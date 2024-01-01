2 gb internet

How to set up Wi-Fi Backup (model ASK-NCM1100) | Verizon

Verizon Home Internet Just Got Dreamier

How to set up the Verizon Internet Gateway (models # WNC-CR200A & ASK-NCM1100)

Prosegur Scaling Securely with LTE Business Internet Business

Prosegur found what it was looking for with Verizon. LTE Business Internet from Verizon combines compatible wireless routers with connectivity on the 4G LTE network.
How Appalachian Pipeline Contractors Connects Construction Job Sites with LTE Business Internet Business

Learn how LTE Business Internet helps Appalachian Pipeline Contractors connect their construction job sites to aid in their construction efforts.
Fixed Wireless Access for Public WiFi Use Case in Troup, TX Business

Verizon Business debuts Business Internet Secure to protect small businesses

Featuring Internet Security powered by Cisco and BlackBerry Smart Antivirus
Verizon Business expands 5G Business Internet to 21 more U.S. cities

Verizon Business today announced that 5G Business Internet, a fixed-wireless connectivity offering for businesses of all sizes, is expanding to 21 new U.S. cities this month.
Verizon Business continues rapid expansion of 5G Business Internet

The fixed-wireless offering powered by 5G Ultra Wideband is now available in parts of 42 U.S. cities, up from 24 in April
Business Internet Services: Plans for Small Business & Enterprise

