What are network solutions used for

Networking Solutions & Services

Set a foundation for innovation with solutions and strategy help from Verizon. Provides more efficient network resources with an extensible service model, where costs and resources are optimized to support business success,Automates and centralizes control and visibility of network resources, leveraging Verizon tools and expertise,Allows for more flexible, programmable network resources that can scale up and down to adjust to your business needs,Provides a modern, programmable network foundation to enable world-class experiences and evolve as technology changesMeet the solution suite that empowers your business to take full advantage of new, powerful AI capabilities when, where and how you need them. Manage your network with a suite of tools and services to rapidly scale and help improve agility with your virtualized flexible network. As your network grows, demands on your time and resources grow. We can help you stay focused on your strategic goals by managing tasks required to keep your network secure, agile and scalable. Deploy an application-driven, agile and secure network supported by Verizon Managed Network Services. Add comprehensive LAN switch and wireless LAN device management services to your IT toolbox. Drive business agility and connect your employees, customers and suppliers wherever they work, play, shop and more—with our connectivity solutions. Choose from fully managed and self-managed multi-cloud options to fit your organization's needs. Deploy a wide area data networking service providing any-to-any connectivity to transport customer data between customer sites. Virtual networks can boost your agility with fast, on-demand delivery. Plus, we can help simplify your network and increase your efficiency. Keep your equipment running at full speed with our end-to-end maintenance plans. Unlock the power of simple with seamless integration, easy scalability and rich, actionable insights, while ensuring your network is ready for what's next. Recognized as a leader, year after year,Network as a Service (NaaS) Provider of the Year, North America, MEF Awards 2023,a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Global WAN Services¹Best On-Demand MEF 3.0 Carrier Ethernet Service Provider of the Year, Global, MEF Excellence Awards 2023,Use this tool to calculate your potential ROI  and generate a personalized report. In this white paper, find out how the flexibility of NaaS is different from the traditional as-a-service cloud model—and why that's important for your business. In this write-up, you'll learn how Verizon excels in many of the criteria in the managed software-defined wide area network space. In this article, you'll read how a security company like Prosegur finds the connectivity it requires with Verizon LTE Business Internet. Discover how Verizon's modern network architectures can help speed product development and identify process improvements that drive productivity. ¹Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Global Wan Services: Danellie Young, Lisa Pierce, Gaspar Valdivia, Karen Brown; March 24, 2025. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. Network Security Solutions: Cybersecurity & Data Protection

Optimize your security operations with a comprehensive and proven portfolio of managed and professional security services and solutions. Employ network embedded security capabilities across the end-to-end Verizon (5G, Network) spectrum,Deep network visibility and tech partner integrations provide faster and higher-fidelity detection and response to threats. Identify, assess, quantify and manage risk, compliance, threats and vulnerabilities with world-class threat intelligence and global network visibility. Help safeguard applications, users and data from cyber threats, strengthen security posture and improve operational efficiency with new advanced cybersecurity solutions from Verizon and Accenture. Create a scalable and customizable security operations solution that leverages our extensive experience and your previous investments,Augment your existing security platforms and personnel with seasoned analysts and actionable intelligence. Help improve your cybersecurity with security monitoring, security analytics, alerts and customizable services from our Security Operations Center (SOC) experts. Help monitor potential threats with a tailored security service. Help secure your system with accurate threat assessment data. A connection to the web is essential—but that doesn't mean you should let the web be a tool for cyberattackers. Protect your web applications and connected devices so you can continue to operate while limiting risks. As the number of mobile devices across businesses continues to grow, so does the ever-evolving variety of apps required for day-to-day operations. That creates new and evolving security challenges to protect sensitive data against bad actors. Mobile Threat Defense solutions help you reduce risk and protect your devices, apps and data against these threats. Gain detailed visibility and management of smartphones, tablets and hotspots in mobile environments without compromising user experience, data security or privacy. Dark web threats. Cybercriminal patterns. Effective defense strategies. Dive into the latest Intelligence Briefing and help your business stay a step ahead. Today's threat landscape is shifting. Get the latest updates on real-world breaches and help safeguard your organization from cybersecurity attacks. Learn how to get to the root of your payment security strategy to better address PCI DSS v4.0 compliance requirements. Learn about the latest mobile security threats and how to help protect your organization. The Verizon Threat Research Advisory Center (VTRAC) team helps organizations improve infrastructure defense, mitigate risk and respond to cyberthreats. Help protect your organization from today's social engineering tactics and threats.
Equinix Network Solutions

Rethink your digital transformation with network and application solutions from Verizon and Equinix. Extend your distributed network to the edge, and enhance connectivity and visibility in the cloud to achieve greater organizational success. Organizations can leverage innovative networking technologies and managed services to create secure exchanges with lower latency that connect users to the best application experiences enabled at the edge. Transform legacy networks from a high latency, hub-and-spoke infrastructure to low-latency distributed architecture on an integrated service foundation that is reliable and scalable for dynamic applications. Upgrade with direct interconnections to cloud and business partners to digitally enable your business on a flexible and programmable network platform. Enable the digital edge by migrating applications and data to secure facilities and to cloud providers for optimized access and user experiences for ecosystem partners and customers. Our Network as a Service (Naas) framework for reliable and secure network connectivity helps you enable the network capabilities needed today with the flexibility and technology required for tomorrow. Our network transformation application enablement solutions can help you optimize your network, enhance initiative agility and improve experiences. Take advantage of our hybrid multicloud architecture solutions that can help you improve traffic patterns and enhance workload mobility. Rigorous network security is a must for today's digital attacks. Verizon and Equinix provide an interconnection-first solution that helps keep you secure. Data creation and processing are shifting to the edge. Verizon and Equinix can help you better manage data for real-time analysis, strategic positioning and other critical services. Improve performance by deploying applications at the digital edge. Enhance user and application experience with visibility across multiple clouds. Design a solution that helps meet your specific needs with industry leaders. Connect privately to the cloud and bypass the shared public internet. Leverage hybrid multicloud connectivity solutions for scalability and optimal application performance. Move forward with a joint environmental, social and governance strategy focused on responsibility and sustainability. of Fortune 500 companies served with Verizon technology solutions,security, network and hosting devices under Verizon management,enterprise customers and public sector organizations throughout the world using Equinix,Equinix data centers in 60 major markets globally,Shifting to a more dynamic operating model comes with a range of challenges and opportunities. Organizations must dramatically transform their data infrastructure if they want to keep up. In this playbook, Verizon and Equinix explore how industries from retail, financial services and entertainment to healthcare, manufacturing and utilities are impacted by changing needs. Organizations looking to better run today's new services and apps should look into updating key components of their infrastructure. In this webinar, Verizon and Equinix offer their insights into the role your network plays in an effective digital transformation strategy and discuss how successful digital transformation can help meet your current needs and those in the future. Examine the critical role the network plays in digital transformation and learn more about the challenges and benefits of transformation. By choosing technology partners that have adopted environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategies and green solutions, today's business leaders can meet their stakeholders' expectations and move their businesses forward into a sustainable future. 