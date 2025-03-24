What is access control

Protect your assets while providing your people and devices with frictionless access to approved resources. Simplifying access controls, permissions and account provisioning can help you make sure you're properly protecting your critical information and resources from unauthorized access. Verizon Identity & Access Management (IAM) solutions can help with that simplification, as well as help provide seamless login experiences for authorized users and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. A Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) platform to help secure your network architecture. Create unified access policies to harden your security posture while speeding up authentication. Reduce investments in internal resources and minimize expenses with usage-based pricing. As your network infrastructure and apps expand, securing access to those resources and staying compliant without impacting productivity can become extremely difficult. Our services can help take the complexity out of those efforts. Get a big-picture view into user permissions with deeper insights into who can access what. Automate monitoring, reporting, certification, exception handling and remediation of permissions. Already know what you're looking for? Strengthen your organization's understanding and awareness of cybersecurity. Read our detailed analysis of 16,000+ security incidents from around the world. Gain critical mobile security insights from our in-depth survey and analysis of 632 mobile security professionals around the world—to help protect your business from today's mobile security threats. When you combine bring your own device (BYOD) with work from home as the new normal, employees and organizations get exposed to more risks. But there are key steps you can take to reduce that risk. Quickly assess risks to prevent illicit access of confidential data. There are critical steps to taking advantage of the benefits of a zero-trust security framework. Next-gen tools like blockchain are key to fighting emerging threats that traditional tools can't handle.
Make a strategic shift to an identity-centric, unified network and security management service. SASE Management merges network and cloud security management across the enterprise to help you securely connect people, data, and devices at the edge, office and cloud. SASE Management merges management of software-defined WAN (SD WAN) and cloud security services. As companies migrate their core applications to the cloud, SASE Management helps simplify the management of cloud security policies. SASE Management brings together best-of-breed technologies and puts the entire stack under a single management platform as one fully managed, integrated SASE security service. Employing Secure Service Edge (SSE) ensures your customers and employees can use a variety of wireless and broadband access options to securely connect to your corporate network or the public internet, and collaborate anytime and virtually anywhere. The merging of SD WAN capabilities with comprehensive network security services enables us to deliver secure access all the way to the edge. Our zero-trust security approach assumes that users or devices, whether inside or outside the network perimeter, should not automatically be trusted. Our full scope of cybersecurity solutions help protect you from the edge to the cloud. In addition to our secure access service edge (SASE) core technologies and other security offerings, our SASE infrastructure brings together proven solutions from recognized network and security industry leaders. Zero-trust technology helps ensure only authorized users on authorized devices, including remote and hybrid employees, can access protected applications. Centralized policy control and our focus on cloud-based security services helps to simplify security. Help free IT from routine tasks such as updating and patching appliances and systems. Enjoy management of an end-to-end solution for enterprise networking and security needs. Apply more consistent security policies without regard for where a user or device connects to the network. Integrates network operation centers (NOCs) and security operation centers (SOCs) with our Managed SD WAN and Virtual Network Services (VNS), and supports Versa, Cisco cEdge and vEdge, Zscaler ZIA, Zscaler ZPA and Palo Alto Prisma Access. SASE Management integrates management of cloud security policies and network incidents to help ensure consistent enforcement of policies and incident response. Verizon Network as a Service (NaaS) Solutions helps you support the delivery of dynamic applications and services while enabling advanced technologies. We understand the complex variety of network and security features that comprise SASE and can help you choose and implement the right features to meet your critical needs. Our NaaS Management Center gives you visibility into SASE service availability and performance metrics. Verizon has been a leader in SASE's core technologies—network, security and managed services—for over 10 years, giving us the experience and expertise to deliver the integrated and effective SASE solution your enterprise needs. SASE Management merges network and cloud security management across the enterprise to support securely connecting people, data, and devices at the edge, office and cloud. See the potential savings of moving to a SASE framework. Proven network security leader,years experience managing complex global networks,a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Global WAN Services¹networks managed globally,trillion security events processed each year,Deploying a Verizon SASE solution helped a large healthcare business optimize its security operations. Today's threat landscape is shifting. Get the latest updates on real-world breaches and help safeguard your organization from cybersecurity attacks. Get the critical insights you need