What is the difference between network security and sase

Verizon Business launches Advanced SASE solution

Verizon Business’ Advanced Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solution merges SD WAN capabilities with hybrid network connectivity and security services
Benefits of SASE Security Solutions for Business Business

Transition to a SASE solution that enables security to be woven into your hybrid network, priming you for frictionless business growth. Expertise to help you navigate complexity and deploy an integrated SASE solution that operates in harmony with your hybrid environment. Help align key stakeholders and identify required business outcomes,Create a cyber maturity model that provides a path to cyber resilience,Define a target operating model and roadmap,Implement services following standardized and mature delivery frameworks that can be tailored as needed,Define the migration processes and tooling required,Assist with migrating legacy network and security technology to the cloud,Integrated threat detection and response,Visibility and control with our NaaS Management portal,Customized monitoring and management for complex environments, SASE can help you manage cyber resiliency, improve business agility, reduce costs and streamline digital transformation. Learn how businesses in Europe and APAC are harnessing the potential of SASE to unleash unprecedented operational efficiency in the new research from Standard & Poor's Global Market Intelligence. Subscribe to get expert tips and information from Verizon. Simply answer a few quick questions to help us match emails to your specific needs and interests. By submitting the form, you are agreeing to receive insights, reports and other information from Verizon and affiliated companies in accordance with our . Move from risk aversion to becoming risk confident. Secure your digital future with a partner you can trust. Oct 2, 2023,Get a scalable, virtualized network to help optimise resources, enhance performance and innovate for future growth. Mar 20, 2024,Networking and security expertise needed to implement an adaptive, enterprise-grade SASE environment. May 8, 2024,Protect your digital organization with network and security policy enforcement across all your environments, while automating and scaling user to application protection from the cloud. Oct 26, 2022,Achieve reliable and complete connectivity with Verizon Advanced SASE including Software Defined Secure Branch with Versa Networks. Oct 26, 2022,By collaborating with best-in-class providrs across the ecosystemto provide seamless, superior solutions, we help organizations improve performance and realive value faster. Dec 12, 2023,We have 20 years of experience in the design, deployment, and management of network and security infrastructure. We have been designing, implementing and managing integrated solutions that provide a secure network perimeter around enterprise IT environments for over a decade. ,. Please confirm you have read and understood this policy. * Indicates a required field. Choose your country to view contact details. Existing customers, to your business account or . If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Services, Global. Published: 21 February 2022. Analyst(s): Neil Rickard | Bjarne Munch | Danellie Young | Karen Brown. As a Leader in Magic Quadrant for Network Services, Global, 2015–2022; as a Leader in Magic Quadrant for Global Network Service Providers in 2011–2014; as Verizon Business in Magic Quadrant for Global Network Service Providers 2005, 2007, 2009–2010; as Verizon Business in Magic Quadrant for Managed and Professional Network Service Providers, North America in 2008.2. Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Managed IoT Connectivity Services, Worldwide. Published 12 December 2019. SASE Security Solutions for Business Business

Transition to a SASE solution that enables security to be woven into your hybrid network, priming you for frictionless business growth. Investing in SASE can help you meet diverse business goals. The path there can be littered with many hurdles such as technology interoperability and agreeing priorities. But when implemented effectively, SASE will enable you to:,Implement a common, zero-trust based approach across the business to ensure greater protection against attacks and data loss. Minimize the number of security technologies your teams have to manage and maintain. Scale quickly while still being able to optimise both network performance and security. Increase your risk confidence with the knowledge that critical assets and data have homogenized security policies applied. Consolidate underutilized or redundant technologies to help streamline your costs. Make mergers and acquisitions (M&A) easier through more efficient adding and removing of users and applications. Deploy new applications and users faster by moving your operations to the cloud. Optimize application routing wherever the user may be connected to the network, and provide a consistent user experience. Leverage SD WAN that can increase your overall performance through a combination of caching, application organization, secure connectivity and intelligent path control. Reduce the complexity of your IT infrastructure by consolidating network and security into a unified cloud-based technology stack. The IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Managed SD-WAN/SASE Services 2023 Vendor Assessment has named Verizon a Leader. Implementing SASE is complex. It comprises multiple technologies and requires migrating thousands of users, often across hundreds of business locations. Taking a phased approach that prioritizes your most critical business needs will help you overcome the challenges large enterprises face when embarking upon a SASE migration.. Defining a target operating model will help you pinpoint your desired end state and help you determine how, and by whom, your policies should be managed. Choosing a vendor that can meet all your business and technical requirements requires analysis and consideration because features across SASE technology can vary. Creating a roadmap that outlines the phases of your program of work will help ensure your SASE transition is handled effectively and with minimal disruption to your business. See the potential savings of moving to a SASE framework. See which SASE vendors are recognised in the first Magic Quadrant for Single-Vendor SASE report. We have 20 years of experience in the design, deployment, and management of network and security infrastructure. We have been designing, implementing and managing integrated solutions that provide a secure network perimeter around enterprise IT environments for over a decade. Subscribe to get expert tips and information from Verizon. Simply answer a few quick questions to help us match emails to your specific needs and interests. By submitting the form, you are agreeing to receive insights, reports and other information from Verizon and affiliated companies in accordance with our . Move from risk aversion to becoming risk confident. Secure your digital future with a partner you can trust. Oct 2, 2023,Get a scalable, virtualized network to help optimise resources, enhance performance and innovate for future growth. Mar 20, 2024,Networking and security expertise needed to implement an adaptive, enterprise-grade SASE environment. May 8, 2024 . Please confirm you have read and understood this policy. * Indicates a required field. Choose your country to view contact details. Existing customers, to your business account or . If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Services, Global. Published: 21 February 2022. Analyst(s): Neil Rickard | Bjarne Munch | Danellie Young | Karen Brown. As a Leader in Magic Quadrant for Network Services, Global, 2015–2022; as a Leader in Magic Quadrant for Global Network Service Providers in 2011–2014; as Verizon Business in Magic Quadrant for Global Network Service Providers 2005, 2007, 2009–2010; as Verizon Business in Magic Quadrant for Managed and Professional Network Service Providers, North America in 2008.2. Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Managed IoT Connectivity Services, Worldwide. Published 12 December 2019. Core Network and Edge Security

Help protect your business at the network's core with robust multilayered security through the cloud to your multitude of devices on the edge. Help safeguard the growth of remote, hybrid, mobile, cloud and IoT connections. Help make sure network transformations, advancements and innovations don't introduce vulnerabilities. Help extend your security control beyond your perimeter with edge and cloud solutions and services with the answers and resources to help address your needs. Maintain consistent security best practices and address regulatory requirements. Deploying a Verizon Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solution helped a large healthcare business enhance its security operations. A global manufacturer boosted security and increased efficiency by using Managed SD WAN to automatically segment government traffic. Learn how Verizon helped the Commonwealth of Virginia transform its IT infrastructure to help agencies better deliver services to citizens. Help build a secure network foundation for your entire security infrastructure by elevating network and security intelligence to the next level with Verizon expertise and solutions. Help build a more intelligent network with secure, on-demand, cloud-based network services. Help close security gaps with 24/7 cybersecurity expertise. Secure Gateway extends your WAN environments to remote locations and users. As the use of cloud-based applications grows, your attack surface and security complexity grows too. We have the expertise, solutions and services to help simplify your ability to better secure your cloud environment. Help reduce complexity, control costs and fortify your network infrastructure at the edge and beyond. Support public and private networking using a single connection. Enhance secure remote access for your highly mobile workforces. Our array of mobile and hybrid security solutions help you stay ahead of emerging and sophisticated threats that can impact your organization's expanding landscape of smart devices. Effectively and efficiently manage the mobile devices across your organization. Enhance secure remote access for your highly mobile workforces. Support public and private networking using a single connection. IoT exponential growth can complicate security efforts and create gaps in your protection. Our IoT security and connectivity can simplify those efforts, while helping eliminate those gaps. Stay productive and protected with application and device security services. A wide area data networking service that provides any-to-any connectivity to transport customer data between customer sites. Help mitigate the effects of sophisticated distributed-denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. Today, you need the security built into and wrapped around everything you deploy to work seamlessly without gaps or blind spots. We can help with intelligent, automated and critical network security. Manage security tools in a fully implemented network. Help build a more intelligent network with secure, on-demand, cloud-based network services. Help mitigate potential threats with a tailored security service. Get the critical insights you need to realize the potential of SASE. Help lessen the discovery time of cyber compromise to mitigate potential negative impacts with Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service. The 2025 Data Breach Investigations Report (DBIR) from Verizon is here! Get the latest updates on real-world breaches and help safeguard your organization from cybersecurity attacks. Verizon Business Mobile Secure helps your workforce stay protected. According to the Verizon Mobile Security Index (MSI) 2020, almost a third (28%) of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) were victims of a cyberattack during 2019. Fortify your organization's cybersecurity, end to end. Help safeguard your small business with tailored network security solutions and cyberthreat protections. Give your security team the control it needs to securely connect end users. Give your security team the control it needs to securely connect end users. Call sales,Chat with us,Have us contact you,Already have an account?
