which laptop is good for office work

The future of office space: Work that works for everyone,Author: Gary Hilson,Upon the shift to remote work, many employees set up ad hoc, temporary office corners in their homes. However, as attitudes about remote work continue to change, many have begun to think about what the future of office space means for them. Remote work is likely to continue playing a big role in the future of the office, even in a post-pandemic world. What that world looks like for each employee will be different, depending on their personal circumstances. But it is clear the future of office space will be a collaborative one, with remote employees needing the support of employers. The future of office space,Recent experience shows the future of the office will likely be a hybrid mix of remote work, hot desking, and people who leave home to go to work in an office every day. Although companies , they will likely continue to support remote workers wherever they may be. The future of office space requires a model that enables employees to be seamlessly and securely connected and as productive as possible wherever they are. For the office itself, it means accommodating remote workers who occasionally want or need to be in the office with the ability to easily connect their laptop to the corporate network, as well as provide meeting space that will easily accommodate both on-site and virtual attendees without placing a high demand on IT staff. The future of office space means connectivity is essential, and productivity is heavily dictated by the quality of remote networks. to support the future of office space should include:,The future of the office at home requires connectivity and comfort,Remote workers must think about the future of the office in their homes beyond a laptop on their dining room table. They should have a dedicated space to work that includes adequate connectivity with a fast, secure router that supports the bandwidth needed to conduct video conferencing and access any corporate resources. The workstation should be dedicated to their job, rather than using a personal device. For optimum security and productivity, the employer should consider providing and configuring this equipment for the employee. Employee smartphones can be 5G-enabled to support bandwidth and security requirements and should be equipped with business grade features to enable workers to be reached on the same number and within the same call flows, wherever they're working. Remote employees should have the right desk and chair—ergonomics remain important no matter where they're working. Creating a comfortable work environment is important, too. Employees should be supported to build the office of the future. Advantages of Ethernet for Your Business

All About Ethernet： How, why and when businesses use it. In the beginning: The shared home network,Many American businesses take root at the kitchen table or in the garage. They put up a website, maybe add a phone line. They might also invest in a new laptop or tablet, an all-in-one printer and a new smart phone. When you're CEO of a home-based business, your network probably consists of a cable, DSL or wireless/Wi-Fi connection to the internet, a shared-internet account for your web hosting, and a router from a big box store. You probably piggy-back off of your home network your family uses for streaming TV, gaming and home security. This budget-friendly architecture could serve you well until you land your fourth, fifth or fifteenth account. Moving up and out: The copper, cable or Wi-Fi connection,By this time, you're adding staff. A few of your colleagues work remotely and travel to see clients or pursue new-business opportunities. You could be opening branches in different markets. Also by this time, you've learned that your free or low-cost apps for bookkeeping, file sharing, messaging and video conferencing aren't cutting it anymore. The broadband and shared IP that worked fine when it was just you in your garage has become painfully insufficient. As you grew, you and your clients experienced more frequent network issues, always at the worst possible times. You—like Amazon, Apple, Google, HP and many more—may have launched from a garage. You had a single copper-based link to the internet but you've now outgrown it. Like those industry behemoths, you faced a networking fork in the road, one that perplexes many a leader of a business in growth mode. When you're not as big as Mattel or Harley Davidson—both born of garage-based entrepreneurism--but no longer a mom-and-pop shop, how do you transform your network to support advanced business operations and communications?,What is Ethernet?,Ethernet is a protocol, or technology, used for connecting computers in a LAN, or local area network. A technology in wide use since the 1990s, Ethernet is widely installed, serving as a standard for data formatting and transmission. Ethernet, a packet-based technology (versus one, like TDM, that operates in time slots and circuit switching), is how