Explore your internet options by chatting now with a business specialist. Partner with Verizon Business and get fast, affordable, reliable internet virtually anywhere you do business. Plans start at $69/mo. AddressUnit (if appropriate) AddressUnit (if appropriate) Ultra-fast, fiber-optic internet with 99.99% network reliability and high bandwidth for speedy performance—plus, 24/7 business-class support Secure wireless internet with fast download speeds, unlimited data, and easy implementation Wireless internet with out-of-the-box setup, plus a high-quality router to easily connect operations on the go. Scalable, high performance internet that lets you prioritize critical applications, customize features—and count on quality of service,Plans start at just $69/mo. Plus, save when you pair business internet with a Business Unlimited smartphone plan. Stay connected with a solution that is available virtually anywhere you do business. Keep work flowing with internet your business can rely on. On the network America relies on. Take advantage of security controls to help defend against cyber threats. Get more out of your business internet. Choose from our flexible, affordable, award-winning options to help meet the unique demands of your business. See how Appalachian Pipeline Contractors connects construction job sites quickly with LTE Business Internet. See how Ronan Design Co. is making a productivity breakthrough with the help of 5G Business Internet. See how Fios helps doctors Brett and Irene Druger achieve their dream of becoming a fully digital office. See how EverWash is using wireless business internet to scale their business and disrupt the car wash industry. Learn how retailers deliver excellent customer service and stay competitive with the help of Verizon Internet Dedicated Services with Cisco® Meraki® and 4G LTE backup. Learn how banks increase sales and keep customer data secure with the help of Verizon Internet Dedicated Services with Cisco® Meraki® and 4G LTE backup. Get the reliability, flexibility and control your organization needs with this secure, dedicated connection. LTE Business Internet can meet even the largest and most complex enterprise needs, whether you're connecting a single employee or your whole workforce. Boost your network with our suite of internet services, so you can spend more time growing and sustaining your business. Get 24/7 access to tech experts who can help with a wide range of devices and operating systems. Take advantage of a protective plan for Verizon voice, diagnostics and broadband connections, including phone jacks and inside wiring. The best internet options for your business depend on various factors, such as your location and the nature of your business. Verizon Business offers several types of business internet options to cater to different needs and requirements. These options include:,: Upgrade your business internet to Verizon's ultra-fast fiber-optic network with 99.99% network reliability. This option provides blazing-fast speeds and high bandwidth for efficient operations. Fios is available in select areas. : Experience fast and scalable wireless connectivity solutions with Verizon's 5G Business Internet. This option offers fast speeds, low latency and unlimited data to support businesses of any size. 5G Business Internet availability varies and it is not available in all locations. For businesses with a need for mobility, Verizon's LTE Business Internet provides wireless connectivity with easy setup and pervasive coverage. It is suitable for primary or failover connectivity and can be used in various on-the-go scenarios. Fuel your business with high-performance internet through Verizon's Internet Dedicated Service. This option offers scalable speeds and bandwidth, customizable Quality of Service and enterprise-class service-level agreements. When selecting the best internet for your business, consider factors such as reliability, speed, scalability and specific business requirements. Verizon's range of business internet options can provide the necessary connectivity to keep your business running smoothly and meet your specific needs. Verizon business internet pricing varies depending on the chosen plan, product and speed options. Eligible plans start at $69/month for the base service fee (plus taxes, fees and other charges). For Fios and LTE Business Internet plans, the price guarantee extends for up to 3 years, depending on your plan; with a 1 year price guarantee for the low speed plan, a 2 year guarantee for the mid speed plan and a 3 year guarantee for the high speed plan. Our business internet price guarantees ensure that you can rely on stable pricing for the duration of the applicable guarantee period, providing peace of mind and cost predictability for your business. Verizon's business internet services require a compatible router. For LTE and 5G Business Internet, the router policy allows customers the option to either purchase the Verizon provided gateway router or bring their own compatible device (BYOD). Routers purchased from Verizon can be returned within a 30-day return and exchange period subject to our Return Policy. A restocking fee may apply. Customers may also bring their own device (BYOD); check the for compatible models. For Fios Business Internet, customers can either purchase the Verizon provided router, choose to rent the router, or bring their own compatible device (BYOD). Routers purchased from Verizon can be returned within a 30-day return and exchange period subject to our Return Policy. The data allowance for LTE Business Internet is 300 GB/line/month, after which overage charges apply. Fios, 5G Business Internet and Internet Dedicated Service have unlimited data plans. Verizon provides a 30-day satisfaction guarantee for its wireless business internet plans and for Fios with a 2-yr term. This guarantee allows customers to evaluate the service and cancel within 30 days of ordering if they are not satisfied. If you decide to cancel within this period, you can contact Verizon to initiate the cancellation process. Routers purchased from Verizon can be returned within 30 days subject to our Return Policy. Yes, Verizon business internet solutions are available nationwide. Verizon