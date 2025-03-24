What is iot network management

ThingSpace: IoT Management Platform

ThingSpace Platform for IoT,Access the tools you need to develop and manage the lifecycle of your IoT devices. Develop, launch and scale IoT solutions faster. The ThingSpace IoT platform enables connectivity management of IoT at scale. Securely activate on the Verizon network, troubleshoot, locate and manage the lifecycle of your IoT devices in our feature-rich platform. Whether you're just getting started with a prototype or you are ready to scale to an enterprise level, ThingSpace has all of the tools you need to develop and manage your solution. Collaborate one-on-one with our technology leaders to help unlock competitive advantages and achieve your goals through our Executive Briefing Program. Existing customers, to your business account or . If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. ,
Managed LAN: Local Area Network Services

Free your IT staff to spend more time adding value to your organization with comprehensive LAN switch and wireless LAN device management services. Extend service and visibility from the WAN router to the LAN switch and everything in between with our comprehensive network management services. You choose the amount of wired and wireless support you need, whether you want to cover your network enterprise-wide or just the branch offices that lack local IT staff. We can help you add new sites quickly and easily, across town or across the globe. And we'll keep an eye on your network so it's up and running when you need it. Many organizations start their managed network journey by first adding our Managed WAN, and then Managed LAN or Managed WLAN. Or, they upgrade their networks with Managed SD Branch, which includes all three services under a single umbrella. Managed LAN is integrated with the Verizon proprietary Integrated Management Platform for Advanced Communications Technologies (IMPACT) ecosystem. A high-performance distributed monitoring and control system, IMPACT rapidly detects network faults and outages. It interfaces to internal systems for maintenance activities, outage notifications and contact information. IMPACT helps users to be more productive in daily tasks such as workflow, ticketing, topology information, task automation and command interaction capabilities. IMPACT interfaces with element management and network management systems of your Managed LAN to provide a unified view of network problems. Get complete visibility into your Managed LAN 24/7 via the Verizon Enterprise Center (VEC) customer portal. When combined with Managed WAN, our network engineering, network analysis and other WAN analysis reporting add an additional level of support. Outsourcing LAN management helps free up more time for your organization so you can start delivering on long-term, strategic projects. Define a digital strategy and set it in motion. Make your workflows more efficient with better network management. Our coordinated management services and processes provide service continuity and high performance between LAN/WLAN and WAN environments. Building on a Managed WAN infrastructure, Managed LAN helps you monitor and maintain high performance for delay-sensitive applications. Integration with our automated Managed Network Services global ecosystem results in faster fault isolation and resolution than manual methods. Only pay for what you need by selecting the service level that best suits your organization from multiple LAN management options. Stringent set clear benchmarks and commitments for network performance. You'll stay on top of service incidents and outages and their resolution as they happen. Easily authenticate contractors, partners and guests for different levels of network access so they can work virtually anywhere within your WLAN network's radius. Gain visibility into how users experience applications and services on your network and pinpoint challenges to availability, reachability, performance, and reliability. Your proven network leader,years of experience managing networks,customers trust us to manage their networks,countries where we manage networks,This year, we analyzed a staggering 30,458 real-world security incidents. Download the DBIR to find out more about the cyber threats your organization might be up against. Learn why Gartner has recognized Verizon as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Global WAN Services 19 consecutive times.¹,5G fixed wireless internet is emerging to frame a new future for business flexibility and resilience. Maintaining your network doesn't have to tie up your IT personnel. Verizon Managed Network Services can help. Deploy an application-driven, agile and secure network supported by Verizon Managed Network Services. Leverage AI and machine learning (ML) to help simplify network management. Do business on your terms with wireless 5G internet that's fast, simple and secure. LAN stands for local area network, a group of devices networked together within a single limited area. Devices on the LAN connect via Transmission Control Protocol/Internet Protocol (TCP/IP) ethernet or Wi-Fi and multiple users share the resources of a single processor or server, such as applications and data storage. Managed LAN is a service delivered by a third-party provider to manage an organization's local area network, freeing up IT staff to work on other, value-added projects. The provider manages operations, controls costs and maintains network reliability to specific benchmarks. With Managed LAN from Verizon, you can count on clear benchmarks and commitments to stringent SLAs for network performance. The main difference is the on-premises equipment used to support the service. Today, Managed LAN and Managed Wireless LAN both include wireline and wireless components. Choose the solution that best meets your needs. Managed LAN provides management of a customer's wireline and wireless LAN components with a monthly recurring charge depending on the required level of customer support. Managed WAN provides management of a customer's WAN application-aware router to make sure all your data travels the right path to its destination with a monthly recurring charge depending on the required level of customer support. Many of our customers start their managed network journey by adding our Managed WAN first, and then adding Managed LAN or Managed WLAN. Managed LAN provides management of a customer's wireline and wireless LAN equipment. Managed SD Branch provides management of a customer's wireline and wireless LAN equipment plus SD WAN routers plus IoT devices such as smart cameras, all under a unified cloud-based management system. ¹Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Global Wan Services: Danellie Young, Lisa Pierce, Gaspar Valdivia, Karen Brown; March 24, 2025. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
IoT Security Credentialing