countless people and businesses connect to the internet, a global packet-switching network. In buildings across the planet, companies and individuals connect to the internet via Ethernet technology and cables. Tech you can grow with: Ethernet is a connectivity high-achiever,When evaluating options for networking and internet connectivity, smart choices can be complicated by the many varying pros and cons of different media and technologies. For example, DSL (digital subscriber line), which is a fixed-wireline type of broadband, is widely available, as is Wi-Fi. Both are usually quick and easy to activate. Monthly recurring costs (MRC) also tend to be lower than for, say, fiber-optic connections. DSL is usually more reliable than Wi-Fi, but both have low reliability compared to cable and fiber. Businesses with a single small location and a small staff of office-based workers may be fine with DSL or Wi-Fi when their online activity is limited mostly to email. More businesses today are increasingly large consumers of data, and their bandwidth needs are beyond what DSL and Wi-Fi can deliver affordably to power daily operations. Growing businesses in sectors that include real estate, healthcare and entertainment, as well as professional services such as government affairs, communications and PR, law and HR, need major bandwidth for their heavy cloud-computing requirements. Highly mobile and collaborative teams depend on advanced applications for CRM, ERP, and more that are best delivered by cable or fiber-optic networks. A common technology for cable transmission is TDM (time division multiplexing) often with a PBX box. With fiber, Ethernet is the standard. For businesses that are on the move, the connectivity choice will often come down to TDM with cable—also referred to as T1 service--or Ethernet over fiber—also known as metro or carrier Ethernet. Where fiber is available, Ethernet excels on a number of fronts. Two key points are worth considering. Ethernet far exceeds what TDM can deliver. With Ethernet's high capacity over fiber, bandwidths of 10 Gbps are available on a single line. To reach these levels with TDM, additional circuits must be purchased at prices that become very steep very quickly. Ethernet is easily configured to accommodate class of service (CoS) for separating sensitive and bandwidth-heavy apps from, for example, email, social media and web surfing. A circuit-switched technology, TDM is out of sync, literally, with the packet-switched technologies that dominate cloud computing. Tech you can adopt: Moving from legacy networks to Ethernet,For those still relying on TDM, the pressure is building to update and upgrade. Fewer carriers now support the legacy technology and equipment, and advanced cloud-based services are beyond TDM's reach. The good news is that migrating to Ethernet needn't be complicated or costly. The move can be particularly painless for businesses with only a few sites. Ethernet equipment is widely available and prices are coming down. Ethernet switches, routers, cables and other gear is largely off-the-shelf and less likely to require a full retrofit down the line. The technology enables "plug-and-play" provisioning and scaling. TDM typically involves hardware reconfigurations. Moreover, Ethernet can act as a second network, allowing a TDM, DSL or other system to serve as a backup. Or vice versa. For a phased approach to Ethernet adoption, it's a simple matter to connect Ethernet for one purpose or device while using another technology, such as Wi-Fi or TDM, for others. Top service providers have numerous options for transitioning to . Verizon, for example, offers which is protocol transparent for any-to-any connectivity. Dedicated and switched services also are available across Verizon's Ethernet portfolio. What's in it for you?,Extending your ability to grow, and compete with advanced cloud-computing services, is simplified when Ethernet is your go-to technology. SD WAN vs. MPLS: Comparing for a Business Solution Business

SD WAN versus MPLS:,As your business grows in a marketplace that's increasingly digital, your ability to compete may hinge on the speed and reliability of your networking and internet connections. Bandwidth and the right technical tools are today's must-haves for connecting with customers when, how and where they want. But the bandwidth you need—the capacity and speed—for advanced digital communications becomes pricey as you add employees, locations and digital services. Before long, you may be looking for networking options that can help you more securely control and streamline your connections to sites, customers and the cloud. Two options are particularly appropriate for businesses with a mix of technologies and connection types to branch offices and remote users. These are software defined wide area networking (SD WAN) and multiprotocol label switching (MPLS). A better understanding of SD WAN vs MPLS and their benefits can help you choose which solution—or combination of solutions—is best for your business and your