what business number is this

Stay connected to your customers,One Talk from Verizon. If a customer has a question or a problem, they want to talk to a real person and not get routed all around your business. In this example use case, you'll see how an auto dealership used One Talk from Verizon to help customers connect to the person and the department they're trying to reach. One Talk allowed the dealership to use a unique caller ID/number for each employee and department across the business. Now, if employees were at their desks or on the go, they could be reached via their One Talk-capable desk phones or compatible mobile devices. Or if an individual department called a customer about an issue, it could leave a callback number, so when customers called, they could bypass the main phone tree for direct contact. One Talk also included the Hunt Group feature, which forwarded calls into the department to the next available person. Use case Read about how One Talk from Verizon helps create a more connected mobile workforce and a more reliable customer experience. Challenges,Auto dealerships are very busy places. From potential customers who have questions about the features included with the latest model to current customers needing to get their car serviced or repaired, there is always a lot going on. But dealerships won't stay busy if customers take their business elsewhere because they aren't able to connect with service representatives. In order to give customers the attention they need and the experience they deserve, it's important that when they call, they are able to easily reach the employee they are looking for. And in the event that the representative can't answer the phone right away, those callers can't be kept on hold for too long or redirected to the dealership's generic voicemail. To provide a first-class experience and strengthen customer loyalty, dealerships need to make departments and employees more accessible. Solution,One Talk from Verizon, with service on the Verizon 4G LTE network, gives dealerships a solution for staying better connected to customers. Using the One Talk Group Calling Line ID Delivery feature, dealerships can assign a unique phone number across all employee desk* and mobile phones within a department. With Group Calling Line ID Delivery, whenever the service department contacts a customer and leaves a message, he or she can call the department back directly, rather than calling the main number of the dealership or redialing the number of the service rep who originally called, who may no longer be available. Dealerships can also use the One Talk Hunt Group feature with Group Calling Line ID Delivery so calls to a specific department are forwarded to the first available employee for a faster response. Benefits,When dealerships put the One Talk solution in place, customers will be able to quickly and easily reach the best person to answer their questions and resolve their concerns. They'll no longer need to call the main number and hope to reach the right person with little hassle. Improving interactions leads to happier customers—which could even lead to increased sales and business growth. All because of a simple solution that makes it easier to create a more connected customer experience. Learn moreyour Verizon Wireless business specialist to learn more about One Talk and how it can help you stay in constant connection with your customers. For more information about One Talk, or visit a Verizon Wireless near you. *One Talk desk phone(s) must be purchased from Verizon to support this capability. Network details & coverage maps at vzw.com. © 2018 Verizon. UC1870918,The above content is provided for information purposes only. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon.
Find Network Support Resources Business

,Take a look at our various network support resources. : Use this guide to answer your questions about changing your Switched E-Line EVC Speed. : Find answers to your questions about making changes to your port speeds. : Discover how to use Private IP Dynamic Network Manager to change your Private IP ports, committed access rates and customer egress profiles. Discover how to activate your Private IP, Internet Dedicated, or Switched E-Line circuits or EVCs. : Learn about the maximum theoretical throughput when accounting for Ethernet overhead. : Learn the steps needed to implement a toll-free number to either a Number-level or Super Routing plan. : Find out how to reserve a toll-free number. : Read this quick guide to see how to use Verizon Enterprise Center to add a new location to your Verizon Private IP network. Sign in to your Verizon business portal to view and pay your bill, order products and services, manage your router, access security settings and more.
One Talk Manufacturing Communication Wireless Business

Boost customer relationships and plant efficiency,A small manufacturing company uses Verizon One Talk to improve customer relationships and grow sales. One Talk from Verizon can give you an easy way to stay mobile and keep on top of things back at the office. Read this use case to see how One Talk may be able to help your manufacturing company work more efficiently while delivering even better customer service. Use case Learn how One Talk helps a small manufacturing company improve customer relationships and grow sales. Challenges,You never want your customers to think you're too busy for them, but more than 86% of business calls are either unanswered or put on hold.Recognizing the importance of maintaining good customer relationships, the CEO of a small mattress manufacturing company wanted to increase quality and efficiency of business communications, both internally and externally. The company is known for the quality of its products and had amassed a loyal customer base, but needed to increase focus on customer service and new business to survive in a competitive market. Solutions,The company purchased One Talk℠ from Verizon desktop phones for workers in its office and plant, and had its six area sales reps download the One Talk app to connect their business numbers to their mobile devices. For upper management, the company purchased smartphones from Verizon Wireless that are dedicated for business use and had the One Talk business service added. With this setup, everyone, no matter which device they're on or whether they're in the office or on the go, has access to critical business communication features, such as Auto Receptionist, Hunt Group, Move Call and more. Results,The One Talk system has helped the company take its customer relationships to the next level by making sure calls are answered promptly and customer service staff members are more responsive. Auto Receptionist helps them present a professional face to customers, while Hunt Group reroutes calls to an available staff member before they go unanswered. And with Move Call, active calls on desk phones can be seamlessly transferred to a One Talk – compatible mobile device so the conversation doesn't have to stop if the staff member needs to leave the office to check on something in the plant. One Talk has also improved communication between workers in the field, the office and the plant, which helps the company operate more efficiently and win new business. Learn moreyour Verizon Wireless business specialist to learn more about how One Talk can help you grow your business. For more information about One Talk, or visit a Verizon Wireless near you. One Talk desk phones require a broadband connection. Network details & coverage maps at vzw.com. © 2018 Verizon. UC1750918,The above content is provided for information purposes only. All information included herein is subject to change without notice. Verizon is not responsible for any direct or indirect damages, arising from or related to use or reliance of the above content.
Indianola Police Department's Advanced Communications Technology Business

Learn how a small town's law enforcement technology is helping police officers keep the public and citizens safe with solutions like mobile device management.
Read Now

Law Enforcement Mental Health Programs Case Study Business

Learn how the Harris County Center and Sheriff's Office have transformed the law enforcement role in crisis intervention for the county with this case study from Verizon.
Read Now

Phoenix Process Equipment Gets Set Up Fast with Reliable 24/7 Data Business

Phoenix Process Equipment needed a reliable way to monitor their water recycling systems. That’s exactly what they found with 4G LTE Business Internet from Verizon.
Read Now

Verizon Business to debut Contact Center Hub

New Cloud Contact Center Service for Small and Medium Businesses
Learn more

Verizon Business continues rapid expansion of 5G Business Internet

The fixed-wireless offering powered by 5G Ultra Wideband is now available in parts of 42 U.S. cities, up from 24 in April
Learn more

Verizon Business announces BlueJeans Studio to empower the creator economy

BlueJeans Studio is an all-in-one event production and live streaming platform designed to allow enterprises and individuals to produce, star and engage in live videos with ease.
Learn more

