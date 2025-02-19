what business is this number from

DBIR Report 2023 - Incident Classification - Social Engineering Business

The information provided will be used in accordance with our terms set out in our . Please confirm you have read and understood this Notice. By submitting the form, you are agreeing to receive insights, reports and other information from Verizon and affiliated companies in accordance with our . California residents can view our . Verizon may wish to contact you in the future concerning its products and/or services. If you would like to receive these communications from Verizon, indicate by selecting from the dropdown menu below. Please note that you can unsubscribe or update your preferences at any time. Indicates a required field. The content access link will be emailed to you. You will soon receive an email with a link to confirm your access, or follow the link below. You may now close this message and continue to your article. Social Engineering incidents have increased from the previous year largely due to the use of Pretexting, which is commonly used in BEC, almost doubling since last year. Compounding the frequency of these attacks, the median amount stolen from these attacks has also increased over the last couple of years to $50,000. Phishing and Pretexting continue to dominate this pattern, thus ensuring that email remains one of the most common means of influencing individuals. 1,700 incidents, 928 with confirmed data disclosureExternal (100%), Multiple (2%), Internal (1%), Partner (1%) (breaches)Financial (89%), Espionage (11%) (breaches)Credentials (76%), Internal (28%), Other (27%), Personal (26%) (breaches),Engineering is a beautiful combination of math and physics applied to a practical and meaningful end—or so we're told. However, much to our parents' disappointment, most of us are not engineers, but only an infinite collection of monkeys tied to typewriters. (Legend has it we will compose "Hamlet" by pure chance any day now. Watch your back, GPT-4.),However, this section is about another, not-so-useful-to-society, form of engineer—the social engineer. This pattern focuses on tactics used by threat actors that leverage our innate helpful nature to manipulate and victimize us. These attackers use a combination of strategies to accomplish this: by creating a false sense of urgency for us to provide a reply or to perform an action, a fake petition from authority, or even hijacking existing communication threads to convince us to disclose sensitive data or take some other action on their behalf. Social engineering has come a long way from your basic Nigerian Prince scam to tactics that are much more difficult to detect. This increased sophistication explains why Social Engineering continues to rise and currently resides in our top three patterns (accounting for 17% of our Breaches and 10% of Incidents). Compromise Accounts: T1586 – Email Accounts: T1586.002,Establish Accounts: T1585 – Email Accounts: T1585.002,External Remote Services: T1133,Internal Spearphishing: T1534,Phishing: T1566 – Spearphishing Attachment: T1566.001 – Spearphishing Link: T1566.002 – Spearphishing via Service: T1566.003,Phishing for Information: T1598 – Spearphishing Service: T1598.001,Use Alternate Authentication Material: T1550 – Application Access Token: T1550.001,Valid Accounts: T1078 – Domain Accounts: T1078.002,There is a common misconception when it comes to distinguishing phishing from the more complex forms of social engineering. Raise your hand if you haven't received an email with a dubious attachment or a malicious link requesting that you update your password. Nobody? Yeah, that's what we thought. This is phishing, and it makes up 44% of Social Engineering incidents. Now, who has received an email or a direct message on social media from a friend or family member who desperately needs money? Probably fewer of you. This is social engineering (pretexting specifically) and it takes more skill. The most convincing social engineers can get into your head and convince you that someone you love is in danger. They use information they have learned about you and your loved ones to trick you into believing the message is truly from someone you know, and they use this invented scenario to play on your emotions and create a sense of urgency. Figure 35 shows that Pretexting is now more prevalent than Phishing in Social Engineering incidents. However, when we look at confirmed breaches, Phishing is still on top. One of the more complex social attacks is the BEC. In these pretexting attacks, actors leverage existing email threads and context to request that the recipient conduct a relatively routine task, such as updating a vendor's bank account. However, the devil is in the details, and the new bank account belongs to the attacker, so all payments the victim makes to that account will make zero dents in what they owe that vendor. These types of attacks are often much harder to