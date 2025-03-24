virtual protection network

Virtual Network Services (VNS)

Help build a more intelligent network with secure, on-demand, cloud-based network services. Supercharge your business agility with the speed and flexibility of virtual networks. Orchestration is used to help automate and simplify your deployment of virtualized networks through self-service tools and centralized management. It automates complex, interdependent, cloud-based network functions and helps you service-chain these functions to give your business greater agility. Help streamline services with automated provisioning and by contracting through a single source. Easily update policies, such as security, across the network and devices. Enable rapid virtual network function onboarding and testing. A more simplified way to connect your people, places and things. It is part of the application delivery platform within the integrated management portfolio and offers a variety of routing capabilities. Virtual Network Services—Routing can be deployed quickly using a predefined catalog of virtual functions that can support multiple network functions. Choose from a variety of different pretested solutions from vendors you know. Help foster business agility through rapid service delivery. Stay ahead of security threats. Virtual Network Services—Security delivers virtual firewalls as well as other security services on demand. It uses plug-and-play virtual network functions, such as firewall, threat prevention and distributed-denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, deployed from one platform. Choose the services you need from the vendors you want. Help free up resources to focus more on business objectives. Help take network intelligence and application delivery to the next level. Virtual Network Services—Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD WAN) and Virtual Network Services—Software Defined Secure Branch (SDSB) combine your public and private networks into a virtualized WAN solution that automates traffic flow and provides bandwidth flexibility aligned with application prioritization. Virtual Network Services- SD WAN and Virtual Network Services - SDSB centralize and automate network control through software using Verizon Hosted Network Services or public cloud. Centralize configuration, management and reporting. Help quickly adjust to market demands with rapid deployment and automated end-to-end orchestration. Help securely and intelligently route traffic over the network and prioritize critical data. Enhance and expedite real-time communications. It is a cloud-based, centralized, managed service that helps enable the rapid deployment of unified communications to connect people, places and things globally. It performs the security and interoperability functions critical to a successful Voice over IP (VoIP) or simple IP (SIP) deployment without requiring onsite equipment. Centralize policy and service change management and speed delivery with Enterprise Orchestration. Service chain that has undergone extensive testing to help improve functionality and performance. Pay-as-you-grow pricing model and reduced hardware costs. Gain new visibility, agility and control through on-demand, cloud-based network services featuring a single pane of glass for centralized network orchestration. Experienced network partner,countries with network services,security and network operations centers,Global equipment manufacturer positions itself for digital services growth with Verizon's Virtual Network Services. Worldwide digital solutions provider achieves rapid and cost-effective digital transformation with Verizon and Versa SD WAN. Use an agile, resilient and fluid service delivery model to help you capitalize on new opportunities in automation, analytics and customer engagement. Virtual approaches to infrastructure and applications are helping lead to greater flexibility and scalability. Network transformation is all about agility, elasticity and resilience. A hybrid application delivery strategy helps achieve optimal performance and flexibility. Verizon takes a five-pronged approach to platform and infrastructure security. ¹Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Global Wan Services: Danellie Young, Lisa Pierce, Gaspar Valdivia, Karen Brown; March 24, 2025. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Virtual Network Services Solutions Bundles

