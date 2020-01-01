What is mobile phishing

1

Verizon

Closed
1310 Tingle Cir E
Mobile, AL 36606
Get Directions
(251) 439-6534
(251) 439-6534
2

Verizon

Closed
171 E I65 Service Rd S
Mobile, AL 36606
Get Directions
(251) 327-3459
(251) 327-3459
  • In-Store Pickup
Request a business sales appointment
Schedule an appointment
3

Verizon

Closed
5235 Rangeline Service Rd S
Mobile, AL 36619
Get Directions
(251) 349-1449
(251) 349-1449
  • In-Store Pickup
Request a business sales appointment
Schedule an appointment
Phishing Is One of Many Growing Security Threats to Schools Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Phishing is one of many growing security threats to schools,Author: Gary Hilson,Security threats to schools are just as prominent as they are in the business world. With 2020 described as a record-breaking year for in the U.S. the verdict for 2021 should be in soon. It may not be too different, as students, teachers and staff access learning materials and teaching resources online through a variety of devices like tablets or laptop computers. The many attack surfaces increase the number of , including distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks, malware and ransomware. However, one of the most common methods threat actors use is phishing. Phishing uses social engineering and fraudulent messages to unwittingly recruit users to help them deploy malicious software. Given the lobbed at both K-12 and higher education institutions, any defense strategy must include steps to help mitigate security threats. Cloud computing in education allows students the ability to access their homework wherever there's an internet connection and faculty to access that homework or upload coursework, which broadens the threat landscape. Phishing as a security threat to schools,The many types of phishing attacks that pose security threats to schools have been compounded by cloud computing in education as the need for remote has risen during the COVID-19 pandemic. They include email phishing, HTTPS phishing, spear phishing (targeted email phishing), whaling (targeted emails impersonating a senior player at an organization), vishing (phone call phishing), smishing (phishing by SMS text), among others. Using an email or a phone call to get someone to make a change to an account or divulge information is one of the most common types of phishing; criminals direct you to a link to provide sensitive data and instill fear that something awful may happen if you don't act with urgency, which is a red flag. These emails or calls may be in the form of a warning from a government agency. Rather than act immediately, you might consider telling the caller you'll get back to them, and as a good rule of thumb, avoid clicking on a link in an email. Successful phishing emails may appear professional, as do fake websites. You can spot the latter by their URLs—because they often contain typos—or by branding that looks off, such as company logos that don't have the proper colors. But websites aren't the only things that can be copied to look like the real thing—so can wireless connections. These are more likely to impact a distributed campus than a single high school, as this form of phishing attack can create a free yet fraudulent Wi-Fi access point that allows criminals to see user data. Consider checking to make sure you're connecting to the right free hotspot or otherwise avoid them completely. The appeal of free Wi-Fi has risen with the adoption of smartphones, which many students have, and it's another vector for security threats to schools. Phishing attacks could be in the form of emails or SMS text messages. Again, it's all about getting users to click on a link they shouldn't; it's best not to click on an SMS link unless you're certain of its origin and the sender. How to identify and prevent phishing attacks in education,Because security threats to schools are as relentless as those to businesses, robust cyber security policies and user awareness training are critical, especially because user tech acumen varies widely across student age groups, faculty and staff. Educating students, faculty and staff on what a phishing email looks like or how to spot a fake website or text can help bolster your defenses. Make sure all school Wi-Fi access points require authentication, so everyone can assume that free ones are fake. Ensuring that all computers within an institution use an anti-phishing toolbar in the default browser can help create a standard defense. Cloud computing in education offers many toolsets to help mitigate security threats. Cloud-based applications with security baked in can help reduce security threats to schools in part by reducing the IT teams' workloads. Using threat detection services which integrate with cloud applications to scan files before you download them helps to make sure their content is safe. Some cloud applications, like Google Drive, display file ownership information that can help inform what you do with a file. To help ensure that cloud apps are free from security vulnerabilities and have a strong security posture, you can perform security assessments, including penetration testing, vulnerability testing, configuration reviews, source code reviews and more. Cloud apps can help you develop and deliver an end-to-end security program. Learn more about how cloud computing in education can . If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. . * Indicates a required field. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon.
Business Mobile Secure: Mobile Device Security for SMBs

A powerful, easy-to-use set of security tools to deliver a strong defense for mobile devices. Business Mobile Secure takes a multilayered approach to protect mobile devices against Wi-Fi, phishing and malware attacks. With BMS, set up is easy. Your admins start by clicking through the Lookout Business Mobile Secure email to set up an admin account in Lookout's portal. Adding users is simple: your admins can email end users to invite them to enroll their devices in Lookout. Push apps and security updates to devices with ease. From the Verizon Mobile Defense Management (MDM) portal, your admins can validate that end users' mobile devices are configured to allow apps and security updates to be silently pushed out to those devices. Your admins can create security policies on the fly, then silently deploy them along with any other updates to users' managed mobile devices. Business Mobile Secure helps boost mobile device security by allowing admins—not end users—to decide which security measures to accept. You can quickly onboard new mobile devices by linking to your Verizon My Business account from the Verizon MDM portal page. Business Mobile Secure offers convenience and cost savings of bundling MDM, mobile threat defense and chat support into one easy-to-use mobile solution. You can deploy each solution separately or all at the same time, depending on your business needs. Verizon serves as both the device carrier and MDM provider, which means you can use one portal and one login to manage mobile device security and policies. Rely on the security experts. years of security experience,security incidents monitored yearly, on average,security, network and hosting devices managed,Get strong protection to manage and defend mobile devices against the latest security threats with Business Mobile Secure. Take a proactive, multilayered approach to mobile security with simple, easy-to-use solutions to help keep teams productive and information protected. Help keep your business safe from malware, online threats, and malicious content, with no installation or IT support required. Business Mobile Secure combines security products and services from Verizon and our technology partners into one easy-to-use bundle built to meet the security needs of small and medium-sized businesses (SMB), particularly those with active mobile workforces. As a Business Mobile Secure customer, your setup is easy and can be typically completed within minutes. You simply sign in to your My Business account to access the Verizon Mobile Device Management portal. From there, you can manage your mobile devices and set policies. You will receive a welcome email from Lookout that has steps to a simple deployment process with predefined protections and simplified management tools to enroll users. $5 per month. (Note: One license covers one device per month. Devices include smartphones and tablets. Prices listed are exclusive of taxes and fees.) Business Mobile Secure is offered as a month-to-month service with no long-term commitment. Business Mobile Secure runs in conjunction with antivirus software you might already be using. You don't need to remove that software unless you choose to do so. Business Mobile Secure provides mobile threat defense and mobile device management capabilities for smartphones and tablets running Android® M (6.0.1) or later, iOS 8 or later, or Kyocera® DuraXV® LTE Rugged Waterproof Flip Phone (Verizon MDM management only). Support for installation and maintenance of products included in Business Mobile Secure is provided via live chat with security experts. Yes. Business Mobile Secure is a value-added service for Verizon wireless business subscribers and can be added to your existing account or a new order. Business Mobile Secure is also included in qualifying Business Unlimited smartphone plans. If a wireless line of service is canceled, Business Mobile Secure will be disconnected from the canceled lines as well. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon.
Cyberattacks on Mobile Devices are on the Rise Solutions

5G networks promise increased security, but organizations need to implement their own mobile security measures. Are you ready?It stands to reason that attacks are becoming more common. Mobile device use is now the norm, not the exception. Each year, the,Cybercriminals are adapting nicely to the mobile-first world, evolving their tools and techniques to exploit undefended gaps in mobile security, and weaponizing security technologies like encryption to conceal their actions. Forty-eight percent of the sophisticated cyber actors identified by Lookout Mobile Security in the past year were found to have the tools and techniques for attacking both mobile and desktop devices. The categorizes threats into four layers:,Phishing/business email compromise, mistakes/errors, abuse, personal use, excess permissions,Malware, ransomware, insecure coding, unapproved/rogue apps, cryptojacking, side-loaded apps,Loss and theft, patching, Internet of Things, out-of-date OS,Rogue and insecure Wi-Fi, man-in-the middle, rogue cellular and base station,That's a lot of opportunities for cybercriminals to gain entry. And for employees to accidentally (or otherwise) open up the organization to attack. So who are these cybercriminals, and why do they attack organizations?,The people behind cyberattacks and security breaches can also be broken down into four categories:,• Professional criminals,• Hacktivists,• State-sponsored actors,• Employees,As far as motivation goes, personal gain tops the list every time, as evidenced by over a decade of,(DBIR) results. However, some cybercriminals are acting on a grudge, others on ideology. And still others hack for fun, or are committing espionage for an organization or government. But the fact is, a large number of data breaches are caused by employees. Some intentionally. Many not. How many of your employees have accidentally clicked on a phishing email, lost their device, or used public Wi-Fi? Probably more than you know. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. While the consequences of a security compromise will be different for every organization, the most common impacts are reputational damage, data loss, financial loss, downtime, penalties and fines, loss of additional equipment, and insurance policy increases. Of course, not every organization will suffer all of those impacts, but of those reporting a compromise in the , 62 percent described it as "major." And 41 percent described the compromise as "major, with lasting consequences.",Just how major are we talking? In 2018, the average cost of a data breach in the United States was $3.86 million, with a per capita cost of $148 per record. Though the cost can be higher or lower, depending on the industry, of those most at risk—healthcare, hospitality, public sector, retail and finance (per DBIR)—resolution costs for healthcare are the highest, costing an average of $408 per record. That's followed by financial services, with an average cost of $206 per record. That's pretty major. Particularly when the number of records compromised reaches into the thousands. Or millions. Or even billions. So what are organizations doing about the increase in,As it turns out, not nearly enough. Many are failing to meet even a basic level of preparedness. Not surprisingly, 85 percent of employees feel that their organization needs to take mobile device security more seriously. Still, it's time to overcome whatever it is that's holding you back. Because, according to Ponemon Institute's 2018 Cost of a Data Breach Study, the odds of experiencing at least one incident in the next two years are more than one in four. Those are great odds if you're buying a raffle ticket. Not so much if you're facing a potentially devastating data breach. If you're unsure where to begin, see the "10 basic steps to better mobile device security" sidebar. Additionally, the includes a handful of self-assessment tools, as well as a "Baseline, Better, Best" matrix that includes steps you can take to improve your mobile security stance, whatever your current level of preparedness. Another critical step in the journey to better mobile security is partnering with the right network. Because when it comes to security, the network matters. Security has improved with each successive wireless network evolution. For example, with 2G it was possible to intercept mobile phone calls as they passed over the radio waves. From 3G onward data has been encrypted, making interception much more difficult. In fact, 4G LTE encrypts both data and signaling, to prevent it from being overheard on the radio access interface. 4G LTE also provides secure storage, mutual authentication, integrity protection and stronger encryption. And the next-generation network, 5G, will deliver even more robust security for mobile devices, thanks to:,5G is also expected to be more resilient to cyberattacks and non-malicious incidents, thanks to a core network architecture designed to support network slicing, continuous secure connectivity for mobile devices and lower latency. The best way to capture the full security potential of 5G is to start incorporating the best 4G LTE connections and technologies into your business. The Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband network will be paired with the nation's best It's time for organizations of all sizes and across all industries to start taking mobile security seriously. While security will continue to improve with each generation of the network, millions more devices are projected to connect to the 5G network, providing hackers with more targets than ever. That's why it's crucial to implement the strongest possible security measures for your organization's mobile devices. We help protect organizations of all sizes and types against security threats. We will work with you to identify vulnerabilities and then design a cybersecurity strategy that addresses them. No wireless carrier does security better than Verizon. To learn more, contact your Verizon Wireless business specialist. Take the Verizon 5G Readiness Assessment survey:,Read the report here:,Learn more about your 5G opportunity at:,1. Gain an understanding of the risk factors for your organization, location and industry,2. Ensure that mobile is included in all of your security plans and policies,3. Take a full accounting of mobile assets and users,4. Understand and manage employee data usage,5. Establish formal policies for corporate-liable and employee-liable device
6. Deploy a device management program and consider a private network solution
7. Implement a strong password policy and ensure adherence
8. Limit the use of Wi-Fi to approved networks
9. Prevent employees from downloading apps from the internet
10. Regularly review access to data and systems

The Mobile Security Index is conducted by an independent research firm on behalf of Verizon. Unless otherwise noted, all stats are from Verizon's Mobile Security Index 2019. 2018 Cost of a Data Breach Study, Ponemon Institute. Network details & coverage maps at vzw.com. © 2020 Verizon. AR6840120 These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon.