budget. What is SD WAN?,is a type of software defined networking (SDN) that helps you manage and control a wide-area network (WAN) from a single dashboard in near real time. It also helps you use your bandwidth efficiently by routing important traffic, such as e-commerce, through channels that you designate. Less important traffic, such as web surfing and social media updates, can be sent inexpensively over the internet. What are the benefits of SD WAN?,Because SD WAN is a cloud-based solution that businesses typically obtain through a service provider, it can dramatically simplify WAN operations that use a variety of protocols for internet and other types of connections. When you need to provision a new site, SD WAN allows you to do so relatively quickly and economically. Because you can securely access many network operations through a dashboard on a laptop or tablet, it's easier to scale your capacity to accommodate changing traffic demands. SD WAN can also improve performance and simplify operations with the ability to set pre-programmed policies to automate routing decisions based on prevailing real-time network conditions. You can take any number of different connection types and put an SD WAN service overtop of those to dynamically manage traffic flow. That combination of connection types depends on your application environment and business objectives. Because it is based on software instead of hardware, you can easily implement, scale and manage SD WAN regardless of the underlying transport technology. Benefits of SD WAN include:,However, if your company's networking is limited to only a few branches, and if you don't conduct a lot of business using cloud-based applications, you may not need SD WAN. Instead, MPLS may make more sense. As you'll see, these dedicated circuits are separate from the public internet. What is MPLS?,MPLS is essentially a virtual private network (VPN) that, like SD WAN, readily accommodates a wide range of networking technologies to connect disparate WANs. Also like SD WAN, MPLS is typically delivered and provisioned by a service provider and provides the ability to prioritize traffic. Unlike SD WAN, MPLS doesn't include a breakout to the public internet. Connections act as a direct, point-to-point or any-to-any link. What are the benefits of MPLS?,MPLS has been a critical foundation of many WAN networks for years because of its any-to-any connectivity, ability to prioritize data traffic, and capabilities around VoIP and Video over IP convergence. It has served enterprises reliably for more than a quarter of a century and is still valued as a highly stable means of routing traffic without using the public internet. As SDN technologies have emerged, such as SD WAN, newer hybrid networking models sometimes featuring lower cost broadband circuits have emerged causing some customers to move away from models featuring redundant private connections such as MPLS, Ethernet, Wave, etc. However, there are still reasons to continue using MPLS connections including enhanced application performance and optimized costs. Benefits of MPLS include:,Which one—SD WAN or MPLS — is right for your business?,So when you're trying to decide between SD WAN vs. MPLS, if you're concerned about quickly and easily building on your network while carefully allocating bandwidth over the internet to potentially control costs, then could be a good choice for your business. On the other hand, if you're more concerned with the reliability you get by establishing direct network connections, your business may be a good candidate for MPLS. To illustrate how the options may or may not suit your situation, here are two scenarios. Let's say your retail business has five storefronts and no Wi-Fi for customers or staff. You network with one or two suppliers and distributors. The stores and businesses on your network mostly handle point-of-sale transactions, fulfill orders by mail, and track inventory and shipments. You've grown as big as you intend to, and any more overhead is out of the question. MPLS may be a great choice for your business. The happy customer for SD WAN is more likely to be a business that depends on cloud connectivity that's virtually always on. For instance, a company with a voracious appetite for speed and capacity may appreciate SD WAN's flexibility for allocating bandwidth to run video, webinars and sharing of large media files. This company may also want to provide Wi-Fi service to guests and use that bandwidth for business data if there's a network outage or heavy congestion on the normal link. Both are typically managed services offered by a service provider, so your teams are spared much of the heavy lifting relative to maintenance and security. Your service is also usually backed by a service level agreement (SLA). Combining SD WAN and MPLS,As your network evolves, complexity often escalates. Business owners know the risks of change when it comes to essential connectivity. When you team with a provider you can trust, you're better positioned to adopt a solution that