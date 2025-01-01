What are cloud security solutions

Network Security and Cloud Security Solutions

Help reduce complexity, control costs, and fortify your network infrastructure at the edge and beyond. Help simplify management and policy enforcement. Help keep applications up to date, properly configured and secure. Help protect against breaches while allowing trusted users to securely and directly connect to protected resources from virtually anywhere. Help reduce the impact of high-volume attacks. Help protect users, devices and locations with cloud-based access tools. Manage network and cloud security across locations and devices. Help stay informed on the latest threats by keeping devices up to date and working optimally. Help mitigate the effects of sophisticated distributed-denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. Get a managed security service that helps assist with compliance with U.S. federal agencies. Help keep your business safe from malware, online threats and malicious contents, with no installation or IT support required. Help secure remote access for your highly mobile workforce. Secure your business with enhanced protection—and a bird's-eye view of your network security—so you can focus on what matters. Today's threat landscape is shifting. Get the latest updates on real-world breaches and help safeguard your organization from cybersecurity attacks. Learn about the latest mobile security threats and how to help protect your organization. An IT network is a system of interconnected computers and devices that provide storage and computing power, share data with each other, and connect to the public internet, so you can use cloud computing technologies and web-based resources. Network security is designed to help protect your network from inbound attacks or potential negligence or abuse by insiders. Verizon's network and cloud security solutions offer a range of products to help keep devices and infrastructure safe from cyberthreats. Cybersecurity helps defend against digital threats on multiple fronts, including unauthorized access and data breaches. Network security is a subset of cybersecurity and focuses on helping to protect the computer network from unauthorized access and disruptions.
Cloud Security Guide From CISO Solutions

CISO's Guide to,What to know and whatIt wasn't so long ago when the idea of moving your organization's workloads to the cloud was unthinkable. Today you'll find most organizations have a growing portion of their IT infrastructures in the cloud. In fact, Gartner estimates that by 2020 "cloud–first" and "cloud-only" will be standard corporate policies rather than exceptions1, and a study by IDC says that by 2021 more than half of the typical enterprise IT infrastructures will be in the cloud. This rapid migration presents a unique security challenge. New cloud workloads are spun up, expanded, moved, and torn down frequently, and traditional products for onpremises networks were never designed to secure these dynamic environments. Although some security vendors have attempted to "cloud wash3" their products they still can't provide the visibility into threat activity on cloud segments analysts need to be effective. Finding security professionals is hard enough, but retaining them is an additional challenge. Tasking them with the mundaneness of making a web of disconnected legacy products, which offer varying levels of cloud support, work together will not set them or your organization up for success. A modern approach to security should allow security teams to focus on what they were hired to do: investigate and hunt for any attacks threatening cloud workloads. And while the need to secure cloud workloads may be your primary motivation for evaluating alternative approaches, not all organizations are making the same progress in their migrations to the cloud. Therefore, any evaluation must also consider the security of hybrid environments during the transition. This guide provides some important considerations to keep in mind when investigating a cloud security platform that can address today's realities and tomorrow's cloud-first or cloud–only end goals. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. Enterprises can't move to the cloud quickly enough. That's a big problem for security professionals stuck relying on a Some organizations may have no plans to migrate entirely,Whether you're in transition or if you're planning to,Forward-thinking CISOs and a mind-blowing drop in costs Change is inevitable, and sometimes it's painful when those changes affect the technology you've spent hours researching and hard dollars acquiring. Network technology is no different, so cloud security platforms you implement must be designed in a way that meets your needs today and will continue to do so in the future. of enterprise infrastructure decision makers in North America and Europe have adopted public cloud services,are actively building private clouds,During every routine infrastructure project, it makes sense to ensure your business objectives aren't fuzzy and that your stakeholders are all in sync. Evaluating a cloud security platform is no different, so be sure you've considered the requirements for an effective platform. Is the cloud security platform you're considering scalable and elastic? Will it be able to grow as storage and compute needs change over time?,Will it be extensible? Does its vendor provide a set of open APIs that allows exporting of analysis from within the platform to other products in your security stack? And can it accept data and analysis from those products to provide additional context?,Does it help automate routine or mundane security tasks, thereby freeing up analysts' time so they can hunt for threats proactively?,Is it intelligent enough to provide analysts and threat hunters with contextual, actionable information, or does it only supply flat charts and graphs?,Will it be capable of pinpointing threats proactively, and can it take the analysis it's already performed and then perform it again retrospectively using the latest threat intelligence to discover previously unknown threats?,Is the product easy to use? Was it designed to help busy analysts get more done in less time? Can it enable them to pivot effortlessly between endless points of threat data?,The security stack your organization has built over some Traditional Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS) are not,A recent survey conducted by the Cloud Security AllianceThere's no shortage of security analytics products out there,,Legacy security analytics products also weren't designed to,of the respondents said they ignored the alerts altogether,A recent SANS survey reported that 87% of respondents,Discovering malicious activity in your network goes well beyond the real-time detection of indicators of compromise. The reality is that cyber-attacks can frequently occur under the radar, and you don't always know they've happened until the damage is done. That makes threat hunting–the process of proactively searching out evidence of malicious activity–a critical function for any organization with sensitive data or resources. Hunting down new or unknown threats on your network today is especially challenging. Your team needs to be equipped with the right data and techniques to sift out suspicious activity from seemingly normal behavior. Executives love a dashboard, and at some point in the life of,The number of false alarms that can distract busy analysts It can take just seconds to get compromised, but weeks,If it takes days, weeks, or months to deploy a cloud security,Perimeter security products provide little visibility into threat activity within an organization, and when workloads move to the cloud, enterprises are left blind because appliancebased solutions require architectural changes and often can't be used in a public cloud. The cloud security products you evaluate should:,Breaches are sometimes inevitable, and when a vulnerability is exposed on your network, it's the attacker's job to stay there for as long as possible. The cloud security products you evaluate should:,Use the table on below to evaluate two solutions. Provide 1,If you've read this far, the time is probably right for your organization to consider a cloud security platform. Although cyber security for cloud workloads is a technological gray area for many enterprises, it doesn't have to be, if you keep in mind today's enterprise security realities:,As you move ahead in your evaluation of solutions that can secure workloads in the cloud, remember to map out your use cases, requirements, and must-have features. Then formulate your metrics for success so you can be sure you're meeting the expectations of your executives. 1,2,3 Cloud wash (v.) An intentional and misleading attempt to rebrand, refresh, or repurpose legacy security products for use incloud environments, usually with less robust feature sets, diminishing their overall value. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Education Security Solutions for Campus Safety & Cybersecurity

