What is hybrid infrastructure security

Enterprise Network Security in the Era of Hybrid Work Business

For many enterprises, hybrid work is no longer the "new normal"—it's just normal. (52%) of American employees are empowered to work in a hybrid environment, and over a quarter (28%) are exclusively remote workers. But the hybrid workplace also brings with it different risks. According to the Verizon 2022 Mobile Security Index (MSI), 79% of organizations agree that changes to working practices have There has also been a recent growth of , which now represent according to the Verizon 2023 Data Breach Investigations Report (DBIR). Remote devices can be harder for IT teams to update, leaving them exposed to threats. A record 25,227 unique vulnerabilities were published in 2022. Home worker devices are often personally owned, which means they may not be protected by corporate-grade security. Nearly half of global companies have suffered a compromise involving a mobile device in the , according to the MSI. Home and public Wi-Fi networks can be less secure than corporate alternatives. Some 80% of home working adults have never changed their router password, while 74% their Wi-Fi password. Cyber criminals can take advantage of these security gaps to steal business log-ins or hijack devices, enabling them to advance into corporate networks and applications. This access could enable them to deploy ransomware or steal sensitive data. Ransomware was present in analyzed in the 2023 DBIR, while it was one of the top types of incidents for 91% of all industries. The financial and reputational impact could be significant. According to the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center, 95% of ransomware incidents involved losses between $1 and $2.25 million. Fortunately, there are things you can do today to help protect your business. is a cloud solution based on zero trust architecture principles. ZTDA is designed to help defend today's complex and decentralized networks, branch offices and the remote and mobile users that depend on them. provides a universally distributed identity-centric networking and security platform. SASE helps provide a secure connection for end users and devices, across all locations. Verizon has been managing complex networks for over 30 years. The DBIR has been providing vital cybersecurity insights for over 16 years. Learn more about the . This year, we analyzed a staggering 30,458 real-world security incidents. Download the DBIR to find out more about the cyber threats your organization might be up against. Gallup, Indicators - Hybrid Work, February 2023. Verizon 2022 Mobile Security Index, page 5. Verizon 2023 Data Breach Investigations Report. CVE Details, , accessed May 2023. Verizon 2022 Mobile Security Index, page 4. Ibid, page 53. Verizon 2023 Data Breach Investigations Report.
Core Network and Edge Security

Help protect your business at the network's core with robust multilayered security through the cloud to your multitude of devices on the edge. Help safeguard the growth of remote, hybrid, mobile, cloud and IoT connections. Help make sure network transformations, advancements and innovations don't introduce vulnerabilities. Help extend your security control beyond your perimeter with edge and cloud solutions and services with the answers and resources to help address your needs. Maintain consistent security best practices and address regulatory requirements. Deploying a Verizon Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solution helped a large healthcare business enhance its security operations. A global manufacturer boosted security and increased efficiency by using Managed SD WAN to automatically segment government traffic. Learn how Verizon helped the Commonwealth of Virginia transform its IT infrastructure to help agencies better deliver services to citizens. Help build a secure network foundation for your entire security infrastructure by elevating network and security intelligence to the next level with Verizon expertise and solutions. Help build a more intelligent network with secure, on-demand, cloud-based network services. Help close security gaps with 24/7 cybersecurity expertise. Secure Gateway extends your WAN environments to remote locations and users. As the use of cloud-based applications grows, your attack surface and security complexity grows too. We have the expertise, solutions and services to help simplify your ability to better secure your cloud environment. Help reduce complexity, control costs and fortify your network infrastructure at the edge and beyond. Support public and private networking using a single connection. Enhance secure remote access for your highly mobile workforces. Our array of mobile and hybrid security solutions help you stay ahead of emerging and sophisticated threats that can impact your organization's expanding landscape of smart devices. Effectively and efficiently manage the mobile devices across your organization. Enhance secure remote access for your highly mobile workforces. Support public and private networking using a single connection. IoT exponential growth can complicate security efforts and create gaps in your protection. Our IoT security and connectivity can simplify those efforts, while helping eliminate those gaps. Stay productive and protected with application and device security services. A wide area data networking service that provides any-to-any connectivity to transport customer data between customer sites. Help mitigate the effects of sophisticated distributed-denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. Today, you need the security built into and wrapped around everything you deploy to work seamlessly without gaps or blind spots. We can help with intelligent, automated and critical network security. Manage security tools in a fully implemented network. Help build a more intelligent network with secure, on-demand, cloud-based network services. Help mitigate potential threats with a tailored security service. Get the critical insights you need to realize the potential of SASE. Help lessen the discovery time of cyber compromise to mitigate potential negative impacts with Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service. The 2025 Data Breach Investigations Report (DBIR) from Verizon is here! Get the latest updates on real-world breaches and help safeguard your organization from cybersecurity attacks. Verizon Business Mobile Secure helps your workforce stay protected. According to the Verizon Mobile Security Index (MSI) 2020, almost a third (28%) of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) were victims of a cyberattack during 2019. Fortify your organization's cybersecurity, end to end. Help safeguard your small business with tailored network security solutions and cyberthreat protections. Give your security team the control it needs to securely connect end users. Give your security team the control it needs to securely connect end users.
Cloud Security Guide From CISO Solutions

