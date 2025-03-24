What are network solutions used for

Networking Solutions & Services

Set a foundation for innovation with solutions and strategy help from Verizon. Provides more efficient network resources with an extensible service model, where costs and resources are optimized to support business success,Automates and centralizes control and visibility of network resources, leveraging Verizon tools and expertise,Allows for more flexible, programmable network resources that can scale up and down to adjust to your business needs,Provides a modern, programmable network foundation to enable world-class experiences and evolve as technology changesMeet the solution suite that empowers your business to take full advantage of new, powerful AI capabilities when, where and how you need them. Manage your network with a suite of tools and services to rapidly scale and help improve agility with your virtualized flexible network. As your network grows, demands on your time and resources grow. We can help you stay focused on your strategic goals by managing tasks required to keep your network secure, agile and scalable. Deploy an application-driven, agile and secure network supported by Verizon Managed Network Services. Add comprehensive LAN switch and wireless LAN device management services to your IT toolbox. Drive business agility and connect your employees, customers and suppliers wherever they work, play, shop and more—with our connectivity solutions. Choose from fully managed and self-managed multi-cloud options to fit your organization's needs. Deploy a wide area data networking service providing any-to-any connectivity to transport customer data between customer sites. Virtual networks can boost your agility with fast, on-demand delivery. Plus, we can help simplify your network and increase your efficiency. Keep your equipment running at full speed with our end-to-end maintenance plans. Unlock the power of simple with seamless integration, easy scalability and rich, actionable insights, while ensuring your network is ready for what's next. Recognized as a leader, year after year,Network as a Service (NaaS) Provider of the Year, North America, MEF Awards 2023,a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Global WAN Services¹Best On-Demand MEF 3.0 Carrier Ethernet Service Provider of the Year, Global, MEF Excellence Awards 2023,Use this tool to calculate your potential ROI and generate a personalized report. In this white paper, find out how the flexibility of NaaS is different from the traditional as-a-service cloud model—and why that's important for your business. In this write-up, you'll learn how Verizon excels in many of the criteria in the managed software-defined wide area network space. In this article, you'll read how a security company like Prosegur finds the connectivity it requires with Verizon LTE Business Internet. Discover how Verizon's modern network architectures can help speed product development and identify process improvements that drive productivity. ¹Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Global Wan Services: Danellie Young, Lisa Pierce, Gaspar Valdivia, Karen Brown; March 24, 2025. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. 