With 20+ years of experience and a network with security built in, Verizon can help protect your data and school campus. Worldwide, 56% of K-12 schools and 64% of colleges fell victim to ransomware attacks in 2022.¹ Learn how you can help mitigate risk. Ransomware cost our education system $4 billion in 2022—just for downtime. Find out what's making schools a top target, and get best practices for protecting your data. This year, we analyzed a staggering 30,458 real-world security incidents. Download the DBIR to find out more about the cyber threats your organization might be up against. Cut down wait times and verify guest identities with this opt-in SaaS solution for venue and facility entrances. Our solutions, backed by our secure network, can help protect your data and people against cyber threats. Help mitigate mobile risk across locations by streamlining how you manage mobility and protect data using a single management portal. Help protect your organization's resources and reduce your cyber risk by migrating to a single cloud-based platform. Get an objective review of your institution's controls and practices, and implement assessment activities based on expert analysis. Let our team of highly trained security experts help you plan your defense against possible attacks using accessible threat intelligence. Get in-depth guidance and implementation support to help align your network and solutions with your objectives. Give your people and devices seamless, secure access to company sites and data anywhere our wireless network is available, and while roaming internationally. Use this highly scalable, cloud-based DDoS protection platform to detect and help mitigate large attack volumes. Fight cyber threats more effectively and efficiently with a 360-degree view of your security posture. Upgrade your technology to help prioritize safety throughout your campus. Receive special voice priority when reliable communications are essential. Available by request through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Get voice and data priority when your institution needs it most. Help keep communications connected during emergencies. Available at no additional cost. Get a reliable way to talk, text and stream live video with the push of a button, from nearly anywhere in the U.S. Communicate quickly, and with more people, at the push of a button. Help save energy and improve campus safety with lighting technology. Help protect people and assets with Intelligent Video solutions. Higher education institutions are using technology to help mitigate risk while maintaining open campuses for students. As the use of technology has expanded across K-12 schools, so have cybersecurity threats and crimes. Explore how Verizon can help. Keep your students, faculty, administrators and campuses safe from cyberattacks—even with tight budgets and limited staff. Learn about zero trust, a strategic approach that helps schools prevent successful data breaches. Explore how blended security can help keep the academic community safe while on campus and online. Learn why addressing every aspect of security can be a significant challenge, but also a critical one. Provide secure internet access for remote workers and enforce compliance across your entire institution. Understand why the lack of cybersecurity training for teachers can potentially put students' personal information at risk.
Verizon Business and RingCentral deliver cloud-based enterprise solutions

Verizon Business announced a strategic partnership with RingCentral, Inc., to bring cloud-based enterprise communication solutions
Verizon Business offers managed Kubernetes service for edge and multi-cloud deployment

Enterprises can now manage containerized applications across hundreds or thousands of sites through the VNS Application Edge platform.
Fujifilm Group deploys Verizon Business Group’s Advanced Security Operations Center

Verizon Business is supporting Japan’s FUJIFILM Holdings and its subsidiaries strengthen its global cybersecurity monitoring and cyber intelligence capabilities.
Case Studies related to "what are cloud security solutions"

Remote Internet Access Solutions Case Study Business

Read customer success stories on remote internet solutions from Verizon. Discover how Verizon has helped facilitate projects using remote internet access.
Read Now

Tampa PD: 5G in Public Safety Solutions Business

Learn how the Tampa PD upgraded their 5G public safety technology with Verizon Business to leverage the best quality of service and interoperability for the Super Bowl.
Read Now

Penske Uses Verizon Connectivity Solutions to Power High-tech Mobile Repair Units Business

Verizon connectivity solutions help Penske Transportation Solution keep trucks on the roads and deliveries on time. This is Enterprise Intelligence.
Read Now