CISO's Guide to,What to know and whatIt wasn't so long ago when the idea of moving your organization's workloads to the cloud was unthinkable. Today you'll find most organizations have a growing portion of their IT infrastructures in the cloud. In fact, Gartner estimates that by 2020 "cloud–first" and "cloud-only" will be standard corporate policies rather than exceptions1, and a study by IDC says that by 2021 more than half of the typical enterprise IT infrastructures will be in the cloud. This rapid migration presents a unique security challenge. New cloud workloads are spun up, expanded, moved, and torn down frequently, and traditional products for onpremises networks were never designed to secure these dynamic environments. Although some security vendors have attempted to "cloud wash3" their products they still can't provide the visibility into threat activity on cloud segments analysts need to be effective. Finding security professionals is hard enough, but retaining them is an additional challenge. Tasking them with the mundaneness of making a web of disconnected legacy products, which offer varying levels of cloud support, work together will not set them or your organization up for success. A modern approach to security should allow security teams to focus on what they were hired to do: investigate and hunt for any attacks threatening cloud workloads. And while the need to secure cloud workloads may be your primary motivation for evaluating alternative approaches, not all organizations are making the same progress in their migrations to the cloud. Therefore, any evaluation must also consider the security of hybrid environments during the transition. This guide provides some important considerations to keep in mind when investigating a cloud security platform that can address today's realities and tomorrow's cloud-first or cloud–only end goals. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. Enterprises can't move to the cloud quickly enough. That's a big problem for security professionals stuck relying on a Some organizations may have no plans to migrate entirely,Whether you're in transition or if you're planning to,Forward-thinking CISOs and a mind-blowing drop in costs Change is inevitable, and sometimes it's painful when those changes affect the technology you've spent hours researching and hard dollars acquiring. Network technology is no different, so cloud security platforms you implement must be designed in a way that meets your needs today and will continue to do so in the future. of enterprise infrastructure decision makers in North America and Europe have adopted public cloud services,are actively building private clouds,During every routine infrastructure project, it makes sense to ensure your business objectives aren't fuzzy and that your stakeholders are all in sync. Evaluating a cloud security platform is no different, so be sure you've considered the requirements for an effective platform. Is the cloud security platform you're considering scalable and elastic? Will it be able to grow as storage and compute needs change over time?,Will it be extensible? Does its vendor provide a set of open APIs that allows exporting of analysis from within the platform to other products in your security stack? And can it accept data and analysis from those products to provide additional context?,Does it help automate routine or mundane security tasks, thereby freeing up analysts' time so they can hunt for threats proactively?,Is it intelligent enough to provide analysts and threat hunters with contextual, actionable information, or does it only supply flat charts and graphs?,Will it be capable of pinpointing threats proactively, and can it take the analysis it's already performed and then perform it again retrospectively using the latest threat intelligence to discover previously unknown threats?,Is the product easy to use? Was it designed to help busy analysts get more done in less time? Can it enable them to pivot effortlessly between endless points of threat data?,The security stack your organization has built over some Traditional Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS) are not,A recent survey conducted by the Cloud Security AllianceThere's no shortage of security analytics products out there,,Legacy security analytics products also weren't designed to,of the respondents said they ignored the alerts altogether,A recent SANS survey reported that 87% of respondents,Discovering malicious activity in your network goes well beyond the real-time detection of indicators of compromise. The reality is that cyber-attacks can frequently occur under the radar, and you don't always know they've happened until the damage is done. That makes threat hunting–the process of proactively searching out evidence of malicious activity–a critical function for any organization with sensitive data or resources. Hunting down new or unknown threats on your network today is especially challenging. Your team needs to be equipped with the right data and techniques to sift out suspicious activity from seemingly normal behavior. Executives love a dashboard, and at some point in the life of,The number of false alarms that can distract busy analysts It can take just seconds to get compromised, but weeks,If it takes days, weeks, or months to deploy a cloud security,Perimeter security products provide little visibility into threat activity within an organization, and when workloads move to the cloud, enterprises are left blind because appliancebased solutions require architectural changes and often can't be used in a public cloud. The cloud security products you evaluate should:,Breaches are sometimes inevitable, and when a vulnerability is exposed on your network, it's the attacker's job to stay there for as long as possible. The cloud security products you evaluate should:,Use the table on below to evaluate two solutions. Provide 1,If you've read this far, the time is probably right for your organization to consider a cloud security platform. Although cyber security for cloud workloads is a technological gray area for many enterprises, it doesn't have to be, if you keep in mind today's enterprise security realities:,As you move ahead in your evaluation of solutions that can secure workloads in the cloud, remember to map out your use cases, requirements, and must-have features. Then formulate your metrics for success so you can be sure you're meeting the expectations of your executives. 1,2,3 Cloud wash (v.) An intentional and misleading attempt to rebrand, refresh, or repurpose legacy security products for use incloud environments, usually with less robust feature sets, diminishing their overall value. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
