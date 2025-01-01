What is sentiment tracking

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Real-time tracking inventory with RFID technology,Author: Sue Poremba,Retailers may already be familiar with real-time radio-frequency identification (RFID) technology thanks to contactless credit cards, but there's more to RFID than offering an easy way to pay for merchandise. Retailers can use RFID tags for tracking inventory and to from stock levels to customer order history, all in real time. How does RFID work?,RFID is a technology with code embedded into tags or labels that radio waves then send to a reader device. It is part of the (AIDC) technology family, and it uses automation tools to identify, track, store and verify an array of products. The most familiar AIDC technology is the barcode found on just about every item today, but it's also the basis of RFID. RFID technology is used across most industries, often in subtle ways, such as employee badges that grant access into a building or restricted area. Businesses can use RFID integrated with GPS to integrate a (CMMS) to track and manage assets, both on-site and spread across locations. This is particularly helpful for companies with large vehicle fleets or remote sites with or needs to be managed from a distance. How does RFID work in retail?,As an inventory tracking system, RFID offers visibility throughout the entire supply chain journey. But RFID has in retail: tracking inventory, store operations and in-store product patterns. Tracking inventory,An RFID inventory tracking system helps provide accurate, real-time inventory availability data for buy online, pick up in store (BOPIS) or buy online, ship to home sales. Tracking inventory with RFID tags helps stores know what is in their inventory at any given time, so retailers are less likely to be caught short on popular items while more easily identifying which items are not selling very well. When new shipments arrive in the store, they are instantly entered into the inventory system rather than requiring an employee to individually scan each item's barcode. The inventory within the store can also be produced quickly for audits. Store operations,For the second primary use case—store operations—store floor space is limited, and retailers want to offer as diverse a selection as possible for customers. But as any shopper knows, it can be frustrating to search through a selection of popular products only to find everything except the exact one a customer needs. How does RFID work in this case? The technology can alert store employees to the missing size/color/design on the floor or can direct them to find it quickly in the stockroom. As more customers are ordering online for in-store pickup, RFID tagging can offer quick and accurate product updates so that customers know if the item they want is out of stock or on order. In-store product patterns,While the two above areas may seem like clear-cut uses for RFID technology, retail managers who use RFID for in-store product patterns are thinking outside the box. Tracking inventory through RFID offers retailers a glimpse at how shoppers move around the store, which means displays can be set up to maximize purchases and improve the overall shopping experience. For example, will a shopper be more likely to purchase a pair of sneakers if they're located closer to athletic wear, or does that shopper purchase more items if they have to walk past the jeans and sweaters to get to the shoe section? How does grouping ingredients for meals improve the grocery shopping experience? RFID can help create the right flow throughout the store and may , which could increase sales. Tracking inventory efficiently is a top benefit of RFID tags. With better inventory control, RFID gives retailers more control over their profit and loss margins. But control over these margins goes beyond tracking inventory. RFID tags let retail management track:

RFID technology can take retail into the age of digital transformation. Digital enhancements that only improve the customer's shopping experience, and in the end, it improves the retailer's overall profit and loss margin. Critical Asset Tracking Solution

Critical Asset Tracking Solution

Near real-time visibility into asset data can help drive business improvements and reduce loss. Knowing asset status can make a huge difference in business success. Whether it's product movement visibility, tracking worksite tools, location awareness of fleet vehicles or insights into your perishables' condition, Critical Asset Tracking can help.

Critical Asset Tracking combines an advanced, multisensor tracking device, LTE connectivity and a management platform for collecting data on in-transit assets and monitoring them through a web portal. It lets you know what's happening with your assets through status alerts and location information to help you improve business efficiency and performance, and help protect you from theft, loss or damage. Critical Asset Tracking helps keep you connected and informed so you have the needed insights to better manage your assets. Always know where your assets are within the supply chain. Track the conditions of your assets' environment, including temperature, humidity, tilt, vibration and shock. Get near real-time notifications when conditions pass a certain threshold. Gather data needed to help address regulation compliance, such as Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) requirements. Critical Asset Tracking is designed specifically to help you manage any assets in transit, regardless of your industry.
GPS Fleet Tracking Software

GPS Fleet Tracking Software

Our GPS fleet tracking software can help businesses improve productivity and efficiency while also uncovering potential cost savings. Get a near real-time, 360-degree view of your fleet's daily operations. Better fleet visibility helps you take stock of what your assets are and how they are being used. Our fleet management technology such as GPS fleet tracking software can help businesses keep track of their assets while also maximizing resource utilization. See important trends by team, department or across the entire fleet. Our customizable dashboards make it easy to review your progress towards KPIs or budgets, with near real-time fleet analytics provided by our GPS fleet tracking software. High-resolution maps with smart clustering and detail on demand provide a simple yet powerful GPS fleet tracking solution. Our GPS fleet tracking software can help you reduce costs, increase productivity, stay on top of vehicle maintenance, and make the most of every business day. Connect driver and commercial vehicle tracking data to locate your crew and help coach them on safe driving behaviors.

Fleet tracking is a management system that uses GPS to monitor the activity of tracked assets (vehicles, workers, equipment). It is often referred to as vehicle tracking or AVL. The fleet is generally a collection of land-based assets such as cars, trucks, field workers and equipment (powered and unpowered e.g. trailers). Fleet tracking uses telematics technology to collect data from a fleet of assets. This data is normally collected in near real time (actively) so it is more useful for fleet managers, who use the data to make strategic decisions about operations (which vehicle should I dispatch to a new job, where is the nearest crane, how many generators do we have in the yard, has my lone worker returned from the jobsite etc). We supply standard GPS tracking units that are wired directly into the tracked asset, allowing the device to be hidden to help prevent tampering, as well as being compatible with vehicles or equipment that don't have an OBD port. In most cases it depends on the reasons why you want to use it, and how you explain it to them. If you want to use it to improve the efficiency, security and safety of your business, and help mobile workers to get more done, with less paperwork and phone calls, then most employees will understand that. They'll also appreciate you're making an effort to keep the business profitable and improving their job security. If they think it's been done because you don't trust them then they may not be as welcoming. Electronic Logging Devices (ELDs) have replaced paper HOS logbooks and are now legally required by commercial drivers.