The smart way to secure your IoT devices. Stay productive and protected with application and device security services that include data encryption, trusted user authentication components and automated provisioning. The Verizon IoT Security Credentialing solution integrates security with your IoT services, and only allows known and trusted devices in your IoT solution to connect to your network and resources. Our IoT security solutions are created with insights gained from more than a dozen years analyzing over 200,000 security incidents around the globe. This year, we analyzed a staggering 30,458 real-world security incidents. Download the DBIR to find out more about the cyber threats your organization might be up against. Gain critical mobile security insights from our in-depth survey and analysis of 632 mobile security professionals around the world—to help protect your business from today's mobile security threats. Learn how IoT Security Credentialing helps keep bad things from happening to good IoT solutions. It is important to design security into your IoT solutions from the start where possible. IoT ecosystems should cater for the following basic security tenets:,—Ensuring connectivity between endpoints and their respective services allows for secure monitoring and management of the devices and enables secure firmware updates. —Authenticate endpoints, services, firmware updates and the customer or end user operating the endpoint. Use secure elements such as eSIM and TPMs for cryptographic key management. Use unique keys, certificates and roots of trust to strongly identify and authenticate devices. —Reduce the potential for harm to individual end users by enabling privacy-preserving techniques such as encryption and unique identities. —Ensure that system integrity can be verified, tracked and monitored. Businesses depend on an ever-increasing number of smart technologies to harness the potential innovations and benefits of connectivity. With this proliferation of smart devices and endpoints comes an increased risk of exposure to fraud and attack. It is essential that security is adequately addressed as part of any IoT service or solution to ensure compliance, safety and security for consumers and enterprises. IoT devices can range from lightweight devices with very low power requirements and storage and processing capabilities to more complex endpoints with persistent connectivity and the ability to utilize more comprehensive security capabilities. Verizon Business ThingSpace IoT Marketplace, a new simple way to manage the IoT journey

Verizon Business today announced the launch of ThingSpace IoT Marketplace
Verizon Business launches IoT Managed Services so customers can focus on growth

Verizon Business, launched IoT Managed Services
Verizon Business introduces IoT on 5G Nationwide, new suite of Intelligence features

Verizon Business today announced a potent combination of customer-facing network, hardware and intelligence offerings for Internet of Things (IoT) applications across industries
Floorcloud Lays the Groundwork for Construction Innovation with IoT Business

Learn how Floorcloud used Verizon's Asset Tracking Solutions to innovate how the construction industry mitigates risk, saves money and collaborates.
Frazil Transforms Retailer Experience with IoT Solutions Business

Frazil utilized IoT solutions to combine a condition-based monitoring module with Verizon, to stay connected with machines across the United States.
Holland Ridge Farms Blooms With New Private Wireless Network Business

Learn how Holland Ridge Farms overcame its initial customer experience challenges with a private wireless network.
