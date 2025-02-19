what business is this number from

DBIR Report 2023 - Incident Classification - Social Engineering Business

Social Engineering incidents have increased from the previous year largely due to the use of Pretexting, which is commonly used in BEC, almost doubling since last year. Compounding the frequency of these attacks, the median amount stolen from these attacks has also increased over the last couple of years to $50,000. Phishing and Pretexting continue to dominate this pattern, thus ensuring that email remains one of the most common means of influencing individuals. 1,700 incidents, 928 with confirmed data disclosureExternal (100%), Multiple (2%), Internal (1%), Partner (1%) (breaches)Financial (89%), Espionage (11%) (breaches)Credentials (76%), Internal (28%), Other (27%), Personal (26%) (breaches),Engineering is a beautiful combination of math and physics applied to a practical and meaningful end—or so we're told. However, much to our parents' disappointment, most of us are not engineers, but only an infinite collection of monkeys tied to typewriters. (Legend has it we will compose "Hamlet" by pure chance any day now. Watch your back, GPT-4.),However, this section is about another, not-so-useful-to-society, form of engineer—the social engineer. This pattern focuses on tactics used by threat actors that leverage our innate helpful nature to manipulate and victimize us. These attackers use a combination of strategies to accomplish this: by creating a false sense of urgency for us to provide a reply or to perform an action, a fake petition from authority, or even hijacking existing communication threads to convince us to disclose sensitive data or take some other action on their behalf. Social engineering has come a long way from your basic Nigerian Prince scam to tactics that are much more difficult to detect. This increased sophistication explains why Social Engineering continues to rise and currently resides in our top three patterns (accounting for 17% of our Breaches and 10% of Incidents). Compromise Accounts: T1586 – Email Accounts: T1586.002,Establish Accounts: T1585 – Email Accounts: T1585.002,External Remote Services: T1133,Internal Spearphishing: T1534,Phishing: T1566 – Spearphishing Attachment: T1566.001 – Spearphishing Link: T1566.002 – Spearphishing via Service: T1566.003,Phishing for Information: T1598 – Spearphishing Service: T1598.001,Use Alternate Authentication Material: T1550 – Application Access Token: T1550.001,Valid Accounts: T1078 – Domain Accounts: T1078.002,There is a common misconception when it comes to distinguishing phishing from the more complex forms of social engineering. Raise your hand if you haven't received an email with a dubious attachment or a malicious link requesting that you update your password. Nobody? Yeah, that's what we thought. This is phishing, and it makes up 44% of Social Engineering incidents. Now, who has received an email or a direct message on social media from a friend or family member who desperately needs money? Probably fewer of you. This is social engineering (pretexting specifically) and it takes more skill. The most convincing social engineers can get into your head and convince you that someone you love is in danger. They use information they have learned about you and your loved ones to trick you into believing the message is truly from someone you know, and they use this invented scenario to play on your emotions and create a sense of urgency. Figure 35 shows that Pretexting is now more prevalent than Phishing in Social Engineering incidents. However, when we look at confirmed breaches, Phishing is still on top. One of the more complex social attacks is the BEC. In these pretexting attacks, actors leverage existing email threads and context to request that the recipient conduct a relatively routine task, such as updating a vendor's bank account. However, the devil is in the details, and the new bank account belongs to the attacker, so all payments the victim makes to that account will make zero dents in what they owe that vendor. These types of attacks are often much harder to detect due to the groundwork laid by the threat actors prior to the attack. For example, they might have spun up a look-alike domain that closely resembles that of the requesting party and possibly even updated the signature block to include their number instead of the vendor they're pretending to represent. These are just two of the numerous subtle changes that attackers can make in order to trick their marks—especially those who are constantly bombarded with similar legitimate requests. Perhaps this is one of the reasons BEC attacks have almost doubled across our entire incident dataset, as can be seen in Figure 36, and now represent more than 50% of incidents within this pattern. Attack type doesn't appear to have much of an effect on click/open rate. The median fail rates for attachment and link campaigns are 4% and 4.7% respectively, and the median click rate for data entry campaigns is 5.8% (though the data entry rate is 1.6%). Because this pattern is largely based on human-targeted attacks, it makes sense that the very first action in this pattern will be some form of phishing or pretexting email (Figure 37). In fact, email alone makes up 98% of the vector for these incidents, with the occasional sprinkling of other communication methods, such as phone, social media or some internal messaging app that some folks might be Slacking off on (cough, cough). What happens after that initial email is where things often diverge. There are two major routes that the attacks typically take. Most commonly, if the attackers are soliciting credentials and obtain them, then they will leverage those credentials to access the user's inbox (found in 32% of incidents). The road less traveled is where—by simply using email communication—the attackers are able to spin a credible story (albeit fictitious) to convince someone to do their bidding. Persuading someone to change the bank account for the claimed recipient, for example, is found in 56% of incidents. Of course, a combination of tactics can also be used. The attackers may leverage their acquired access to a user's inbox to look for an email chain they can hijack or search the victim's address book to find people who can be targeted further. It's not uncommon for attackers to add forwarding rules to make sure their activities stay undetected as long as possible, which is why …,When responding to social engineering attacks (and the same could be said of most attacks), rapid detection and response is key. The importance of timely detection is highlighted by the increasing median cost of BECs, as shown in Figure 38, which has risen steadily from 2018 and now hovers around the $50,000 mark. However, unlike the times we live in, this section isn't all doom and gloom. Fortunately for the victims, law enforcement has developed a process by which they collaborate with banks to help recover money stolen from attacks such as BEC. More than 50% of victims were able to recover at least 82% of their stolen money. This illustrates the importance of ensuring that their employees feel comfortable reporting potential incidents to security, since their willingness to do so greatly improves the organization's ability to respond. With this in mind, we encourage companies to step away from the "phishing exercises will continue until click rates improve" stance and adopt a more collaborative approach to security. Much like Ransomware, which is the monetization of access to an organization's network, BECs are just one of the many means criminals have of monetizing access to a user's inbox and contacts. There are a fair number of controls to consider when confronting this complex threat, and all of them have pros and cons. Due to the strong human element associated with this pattern, many of the controls pertain to helping users detect and report attacks as well as protecting their user accounts in the event that they fall victim to a phishing lure. Lastly, due to the importance of the role played by law enforcement in responding to BECs, it is key to have plans and contacts already in place. Account Management [5] – Establish and Maintain an Inventory of Accounts [5.1] – Disable Dormant Accounts [5.3],Access Control Management [6] – Establish an Access Granting Process [6.1] – Establish an Access Revoking Process [6.2] – Require MFA for Externally- Exposed Applications [6.3] – Require MFA for Remote Network Access [6.4]Security Awareness and Skills Training [14],Although not part of the CIS Controls, a special focus should be placed on BEC and processes associated with updating bank accounts. Incident Response Management [17] – Designate Personnel to Manage Incident Handling [17.1] – Establish and Maintain Contact Information for Reporting Security Incidents [17.2] – Establish and Maintain an Enterprise Process for Reporting Incidents [17.3] What is 5G Technology Wireless Business

