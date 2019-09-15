What is endpoints security

Endpoint Security

Rely on experts to help protect and manage your organization's endpoints. Our endpoint security solutions help you safeguard servers and endpoints, such as laptops, desktops and mobile devices, from today's threats. We can help prevent malware from infiltrating your business and ensure that policies stay aligned across your devices. Endpoint security helps you stop vulnerabilities early and quickly isolate them, including unknown, zero-day threats. Using malware analysis and artificial intelligence (AI)-based machine learning, it helps you detect malicious activity and prevent malware from loading and executing. It also facilitates investigation and remediation. As part of our portfolio of both traditional and mobile endpoint security solutions, we partner with a large variety of leading security vendors, including Blackberry Cylance, Palo Alto Networks, Tanium and Cisco. Our seasoned Verizon security professionals can provide expert management of your security policy rule sets, freeing your internal staff to focus on strategic business initiatives. If your enterprise has more complex management needs, consider our Managed Detection and Response service. It includes endpoint detection and response (EDR) capabilities that combine advanced technologies with human expertise to identify and alert you on major security incidents to enable rapid response. Strengthen your organization's understanding and awareness of cybersecurity. Read our detailed analysis of 16,000+ security incidents from around the world. Gain critical insights into the current mobile threat landscape, and tips from security experts for how to protect your organization. Streamline operations while keeping your devices up to date, properly configured and secure. Use advanced technologies combined with human expertise to identify, notify about and quickly respond to major security incidents. Automate device deployment for simple, secure mobility across your enterprise.
Mobile Device Security and Endpoint Protection

Simplify how you manage your mobile devices and endpoints, and keep your sensitive data secure. The ever-increasing number of cyberattacks pose a large threat to the health of any modern organization. Verizon and our technology partners can help you manage and secure your devices and endpoints, protecting you against bad actors. And with a variety of mobile device security and endpoint protection solutions from leading software developers, we've made it easy for you to choose the tools that are right for your business. Our advanced endpoint protection solutions can help you keep your policies aligned, while helping prevent malware, ransomware and other dangerous exploits from infiltrating your business. Stay ahead of emerging and sophisticated threats in today's distributed and remote business environment with effective endpoint protection that goes well beyond ill-equipped traditional antivirus. Leverage our security experts to manage, validate and update device policies across your organization. Mobile Device Management (MDM) solutions from Verizon and our tech partners can make it easier to control, secure and enforce company policies across all of your devices. They can help your workforce stay productive, while protecting your data and helping you streamline device and app deployment, maintain security, and control costs. Whether you're looking for ease of use or enterprise-grade unified management, Verizon and our trusted tech partners like Samsung, IBM and MobileIron make it easy to find the right MDM technology for you. Easily manage your mobile devices and protect sensitive data with scalable cloud or onsite solutions. We've teamed up with leaders in mobile threat defense technologies and services to help you streamline and protect mobility across your business. Whether you deploy in the cloud or onsite, we've got you covered. Secure and support your mobile infrastructure, whatever the size of your business, government agency or industry. Protect data in transit, and help users comply with security policies and requirements with a mobile-centric zero-trust approach. Built specifically to meet the needs of your small business, Business Mobile Secure is a powerful bundle of easy-to-use mobile-device security tools to help keep you protected from cyberattackers and hackers. Our solutions are easy to set up and let you control device permissions and assign business policies to employees remotely to help simplify management. Our multilayered security solution helps manage and protect your mobile smartphones and tablets against the latest security threats. Discover comprehensive, end-to-end solutions to help protect your business from social engineering attacks and help enhance your security posture. Strengthen your organization's understanding and awareness of cybersecurity. Read our detailed analysis of 16,000+ security incidents from around the world. Gain critical insights into the current mobile threat landscape, and tips from security experts for how to protect your organization. An effective device policy can be the difference between your positive reputation and a security breach. Learn which policies can help protect your cybersecurity. Remote work security threats have become a critical consideration for businesses. Here's how to protect your endpoints. 5G networks and devices have incredible potential, but they need endpoint security to succeed. An acceptable use policy sets guidelines for employee behavior and can help protect your organization. Lookout Mobile Endpoint Security

Mitigate risk and keep productivity humming where employees work with Lookout® on the Verizon network. The increasing use of mobile devices creates new potential security threats for your organization. Lookout uses a global network of more than 200 million mobile devices to identify possible risks to your employee- and corporate-owned devices to help you manage security and use your devices with confidence. Companies who want a layered security approach by integrating Lookout with their existing security solutionsOrganizations of any size where protection from threats across the spectrum of mobile risk is mission criticalIndustries looking to securely unlock mobile productivity across personal and corporate-owned devices,Lookout is a mobile endpoint security solution that uses policy-based measures to help protect your organization from phishing and a range of risks across apps, devices and the network. Lookout provides strong mobile threat detection and analytic capabilities, extending policies to the mobile devices your organization enables and making it easy for employees to stay productive on secure devices with a cloud-first approach. Lookout's cloud-based security management approach offers several advantages. Set policies against noncompliant mobile apps that pose a data-leak risk. Safeguard your sensitive information from phishing, apps, and network and device threats. Integrate Lookout with your enterprise mobility management to help limit help-desk tickets. Collect only a small amount of personal information to help protect both personal and corporate-owned devices. Get started quickly by contacting your Verizon Mobility Management expert. In an increasingly mobile world, Lookout Mobile Endpoint Security delivers advanced security and protection that helps you fight data compromise. To mitigate the risk of costly breaches, companies need to balance workforce mobility with proper mobile device security in the workplace.
