What is smart crowd management system

Links related to "what is smart crowd management system"

How 5G Edge can foster safer crowd movement and management Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Help provide more efficient, safer crowd movement and management strategies by analyzing crowd behavior. High-density, high-velocity crowds in large venues can pose safety and operational challenges. Insufficient communication among staff and guests can cause frustrating guest experiences. A lack of insights into different crowd behaviors can get in the way of effective management and planning. Sensors and cameras monitor traffic flow, and a multi-access edge computing solution relays data to communication endpoints via an app. Receive detailed insights on crowd behavior patterns to help better manage staff and optimize venue pathways. Use heat mapping and LiDAR sensors to help ease congestion and help patrons make smarter decisions as they navigate through venues. Push alerts to distributed staff, highly visible signage, location-specific audio sources, and venue wayfinding apps to help divert fans to less congested routes. Help minimize wait times at entry points, concession stands, restrooms and other busy areas—to increase customer satisfaction. Easily track large congregations of people, congestion patterns and traffic flow to help improve overall venue safety, security and efficiency. Gain real-time predictive and historical insights to help optimize store or venue layouts, minimizing congestion and encouraging customer purchases. Sign up to receive insights, reports and more. The information provided will be used in accordance with terms set out in our . Discover more 5G Edge use cases across industries. . California residents can view our . * Indicates a required field. The content access link will be emailed to you. Existing customers, to your business account or . *Verizon offers Verizon-branded, fully managed MEC solutions as part of its . Additionally, Verizon 5G Edge public and private MEC platforms can support an array of other potential use cases and applications, neither Verizon-branded nor sold by Verizon, that are either in the Verizon or provided by customers. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Learn more

Crowd Analytics and Management Technology

Monitor and manage crowd dynamics. Its sensors track and analyze key traffic-flow data and crowd behavior to help facilitate safer crowd movement and more efficient management. 5G Edge Crowd Analytics is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution that combines applications and devices, running on Verizon 5G and multi-access edge computing (MEC) with professional and support services. Employs light detection and ranging (lidar) technology and the facility/venue's own dynamic digital signage throughout selected locations, as well as MEC-hosted applications using artificial intelligence and wireless services (wireless services are purchased separately). Verizon 5G Edge utilizes a reliable 5G network with low latency that helps deliver performance for business. It also leverages the world's leading cloud platform providers, including Amazon, to offer businesses additional expertise. Creates near real-time insights to help understand visitor movement and occupancy patterns. Provides helpful analytics and insights about crowd flow and crowd behavior using queue analytics, flow analytics, distance analytics and area dynamics. Together, these analytics provide queuing observations with expected wait times for designated areas, flow patterns of guest movements, density thresholds, heat maps and more. Our crowd management technology can be used in a variety of venues, including airports, stadiums, retail locations, gaming establishments and more. Utilize near real-time predictive and historical insights to help optimize store or venue layouts, minimize congestion, encourage customer purchase, and drive growth with faster service. Help control operational costs with optimized workforce planning and reduced energy costs through data-driven insights. Help better track large congregations of people, congestion patterns and traffic flow to help overall venue safety, security and efficiency. Help minimize wait times at entry points, concession stands, restrooms and other busy areas, while helping guests more easily find their way around the venue using advanced wayfinding information. Use heat mapping and lidar sensors to help predict crowd surges or congestion, while receiving alerts on unexpected activity, and help monitor where people are during emergencies. Help monitor live occupancy and estimated wait times. Help free up staff from manually monitoring and managing occupancy at entrances, restrooms and communal spaces. Help better understand your busiest times, and help optimize staff and cleaning schedules based on actual customer demand. Leverage application programming interfaces (APIs) to communicate over email, SMS and mobile apps—and help measure their reach and impact on visitation. Solutions Brief,Tap the power of 5G to monitor and manage in-venue crowd flows in near real time. Aug 12, 2021 , 3 min read,Learn how the enhanced performance and low latency of Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband can help create a safer, more engaging venue. Enable seamless movement through venues and facilities. Enable low-friction checkout to help reduce transaction times and help boost customer experiences. Traffic flow analysis leverages sensors and cameras with integrated technology to provide visibility into crowd movement to help improve operational flow and safety. Crowd management technology helps provide key insights about crowds and crowd behavior, such as queue length with expected wait times for designated areas (e.g. concession areas, bathrooms), guest flow patterns, density thresholds and heat maps. In addition to traffic flow analysis, crowd management technology may also use queue analytics, distance analytics and area dynamics. Transportation services, including curbside transportation network companies (TNCs), can use crowd analytics to gain visibility into pickup and drop-off points for vehicle and pedestrian traffic to improve safety and security, as well as increase revenue opportunities. Call Sales,Chat with us,Have us contact you,Already have an account?These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Learn more

How Smart Classroom Management & Technology is Helping Students Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Smart classroom management: How smart classroom technology can help,Author: Sue Poremba,The 2020-21 school year proved two important points to school administrators and parents. First, efficient classroom management is necessary to provide a good learning environment for students. And second, may be in their infancy, but they've shown to be very effective when the traditional learning structure takes a sudden shift. We accept that many homes have AI components, allowing for smart home management, and now, the same advancements can help enable smart classroom management and technology. What does a smart classroom look like?,A smart classroom will have a computer on every desk—usually a laptop that students carry instead of books, although some younger grades may use tablets. The vast majority of the curriculum will go through online sources. Teachers use technology to share lesson plans and grade work in real time. According to , smart classroom technology has eight elements:,What is smart classroom management?,In a traditional classroom setting, management involves creating an environment that is most productive for both students and teachers to facilitate solid learning opportunities. Smart classroom management means teachers may need to be a bit more creative in how they keep students focused on learning. Students can work more independently when using smart classroom technology. As notes, smart classroom management would include components such as classroom organization, instructional strategies, technology availability and time.,Smart technology aids classroom management by keeping students actively engaged. Not every student is wired to learn passively or sit quietly. A digital classroom lets them learn by doing, actively clicking on links, interacting with lessons, using the internet to their advantage and more. But smart classroom management also means developing a plan when technology creates new headaches. Smart classroom technology isn't immune to security problems. School computers can still get hacked and taken over by ransomware, students can stealthily bully classmates, and there needs to be a contingency plan if the internet is down. For any at-home online learning, whether homework, projects or virtual classrooms, students' situations aren't equal, and teachers must come up with a strategy to address this. New best practices for smart classroom management,Traditional classroom management strategies are teacher/student-focused. They aim to build relationships, set boundaries and find the strengths and weaknesses of the students to help them learn better. The human element will remain, of course, and behavioral and social skills will always be an important part of the educational process, but in the digital classroom, those management strategies are part of a new approach. First and foremost, it's important to start every day making sure all the smart classroom technology is working, and if something is down, to have a contingency plan. Second, engage the students early in the school year to establish smart classroom behaviors. For example, what protocols should be used when a student needs help? Can they ask a classmate online or only ask the teacher? How do you make corrections and comments in a collaborative project?,Third, keep students engaged with each other, both online and offline. Teachers also need to make regular one-on-one time with students. Recognize when students need a break from the screens and move to another type of project. Today, even the youngest schoolchildren are familiar with technology—perhaps more so than their teachers. Teachers will have to remain vigilant to know when students are actually learning or taking advantage of their tech skills. The adjustment for smart classroom management may take a while, but it has the potential to create an even better learning environment overall. Discover how Verizon's can help your classroom create the future of learning. Classroom management is the skills, techniques and tools teachers use to make the classroom run efficiently and create a positive learning environment for students, so everyone can thrive academically and socially. A smart classroom is equipped with a variety of technologies that are used directly for teaching and learning processes. Smart classroom technology can include laptops and/or tablets, IoT devices, e-books, software packages, digital whiteboards and more. Use current e-books and online content rather than older textbooks, personalize instruction for each student, encourage them to work with each other in various settings, find easy-to-use technology for students and offer a mix of digital and offline instruction. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. . * Indicates a required field. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Learn more

Questions related to "what is smart crowd management system"

Ashburn, Virginia, United States(based on your internet address)