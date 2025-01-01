What is connected equipment

Worksites are Building the Future with Connected Construction

The planning phase is a critical component of any build strategy—which includes building and growing your business. If you're not preparing for a more connected and digital construction future, it won't be long before your competition passes you by. Our network solutions help you power and utilize the innovative technologies that can increase productivity and safety while optimizing operations at all your worksites. When you can access near real-time data analytics, automate processes, monitor remotely, integrate industrial applications and more, you can cost-effectively enhance productivity, efficiency and worker safety. Read how today's IoT technologies can help lower construction costs and offer higher levels of reliability. Learn how your organization can leverage augmented reality (AR) to optimize operations and drive growth. Learn more about 5G small business opportunities in construction, real estate, retail, transportation and the professional services industries. Connect devices, vehicles and people across the construction ecosystem to communicate quickly and collect actionable data to help improve visibility and operations. Quickly scale capabilities to meet demands while keeping data localized, and expand the potential of IoT with secure, low-latency connections to more devices. Get a customizable, on-premises, private 5G network that provides broad, reliable coverage and connectivity for your sensors, devices, machines and staff—all while prioritizing business-critical applications and processes. Extend network and application visibility to devices throughout your jobsite with a fast, fixed wireless internet connection that you can easily self-install at any location where LTE coverage is available. Quickly scale your network to adapt to new solutions and capabilities, support the delivery of dynamic applications and services, and enable advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, augmented and virtual reality, and much more. Keep your dispersed workforce connected and enhance collaboration with this easy-to-use mobile app. Securely activate, troubleshoot, locate and manage the life cycle of your IoT devices in our feature-rich platform. Give your employees the reliable mobile connectivity they need to stay productive while keeping your data protected. Improve vehicle and construction equipment tracking, enhance fleet operations, and increase worker productivity with our fleet and asset management solutions. Use this powerful bundle of easy-to-use mobile device security tools to help manage and protect your mobile devices against the latest security threats. From design and implementation to analytics and maintenance, our consultants have the deep industry expertise needed to help you develop strategies that will drive results. Trust us to help you manage the day-to-day tasks that help keep your network secure and agile. Proactively identify vulnerabilities and prioritize threats with our monitoring and management services. Let us manage your contact center solution while you focus on delivering and meeting customer expectations. Leverage simple, seamless, reliable connectivity and software solutions to run jobsites more smoothly, keep track of resources and help improve operational and logistical efficiencies. Set up jobsites quickly and simplify management —even in remote areas—using the right connectivity and collaboration tools. Maintain security across your ecosystem and stay compliant to help protect your critical information from cyberattacks. Connected Construction Operations Designed for Efficiency

A construction project can pose a real logistical challenge. There are documents, costs, resources and assets that have to be juggled, all while coordinating with workers, customers, suppliers and more. Even small inefficiencies in your operations can create big, costly delays. Our technologies can help you boost efficiencies across each step of your operations. From tracking assets to gaining greater supply chain visibility to automating processes, we offer a variety of easy-to-use solutions with simple pricing that can help you make sure each build comes in on time and on budget. Learn what a fleet management solution can do for you, what steps to take in the buying process, how to prepare for technology adoption, and more. Read how we helped J&M protect their construction vehicle fleet by using GPS tracking technology. Watch our webinar to learn more about leveraging actionable data to monitor equipment utilization. Get unlimited talk, text and data on your phones and tablets—with both 5G and 4G LTE coverage—in a mobility plan built for helping you get work done. Get the visibility needed to drive efficiency in the field and the data needed to streamline processes at the worksite. Improve vehicle and construction equipment tracking, enhance fleet operations, and increase worker productivity with our fleet and asset management solutions. Utilize 5G to connect devices, vehicles and people across the construction ecosystem to communicate quickly and collect actionable data to help improve visibility and operations. Enable the development of large-scale, latency-sensitive applications, and bring technology resources closer to the end user. Extend network and application visibility to devices throughout your jobsite with a fast, fixed wireless internet connection that you can easily self-install at any location where LTE coverage is available. Quickly scale your network to adapt to new solutions and capabilities, support the delivery of dynamic applications and services, and enable advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, augmented and virtual reality, and much more. Keep your dispersed workforce connected and enhance collaboration with this easy-to-use mobile app. Securely activate, troubleshoot, locate and manage the life cycle of your IoT devices in our feature-rich platform. Give your employees the reliable mobile connectivity they need to stay productive while keeping your data protected. Use this powerful bundle of easy-to-use mobile device security tools to help manage and protect your mobile devices against the latest security threats. From design and implementation to analytics and maintenance, our consultants have the deep industry expertise needed to help you develop strategies that will drive results. Enhance productivity, efficiency and worker safety, and enable a more predictive problem-solving approach with connected capabilities for construction. Set up jobsites quickly and simplify management —even in remote areas—using the right connectivity and collaboration tools. Maintain security across your ecosystem and stay compliant to help protect your critical information from cyberattacks. As you continue to plan your business improvements, learn ways to improve the profitability potential for your high-value fleet. Learn why Fixed Wireless Access has emerged as a powerful business-enabler for construction companies. Autonomous Vehicle & Connected Car Solutions

