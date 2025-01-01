What is network cybersecurity

Network Security Solutions: Cybersecurity & Data Protection

Network Security Solutions: Cybersecurity & Data Protection

Optimize your security operations with a comprehensive and proven portfolio of managed and professional security services and solutions. Employ network embedded security capabilities across the end-to-end Verizon (5G, Network) spectrum,Deep network visibility and tech partner integrations provide faster and higher-fidelity detection and response to threats. Identify, assess, quantify and manage risk, compliance, threats and vulnerabilities with world-class threat intelligence and global network visibility. Help safeguard applications, users and data from cyber threats, strengthen security posture and improve operational efficiency with new advanced cybersecurity solutions from Verizon and Accenture. Create a scalable and customizable security operations solution that leverages our extensive experience and your previous investments,Augment your existing security platforms and personnel with seasoned analysts and actionable intelligence. Help improve your cybersecurity with security monitoring, security analytics, alerts and customizable services from our Security Operations Center (SOC) experts. Help monitor potential threats with a tailored security service. Help secure your system with accurate threat assessment data. A connection to the web is essential—but that doesn't mean you should let the web be a tool for cyberattackers. Protect your web applications and connected devices so you can continue to operate while limiting risks. As the number of mobile devices across businesses continues to grow, so does the ever-evolving variety of apps required for day-to-day operations. That creates new and evolving security challenges to protect sensitive data against bad actors. Mobile Threat Defense solutions help you reduce risk and protect your devices, apps and data against these threats. Gain detailed visibility and management of smartphones, tablets and hotspots in mobile environments without compromising user experience, data security or privacy. Dark web threats. Cybercriminal patterns. Effective defense strategies. Dive into the latest Intelligence Briefing and help your business stay a step ahead. Today's threat landscape is shifting. Get the latest updates on real-world breaches and help safeguard your organization from cybersecurity attacks. Learn how to get to the root of your payment security strategy to better address PCI DSS v4.0 compliance requirements. Learn about the latest mobile security threats and how to protect your organization. The Verizon Threat Research Advisory Center (VTRAC) team helps organizations improve infrastructure defense, mitigate risk and respond to cyberthreats. Help protect your organization from today's social engineering tactics and threats.
Network Security and Cloud Security Solutions

Network Security and Cloud Security Solutions

Help reduce complexity, control costs, and fortify your network infrastructure at the edge and beyond. Help simplify management and policy enforcement. Help keep applications up to date, properly configured and secure. Help protect against breaches while allowing trusted users to securely and directly connect to protected resources from virtually anywhere. Help reduce the impact of high-volume attacks. Help protect users, devices and locations with cloud-based access tools. Manage network and cloud security across locations and devices. Help stay informed on the latest threats by keeping devices up to date and working optimally. Help mitigate the effects of sophisticated distributed-denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. Get a managed security service that helps assist with compliance with U.S. federal agencies. Help keep your business safe from malware, online threats and malicious contents, with no installation or IT support required. Help secure remote access for your highly mobile workforce. Secure your business with enhanced protection—and a bird's-eye view of your network security—so you can focus on what matters. Today's threat landscape is shifting. Get the latest updates on real-world breaches and help safeguard your organization from cybersecurity attacks. Learn about the latest mobile security threats and how to help protect your organization. An IT network is a system of interconnected computers and devices that provide storage and computing power, share data with each other, and connect to the public internet, so you can use cloud computing technologies and web-based resources. Network security is designed to help protect your network from inbound attacks or potential negligence or abuse by insiders. Verizon's network and cloud security solutions offer a range of products to help keep devices and infrastructure safe from cyberthreats. Cybersecurity helps defend against digital threats on multiple fronts, including unauthorized access and data breaches. Network security is a subset of cybersecurity and focuses on helping to protect the computer network from unauthorized access and disruptions.
Cybersecurity in the Age of 5G | Q&A Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Does 5G's expanded network capacity,More spectrum means an increase of devices and end-user units, which expands the threat landscape. For example, 5G should eventually support one million Internet of Things (IoT) devices per square kilometer, an order of magnitude more than what's possible today. Networks are also becoming more important and more integrated into organizations' operations, so any network disruption can have profound effects. Is 5G more secure than previous,5G is like a Zero-Trust architecture, in that the network is presumed to be open with no security from overlaid products and processes. All links are assumed to be exposed. To control for that openness, 5G mandates encryption of all inter- and intra-network traffic and provides for enhanced device and network authentication. There's a great focus on roaming, which has been a security gap in the 4G LTE environment. For example, final device authentication in 5G is always by the home network, not by the visited network, and 5G uses public/private key pairs for authentication. 5G has greatly enhanced roaming protection and security compared with previous generations. , Public Sector 5G and Multiaccess Edge Computing (MEC) Specialist, Verizon Business. Where should agencies focus their,The first step is the move toward Zero Trust, assuming no inherited authentications and challenging all transactions. Remember, you're securing everything: the network as well as, for example, storage and technologies like containerization. Next, adopt an attitude of continuous vigilance, including self-scouting and self-hacking. Engage with security expertise across the ecosystem. But understand that you're never going to arrive at total security. Something new will come up every day. Mainstream 5G,As a security professional, I advise addressing cybersecurity needs today, regardless of where you are with 5G adoption. Adoption will be a moving target. It's unlikely we will ever have total 5G. While 4G was designed to replace 3G, 5G is not designed to replace 4G. That's because 4G LTE is totally appropriate for many applications. Most communications service providers are moving to a standalone network, which is necessary to enable all the features of 5G, including several of the security features discussed here, in 2023. Full adoption, I would say, is no later than 2024. But there will be early adopters, while some applications, agencies and enterprises will run behind that date. It's better to look at it as a process and make sure you're addressing cybersecurity today in a 4G environment so you won't be unnecessarily exposed when you move to 5G. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. Verizon serves as a trusted partner to the public sector, from rural communities to the largest State and Federal agencies. We enable better government through our best-in-class networks, innovative solutions, exceptional customer experience, and decades of success helping get mission-critical projects done right. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Verizon SOC boosts Fujifilm cybersecurity capabilities

Learn how Verizon Security Operations Centres enables Fujifilm to boost its surveillance &amp; set the foundation for secure digital transformation.
Holland Ridge Farms Blooms With New Private Wireless Network Business

Learn how Holland Ridge Farms overcame its initial customer experience challenges with a private wireless network.
Private 5G Network & Associated British Ports Business

Learn how Verizon’s Private 5G Network is giving Associated British Ports (ABP) control, security and agility in operating one of the U.K.’s largest ports.
Verizon Business expands Virtual Network Services portfolio with Cisco’s ENCS

Verizon Business Group is expanding its Virtualized Network Services portfolio, adding Cisco’s Enterprise Network Compute System (ENCS) to its existing catalog of compute devices.
Verizon Business launches turn-key private networking solution with Celona

Verizon Business today announced a new, turn-key private networking solution with Celona, that will accelerate the use of private 5G to support a new generation of business initiatives.
Verizon Business becomes Bertelsmann’s global network transformation partner

Verizon has been selected for the second time by Bertelsmann, the media, services and education company to transform its global network infrastructure.