The Verizon 5G future is here. Are you ready? A. 5G is the fifth generation of cellular mobile communications. To understand 5G, it's helpful to understand what came before it. 1G, the first generation of mobile technology, gave us mobile voice. 2G introduced a short-messaging layer, which is still part of today's texting features. 3G delivered the network speeds necessary for smartphones. And 4G, with its blazing-fast data-transfer rates, empowers many of today's connected devices and services. 5G will provide data transfer rates many times faster than the blink of an eye, massive bandwidth, and greater connectivity and reliability. With 5G, your organization will be ready. Ready for creativity. Innovation. Transformation. A. 5G is a collection of different technologies and tools used to advance wireless capabilities. A. 5G is a collection of different technologies and tools used to advance wireless capabilities. Different carriers are using different technologies, tools and frequencies to advance their wireless network's capabilities to 5G. Some are embracing spectrum at the frequencies below 6 GHz (sub–6 GHz). Verizon, on the other hand, is uniquely positioned to make use of the higher spectrum. The millimeter-wave (mmWave) spectrum is a whole new ballgame. It can carry massive amounts of data at very high speeds, with minimal latency. It will also accommodate a massive increase in data demands from consumers, whether they are mobile-first users or sophisticated and fully connected industry innovators. A. Definitely not. There are four key elements that make Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband different from the 5G being touted by our competitors: Executive Vice President and Group President, Verizon WirelessA. High speed was our goal from the start. We were first to reach 953 Mbps in a real-world environment using Licensed Assisted Access (LAA) and the first to smash the gigabit speed barrier in wireless. Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband has the potential to deliver peak data rates of over 10 Gbps. Downloads that used to take minutes will take seconds, 4K video will stream with virtually no buffering and you'll be able to video-chat in HD with near zero lag. A. With gigabit speeds, wide bandwidth and potential for less than 10 ms end-to-end response times, 5G Ultra Wideband will make driverless cars, cloud-connected traffic control, high-precision industrial automation, augmented and virtual reality, and other applications that depend on high speeds and near real-time latency live up to their potential. It will also unleash the potential of the Internet of Things (IoT) with ultra-available, low-latency links and the ability to support from 10 to 100 times more connected devices. New uses cases and transformational capabilities will swell the number of connected "things" from 8.4 billion today to 20.4 billion in 2020. Verizon is working with local innovators to grow the 5G ecosystem at our 5G Labs in New York City, Washington, DC; Cambridge, Palo Alto, and Los Angeles. Together,,we are exploring the boundaries of 5G network technology, co-creating new applications and hardware, and rethinking what's possible. With 5G, the possibilities for innovation are limitless. A. The Verizon 5G future has arrived. Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband is now available in select parts of Chicago, Minneapolis, Denver and Providence. By the end of 2019, 5G Ultra Wideband will be available in Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Dallas, Des Moines, Detroit, Houston, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Little Rock, Memphis, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, San Diego, and Washington, DC. Verizon 5G Home/Residential Broadband is available in Indianapolis, Houston, Los Angeles and Sacramento. You can harness the power of 5G Ultra Wideband with our new . And don't worry, 4G LTE is not going away anytime soon. Verizon offers great capabilities to support multiple services. We have invested in a wide range of spectrums that will continue to support 4G LTE devices for the foreseeable future, so our customers can continue building robust machine-to-machine (M2M) sensor networks with low-cost and low-power CAT-1, CAT-M1 and Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) connections today, as well as establish the data pipeline they will use in their 5G ecosystems tomorrow,Learn more,for more information about 5G Ultra Wideband or your Verizon Wireless business specialist. The above content is provided for information purposes only. All information included herein is subject to change without notice. Verizon is not responsible for any direct or indirect damages, arising from or related to use or reliance of the above content. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon.
