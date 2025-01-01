What is a waf network

Verizon's Web Application Firewall
... with customers, constituents, employees or suppliers, your organization needs to be available. Help make sure that sophisticated cyberattacks don't impact the way you connect. With Verizon's Web Application Firewall (WAF), you'll get an enterprise-grade, cloud-based web application security solution that scales with your business. A Web Application Firewall (WAF) filters, monitors and ...
Web Application Firewall (WAF) Solutions

Minimize downtime and potential vulnerabilities caused by cyberattacks or web-app change events. Whether you're connecting with customers, constituents, employees or suppliers, your organization needs to be available. Help make sure that sophisticated cyberattacks don't impact the way you connect. With Verizon's Web Application Firewall (WAF), you'll get an enterprise-grade, cloud-based web application security solution that scales with your business. A Web Application Firewall (WAF) filters, monitors and blocks bad HTTP traffic targeting vulnerabilities in web applications. It helps your business stay up and running by protecting your website and apps from sophisticated attacks, including cross-site scripting (XSS), SQL injection (SQLi) and large-scale distributed denial of service (DDoS). WAFs provide security capabilities that help businesses maintain availability to end users. It includes DDoS protection for application programming interfaces (APIs), REST services, websites, web applications, and web forms and protection against advanced botnet attacks. Verizon's Dual WAF solution empowers security operations teams to help minimize downtime and vulnerabilities stemming from attacks or change events in their applications. WAF helps your business remain available and online while delivering maximum functionality, capacity and security. With 124 Tbps of global network capacity, and more than 165+ points of presence connected to 6,000+ interconnects around the world, we block attacks before they can damage your infrastructure and reputation. *Check for up-to-date information. WAF includes rule sets, HTTP Rate Limiting and real-time analytics, which empowers you to respond almost instantly to security events. Protect your web applications against a variety of dangers, including Open Web Application Security Project (OWASP) Top 10 threats, multilayered attacks and the largest DDoS attacks. Our unique dual WAF solution helps minimize risk, downtime and delays associated with a lack of information by providing predictability when pushing changes to production environments. Security operations teams can experiment with new rules against production traffic in alert mode, so fine-tuning occurs before promotion to block mode. Updated configurations are deployed within seconds. Roll back changes and push out updates within a few minutes, making security trials much more impactful and effective. Keep bad traffic out while allowing good traffic on your site with faster, configurable propagation; more accurate targeting; and a flexible penalty box to temporarily add the offending device/bot/user to a deny list. Protect your application layer, web forms and APIs so that you can remain online for business continuity. Find out with a free, personalized security rating and analysis. Get the details on how Web Application Firewall works to help protect your organization. See how Verizon helps Logitravel protect its customers, reputation and revenue. Strengthen your organization's understanding and awareness of cybersecurity. Read our detailed analysis of 16,000+ security incidents from around the world. Find key insights on the mobile threat landscape. Help protect your web and mobile apps and API endpoints from bot-based threats, including fraudulent activity that can result in lost revenue. Improve user experience and boost web-app performance while also adding a layer of DDoS protection by storing and accelerating content through the network. Maintain site availability and uptime, so users can access the web pages they need. Mobile Private Network: WAP Solution

Bring your secure private network to employees where they need access. The Verizon Mobile Private Network wireless access point (WAP) solution gives your people and their devices seamless, secure access to your organization's network. It enables employees to stay productive and connected to critical tools and data anywhere our wireless network is available. Mobile Private Network is a wireless access point (WAP) solution that gives employees direct access to your organization's internal network by segregating your traffic when they're connecting with mobile devices. It helps boost productivity with secure access to critical tools and data where your employees and devices need them. With Mobile Private Network, you can have a secure, scalable foundation for adopting new wireless platforms and technologies. Financial, legal services, healthcare or other organizations that require secure access to sensitive data,Enterprises and companies of any size with large mobile workforces or Internet of Things (IoT) devices looking for secure network connectivity,Government and public safety agencies that need to connect field workers to confidential or mission-critical information,Create preferences for mission-critical applications, and achieve more predictable network performance. Control who can send and receive traffic, and share costs with multiparty billing. Help prevent unauthorized traffic on the private network to reduce risk from unsolicited external traffic (select Verizon wireline services required). Maintain security using split-data routing to isolate your data from the public internet. Gain private network access wherever there's Verizon Wireless coverage. Set up new devices easily—no need for complicated device configurations. Partner with a trusted leader backed by decades of experience. years managing customers' complex networks worldwide,technical support so you get help when you need it,Learn about the latest trends in real-world security incidents and breaches—to help protect your organization and help you evaluate potential updates to your security plan. Learn about the latest mobile security threats and how to help protect your organization. As wireless device usage continues to become a part of your infrastructure, you need to consider the same approach to management and control that you apply to traditional IT infrastructure assets. Stay connected to your network and critical apps with NetMotion®, no matter where your teams work. Access scalable connectivity backed by secure network technologies. Enable rapid detection and response to help protect your devices and systems at the point of attack.
What Is a Wide-Area Network & What Organizations Need It?