Being one of the first to take advantage of the mass-production assembly line, the automotive industry is used to being at the forefront of evolution. Now, other industry-transforming innovations are poised to once again change how you do business—but only if you have the network and technology foundation needed to support it. Our scalable network and technology platforms help drive innovation and continued evolution. So, for the connected, autonomous, shared and electric vehicles of today—and for whatever tomorrow brings—you'll be ready to lead the way. See how new connected safety technology using 5G and mobile edge computing (MEC) could help increase fast, reliable communication between road infrastructure, autos and pedestrians sharing the road. Learn how Verizon's Vehicle Lab allows automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and partners to do real-time testing of all connected-vehicle solution components—device, network, management and applications—in a safe and flexible Verizon 5G lab environment. See how Renovo software, backed by Verizon 5G Edge with AWS Wavelength, indexes collected data from fleets of test vehicles and makes it readily available in near real time. When the power of the cloud is built right into the network, it opens up a whole new world of near real-time retail innovation possibilities, including immersive experiences, media-rich marketing, digital engagement and more. Enable innovation and game-changing digital customer experiences with a flexible, programmable, scalable and reliable network-as-a-service (NaaS) foundation. Redefine what's possible in retail by using the low latency and massive capacity of 5G to drive immersive and personalized online, mobile and in-store experiences. Create seamless connections with patients using AI, speech recognition and other technologies that let them contact you when and how they want—by phone, email, chat or text. Manage secure access to information and applications—including payment card data, personal customer information and credentials—and drive near real-time and retrospective threat detection and reporting. Deploy network monitoring and cloud security services to address core network security, and leverage mobile solutions to help ensure data security across all your devices. From design and implementation to analytics and maintenance, our consultants have the deep industry expertise needed to help you develop strategies that will drive results. Trust us to help you manage the day-to-day tasks that help keep your network secure and agile. Proactively identify vulnerabilities and prioritize threats with our monitoring and management services. Let us manage your contact center solution while you focus on delivering and meeting customer expectations. Leverage a fully integrated ecosystem and a global connectivity platform to deploy connected and autonomous vehicles, in-vehicle systems, connected fleets, and the automotive factory of the future. Power immersive in-vehicle experiences with fast and reliable connectivity, responsive networking, digital entertainment partners, and tech platforms for more robust customer experiences. Get robust, end-to-end security solutions that help you proactively protect valuable company, vehicle and customer data, as well as build secure systems and services that allow for innovation. Based on the analysis of surveys, plus our experience with many digital transformations—including our own—we've identified eight recommendations to improve your future readiness. If we're going to have autonomous vehicles, 5G and connected cars will need to share the road. HarperDB Connected Golf Carts Devices Business

Learn how Verizon teamed up with connected devices ecosystem experts HarperDB to create low-latency, connected golf carts to boost Edison Interactive's reach.
Phoenix Process Equipment Gets Set Up Fast with Reliable 24/7 Data Business

Phoenix Process Equipment needed a reliable way to monitor their water recycling systems. That’s exactly what they found with 4G LTE Business Internet from Verizon.
Verizon Business and Visionable expand connected healthcare partnership

Verizon Business and Visionable announced that they will offer offering a range of connected healthcare solutions, powered by Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband and 5G Edge network, in the U.S.
Verizon Business and Visionable join forces to make connected healthcare a reality

Verizon Business and Visionable, a leading health technology company based in the U.K., have joined forces to empower the next generation of healthcare.
Verizon Business and Visionable open center dedicated to accelerating connected healthcare

Verizon Business and Visionable have opened a technology-led center dedicated to accelerating the adoption of connected healthcare technologies for patient-centric care.
