What is enterprise mobile management

Verizon Connect: Enterprise Fleet Management Solutions

Need assistance? Chat now with a business specialist. Streamline the way you manage your vehicles, assets,  drivers and jobs with easy-to-use fleet solutions. Fleet management solutions, also called telematics, are for organizations looking for a better way to manage their fleet of vehicles and equipment. Our Verizon Connect offering provides a single, powerful platform with a range of setup options and an affordable monthly price. See the near real-time location of your vehicles and assets on a live map, and get in-depth reporting on your fleet. Get insight into your fleet expenses and help reduce costs for unnecessary overtime, excessive idling, after-hours use of company vehicles and fuel theft. Replay routes to catch early starts or finishes, and set up geofences to monitor vehicles entering and exiting meaningful locations, like job sites, rest areas or your home office. Create a culture of safety and protect your reputation by monitoring harsh driving, conducting driver coaching sessions and offering incentives for improved behaviors. Track hours of service (HOS) with our easy-to-use electronic logging device (ELD), and quickly access the data you need to satisfy DOT regulations. Schedule reminders for preventive service and get alerts for diagnostic trouble codes (DTCs) to help reduce vehicle downtime. Get a near real-time, 360-degree view of your daily fleet operations, so you can help reduce costs, increase productivity, stay on top of vehicle maintenance and make the most of every business day. Monitor heavy equipment, trailers and assets to help improve security, utilization and uptime. View video clips of harsh driving events within minutes of them happening. Know how severe an event was with harsh driving classifications to help you promote driver safety and coach your drivers. Help mitigate risk and liability with unbiased footage. Streamline compliance, including hours of service (HOS), electronic logging devices (ELDs) and driver vehicle inspection reports (DVIRs). Organizations with hundreds or thousands of resources need more—more options, customizations, support and training. We partner with enterprise fleets to offer scalable solutions. Ready to take the next step? Get a live demo with an expert to learn about our fleet management solutions. Choose your industry to learn more about fleet solutions that can help organizations like yours. A telematics leader and top innovator,System uptime backed by our reliable network,Years of experience providing telematics solutions,Vehicles being tracked using our software,See how Daco Paving fortifies its family values with Verizon Connect Reveal dashcams and asset tracking. Explore how one Cleveland area law enforcement agency puts officer and community safety first using GPS fleet tracking. Watch how Apex Landscaping adopted Verizon Connect fleet solutions to simplify their operations and grow their business. Find out how organizations of all sizes in various industries are cutting costs, improving productivity and getting a positive ROI with fleet management software. Explore the basics about technology designed for fleets and how it can give you the insights you need. Discover what's important when evaluating your options for fleet management solutions. See how fleet solutions can help improve fuel efficiency and reduce operating costs. Learn how AI-powered dashcams are helping reshape safety conversations and improve efficiency for fleets. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon.
Learn more

Verizon Mobile Device Management (MDM)

Verizon Mobile Device Management (MDM)

Effectively and efficiently manage the mobile devices across your organization. Verizon Mobile Device Management (MDM) provides powerful resources to mitigate mobile risk and help protect against cyberattacks that target corporate, education and business data and personal information. Educational institutions that need to ensure information remains protected while students and staff use the internet and mobile devicesEnterprises and other large organizations that are monitoring or deploying apps across their networksSmall and medium-sized businesses that have to track and manage increasing numbers of devices connecting to their networks,It's a versatile solution that enables IT administrators to manage, track and control the mobile devices and connecting to their networks. Accessed through a single portal, Verizon MDM helps protect and streamline mobility by offering device diagnostics, hotspot management and unified endpoint management (UEM) services. Control security policies, access to applications and websites, and settings on mobile hotspot and USB devices through a single portal. Lock or wipe stolen devices and enforce the use of lockscreen passcode requirements to help prevent unauthorized access. Manage mobile devices more cost-effectively without the need for additional hardware or,Customers with compatible Android®, iOS and broadband mobile hotspots and select other devices activated on Verizon's network may take advantage of network location. Access online, near real-time technical device data to troubleshoot and help avoid costly downtime. White glove onboarding support to setup admin portal and enrolling devices. Help ensure employees and students can connect safely on the go. For more information, call 1-877-807-1480. Get more than average MDM solution. How reliable mobile connectivity helps keep employees productive while keeping your data protected. Gain critical insights into the current mobile threat landscape, and tips from security experts for how to protect your organization. Help bolster your overall workplace cybersecurity policy with these fiveyears of security experiencesecurity incidents monitored each year, on averagesecurity, network and hosting devices under management,Protect data from mobile threats and enable secure access to business resources, whether you run a small or large business. Use a cloud-based, enterprise mobility management platform to help protect your mobile infrastructure. Get detailed visibility and control of smartphones and tablets across an enterprise.
Learn more

Mobile Device Management (MDM) Solution Brief

Mobile Device Management (MDM) Solution Brief

Verizon MDM provides a single user interface to remotely manage devices 24 / 7. Integrating mobile devices, wireless connectivity and apps into our everyday lives has become a necessity. Small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), enterprises and educational institutions must provide mobility solutions to conduct business and deliver distance learning opportunities. At the same time, they need to manage mobile risk from everincreasing cyber threats targeting business data and,Security for the unexpected,Verizon MDM helps IT administrators manage, track and control the mobile devices and operating systems connecting to their networks. Accessed through a single portal, Verizon MDM helps secure and streamline mobility by enabling device diagnostics, hotspot management and unified endpoint management (UEM) services. Manage devices 24/7 with security and control capabilities that:,Get all of the features to manage and secure mobile devices. Remotely manage smartphones, tablets, laptops, Jetpack®4G LTE mobile hotspots, wearables, routers and more with these critical capabilities:,Easily manage and control hotspot use. Broadband hotspot management with Verizon MDM allows you to remotely:,Why you can rely on Verizon,We offer reliable service and network performance with our broad portfolio of technology solutions. Verizon was ranked,#1 nationwide by RootMetrics in overall network performance 14 times in a row,w seven years in a row.1,Verizon can help you grow as your organization demands more from your network than ever before. Look to a partner you can trust to help you protect devices and critical data used by your mobile workforce or remote learners. For more information about Verizon MDM, please contact your Verizon Business Account Manager or visit verizon.com/business/products/security/mobile-device-endpoint-security/mobile-device-management/verizon-mdm/,Rankings based on RootMetrics® U.S. National RootScore® Reports: 2H 2013–1H 2020. Tested with best commercially available smartphones on four national mobile networks across all available network types. Your experiences may vary. The RootMetrics award is not an endorsement of Verizon. Network details & coverage maps at vzw.com. © 2020 Verizon. SB11821220
Learn more

1

Verizon

Closed
641 Boll Weevil Cir
Enterprise, AL 36330
Get Directions
(334) 464-0863
(334) 464-0863
  • In-Store Pickup
Request a business sales appointment
Schedule an appointment
2

Verizon

Closed
1310 Tingle Cir E
Mobile, AL 36606
Get Directions
(251) 439-6534
(251) 439-6534
3

Verizon

Closed
171 E I65 Service Rd S
Mobile, AL 36606
Get Directions
(251) 327-3459
(251) 327-3459
  • In-Store Pickup
Request a business sales appointment
Schedule an appointment
