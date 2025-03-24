What is secure cloud access

Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) Solutions

Make a strategic shift to an identity-centric, unified network and security management service. SASE Management merges network and cloud security management across the enterprise to help you securely connect people, data, and devices at the edge, office and cloud. SASE Management merges management of software-defined WAN (SD WAN) and cloud security services. As companies migrate their core applications to the cloud, SASE Management helps simplify the management of cloud security policies. SASE Management brings together best-of-breed technologies and puts the entire stack under a single management platform as one fully managed, integrated SASE security service. Employing Secure Service Edge (SSE) ensures your customers and employees can use a variety of wireless and broadband access options to securely connect to your corporate network or the public internet, and collaborate anytime and virtually anywhere. The merging of SD WAN capabilities with comprehensive network security services enables us to deliver secure access all the way to the edge. Our zero-trust security approach assumes that users or devices, whether inside or outside the network perimeter, should not automatically be trusted. Our full scope of cybersecurity solutions help protect you from the edge to the cloud. In addition to our secure access service edge (SASE) core technologies and other security offerings, our SASE infrastructure brings together proven solutions from recognized network and security industry leaders. Zero-trust technology helps ensure only authorized users on authorized devices, including remote and hybrid employees, can access protected applications. Centralized policy control and our focus on cloud-based security services helps to simplify security. Help free IT from routine tasks such as updating and patching appliances and systems. Enjoy management of an end-to-end solution for enterprise networking and security needs. Apply more consistent security policies without regard for where a user or device connects to the network. Integrates network operation centers (NOCs) and security operation centers (SOCs) with our Managed SD WAN and Virtual Network Services (VNS), and supports Versa, Cisco cEdge and vEdge, Zscaler ZIA, Zscaler ZPA and Palo Alto Prisma Access. SASE Management integrates management of cloud security policies and network incidents to help ensure consistent enforcement of policies and incident response. Verizon Network as a Service (NaaS) Solutions helps you support the delivery of dynamic applications and services while enabling advanced technologies. We understand the complex variety of network and security features that comprise SASE and can help you choose and implement the right features to meet your critical needs. Our NaaS Management Center gives you visibility into SASE service availability and performance metrics. Verizon has been a leader in SASE's core technologies—network, security and managed services—for over 10 years, giving us the experience and expertise to deliver the integrated and effective SASE solution your enterprise needs. SASE Management merges network and cloud security management across the enterprise to support securely connecting people, data, and devices at the edge, office and cloud. See the potential savings of moving to a SASE framework. Proven network security leader,years experience managing complex global networks,a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Global WAN Services¹networks managed globally,trillion security events processed each year,Deploying a Verizon SASE solution helped a large healthcare business optimize its security operations. Today's threat landscape is shifting. Get the latest updates on real-world breaches and help safeguard your organization from cybersecurity attacks. Get the critical insights you need to realize the full potential of SASE. Verizon NaaS Solutions are a catalyst for change that can help transform your enterprise. Rapidly scale and improve agility with a flexible network. Deploy an application-driven, agile and secure network supported by Verizon Managed Network Services. Help monitor potential threats with a tailored security service. SASE is cloud-native security concept introduced by Gartner® in 2019. In simple terms, it's a network architecture that merges software-defined WAN (SD WAN) capabilities with comprehensive network security services such as secure gateway, cloud access security broker (CASB), zero-trust network access (ZTNA) and firewall as a service (FWaaS) to create a unified, cloud-delivered service model that supports the dynamic secure access needs of digital enterprises. SASE represents a strategic shift in thinking about security by creating a new identity-centric unified networking and security platform that is cloud delivered and universally distributed in a way that helps to ensure that the end users and devices on the network edge—from remote offices and workers to cloud resources to IoT devices—are securely connected. In addition to enhanced security, SASE's cloud-based infrastructure promises to optimize access performance by helping to make it easier to connect to resources wherever they are connected to the network, which could drive business benefits like reduced product development time, faster delivery to market and greater agility in response to competitive or operational challenges. SASE encompasses combining network capabilities and cloud security. Zero trust is a strategy for managing authorization and authentication of users and devices by assuming no device or user whether inside or outside of a network perimeter should be automatically trusted. A zero-trust strategy is part of the overall SASE strategy. In simple terms, it's a network architecture that merges software-defined WAN (SD WAN) capabilities with comprehensive network security services such as secure gateway, cloud access security broker (CASB), zero-trust network access (ZTNA) and firewall as a service (FWaaS) to create a unified, cloud-delivered service model that supports the dynamic secure access needs of digital enterprises. ¹Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Global Wan Services: Danellie Young, Lisa Pierce, Gaspar Valdivia, Karen Brown; March 24, 2025. Securing Cloud Communications Between Government Agencies

