device-authentication must be embedded into the network. And when an internet provider offers additional security controls that extend beyond the connection itself – such as – data protection for remote workers is further enhanced. makes it clear that cybercriminals are increasingly targeting remote workers using poorly-secured technology in hopes of stealing user credentials and implanting potentially-devastating ransomware. Ransomware is up 13% this year, more than the last 5 years combined. Gain vital cybersecurity insights from around the world in . Communication and collaboration,From voice calling and instant messaging to virtual white boards and videoconferencing, online communication and collaboration tools have matured greatly in the last few years, enabling remote workers to seamlessly connect with their peers, their customers and the home office. When remote workers have reliable internet connectivity and access to proven communication and collaboration platforms, they can collaborate more productively online across teams and accelerate problem-solving. Technology can help remote workers feel connected and engaged with their managers, colleagues and company culture -- no matter from where they work. Customer service,Technology makes it possible to meet new and ever-shifting customer expectations about service even as more companies turn to remote work. With a , it's now possible to provide a seamless omni-channel experience through a single call center interface for all voice, chat, e-mail, SMS and social media interactions. And agents can access online information and collaborate with peers online for issue resolution and other tasks, even as they work from home. Effective remote work collaboration when your team is dispersed,Leaders need to acknowledge the permanence of remote work—and tap into its potential as a competitive differentiator. Having an effective remote work infrastructure, for example, provides access to a deeper and broader available talent pool, as organizations the world over are learning that talent isn't found in a few select cities. Talent pools change with greater remote work, said Melissa Swift, the global leader for digital transformation at Korn Ferry in an article on . There's wonderful talent available outside Silicon Valley, Boston, etc. [and] at a lower cost. Learn more about virtual collaboration tools and get on the steps to take to successfully create the workplace of the future. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