What is a Wide-Area Network and what organizations need it? The growth of computing around the world led to the need for computers to talk to each other no matter where they are located. Multinational companies, for example, need to connect to the same network for their computers to transmit data to each other. Access to communications networks anywhere around the globe led to the development of wide-area network (WAN) infrastructure. What is a wide-area network? So, what is a wide-area network (WAN)? A WAN is a that's not limited by geographical constraints. In that sense, it's different from a local-area network (LAN), which defines its perimeters depending on the use case at hand—a coffee shop, a small business, a company or even a home. What's the difference between a WAN and a LAN? Now that you know the answer to the question, What is a wide-area network? it's important to note the differences between a WAN and a LAN. Given that WANs aren't bound by geography, a wide-area network example can include an entire country or continent. Mobile-area networks, such as 5G, also fall under this category. The geographical restriction—the primary differentiator between the two network categories—leads to additional differences. Traditionally, data transfer rate and connectivity speed are slower when working with WAN, although these challenges have decreased as more nimble ways of working with a WAN, such as a software-defined wide-area network (SD WAN), have emerged. Additionally, because a WAN covers a wider area with more connection nodes, the possibility of security breaches increases. WAN maintenance is also more complicated, as connections can be established through a variety of ways, and are often connected via public networks that can include undersea fiber optic cables and wireless communications. Because of the variety of access types and technologies, the complexity of managing a WAN can increase. What are the benefits of a WAN? The workforce mobility needs of multinational organizations mean that today a reliable wide-area network is a necessity. The software as a service (SaaS) cloud-based model means any user anywhere that needs to access software, and businesses' front-end operations can't be confined by geography. The rise of work from home and in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic has also increased the demand for anywhere access. With so many teleworkers, businesses need to adjust to these new work models. A SaaS-based WAN infrastructure can enable a software upgrade to be done in hours versus days. Who needs a WAN?,The growth of wide-area networks has also increased the ways in which it can be optimized. SD WAN, for example, uses software layered on top of WAN hardware architecture to monitor traffic and route it efficiently to the right connections. Optimized network resources lead to more efficiencies in working with a wide-area network, which will be necessary with the growth of WAN. The is forecast to hit $7.1 billion by 2026. The software-optimized WAN also makes the underlying architecture more nimble by managing traffic and making operations more efficient. As the use cases for WAN increase, it can extend all the way to homes, as every home endpoint could become a part of global WAN systems. Discover how Verizon can support your organization's . An organization creates a WAN by using a third-party service provider to link an existing LAN to the WAN. Verizon Business to deploy Extreme Networks solutions at Liverpool Anfield Stadium

Verizon Business announced a partnership with Extreme Networks, Inc., to deploy wireless connectivity solutions at Liverpool FC's Anfield Stadium
Verizon Business and Wipro partner with Network-as-a-Service offering

Verizon Business, today announced a global Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) partnership with Wipro Limited that will accelerate the network modernization and cloud transformation journey for businesses.
Verizon Business becomes Bertelsmann's global network transformation partner

Verizon has been selected for the second time by Bertelsmann, the media, services and education company to transform its global network infrastructure.
Holland Ridge Farms Blooms With New Private Wireless Network

Learn how Holland Ridge Farms overcame its initial customer experience challenges with a private wireless network.
Private 5G Network & Associated British Ports

Learn how Verizon's Private 5G Network is giving Associated British Ports (ABP) control, security and agility in operating one of the U.K.'s largest ports.