extends your operational capabilities as it eases your path to tomorrow's technical advancements. The right partner can provide a stable solution that addresses your networking challenges and does so on your terms. Verizon can be that partner. We'll help you take the next step into your digital future with confidence. Whether you operate a small business with several remote workers or a multi-location enterprise, we have networking solutions that can help you maximize the amount you've budgeted for bandwidth. With our hybrid, dedicated and SDN solutions, we can work with you to implement or MPLS—or a solution where SD WAN and MPLS complement each other—on the same network. Your business needs to deliver high-quality service along with top-notch security. Doing all that over broadband isn't going to cut it. You'll need a robust and resilient network. So which is better: MPLS or SD WAN? The answer is both. You need to have the right mix of MPLS connections (for high-bandwidth priority applications) and broadband (for lower-priority applications) and even 4G LTE or 5G wireless connections along with a smart way to direct your traffic. Benefits of mixing SD WAN with MPLS,That's what SD WAN does, and why it's not a replacement for MPLS. A hybrid WAN made up of a variety of connectivity types based on location needs and SD WAN to intelligently manage the flow of traffic is the way to go. That means you shouldn't compare the cost or security of SD WAN vs. MPLS. You need to compare the mix of access types of SD WAN against the needs of your business and determine the that can help you achieve your goals. When you're connecting large data centers together, you're not going to use broadband, which only offers best effort. You'll need to use a big, powerful connection with reliable service levels — MPLS. Chances are, that's something you already have. By using SD WAN as an overlay solution, you can take your existing infrastructure and help it run more efficiently. SD WAN is application and user aware, which allows it to route traffic over the most effective path for high performance and low latency in near real-time. Mission-critical applications and data will still be sent through MPLS, while lower-priority apps like email can be sent over the public internet. Should there be an issue with your MPLS, SD WAN can reroute your data through alternative channels, giving you the redundancy you need without the cost of maintaining redundant connections. When considering SD WAN vs. MPLS costs, keep in mind that SD WAN will help you reduce some of your MPLS costs, but not all of them. It certainly won't help you eliminate MPLS; you still need that reliability. What SD WAN can do is help you mitigate the need to scale your expensive MPLS to meet your connectivity needs by instead letting software help maximize your current investment. In addition, the question of SD WAN vs. MPLS security isn't a matter of either/or. MPLS is a private network, which means that it isn't exposed to outside hackers via the internet. Meanwhile, SD WAN encrypts data to provide a secure overlay that's independent of transport. Together with traditional network security capabilities like and next-gen firewalls, MPLS and SD WAN work together to help keep data safe and sound. When it comes to your network, MPLS is part of the connectivity component. SD WAN manages the traffic. Ultimately, it's not especially useful to compare SD WAN vs. MPLS one-to-one—they're complementary technologies: that is, one is not a replacement for the other. And more importantly, one is not going to cannibalize or replace the other. Choose SD WAN or MPLS for the best business solution,Whether you operate a small business with several remote workers or a multi-location enterprise, we have networking solutions that can help you maximize the amount you've budgeted for bandwidth. With our hybrid, dedicated and SDN solutions, we can work with you to implement or MPLS—or a solution where SD WAN and MPLS complement each other— on the same network. Our is a flexible, secure SD WAN solution that can help unify your networks to improve accessibility, scalability, speed and reliability. Our webinar explains how this service can provide a single-package solution for secure and rapid turn-up of sites in a simpler way. For enterprises seeking MPLS with advanced IP capability, our solution can securely connect locations or cloud service providers. As your network evolves, complexity often escalates. Business owners know the risks of change when it comes to essential connectivity. When you team with a provider you can trust, you're better positioned to adopt a solution that extends your operational capabilities as it eases your path to tomorrow's technical advancements. The right partner can provide a stable solution that addresses your networking challenges, and does so on your terms. Verizon can be that partner. We'll help you take the next step into your digital future with confidence. Learn more about . Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. 