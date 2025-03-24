What is ztna

Zero Trust Network Access
Provides persistent, resilient and secure connections for mobile, remote and in-office workers. Track data usage, reduce backhaul and shift from VPNs to Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) without a costly infrastructure overhaul. Helps protect software-as-a-service (SaaS), on-premises and private cloud resources from intruders and attack. Helps shield
ZTNA vs. VPN: Which Is Better for Enterprise Security? Business

ZTNA vs. VPN: Which approach is better for enterprise security? ZTNA vs. VPN: What's the difference? Approach to security: ZTNA is an identity-driven security model that combines a range of security automation tools with adaptive security policies to restrict or grant access to an organization's network. It's anchored on the principle of least privilege, which means users only have access to the data and applications they need based on their roles. ZTNA assumes every user or device requesting access is a potential threat and enables context-aware, risk-based security decision-making that allows organizations to effectively protect their networks. VPN security encompasses an entirely different approach. VPNs allow employees or other authorized users to connect remotely, with firewall protection at each connection point or on the actual device. Data is encrypted and is transmitted through a virtual tunnel to securely connect a user to the internet from their respective location. VPNs use a central entry point to authenticate users and protect the perimeter. ZTNA assumes every user or device requesting access is a potential threat and enables context-aware, risk-based security decision-making that allows organizations to effectively protect their networks. VPN security encompasses an entirely different approach. VPNs allow employees or other authorized users to connect remotely, with firewall protection at each connection point or on the actual device. Data is encrypted and is transmitted through a virtual tunnel to securely connect a user to the internet from their respective location. VPNs use a central entry point to authenticate users and protect the perimeter, whereas and based on real-time risks in an organization's environment. Complexity,Organizations that use VPNs for remote access have to decide where to place VPN gateways for good performance and user experiences. But because VPNs rely on appliances, they're infrastructure-centric and limited in the capacity and number of entry points they can provide. VPNs can make sense for on-premise environments and flat networks, but most organizations now operate within a with hundreds, if not thousands, of endpoints connecting to their networks. VPNs also require organizations to adjust routing for new user groups and create firewall or access control list rules to provide authorization to applications. This adds complexity and risk, which requires multilayered security, robust security intelligence and automation, all of which ZTNA technologies encompass. Performance,Performance is another point of difference when you compare ZTNA vs. VPN. VPNs often have slower connections because they must backhaul traffic to a centralized enterprise data center. Based on the distance between a user's location and the server's location, the farther away the user, the slower the connection will be. This can delay user access to data-intensive work-from-home applications, like videoconferencing solutions and digital workspace platforms. In addition, Traditional VPNs aren't as scalable as ZTNA solutions, often requiring dedicated hardware (which can increase costs for organizations) that is time-consuming to deploy and not scalable when needs spike. VPN-based security also offers less visibility into connections than zero trust, especially if the connection is already infected with malware or other malicious software. VPNs provide some measure of protection if a user connects through their home network, happens to be on public Wi-Fi or if a company wants to facilitate secure access for employees at different branch offices. However, with the and the , the traditional castle-and-moat approach to security may not be the most effective approach for many organizations going forward. The perimeter now extends to employees' homes and from wherever they choose to work remotely, there is risk in trusting every user—even after they're granted access. To strengthen their security posture, organizations will need to restrict access and verify identities. ZTNA security and SASE,When comparing ZTNA vs. VPN, it's also useful to consider how ZTNA can be used as a critical component of emerging service-based security models, such as SASE. SASE is a service-based security architecture that when combined with (SD WAN) provides protection closer to the connection point, rather than backhauling traffic back to a centralized data center. Like ZTNA, SASE is an identity-driven security approach. However, rather than focusing narrowly on controlling access, SASE focuses more broadly on protecting the enterprise overall. ZTNA can keep bad actors from entering the gates and restrict their lateral movement if they do, while SASE integrates ZTNA security into a unified, cloud-delivered, service-based architecture to strengthen network security, optimize how traffic is routed and streamline network management. Together, SASE and ZTNA can strike the right balance between employee access and security to remove friction while effectively protecting the enterprise. Building a secure enterprise with ZTNA: As companies continue to adopt remote and hybrid work models and digitize their operations, they must ensure their security infrastructure is equipped to support this new way of working. VPNs were more effective during a time when threat actors weren't using sophisticated tools like artificial intelligence and machine learning to gain unauthorized access to systems and quickly move laterally through the network, wreaking havoc in their wake. The risks organizations face are great. ZTNA security is now a vital tool for them to manage a complex digital environment, increase their business agility and secure the enterprise in this new era of remote work. Absolute Secure Remote Access Solutions

Optimized secure remote access for your highly mobile workforces. Highly scalable, software-based, secure remote access solution for organizations that have mobile, field and hybrid workforces. Clients communicate using a transparent, transport-level proxy architecture that isolates all tunneled IP flows from changes in the underlying physical wireless network. Uses industry- standard encryption and authentication protocols to provide seamless secure access to protected network resources for mobile devices. Restricts unsanctioned access to enterprise resources using centrally deployed, locally enforced zero-trust policy governance. IT teams can granularly enforce conditional access to any online destination and prioritize essential traffic. Delivers secure, always-on connectivity with tunnel and session resilience. Provides persistent, resilient and secure connections for mobile, remote and in-office workers. Track data usage, reduce backhaul and shift from VPNs to Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) without a costly infrastructure overhaul. Helps protect software-as-a-service (SaaS), on-premises and private cloud resources from intruders and attack. Helps shield mobile, hybrid and desk-based users from exposure to online threats, malicious code, malware and inappropriate content. Enables network usage transparency, including connectivity status, application metrics, geolocation, configuration statuses, usage patterns and connectivity health. Helps improve security and compliance with optimized remote access and secure web browsing for mobile, hybrid and desk workers. Helps secure application sets wherever they're hosted. This makes them invisible to unauthorized users, reducing the attack surface. Supports users' Windows®, iOS, MacOS and Android® devices. Resilient Windows client can automatically repair or reinstall itself if tampered with. Enables faster application access and improved security with dynamic enforcement at endpoints and a secure, direct path to applications. Helps improve security and streamlines access by evaluating every access request with dozens of contextual data points. Helps increase availability and uptime for cloud and on-premises deployments. Today's threat landscape is shifting. Get the latest updates on real-world breaches and help safeguard your organization from cybersecurity attacks. Absolute Secure Access, a remote access solution that helps secure the end-user experience. A modern remote access solution that provides security without sacrificing productivity. Absolute Secure Access provides secure access to critical resources in the public cloud, private data centers or on premises; helps improve employee productivity; and provides an exceptional experience for both users and IT administrators. Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) Solutions

Make a strategic shift to an identity-centric, unified network and security management service. SASE Management merges network and cloud security management across the enterprise to help you securely connect people, data, and devices at the edge, office and cloud. SASE Management merges management of software-defined WAN (SD WAN) and cloud security services. As companies migrate their core applications to the cloud, SASE Management helps simplify the management of cloud security policies. SASE Management brings together best-of-breed technologies and puts the entire stack under a single management platform as one fully managed, integrated SASE security service. Employing Secure Service Edge (SSE) ensures your customers and employees can use a variety of wireless and broadband access options to securely connect to your corporate network or the public internet, and collaborate anytime and virtually anywhere. The merging of SD WAN capabilities with comprehensive network security services enables us to deliver secure access all the way to the edge. Our zero-trust security approach assumes that users or devices, whether inside or outside the network perimeter, should not automatically be trusted. Our full scope of cybersecurity solutions help protect you from the edge to the cloud. In addition to our secure access service edge (SASE) core technologies and other security offerings, our SASE infrastructure brings together proven solutions from recognized network and security industry leaders. Zero-trust technology helps ensure only authorized users on authorized devices, including remote and hybrid employees, can access protected applications. Centralized policy control and our focus on cloud-based security services helps to simplify security. Help free IT from routine tasks such as updating and patching appliances and systems. Enjoy management of an end-to-end solution for enterprise networking and security needs. Apply more consistent security policies without regard for where a user or device connects to the network. Integrates network operation centers (NOCs) and security operation centers (SOCs) with our Managed SD WAN and Virtual Network Services (VNS), and supports Versa, Cisco cEdge and vEdge, Zscaler ZIA, Zscaler ZPA and Palo Alto Prisma Access. SASE Management integrates management of cloud security policies and network incidents to help ensure consistent enforcement of policies and incident response. Verizon Network as a Service (NaaS) Solutions helps you support the delivery of dynamic applications and services while enabling advanced technologies. We understand the complex variety of network and security features that comprise SASE and can help you choose and implement the right features to meet your critical needs. Our NaaS Management Center gives you visibility into SASE service availability and performance metrics. Verizon has been a leader in SASE's core technologies—network, security and managed services—for over 10 years, giving us the experience and expertise to deliver the integrated and effective SASE solution your enterprise needs. SASE Management merges network and cloud security management across the enterprise to support securely connecting people, data, and devices at the edge, office and cloud. See the potential savings of moving to a SASE framework. Proven network security leader,years experience managing complex global networks,a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Global WAN Services¹networks managed globally,trillion security events processed each year,Deploying a Verizon SASE solution helped a large healthcare business optimize its security operations. Today's threat landscape is shifting. Get the latest updates on real-world breaches and help safeguard your organization from cybersecurity attacks. Get the critical insights you need to realize the full potential of SASE. Verizon NaaS Solutions are a catalyst for change that can help transform your enterprise. Rapidly scale and improve agility with a flexible network. Deploy an application-driven, agile and secure network supported by Verizon Managed Network Services. Help monitor potential threats with a tailored security service. SASE is cloud-native security concept introduced by Gartner® in 2019. In simple terms, it's a network architecture that merges software-defined WAN (SD WAN) capabilities with comprehensive network security services such as secure gateway, cloud access security broker (CASB), zero-trust network access (ZTNA) and firewall as a service (FWaaS) to create a unified, cloud-delivered service model that supports the dynamic secure access needs of digital enterprises. SASE represents a strategic shift in thinking about security by creating a new identity-centric unified networking and security platform that is cloud delivered and universally distributed in a way that helps to ensure that the end users and devices on the network edge—from remote offices and workers to cloud resources to IoT devices—are securely connected. In addition to enhanced security, SASE's cloud-based infrastructure promises to optimize access performance by helping to make it easier to connect to resources wherever they are connected to the network, which could drive business benefits like reduced product development time, faster delivery to market and greater agility in response to competitive or operational challenges. SASE encompasses combining network capabilities and cloud security. Zero trust is a strategy for managing authorization and authentication of users and devices by assuming no device or user whether inside or outside of a network perimeter should be automatically trusted. A zero-trust strategy is part of the overall SASE strategy. In simple terms, it's a network architecture that merges software-defined WAN (SD WAN) capabilities with comprehensive network security services such as secure gateway, cloud access security broker (CASB), zero-trust network access (ZTNA) and firewall as a service (FWaaS) to create a unified, cloud-delivered service model that supports the dynamic secure access needs of digital enterprises. ¹Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Global Wan Services: Danellie Young, Lisa Pierce, Gaspar Valdivia, Karen Brown; March 24, 2025. 