what is a low latency

How 5G Edge Can Help Improve Manufacturing Productivity Business

Manufacturing productivity has seen following a big drop during the COVID-19 pandemic. At the same time, in manufacturing have caused companies to explore how to build a of the future to help with growth and productivity. Over 80% of manufacturers said reducing costs and improving operational efficiency are the most important reasons for . While many of these new technologies can help to improve manufacturing productivity, having an outstanding wireless network is critical. Newer applications within manufacturing require lower latency, faster data speeds and more bandwidth. Fortunately, 5G and mobile edge computing (MEC) technologies are helping to contribute to these innovations, offering faster networks and more efficient compute processing capabilities—which is perhaps why 91% of manufacturers say will be important to the overall future of their business. For companies asking how to improve productivity in manufacturing, exploring 5G and edge computing technologies is a great start. Technology driving manufacturing productivity,Across the manufacturing landscape, companies are exploring new to help them improve their operations. Here are a few examples:,Edge networks benefitting connected factory technology,The combination of 5G and edge computing helps to enhance these modern applications by hosting them at the edge of the network, closer to devices and endpoints. This process can help to lower response times and boost performance, allowing companies to collect, process and analyze data faster. In order for an edge network to succeed, several elements are required:,How to improve productivity in manufacturing with 5G and edge computing,In all these areas, than the alternatives, which is why investing in 5G and edge computing gives manufacturers the opportunity to maximize the productivity benefits of these connected factory technologies. Indeed, according to a survey by the Manufacturing Institute, manufacturers agreed that such as automation, predictive maintenance, AR and robotics compared with wired, Wi-Fi or 4G connections. Deploying AI and ML algorithms on industrial robot arms and mobile robots requires very high speed data transfers in order for the robots to perform certain tasks, such as obstacle avoidance for safe navigation around the production floor. Robots that pick and place objects out of a bin require computer vision processing that needs to be speedy in order to increase their productivity. Even standalone video cameras that monitor quality control on finished products (e.g. scanning for defects) require a speedy, high-bandwidth network to find those defects fast. Private MEC,A further benefit of 5G and edge computing is the opportunity to combine both in a private on-site 5G network. Edge computing infrastructure can be deployed in either a (at the edge of a public 5G cellular network) or a scenario where computing and network infrastructure is installed on-premises. This involves a dedicated platform that delivers low latency to warehouses, factories and even large campuses, providing greater security for those organizations. Companies that are looking for the lowest available latency or enhanced safety along with data sovereignty for applications should explore a private MEC deployment. Applications that could benefit from a private MEC deployment include:,Productivity begins with an advanced network and enterprise intelligence,5G and edge computing offer the potential to transform your operations, which is why nearly all manufacturers expect to see an increase in machine and workforce productivity from investing in 5G, according to the same survey by the Manufacturing Institute. Verizon 5G Edge is designed to enable the development of found in a modern smart factory. Making the is critical to helping you leverage the needed to make a transition to a connected factory a success. Click here to learn more about how to transition your traditional factory into a . AvidThink, , page 7. The Manufacturing Institute, , page 33. The Manufacturing Institute, page 30. 