What is endpoints security

Mobile Device Security and Endpoint Protection

Simplify how you manage your mobile devices and endpoints, and keep your sensitive data secure. The ever-increasing number of cyberattacks pose a large threat to the health of any modern organization. Verizon and our technology partners can help you manage and secure your devices and endpoints, protecting you against bad actors. And with a variety of mobile device security and endpoint protection solutions from leading software developers, we've made it easy for you to choose the tools that are right for your business. Our advanced endpoint protection solutions can help you keep your policies aligned, while helping prevent malware, ransomware and other dangerous exploits from infiltrating your business. Stay ahead of emerging and sophisticated threats in today's distributed and remote business environment with effective endpoint protection that goes well beyond ill-equipped traditional antivirus. Leverage our security experts to manage, validate and update device policies across your organization. Mobile Device Management (MDM) solutions from Verizon and our tech partners can make it easier to control, secure and enforce company policies across all of your devices. They can help your workforce stay productive, while protecting your data and helping you streamline device and app deployment, maintain security, and control costs. Whether you're looking for ease of use or enterprise-grade unified management, Verizon and our trusted tech partners like Samsung, IBM and MobileIron make it easy to find the right MDM technology for you. Easily manage your mobile devices and protect sensitive data with scalable cloud or onsite solutions. We've teamed up with leaders in mobile threat defense technologies and services to help you streamline and protect mobility across your business. Whether you deploy in the cloud or onsite, we've got you covered. Secure and support your mobile infrastructure, whatever the size of your business, government agency or industry. Protect data in transit, and help users comply with security policies and requirements with a mobile-centric zero-trust approach. Built specifically to meet the needs of your small business, Business Mobile Secure is a powerful bundle of easy-to-use mobile-device security tools to help keep you protected from cyberattackers and hackers. Our solutions are easy to set up and let you control device permissions and assign business policies to employees remotely to help simplify management. Our multilayered security solution helps manage and protect your mobile smartphones and tablets against the latest security threats. Already know what you're looking for? ,Watch as Verizon expert Dave Grady provides key insights on the current mobile threat landscape and explains how your business can boost endpoint security. Discover comprehensive, end-to-end solutions to help protect your business from social engineering attacks and help enhance your security posture. Strengthen your organization's understanding and awareness of cybersecurity. Read our detailed analysis of 16,000+ security incidents from around the world. Gain critical insights into the current mobile threat landscape, and tips from security experts for how to protect your organization. An effective device policy can be the difference between your positive reputation and a security breach. Learn which policies can help protect your cybersecurity. Remote work security threats have become a critical consideration for businesses. Here's how to protect your endpoints. 5G networks and devices have incredible potential, but they need endpoint security to succeed. An acceptable use policy sets guidelines for employee behavior and can help protect your organization. If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. Choose your country to view contact details. Existing customers, to your business account or . These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed