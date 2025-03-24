what is network bandwidth

Questions related to "what is network bandwidth"

Links related to "what is network bandwidth"

Scale Bandwidth and Ensure Network Continuity

Scale bandwidth,Increases in remote and distributed employees result in higher network volume and application usage. Together, we can work to shift network capacity to enable network continuity, critical application performance and employee productivity in times of,Meet changing demands,As your business landscape changes and more employees work remotely, you need the right tools to ensure network continuity. From increased capacity at data centers to backup connectivity for mission-critical applications, Verizon has network continuity and connectivity solutions that you can customize to suit your remote bandwidth needs so you can be prepared for just about anything. That way, your employees can stay connected, communicate with customers, access the applications they need and stay productive. Flexible connectivity,High-performance, dedicated networks help companies with critical missions to deliver consistency across demanding applications required to maintain business continuity. As dynamic shifts in your business model occur, Verizon's Private IP Dynamic Port service provides scalable capacity on an MLPS-based VPN service. This means you can virtually connect your locations on a secure network infrastructure–and keep your critical applications up and running. With cloud-based applications and other critical services placing a high-demand on your network, Dedicated Internet Services delivers the performance you need–all with dedicated access to an expansive global IP network. That way, you can share information quickly and communicate reliably. Gain control over your corporate network when you need it. From accessing critical cloud-based applications, to giving employees and their devices access to the resources they need, you can confidently work on-the-go while protecting your data. Securely manage your networks,When your business needs to enable virtual workers and get remote locations online quickly, our secure monitoring solutions allow you to virtually manage,Securely connect to our global ecosystem of leading Cloud Service Providers from your remote or corporate locations through our Private IP (PIP),Gain end-to-end visibility into the performance of your applications so you know whether or,Public Sector,Federal GovernmentDon't let spikes in network traffic get in the way of your agency's mission success during challenging times. With Verizon, you have the ability to scale your bandwidth and help maintain operational continuity with solutions such as Unified Communications, Private IP, Dedicated Internet Services, Wireless Private Network and more. Public SafetyBuild a public safety response that could scale to the emergency in front of you. Start with a network that can adapt quickly, securely and reliably to help meet changes in network traffic that can result from crisis. Verizon is ready to help you build a rapid response capability that helps your first responders complete their mission. State & Local GovernmentA sudden switch to large-scale remote work or a surge in citizen engagement can put a strain on your network. It's the last thing you need when you're managing a wide-scale emergency response. EducationHelp protect students and faculty while keeping everyone productive and learning during times of change with scalable solutions like Verizon's Wireless Private Network and Dedicated Internet Services . Resources,Read our thoughts and strategies to support your business operations as the situation evolves. Read FAQs and information to keep your business connected. Here are five strategies to consider when determining your approach to business continuity. Our Mobile Security Index provides a detailed look at mobile threats and what you can do to improve your security. Service disruptions can hurt a company's bottom line and compromise an organization's mission. Let us keep you informed of the latest continuity products and resources. If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. Choose your country to view contact details. Existing customers, to your business account or . These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Learn more

Basics of 5G Technology and 5G Networks

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! 5G Ultra Wideband. Now available to more businesses in more places than ever before. 5G Ultra Wideband is part of the 5G network, which contains a broad spectrum range. 5G Ultra Wideband now includes both C-Band and mmWave Ultra Wideband spectrums for broader coverage with strong performance. Our fast, reliable 5G Ultra Wideband can power more organizations in more places. You need the right , the right software and the right plan. Ultra-fast, ultra-powerful. Now in more and more places to power your business, organization or agency like never before.*,It can give your business or agency fast wireless internet even when lots of devices are connected. Work and collaborate without being slowed down by everybody else when connected. Say goodbye to slow speeds and unsecured networks with a connection that helps keep work flowing. So your downloads take a fraction of the time – get video in minutes, or documents in seconds. Collaborate in real time, and video conference without Wi-Fi – and fewer frozen faces. iPhone 13 iPhone 13 mini iPhone 13 Pro iPhone 13 Pro Max iPhone 12 iPhone 12 mini iPhone 12 Pro iPhone 12 Pro Max iPad miniGalaxy S21 Galaxy S21+ 5G Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Galaxy A42 5G Galaxy Tab S7 5G Galaxy Z Fold3 5G Galaxy Z Flip3 5G Galaxy Book Go 5GPlus many more 5G Ultra Wideband devices to come. Pixel 6 Pixel 6 Proone 5G UW ace edge 5G UWTCL TAB Pro 5GMyra 5G Speed 5GBusiness Unlimited Plus 2.0 Smartphone Business Unlimited Pro 2.0 Smartphone Business Unlimited Plus 1.0 Smartphone Business Unlimited Pro 1.0 Smartphone Business Unlimited Tablet Pro plan,5G network access isn't included with grandfathered, custom or non-standard plans, but you can add 5G access to your compatible plan for $10/month to access our 5G Ultra Wideband network when you're in an Ultra Wideband coverage area. Business Unlimited Data Device plan—Jetpack and Laptop Flexible Business plan—Smartphone Flexible Business plan—Jetpack the New Verizon Plan for Business—Smartphone the New Verizon Plan for Business—Jetpack Business Unlimited Essential Smartphone $35 Business Unlimited Smartphone $45 Business Unlimited Plus Smartphone $50 Business Unlimited Essential Tablet $30 Business Unlimited Tablet $45Non-standard versions of Business Unlimited Plus and Pro plans will include 5G UWB. For all other non-standard plans, please check with your sales rep or log in to MyBusiness. With Verizon 5G, businesses have even more opportunities to innovate and transform. From our extensive investments in fiber to our broadening spectrum holdings, our 5G solutions are built right. 5G represents the fifth generation of cellular mobile communications. But it's more than just an update of what's come before. It's a transformative change to the way cellular networks operate—one that is designed to connect more than ever before, including people, machines, objects and devices. C-Band is referred to as "mid-band" spectrum because it sits between low-band spectrum, like Verizon's 700 MHz, and high-band spectrum, like our mmWave 28 GHz and 39 GHz. This band is widely used across the globe, with a mature ecosystem of chipsets, devices and network infrastructure. 5G represents the fifth generation of cellular mobile communications. But it's more than just an update of what's come before. It's a transformative change to the way cellular networks operate—one that is designed to connect more than ever before, including people, machines, objects and devices. Over 2022 and 2023, coverage is expected to increase to more than 175 million people in the 46 markets. By 2024 and beyond, when the remaining C-Band is cleared, more than 250 million people are expected to have access to Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband service on C-Band spectrum. 5G Business internet complements the full suite of Verizon Business tools and offerings, including OneTalk voice communications, advanced security and other business services. By using a high-powered fixed 5G receiver, business customers can access the broadband speeds they need with the reliability from Verizon they have come to expect. AR-enabled collaboration: In service, architecture, manufacturing, healthcare, public safety, education and construction industries, job site visits and collaboration sessions can be costly and time-consuming. Virtual inspections or collaboration using augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) capabilities could save time and support events, learning and collaboration. We are providing High Speed Broadband connectivity to more suburban and rural markets (100 Mbps). Given today's COVID environment, this can help continue to close the digital divide with student learning. Integrating in-store and online shopping with AR/VR, QR or even integrated digital experiences in store. Retailers can deliver exceptional customer experiences by improving access to product information and availability. C-Band is referred to as "mid-band" spectrum because it sits between low-band spectrum, like Verizon's 700 MHz, and high-band spectrum, like our mmWave 28 GHz and 39 GHz. This band is widely used across the globe, with a mature ecosystem of chipsets, devices and network infrastructure. Verizon was the first in the world to launch a 5G mobile network, and since then we've deployed millimeter-wave (mmWave)-based 5G Ultra Wideband service in parts of more than 80 cities. In March 2021 Verizon invested $52.9 billion in new C-Band spectrum, winning between 140 and 200 MHz of C-Band—more than doubling our existing mid-band spectrum holdings. With C-Band, it's not only about the bandwidth, it's also the ability to expand our Ultra Wideband coverage to a larger population of both consumers and businesses. More than 70% of the 5G devices in the hands of customers and constituents today are C-Band compatible. Every iPhone® 12 model is C-Band compatible. The Samsung Galaxy® S21 series and Google Pixel™ 5 are also compatible. Going forward, all new 5G handsets Verizon brings to market to postpaid customers will be C-Band compatible, with more than 20 C-Band compatible devices offered today. In 2020, Verizon partnered with AWS and immediately enabled AWS's 1 million plus developer community to create applications for the nearly 170 million end-devices across Verizon's 4G and 5G Nationwide networks at the edge. Developers today are building use cases spanning a wide array of commercial applications—all through an easy on-ramp in the AWS portal where they can move their workloads to the edge of our network. This collaboration enables Verizon Business to be a key participant in this growing opportunity with 5G UW coverage accelerating our reach and time to market. Whether you need to be more agile and respond faster to changing dynamics or enhance how technology is deployed and used across your agency—Verizon 5G can help transform your organization. Verizon 5G can enable faster video, help your agency better serve your constituents and boost efficiency and productivity by leveraging near-real time analytics. Additionally, 5G can provide faster speeds to enhance situational awareness, harness massive amounts of data and make it actionable, and provide secure, lightning-fast access to mission-critical data. To learn more about how Verizon can help support your organization, call 877.813.2196. Our 4G LTE network covers more than 2.68 million square miles, 327 million people and over 99% of the U.S. population.* And soon, we'll offer more 5G Ultra Wideband coverage. Existing customers, to your business account or . For public sector, call These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Learn more

Wavelength Services: Optical Networking

High performance and scalability to handle your most demanding data workloads. Wavelength Services provides a low-latency, secure connection between enterprise, data center and cloud locations to boost performance and access. Wavelength Services supports secure transport of large workloads for data centers and other locations with high-capacity connectivity and ultralow latency. Wavelength Services offers robust routes across the Verizon Global network. Wavelength Services uses dense wavelength-division multiplexing (DWDM) to provide 1G, 10G, 100G and 400G point-to-point private network circuit options between data centers and other enterprise locations. Expand your network with 1 Gbps, 10 Gbps, 100 Gbps and 400 Gbps options available. Maintain fast, efficient application processing using low-latency, low-jitter connections with dedicated throughput. Enjoy high-circuit availability backed by service level agreements (SLAs) and delivered over state-of-the-industry network equipment. Safeguard sensitive data by choosing networks with private point-to-point connections. Choose protection in networks or lock in routing across the long-haul network to achieve circuit diversity. Boost performance for your most demanding workloads and gain the confidence that comes with highly secure, high-speed, high-bandwidth connectivity. Get secure, private bandwidth with high scalability and dedicated capacity to support your data-intensive applications. This optional feature specifies a fixed interexchange carrier (IXC) path that a national circuit will be provisioned and retained. Cities will be included in the route description. The round-trip delay (RTD) optional feature adds an SLA metric that requires that circuit latency not exceed a specific number of milliseconds, as estimated and contracted for the specific route route. This optional feature offers electronic network protection for metro service or access protection from your location to the LD point of presence (POP) for national IXC Wavelength Services. Work with a network and security leader,countries with network services,a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Global WAN Services¹security, network and hosting devices managed,countries with dedicated staff,Learn the basics of Wavelength Services and how it can help keep your organization connected. Get guidance on achieving high network availability on a domestic DWDM transport backbone and learn more about Wavelength Services. Frost & Sullivan research explains why availability, reliability, security, visibility and performance are all at the core of wavelength services market growth. Learn how to prepare for implementation and set up of Wavelength Services. Wide-area data networking services that provide point-to-point, hub-and-spoke and any-to-any connectivity to transport customer data between customer sites, including connectivity to cloud. Expand to the cloud seamlessly and securely. A high-speed, enterprise-grade dedicated network connection over the public internet. Optical wavelength services provide high-bandwidth, high-speed data transfer over fiber best suited for organizations with critical data requirements, such as cloud and data center connectivity, high-volume financial transactions, medical imaging and R&D information. Recent telecom systems use wavelength-division multiplexing (WDM), either dense WDM (DWDM) or coarse WDM (CWDM). Using DWDM technology, multiple high-bandwidth channels can be transmitted in a single strand of fiber. DWDM is an optical-fiber multiplexing technology that increases the bandwidth of fiber networks. DWDM combines data signals from sources over a single pair of optical fibers, and it maintains separation of the data streams. A DWDM system generally consists of five components: optical transmitters/receivers, DWDM mux/demux filters, optical add/drop multiplexers (OADMs), optical amplifiers and transponders (wavelength converters). Optical connectivity is inherently more secure due to resistance to interference. Fiber-optic cabling is immune to electromagnetic interference (EMI), as well as other interference like crosstalk. Fiber is less susceptible to physical hacking that's possible with copper Ethernet cables, which simply requires a quick cable splice. These factors make fiber a far more secure choice for sensitive data transmission in high-security facilities. Wavelength services are ideally suited for the data center environment as they address two specific data center requirements: ultra-high-bandwidth capacity and disaster recovery. Data centers provide a critical infrastructure where large quantities of bandwidth are necessary to transfer data. Wavelength-bandwidth capabilities can be up to 1000x those of copper, up to 400 Gbps with Verizon with dedicated bandwidth that moves over a fixed path, for lower latency. In 2020, data security and backup took on increased importance as the pandemic saw teams communicating virtually and companies shifting much of their business online. This led to increased cyberattacks and ransomware events—costing companies an average of $80,000 per attack, up to $2,000,000. Organizations are increasing the protection of mission-critical data with alternate data backup and recovery options. Verizon Wavelength Services is ideal for disaster recovery in cloud, data center or colocation environments due to the ultra-high-bandwidth capabilities. ¹Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Global Wan Services: Danellie Young, Lisa Pierce, Gaspar Valdivia, Karen Brown; March 24, 2025. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. Call sales,Chat with us,Have us contact you,Already have an account?,These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent AllowedWe use technologies to collect and share information about your use of our site. By continuing, you agree to the use of these capabilities for a better experience and other purposes. Learn more in our .
Learn more

Case Studies related to "what is network bandwidth"

Holland Ridge Farms Blooms With New Private Wireless Network Business

Learn how Holland Ridge Farms overcame its initial customer experience challenges with a private wireless network.
Read Now

Private 5G Network & Associated British Ports Business

Learn how Verizon’s Private 5G Network is giving Associated British Ports (ABP) control, security and agility in operating one of the U.K.’s largest ports.
Read Now

Press related to "what is network bandwidth"

Verizon Business expands Virtual Network Services portfolio with Cisco’s ENCS

Verizon Business Group is expanding its Virtualized Network Services portfolio, adding Cisco’s Enterprise Network Compute System (ENCS) to its existing catalog of compute devices.
Learn more

Verizon Business delivers network transformation services to HUB International

Verizon to build customized managed network services for over 450 HUB offices in the US and Canada
Learn more

Verizon Business selected to transform Astellas Pharma’s global network infrastructure

Japan&#x27;s Astellas Pharma, one of the largest healthcare companies in the world, is working with Verizon Business to transform its entire global network.
Learn more
Ashburn, Virginia, United States(based on your internet address)