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! The May 2021 release of Executive Order 14028, , the growing attack surface due to cloud adoption, and the January 2022 have all added urgency to the federal government's move to implement better network security through solutions based in Zero Trust Architecture. With initiatives such as and agencies like the IRS making commitments to a "cloud first" roadmap, progress is being made to enhance and secure cloud communications between agencies and mission partners. In fact, ahead of the 2024 Zero Trust deadline established by the OMB (Office of Management and Budget), federal agencies are focusing on strengthening access and security to new and existing technologies. A more dispersed workforce requires the right equipment and layers to protect assets across the network. Lamont Copeland, Director of Federal Solutions Architecture at Verizon, explained that "it's moving the security infrastructure and the footprint that we have to protect , and at the same time further away from the operational base. Ironically it creates a larger footprint of security that we're going to have to manage." According to Copeland, in order to protect the larger footprint, "it is important to take a holistic view, adding multiple layers, including those in the cloud and those connected to the edge," such as IoT (Internet of Things), cell phones, and laptops. With devices ranging from building security cameras and HVAC systems to remote workforce and facility IoT devices, applications and data that once sat isolated in a remote repository are now traveling along the same connections as other systems. This has significantly expanded the attack surface vulnerable to a security breach. Many agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Defense, are leveraging secure, to collaborate with communities of interest and mission partners. The Navy, for example, began rolling out their at the beginning of March 2020. By simplifying, streamlining, and applying universal governance rules, Don Wiggins, Senior Global Architect for Equinix, described how the Navy's digital platform is eliminating dealings with rogue entities and various cloud services that are hard to manage. Organizations with the Navy can now consume cloud services, software defined on-demand transport, and other services more efficiently and safely through secure and managed multi-cloud access points. As part of the efforts to address , other agencies are enforcing a similar approach, centralizing their assets to better manage and secure cloud communications. Zero Trust and other initiatives aim to protect the enterprise from advancing cyberattacks, but it is up to individual agencies to build a secure environment whether in the data center or in the cloud. The key is finding solutions that focus on the expanded footprint created by today's agencies while protecting the network at each access point. Despite workers and assets being more dispersed, agencies can effectively manage multi-cloud access through a single, secure platform that provides a centralized viewpoint of the entire network. For agencies adjusting to this "new normal" of , getting guidance from a trusted partner is crucial to protecting mission-critical data and applications. Learn about all of the cloud services and solutions offered by Verizon. From Software Defined Interconnect to SDI Equinix Access, Verizon can cover all your cloud based needs. Improving Data Management with Secure Cloud Fabric Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! In recent years, government agencies have increasingly turned to cloud computing to manage vast amounts of data and streamline operations. While cloud technology has many benefits, it also poses security risks, especially when it comes to protecting sensitive information. To address these challenges, agencies are turning to a secure cloud fabric that can ensure the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of their data in the cloud. In addition to being a solution that can be leveraged today, it is designed to grow with an and mission focus. The U.S. government generates and collects a massive amount of data each year—everything from census information to intelligence gathering. It is unclear exactly how much data is collected each year, but in a recent interview with Scott Anderson, Federal Solutions Architect, Verizon Business Group, said the federal government can easily collect a petabyte of data within three days. While this data can be incredibly valuable for making informed decisions and protecting national security, it also presents significant challenges in terms of management and protection against cyberattacks. One major challenge is ensuring that the data is transmitted securely between different government agencies and stakeholders. With so many parties involved in managing and analyzing government data, it's essential to have a secure, private connection that can ensure the confidentiality and integrity of the data as it's shared. However, establishing and maintaining such connections can be a complex and costly process, especially as the volume of data being transmitted continues to grow. Similarly, connecting to data lakes presents both privacy and security concerns. To prepare the data stored in these lakes for analysis and use, data scientists and analysts need protected access. Secure, Private Multi-Cloud Connectivity Environment,A secure cloud fabric provides secure, private multi-cloud connectivity through software-defined circuits. Anderson explained agencies aren't getting their own private cloud, but rather access to existing commercial cloud providers, with the ability to create a storage infrastructure--or even create their own private cloud - that can be used going forward like a private cloud for each agency. The circuit itself can be created in less than eight hours, which allows for substantial changes to the system essentially by the end of a business day. Once established, the secure cloud fabric becomes the support infrastructure for cloud migration and cloud portability. "Agencies can have the ability to move workloads between clouds easily, as well as having the ability to manage their Docker or in a simple structured environment. This all allows for true cloud portability," Anderson said. With a secure cloud fabric, government agencies can create a non-bifurcated infrastructure that allows for a secure, private connection between their different cloud environments, regardless of whether they are hosted on public or private clouds. This means that data can be transferred between different cloud environments without having to go through the public internet, which is vulnerable to bad actors. A secure cloud fabric allows for agencies to connect to other federal agencies that can connect to other state agencies, as well as connecting to various commercial partners easily and effectively within the system. Support for Data Lake Connectivity,In addition to creating a secure, private multi-cloud connectivity environment, agencies also benefit from the ability to connect easily and securely to data lakes. Data lakes store raw data that can be used for various purposes, mostly focused on analytics, machine learning, and data visualization. Using a secure cloud fabric to connect to a data lake offers agencies the advantages of maintaining control over their data while leveraging cloud-based storage's scalability and cost-effectiveness. This is especially important for government agencies, which often have strict security and privacy requirements that need to be met when handling sensitive information. A secure cloud fabric can also help government agencies to optimize their data management practices by enabling them to easily move data between different cloud environments, regardless of whether they are hosted on public or private clouds. This can help agencies to take advantage of the unique capabilities of different cloud providers, while still maintaining a unified view of their data. With these capabilities, they are able to create massive data lakes and ingest data sources from many different sources. Support for Future AI Development,Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken "A global technology revolution is now underway. The world's leading powers are racing to develop and deploy new technologies like artificial intelligence and quantum computing that could shape everything about our lives – from where we get energy, to how we do our jobs, to how wars are fought. We want America to maintain our scientific and technological edge, because it's critical to us thriving in the 21st century economy." It's imperative that the U.S. government keep pace, if not lead the charge on the investment in and advancement of AI to maintain its global influence. Government agencies are implementing AI to enhance customer experiences, optimize workloads, and fulfill their missions. Along with all its other uses, a secure cloud fabric infrastructure can be built out to support AI. "If you think about artificial intelligence, it's applying structural intelligence to data collected by the federal government," Anderson said. It's already been established that the government collects an incredible amount of data. With a secure cloud fabric, agencies can build a framework to deploy and augment their future AI infrastructure. Conclusion,A secure cloud fabric is a powerful tool that can help the federal government meet its evolving and processing needs. It provides a secure and private multi-cloud connection that supports both data lakes and AI infrastructure. By leveraging this technology, government agencies can , while still maintaining the security, privacy, and compliance requirements that are essential to their mission. Atos uses Versa Secure SD WAN to Achieve Cost Savings Business

Learn how Verizon used Versa Secure SD WAN solution to digitally transform over 230 Atos sites that when combined with Cloud-Fi, lead to global cost savings.
Prosegur Scaling Securely with LTE Business Internet Business

Prosegur found what it was looking for with Verizon. LTE Business Internet from Verizon combines compatible wireless routers with connectivity on the 4G LTE network.
Fixed Wireless Access for Public WiFi Use Case in Troup, TX Business

Verizon Business debuts Business Internet Secure to protect small businesses

Featuring Internet Security powered by Cisco and BlackBerry Smart Antivirus
Verizon Business and RingCentral deliver cloud-based enterprise solutions

Verizon Business announced a strategic partnership with RingCentral, Inc., to bring cloud-based enterprise communication solutions
Verizon Business offers managed Kubernetes service for edge and multi-cloud deployment

Enterprises can now manage containerized applications across hundreds or thousands of sites through the VNS Application Edge platform.