detect due to the groundwork laid by the threat actors prior to the attack. For example, they might have spun up a look-alike domain that closely resembles that of the requesting party and possibly even updated the signature block to include their number instead of the vendor they're pretending to represent. These are just two of the numerous subtle changes that attackers can make in order to trick their marks—especially those who are constantly bombarded with similar legitimate requests. Perhaps this is one of the reasons BEC attacks have almost doubled across our entire incident dataset, as can be seen in Figure 36, and now represent more than 50% of incidents within this pattern. Attack type doesn't appear to have much of an effect on click/open rate. The median fail rates for attachment and link campaigns are 4% and 4.7% respectively, and the median click rate for data entry campaigns is 5.8% (though the data entry rate is 1.6%). Because this pattern is largely based on human-targeted attacks, it makes sense that the very first action in this pattern will be some form of phishing or pretexting email (Figure 37). In fact, email alone makes up 98% of the vector for these incidents, with the occasional sprinkling of other communication methods, such as phone, social media or some internal messaging app that some folks might be Slacking off on (cough, cough). What happens after that initial email is where things often diverge. There are two major routes that the attacks typically take. Most commonly, if the attackers are soliciting credentials and obtain them, then they will leverage those credentials to access the user's inbox (found in 32% of incidents). The road less traveled is where—by simply using email communication—the attackers are able to spin a credible story (albeit fictitious) to convince someone to do their bidding. Persuading someone to change the bank account for the claimed recipient, for example, is found in 56% of incidents. Of course, a combination of tactics can also be used. The attackers may leverage their acquired access to a user's inbox to look for an email chain they can hijack or search the victim's address book to find people who can be targeted further. It's not uncommon for attackers to add forwarding rules to make sure their activities stay undetected as long as possible, which is why …,When responding to social engineering attacks (and the same could be said of most attacks), rapid detection and response is key. The importance of timely detection is highlighted by the increasing median cost of BECs, as shown in Figure 38, which has risen steadily from 2018 and now hovers around the $50,000 mark. However, unlike the times we live in, this section isn't all doom and gloom. Fortunately for the victims, law enforcement has developed a process by which they collaborate with banks to help recover money stolen from attacks such as BEC. More than 50% of victims were able to recover at least 82% of their stolen money. This illustrates the importance of ensuring that their employees feel comfortable reporting potential incidents to security, since their willingness to do so greatly improves the organization's ability to respond. With this in mind, we encourage companies to step away from the "phishing exercises will continue until click rates improve" stance and adopt a more collaborative approach to security. Much like Ransomware, which is the monetization of access to an organization's network, BECs are just one of the many means criminals have of monetizing access to a user's inbox and contacts. There are a fair number of controls to consider when confronting this complex threat, and all of them have pros and cons. Due to the strong human element associated with this pattern, many of the controls pertain to helping users detect and report attacks as well as protecting their user accounts in the event that they fall victim to a phishing lure. Lastly, due to the importance of the role played by law enforcement in responding to BECs, it is key to have plans and contacts already in place. Account Management [5] – Establish and Maintain an Inventory of Accounts [5.1] – Disable Dormant Accounts [5.3],Access Control Management [6] – Establish an Access Granting Process [6.1] – Establish an Access Revoking Process [6.2] – Require MFA for Externally- Exposed Applications [6.3] – Require MFA for Remote Network Access [6.4]Security Awareness and Skills Training [14],Although not part of the CIS Controls, a special focus should be placed on BEC and processes associated with updating bank accounts. Incident Response Management [17] – Designate Personnel to Manage Incident Handling [17.1] – Establish and Maintain Contact Information for Reporting Security Incidents [17.2] – Establish and Maintain an Enterprise Process for Reporting Incidents [17.3] If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. Choose your country to view contact details. Existing customers, to your business account or . These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed