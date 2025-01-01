what's bandwidth

Fiber vs. Cable Internet: What's Best for Your Small Business? Business

Fiber vs. cable internet: What's best for your small business?,Author: Gary Hilson,For many small businesses, the past few years have shown the benefits of making the right investments in technology. According to the Salesforce Small and Medium Business Trends report, more than two-thirds of respondents said they . Meanwhile, 42% of growing small and medium businesses have accelerated their technology investments in 2021, compared with 33% in August 2020. What lies at the heart of all this technology? The internet. Having reliable internet connectivity is the key, and deciding between fiber vs. cable internet can have a huge impact on your bottom line. But what is fiber internet? And how does it differ from cable? Understanding this can make a big difference in your productivity, responsiveness and competitive advantage. What is fiber internet?,Fiber internet, also known as fiber broadband, is internet delivered via fiber optic networks. use light to transmit signals via fine, thin plastics or glass fiber optic cables that are the diameter of a strand of human hair. While it's still a cable, it is a different type of technology than cable internet that moves data in the form of flashes of light. Fiber-optic cables transfer internet data exclusively. Cable internet transmits data via electric signals over coaxial cables composed of a copper core insulated with aluminum, a copper shield, and an outer plastic layer. These cables are the same used to deliver cable television. Fiber vs. cable internet considerations,Each small business will have its own quirks in terms of internet usage. You'll want to consider—what are your needs, and what is fiber internet able to offer you vs. cable internet? Important assessment criteria for your internet include speed, reliability, access and cost. Speed,When it comes to fiber vs. cable internet, speed differs. Fiber internet can provide up to around 1,000 Mbps. Download (250–1,000 Mbps) and upload speeds (250–940 Mbps) are nearly symmetrical. Although coaxial cables have evolved and improved since their inception, remain slower, particularly when uploading. Download speeds can range between 10-500 Mbps, while upload speeds will likely be between 5-50 Mbps. Here's a simple guide to :,If you want to know more about how your company can prepare for the next wave of innovation, take this . Reliability,We've all experienced the frustrations of our internet not working, and there is no point having fast internet if it is unreliable. So, which is more reliable out of fiber vs. cable internet?,On the other hand, cable internet may have copper wires that are vulnerable to electromagnetic interference. Copper wires can also weaken over time. Plus, the shared-network nature of cable means it is susceptible to slowdowns and connection gaps during peak hours—something not relevant to fiber internet. Access,What is fiber internet lacking most? Access—at least for now. Depending on where your business is located, it may be difficult to access fiber as the infrastructure is not available everywhere. Cable internet is much easier to access because it's as widely available as a standard telephone line. This handy tool will help you determine —so you can better decide between fiber vs. cable internet. Cost,Given its ultra-fast speeds and impressive reliability, the big question is—what is fiber internet going to cost? While your specific needs will be the most important factor in the price, fiber internet is generally more expensive than cable. This makes sense given the massive investment in thousands of miles of fiber cabling to support cutting-edge speeds. However, while cable internet is often cheaper, the true cost includes slower speeds and spottier connection. Better communication supports better collaboration,Most businesses today have some sort of digital footprint—at least a website, if not an e-commerce presence. Communication between customers and suppliers is often online. This means slow internet slows down your business, and having no internet can halt your business in its tracks. The speed and reliability of business fiber internet means your team can get more done faster. You can support multiple devices at higher speeds and make it easier to access resources such as cloud storage and online software suites. With remote work becoming the norm recently, fiber internet is also better suited to support video conferencing and real-time collaboration tools. Overall, it's the better choice for business tools that require higher bandwidth. Regardless of your final choice between fiber vs. cable internet, Verizon Fios can provide a with bandwidth that will keep pace with your business growth. Wi-Fi 5 vs. Wi-Fi 6: What's the Difference and Should You Wait to Upgrade? Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Wi-Fi 5 vs. Wi-Fi 6: What's the difference and should you wait to upgrade?,Author: Megan Williams,You may have read discussions about Wi-Fi 6 speed and how it is a against its predecessor, Wi-Fi 5. Some have gone so far as to suggest that Wi-Fi 6, combined with 5G, is . After all, the speed and quality of your network is crucial not only to existing, critical but also to a range of innovations such as . So, if you're currently evaluating whether to invest in a Wi-Fi 5 or Wi-Fi 6 deployment, you're not alone. As with any new technology, you will get the most out of your investment from understanding its business benefits and examining how they align with your current goals and strategy. While the speed and potential of Wi-Fi 6 is impressive, it's possible your best business decision may be staying put with your current Wi-Fi 5 setup. Here are some critical items to think about to help you know how to decide. What's the difference between Wi-Fi 5 vs. Wi-Fi 6?What is Wi-Fi 5?,is the 5th generation of Wi-Fi. Better known as 802.11ac, this standard took capabilities from second generation Wi-Fi (like the ability to operate on a 5 GHz band and orthogonal frequency-division multiplexing or OFDM) and turned them toward the pressing need for the transfer of large files, such as file backups and video streaming type applications. What is Wi-Fi 6?,As the most recent generation of Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) takes on challenges such as optimizing data rates, network efficiency and supporting a hybrid wired and wireless network infrastructure. It's more than just a generational upgrade. Among the key features is a better way to meet shared speed and frequency capabilities. This is thanks to its superior ability to support a larger number of clients and devices at the same time. This is particularly crucial given the growth of . What should I consider when comparing Wi-Fi 5 vs. Wi-Fi 6?,Wi-Fi 6 offers several improvements over the performance of Wi-Fi 5. These include:,Wi-Fi 6 also supports features that enable higher bandwidth, alleviate traffic congestion, improve network efficiency and enable controls that improve battery life. Can Wi-Fi 5 devices use Wi-Fi 6?,Legacy network platforms may struggle to take advantage of the new technology. The good news is that Wi-Fi 6 is with all other Wi-Fi standards back to 802.11b. Older devices can connect to new Wi-Fi 6 deployments; however, the performance and capabilities will only match what the wireless end device can handle. This means only your Wi-Fi 6-capable devices will be able to take advantage of the full benefits of Wi-Fi 6 speed and performance. It is worth noting the continues to come down. What are the business benefits of Wi-Fi 6?,The superior features of Wi-Fi 6 can help to facilitate a , powering improvements in efficiency, productivity, collaboration and an improved end-user experience. When comparing Wi-Fi 5 vs. Wi-Fi 6, the benefits of Wi-Fi 6 are certainly alluring. Better communication,Spurred by the growth in remote and hybrid work, the is estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 11.4%—from $4.66 billion in 2021 to $9.95 billion in 2028, according to Research and Markets. Even if your organization is 100% in-person, you are still likely to require video conferencing for external communication and other important collaboration needs. Wi-Fi 6 can help to address the bandwidth and speed limitations that can impede the quality of bandwidth intensive and real time tools such as video conferencing. Improving connection experiences,Entertainment venues or transportation centers may struggle with a need for large numbers of connections from simultaneous devices. This can be compounded by bandwidth intensive applications, such as . OFDMA, MU-MIMO and built-in resource scheduling allows for an expansion of device density and reduction in network congestion in these types of environments. Looking at Wi-Fi 5 vs. Wi-Fi 6, it's important to note that Wi-Fi 6 could also be deployed as a 5G cellular on-ramp to improve in-building cellular coverage via a radio access network from appropriately placed Wireless LAN (WLAN) access points. A more intelligent IoT edge,Whatever your industry or organization, the shift to IoT technology will profoundly impact your bandwidth requirements and capabilities. Wi-Fi 6 is particularly useful for that don't have requirements to regularly transmit or receive data. exist for almost any industry; here are just a few examples to think about:,Wi-Fi 6 makes it easier to take and edge computing to connect people and things at the edge, in apps and through data in the cloud and enable control and action locally. What to consider on your Wi-Fi 5 vs. Wi-Fi 6 checklist,For most organizations—regardless of size—your network is your foundation, meaning that asking questions about your Wi-Fi requirements is critical. Here are some of the important elements worth considering:,Wi-Fi 6 seems to be a because it is faster, more reliable and more secure. Learn more about how to keep your business connected by combining the benefits of Wi-Fi 6 with . Trends in Edge Computing: What's Next for the Edge Computing Market? Business

Trends in edge computing: What's next for the edge computing market?,Author: Shane Schick,The high-level trends in mean that companies are quickly taking advantage of the speed and scalability and the technology offers them. The question now is how far they'll take the edge to transform customer and employee experiences. For example, according to a 2021 Eclipse Foundation survey, today or are planning to do so over the course of 2022. A third of those who have adopted the technology are planning to reevaluate the deployments they've made over the next two years. Edge computing market opportunities,These companies might be exploring the edge computing market to find out how they can drive further efficiencies and improve the business outcomes they're focused on today. Others could be considering new use cases for edge computing as they digitize more of their operations. Energy and utilities firms will make smart grids even more efficient,The Internet of Things (IoT) has made it possible for energy and other utilities companies to connect critical infrastructure through embedded sensors. This makes it easier to remotely monitor pipelines and other equipment for potential threats and even enable predictive maintenance. The problem is that , high use of bandwidth and security issues by sending all that IoT data back to the cloud. Instead, edge computing processes that data closer to where the sensors consume it. This allows for a true smart grid, where energy companies can improve their ability to predict demand and inspect equipment remotely. National security teams will close the gap between central command and the field,Accelerating access to information that informs decision-making is valuable in any organization. But for the defense community, edge computing can make a critical difference in challenging situations. Troops can benefit from having data processed at the edge because it means they can gather insights even when they're working in locations with little connectivity. This could include everything from changes in the weather to how machinery is performing. Edge computing could . Instead of waiting for a response from a central command server far away, for instance, those on the ground can take action that improves safety and the chances of a successful mission. Industrial engineers will reimagine what happens on the factory floor,Manufacturing involves so many moving parts that the volume of data to be collected and analyzed can be difficult to predict. If moving that data back and forth to the cloud bogs down performance, however, it means companies may not reap the full benefits of automation. This could explain why the overall trends in edge computing were reflected in . It showed, for instance, that the use of edge computing among manufacturers jumped from 43% to 55% since last year's survey. This was based on the need to enhance industrial firms' ability to both aggregate and analyze data, the report said. Fifty-four percent of respondents said that processing data at the edge means manufacturers can improve production output, and 50% cited reduced downtime as another major benefit. And don't overlook edge artificial intelligence (AI) trends: to optimize manufacturing operations. Other trends in edge computing to watch,Beyond what's happening from a vertical perspective, other trends will reshape the edge computing market over the next few years. Medium's included an expansion of what's considered the edge, including data centers of distributed cloud environments. The advancement and will also open up new edge use cases while also predicting that telecommunications providers will play an increasingly important role in offering products and services to capitalize on . Questions about trends in edge computing? Check out this offering. 