offers extensive coverage and availability for its business internet services. to find out which Verizon business internet service is available in your specific area. The ideal internet speed for your business depends on factors specific to your business. It's important to consider both download and upload speeds. To determine the best internet speed for your business, consider factors such as the number of employees, the nature of your business activities and the need for reliable connectivity. You can test your current . Yes, Verizon business internet solutions include Wi-Fi capabilities and offers equipment that supports the latest Wi-Fi technology. Additionally, Verizon's business internet plans can support Wi-Fi from third-party routers, giving businesses flexibility in choosing their preferred Wi-Fi setup. This ensures that businesses can enjoy wireless connectivity for their operations and provide internet access to their employees. The main differences between business internet and home internet is that business internet plans can be purchased only by business customers (with an ECPD profile indicating that they are a corporate liable end user). Switch to the network America relies on and get a $100 Bill Credit!,Keep your organization connected, securely. Get exclusive offers on public sector devices,on America's most reliable 5G network. Free for new lines & upgrades. Limited time only! Ends June30. Free for new lines & upgrades. Stay securely connected for greater efficiency and productivity. For new lines and upgrades,Galaxy S23 FE is jam-packed with features including a long-lasting battery, a premium processor, a smooth and strong display, a triple-lens camera and more. Capture incredible detail with a 48MP Main camera. Experience iPhone in a whole new way with Dynamic Island and Always-On, on the beautifully sized 6.1-inch display. And get peace of mind with groundbreaking safety features. Capture incredible detail with a 48MP Main camera. Experience iPhone in a whole new way with Dynamic Island and Always-On display, on the beautifully sized 6.7-inch display. And get peace of mind with groundbreaking safety features. Think big with a larger 6.7-inch display and all-day battery life. Capture stunning photos in low light and bright light with the new dual-camera system. Get peace of mind with groundbreaking safety features. Remarkable battery life. Emergency SOS via satellite. Crash Detection calls for help when you can't. Get an advanced dual-camera system. Lightning-fast A15 Bionic chip. A big leap in battery life. Durable design. Superfast 5G. And a brighter Super Retina XDR display. iPhone SE. With the power iPad has the powerful A13 Bionic chip, all-day battery life,a beautiful 10.2-inch Retina display, an Ultra Wide from camera with Center Stage, and works with Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard. With Google Tensor G3 and the certified Titan M2 security chip, Pixel is built with multiple layers of security to help keep your personal info safe.* Plus, Pixel will receive the latest OS and security updates for 7 years.** With the immersive 6.7-inch display you can draft emails, input data and read documents with ease.* With Google Tensor G3 and the certified Titan M2 security chip, Pixel is built with multiple layers of security to help keep your personal info safe.** Plus, Pixel will receive the latest OS and security updates for 7 years.*** Engineered by Google, the Pixel 7a is priced right for your organization's budget. The Pixel 7a provides Google's top of the line productivity and security features. The Google Pixel 7, with a 6.3 display, Google Tensor G2, and Titan M2 security chip to help keep information secure. Mobile Broadband or M2M plan of $19.99 or higher. The mobile hotspot that delivers a next level, virtually lag-free connected experience powered by Verizon 5G and Wi-Fi 6 for up to 32 Wi-Fi-enabled devices, including laptops and tablets. With its solid performance, reliable experience, and enhanced security features, DuraForce PRO 3 offers enterprise-level durability and functionality to help keep teams connected wherever they are. Compact and portable, plus with long-lasting battery life, you can take the DuraXV Extreme+ with you on the go and support up to 10 devices on the built-in mobile hotspot. Large 6.1 Glove & Wet Touch capable, scratch resistant FHD+ display, a programmable PTT button and MIL-STD-810H tested for a phone you can rely on. Lightweight, rugged, and IP68 certified to be washable and easily sanitized. TAA compliant. MCPTT supported. With Verizon 4G LTE, free yourself from Wifi and stay productive where your business and the classroom take you. Samsung Galaxy Chromebook® Go is solidly built to endure everyday bumps and bruises, and its battery can power through the day without needing to sit by a power outlet. Awesome belongs to your organization with Galaxy A15 5G. Built with all the essential features, Galaxy A15 5G makes it easier to embrace cutting-edge innovation while providing exceptional value. Meet the new Galaxy Tab A9+ 5G, your all-in-one tablet for all your organization's needs. Make every workday epic with the Galaxy S24. From researching case studies online to capturing stunning pics for your web content, do more easily with the Galaxy S24, just like that. With 2-year/1-year agreement,Powerful performance with defense-grade security. Keep your data safe with Knox multilayered security, including protection from the chip to the cloud. Get powerful performance with reliable Verizon 5G, built-in Knox Security for defense-grade protection and a long lasting battery. Plus, a versatile hi-res camera and the power to collaborate with Microsoft and Google integrations. MIL-STD-810H & 1.5m drop tested. IP68 rated to stand up to dust, dirt, sand and water. Defense-grade security with Samsung Knox helps keep your data secure. Programmable keys for push-to-talk. Long lasting replaceable battery. Make every workday more productive with Galaxy Tab S9 FE Wi-Fi, featuring a powerful processor, a long-lasting battery and a dynamic 10.9 screen* to help you stay on top of your goals. Rugged Design is built to industry-leading Rugged Performance Standards, including MIL-STD-810H31 