to realize the full potential of SASE. Verizon NaaS Solutions are a catalyst for change that can help transform your enterprise. Rapidly scale and improve agility with a flexible network. Deploy an application-driven, agile and secure network supported by Verizon Managed Network Services. Help monitor potential threats with a tailored security service. SASE is cloud-native security concept introduced by Gartner® in 2019. In simple terms, it's a network architecture that merges software-defined WAN (SD WAN) capabilities with comprehensive network security services such as secure gateway, cloud access security broker (CASB), zero-trust network access (ZTNA) and firewall as a service (FWaaS) to create a unified, cloud-delivered service model that supports the dynamic secure access needs of digital enterprises. SASE represents a strategic shift in thinking about security by creating a new identity-centric unified networking and security platform that is cloud delivered and universally distributed in a way that helps to ensure that the end users and devices on the network edge—from remote offices and workers to cloud resources to IoT devices—are securely connected. In addition to enhanced security, SASE's cloud-based infrastructure promises to optimize access performance by helping to make it easier to connect to resources wherever they are connected to the network, which could drive business benefits like reduced product development time, faster delivery to market and greater agility in response to competitive or operational challenges. SASE encompasses combining network capabilities and cloud security. Zero trust is a strategy for managing authorization and authentication of users and devices by assuming no device or user whether inside or outside of a network perimeter should be automatically trusted. A zero-trust strategy is part of the overall SASE strategy. In simple terms, it's a network architecture that merges software-defined WAN (SD WAN) capabilities with comprehensive network security services such as secure gateway, cloud access security broker (CASB), zero-trust network access (ZTNA) and firewall as a service (FWaaS) to create a unified, cloud-delivered service model that supports the dynamic secure access needs of digital enterprises. ¹Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Global Wan Services: Danellie Young, Lisa Pierce, Gaspar Valdivia, Karen Brown; March 24, 2025. 5G and multi-access edge computing

Mobile Security Index 2021 Report You may now close this message and continue to your article. In the two preceding editions of this report, we've looked at the additional security features built into 5G. Since we first wrote about it, 5G technology has gone from our test facilities to being available to millions of users: Verizon 5G is available in over 2,700 cities and private 5G services are being rolled out around the world. Forty-one percent of respondents said that their organization had already begun using 5G and a further 53% said that they are actively considering it. Back in the days of 3G, watching video on your mobile phone was doable, but it wasn't exactly a great experience. Today, we take for granted being able to stream high-def video and do a million other things on our phones. We'll probably look back on the launch of 5G in a similar way. And—like the transition from 3G to 4G, as well as making the doable better—5G will make entirely new things possible. Very soon, it will seem normal that everything is connected and intelligent. And in 10 years' time—that's how long 4G has been around—the world will be barely recognizable. 5G has been developed to support technologies that weren't really on the agenda when 4G was developed, like smart devices, augmented reality and artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML) apps. It is able to deliver ultralow-latency, high-bandwidth connectivity reliably to a huge number of devices. Together with important advances in edge computing, 5G offers fast, affordable connectivity for a massive number of devices—single-digit millisecond latency and up to 1,000,000 devices per square-kilometer. That's game-changing. It's light-years ahead of anything that's gone before in being able to exchange rich real-time data. The potential applications are mind-boggling. Today, robots mainly do repetitive tasks. With 5G and edge computing, we'll see intelligent robots take on much more complex and interactive tasks. And cobotics, when robots and people collaborate, will take human capabilities to new levels. We'll also see digital twins and mirror worlds—virtual replicas of real-world environments—enable companies to optimize their operations and weigh the effect of changes before making them. 5G and edge computing will also facilitate intelligent video applications. This will enable automated quality control and many more game-changing applications in manufacturing and beyond. In retail, there's no shortage of ways to deliver magical experiences for shoppers, like extended-reality changing rooms and intelligent virtual assistants. The possibilities are almost endless. The built-in security improvements help, but otherwise securing personal 5G devices, like phones and tablets, is very similar to securing their 4G, and even 3G, cousins. However, these new applications, often using entirely automated devices, present new challenges. Also, as these new uses generate richer data, attackers will find new ways to exploit it. The simple solution would be to "wait and see," but the potential benefits of 5G-enabled applications are too great for companies to let their competitors get the upper hand. It's vital that companies choose partners that have the expertise and experience required to build security into solutions from the ground up. This includes physically hardening devices, implementing device authentication, encrypting data in transit, patching and testing for vulnerabilities, and managing network security. - Miguel Nunes, Senior Director Product Management, Qualcomm 