Virtual Network Services Solutions Bundles,Combine network services and functions into a single, executable package. Combine network services into one powerful package. Business agility is what all companies strive for. But many organizations don't have the network functionality in place to perform at the highest levels. Verizon's Virtual Network Services (VNS) solution bundles combine network services and functions into a single, executable package. As a result, you can automatically deliver hardware and software functions together and easily scale resources up or down to adapt to your changing business needs. Verizon has joined forces with leading technology providers to bring together this functionality, such as advanced routing, SD WAN, and security, into bundled package that you can easily deploy. Powered by Verizon Enterprise Orchestration, VNS solution bundles are available with a universal edge device or through the cloud, helping you go live faster. Now, you can reduce your network complexity, while increasing flexibility with functions delivered over one platform, on demand, when you need them. What are VNS solution bundles?,Powered by Verizon Enterprise Orchestration, which delivers self-service tools and a centralized management portal, Verizon VNS solution bundles combine network services and functions into one simple-to-manage package. These bundles allow you to deliver hardware and software functions together and easily adapt to your evolving business needs. How do Virtual Network Services solution bundles work?,We take a mix of virtual network functions and bundle them together into a package called a "service chain" that can be delivered quickly. You can then use this chain as a software-only package that runs on existing hardware or you can host it on your network, which is then provisioned through the Verizon Enterprise Orchestration layer. Network Orchestration Powers Digital Transformation,Learn how Verizon Enterprise Orchestration, together with Virtual Network Services (VNS), can help you get new network services to market quickly. Features and benefits,With VNS Solution Bundles, you can automatically deliver various hardware and software functions together to improve your network agility and reduce complexity. Other features and benefits include:,network, hosting and security devices managed around the world,managed networks in over 150 countries,professional services experts ready to meet your needs,years of experience managing customer networks,Managed & professional services,Keeping in-house staff trained on all the newest technologies while monitoring hundreds—or even thousands—of devices and suppliers can be daunting. Our managed and professional services provide a cost-effective alternative to in-house network monitoring and management. Virtual collaboration: Learn about the technology that makes remote work, work Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Virtual collaboration: Learn about the technology that makes remote work, work,Author: David Grady,For some companies remote work was simply a hastily implemented solution, when pandemic-related restrictions disrupted normal business operations. But today, remote work is a strategic operating capability that enables leaders to reimagine and improve almost every aspect of their business. Remote work helps make it possible to hire from a dramatically broader talent pool to allow executives to . Remote work and its virtual have created unexpected opportunities for businesses to cut costs, enhance customer service, and improve employee engagement and retention. Still, some senior executives that remote workers can actually be productive, engaged and customer-focused while away from the confines of the office. What they may not realize is that virtual collaboration technology specifically designed and optimized for remote work can improve a company's ability to succeed in an operating environment that's likely very different from February of 2020. Remote work collaboration solutions can empower your team to succeed whether you're operating a small business or large enterprise. Enabling virtual collaboration technologies,Nearly 97 percent of employees surveyed in a recent said they want to work remotely "at least some of the time," and 57 percent said they'd consider quitting their jobs if they were not allowed to work remotely some of the time. Facing this new reality, many companies are embracing remote work -- and in doing so are discovering that several technology-driven capabilities are critical to success in a hybrid working world. These remote work collaboration capabilities include:,Reliable connectivity,Internet connectivity is essential for work-from-home employees who rely on online systems and cloud-based applications to get the job done. Consistent productivity levels require connectivity that's reliable, secure, robust, and easily-manageable. But the quality and stability of that connection can suffer when work from home employees share their internet connection with other members of the household. Also, when remote employees rely on different consumer-grade internet providers for home office connectivity, companies -- their IT teams can struggle to support all those different types of routers and modems. Dedicated, business-grade wireless connectivity from a single nationwide provider allows companies to standardize the deployment, support and security of routers and modems. Cyber security,Every device that connects to a company's network is potentially "the weakest link" for cyber security if those devices are improperly configured, so a holistic approach to cybersecurity for remote work is necessary. Security starts at the network connection, so standardizing that connectivity through a single, nationwide provider of secure, reliable internet is key. Security controls like data encryption and user- and device-authentication must be embedded into the network. And when an internet provider offers additional security controls that extend beyond the connection itself – such as – data protection for remote workers is further enhanced. makes it clear that cybercriminals are increasingly targeting remote workers using poorly-secured technology in hopes of stealing user credentials and implanting potentially-devastating ransomware. Ransomware is up 13% this year, more than the last 5 years combined. Gain vital cybersecurity insights from around the world in . Communication and collaboration,From voice calling and instant messaging to virtual white boards and videoconferencing, online communication and collaboration tools have matured greatly in the last few years, enabling remote workers to seamlessly connect with their peers, their customers and the home office. When remote workers have reliable internet connectivity and access to proven communication and collaboration platforms, they can collaborate more productively online across teams and accelerate problem-solving. Technology can help remote workers feel connected and engaged with their managers, colleagues and company culture -- no matter from where they work. Customer service,Technology makes it possible to meet new and ever-shifting customer expectations about service even as more companies turn to remote work. With a , it's now possible to provide a seamless omni-channel experience through a single call center interface for all voice, chat, e-mail, SMS and social media interactions. And agents can access online information and collaborate with peers online for issue resolution and other tasks, even as they work from home. Effective remote work collaboration when your team is dispersed,Leaders need to acknowledge the permanence of remote work—and tap into its potential as a competitive differentiator. Having an effective remote work infrastructure, for example, provides access to a deeper and broader available talent pool, as organizations the world over are learning that talent isn't found in a few select cities. Talent pools change with greater remote work, said Melissa Swift, the global leader for digital transformation at Korn Ferry in an article on . Verizon Business expands Virtual Network Services portfolio with Cisco's ENCS

Verizon Business Group is expanding its Virtualized Network Services portfolio, adding Cisco’s Enterprise Network Compute System (ENCS) to its existing catalog of compute devices.
Verizon Business launches turn-key private networking solution with Celona

Verizon Business today announced a new, turn-key private networking solution with Celona, that will accelerate the use of private 5G to support a new generation of business initiatives.
Verizon Business launches On Site 5G a private 5G network for enterprise & public sector

Verizon Business today announced the launch of On Site 5G, Verizon’s first commercially available, private 5G network solution in the U.S.
University of Illinois Shutdown & Virtual Learning Business

Learn how the University of Illinois partnered with Verizon to provide virtual learning technology. Discover how students succeeded during a campus shutdown.
Private 5G Network & Associated British Ports Business

Learn how Verizon’s Private 5G Network is giving Associated British Ports (ABP) control, security and agility in operating one of the U.K.’s largest ports.
Penske Entertainment: Virtual Events Case Study Business

See how Verizon Business’s technology solutions enabled Penske Entertainment to support driving teams and fans during the Indy 500 in this virtual events case study.