and Non-Incendive Class I, II, and III Div 2 ratings. Ultra-rugged and has a new 2.8 dynamic screen with programmable buttons to tailor your device to how you work. A strong multi-shift battery and large, glove-friendly keypad. Large 16GB storage. Meet the TCL LINKZONE 5G UW. Discount: $100 Bill Incentive Credit (BIC) issued as a lump sum credit after 2-3 bill cycles Eligible devices: 4G/5G smartphones Eligible Transactions: Port-in only Purchase Types: 2yr/1yr (Gov). Plan Requirement: Price Plan of $34.99 or higher. Available to government-liable subscribers only and subject to the terms, provisions and conditions of Verizon Wireless-approved government contracting vehicles. See terms and conditions of your contract. Pricing excludes taxes and fees and is subject to change without notice. Offer ends 6.30.2024. Discount: $199.99 instant discount applied at point of sale Eligible Devices: Samsung Galaxy S23 FE (128 GB) Eligible Transactions: New Activations, Upgrades Purchase Types: 2 yr/1 yr (Gov) Plan Requirements: $15.00+ with data feature; State & Local - $19.99+ with data feature; State of TN – flat rate plan with data feature (must meet Price Plan requirement). Available to government-liable subscribers only and subject to the terms, provisions and conditions of Verizon Wireless-approved government contracting vehicles. An Offer Recovery Fee (ORF) will be assigned to NASPO MA 152 customer lines that take advantage of select quarterly offers and will be charged on the customer's bill if the line is disconnected before the end of the line term. It may also apply to other contracts based on ECPD profile. 5G and 5G UWB may not be available to all government customers. See terms and conditions of your contract. Pricing excludes taxes and fees and is subject to change without notice. Offer ends 6.30.2024. Discount: $150 instant discount applied at point of sale Eligible Devices: Apple iPhone 13 (128 GB) Eligible Transactions: New Activations, Upgrades Purchase Types: 2yr/1yr (Gov). Plan Requirement: Fed - $15+ with data feature; State & Local - $19.99+ with data feature; State of TN - flat rate plan with data feature (must meet PP requirement). Available to government-liable subscribers only and subject to the terms, provisions and conditions of Verizon Wireless-approved government contracting vehicles. An Offer Recovery Fee (ORF) will be assigned to NASPO MA 152 customer lines that take advantage of select quarterly offers and will be charged on the customer's bill if the line is disconnected before the end of the line term. It may also apply to other contracts based on ECPD profile. 5G and 5G UWB may not be available to all government customers. See terms and conditions of your contract. Pricing excludes taxes and fees and is subject to change without notice. Offer ends 6.30.2024. Discount: $279.99 instant discount applied at point of sale. Eligible Devices: Google Pixel 7 128GB Eligible Transactions: New Activations, Upgrades Purchase Types: 2yr/1yr (Gov). Plan Requirement: Fed - $15+ with data feature; State & Local - $19.99+ with data feature; State of TN - flat rate plan with data feature (must meet PP requirement). Available to government-liable subscribers only and subject to the terms, provisions and conditions of Verizon Wireless-approved government contracting vehicles. An Offer Recovery Fee (ORF) will be assigned to NASPO MA 152 customer lines that take advantage of select quarterly offers and will be charged on the customer's bill if the line is disconnected before the end of the line term. It may also apply to other contracts based on ECPD profile. 5G and 5G UWB may not be available to all government customers. See terms and conditions of your contract. Pricing excludes taxes and fees and is subject to change without notice. Offer Ends: 6.30.2024. Discount: $249.99 instant discount applied at point of sale. Eligible Devices: Sonim XP10 128GB Eligible Transactions: New Activations, Upgrades Purchase Types: 2yr/1yr (Gov). Plan Requirement: Fed - $15+ with data feature; State & Local - $19.99+ with data feature; State of TN - flat rate plan with data feature (must meet PP requirement). Available to government-liable subscribers only and subject to the terms, provisions and conditions of Verizon Wireless-approved government contracting vehicles. An Offer Recovery Fee (ORF) will be assigned to NASPO MA 152 customer lines that take advantage of select quarterly offers and will be charged on the customer's bill if the line is disconnected before the end of the line term. It may also apply to other contracts based on ECPD profile. 5G and 5G UWB may not be available to all government customers. See terms and conditions of your contract. Pricing excludes taxes and fees and is subject to change without notice. Offer ends 6.30.2024. Discount: $249.99 instant discount applied at point of sale Eligible Devices: Kyocera DuraSport 5G UW Eligible Transactions: New Activations, Upgrades Purchase Types: 2 yr/1 yr (Gov) Plan Requirements: Fed - $15+ with data feature; State & Local - $19.99+ with data feature; State of TN - flat rate plan with data feature (must meet PP requirement). Available to government-liable subscribers only and subject to the terms, provisions and conditions of Verizon Wireless-approved government contracting vehicles. An Offer Recovery Fee (ORF) will be assigned to NASPO MA 152 customer lines that take advantage of select quarterly offers and will be charged on the customer's bill if the line is disconnected before the end of the line term. It may also apply to other contracts based on ECPD profile. 5G and 5G UWB may not be available to all government customers. See terms and conditions of your contract. Pricing excludes taxes and fees and is subject to change without notice. Business Unlimited Phone Plans | Unlimited Data, Talk & Text

Verizon 5G USB Modem

Starts at $4.72/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

View details
Orbic Speed 5G UW

Starts at $8.33/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

(379)
View details
Verizon Orbic Speed Mobile Hotspot

Starts at $2.22/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

(1195)
View details
Ashburn, Virginia, United States(based on your internet address)