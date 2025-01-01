5g architecture components

5G Security White Paper

First principlesDecember 2019, If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. Experts at Verizon and other private sector and government entities have identified several cybersecurity risks that will continue, or arise anew, in the 5G network environment. Verizon is approaching these concerns in two phases, guided by first principles in security that have undergirded our previous networks and that we can use with greater efficiency and effect in 5G. Verizon is designing and deploying its 5G network with security as a central element of the network. As discussed below in Section II, Verizon relies exclusively on trusted vendors that have undergone our rigorous supply-chain vetting processes. We routinely assess the software and hardware that goes into our network, and we employ rigorous, documented policies and procedures for secure configuration and operation of equipment and devices we deploy throughout the network. Components of our 5G infrastructure, even within the network itself, are required to authenticate to one another prior to performing their functions. Further, we leverage the new 5G architecture and technical standards, which we ourselves have helped develop, to provide new security features that did not exist in previous generations of wireless technology. Moreover, outside the core network, we secure the Radio Access Network (RAN) – the antennas and base stations of cell towers have long been the most visible elements of wireless networks – through advances in Open RAN (O-RAN) technology, which is bringing the security benefits of network virtualization and related software innovation to the RAN. (In turn, this software innovation favors a diverse and competitive market among RAN vendors. This is one way to address the recent troubling concentration of the RAN market among suspect vendors.) Finally, Verizon has helped spearhead global advances in the security of the Internet of Things (IoT) and the other devices that connect to the 5G network, and we are continuing to advance promising new security innovations that will be deployed in the future. Overall, Verizon has traditionally implemented a holistic view of security risk management and will continue to do so in the 5G environment. Security risks will persist, but we are accounting for these risks in everything that we do to build and operate the network, using 5G-enabled security innovations to advance the security practices that we have employed and refined for decades. Verizon's 5G network presently consists of a new RAN known as New Radio (NR), which is connected to the current 4G LTE core. This deployment, referred to as Non-Stand Alone (NSA) 5G, already includes several security improvements over 4G LTE which are discussed in this paper. As Verizon's trusted vendors begin to support the forthcoming new technical standards for the 5G core standards – due to be completed in the coming months – our core network will migrate to a new 5G core which uses software-based architecture and network virtualization. When Verizon deploys a Stand Alone (SA) 5G service – 5G RAN using a virtualized 5G core – we will implement the cutting-edge technology solutions for assessing and mitigating risk that are currently being advanced and standardized with Verizon's active leadership in research and development, real-world deployments, and standards bodies. Verizon ensures that security is an integral part of designing and deploying the 5G network. We rely exclusively on trusted network components, managing supply chain security risks through our rigorous supplier vetting processes. We then work with suppliers and engineers to secure these components in the equipment and devices we deploy throughout the network. Further, we leverage the new 5G architecture and technical standards, which we ourselves have helped develop, to provide new security features that did not exist in previous generations. Verizon's trusted supply chain is the foundation of our secure 5G network. Leveraging a diverse, competitive marketplace of trusted vendors of network hardware and software is a security imperative for Verizon and other 5G service providers. This is the fundamental principle of our supply chain security policy; it guides everything we do in vetting our trusted suppliers and in testing and configuring the equipment and devices we acquire from them. For both hardware and software, Verizon purchases all our roles and responsibilities, as outlined briefly below. The Verizon Leadership Committee (VLC), which consists of the Chief Executive Officer and direct reports, assumes the ultimate accountability to define strategic direction and objectives for the SRO Program. On a day-to-day basis, the Supplier Risk Management Executive Committee performs oversight and governance of the SRO Program based on the VLC's strategic direction and objectives. The organizational sponsor of a proposed contract, with the assistance of the Category Sourcing Expert and the SRO, must complete a risk questionnaire for each contract and statement of work under which products or services are provided by a supplier. The contract's risk level, determined through an assessment under the SRO's formal Supplier Risk Management System, drives due diligence by the appropriate Risk Expert team. The SRO has established formal processes for conducting due diligence and addressing all assessed risks prior to use of a supplier and prior to contract execution for a particular product or service. This scrutiny covers suppliers of all types. Beyond the more focused scrutiny discussed below on suppliers whose products are pertinent to cybersecurity and national security review, our Supplier Risk Management Program scrutinizes our suppliers' general reliability, sound corporate governance, trustworthiness and legal compliance culture, including their regimes for complying with the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and counter-fraud programs, as well as their financial viability. Verizon reviews information on suppliers' policies and procedures in these areas, along with supporting evidence for each applicable area of risk. More specifically, we conduct ongoing due diligence with our most in-depth and frequent activities focusing on areas of high risk, such as suppliers of critical equipment that make up our networks. (As discussed in the next section regarding equipment testing and device configuration, we also conduct internal and third-party penetration testing on such equipment, devices and applications prior to launch.) The following risk considerations directly pertinent to cybersecurity and national security are specifically addressed through our Supplier Risk Management Program:,The processes outlined above help ensure that our networks are built with trusted components derived from a secure supply chain. Verizon recognizes that supply chain risk management benefits from effective collaboration and information sharing, both among private sector entities and between the public and private sectors. We therefore have taken formal leadership roles in DHS's SCRM Task Force and in the ATIS initiative to advance supply chain security standards. We also have participated in nascent efforts to advance software supply chain security assurance, such as the multi-stakeholder process convened by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) to develop best practices for vendors to communicate to enterprise buyers the components of the "software bill of materials" – that is, the software supply chain. As discussed in Section III below, further improvements in software supply chain security and software security assurance will be an increasingly important element of Verizon's holistic approach to 5G security as it migrates its network to a virtualized 5G core and operates and innovates this sliced network through software and cloud-based functionalities. After the supplier vetting and scrutiny described above, our next steps in building a secure network foundation include rigorous inspection and security testing as well as standardized configuration of the components that make up our network. Secure configuration of network equipment and devices is a structural necessity in building a secure 5G network. Verizon has been operating and improving its state-of-the-art,Technical standards provide a common understanding of,Verizon is participating in and influencing the 5G standards The Subscriber Permanent Identifier (SUPI), akin to IMSI in,When the UE seeks to attach to the network, it sends either the Subscription Concealed Identifier (SUCI, an encrypted form of the SUPI) or the Globally Unique Temporary Identifier (5G-GUTI). The UE does not send the SUPI in unencrypted form across the network – instead, the SUCI contains the SUPI, which is "concealed" or rather encrypted using standardized encryption mechanisms. The home network provider's public cryptographic key is used in the encryption, which conceals the subscriber's identity from the roaming network. The SUPI is extracted from the SUCI by the network using the Subscription Identifier De-Concealing Function (SIDF). If it is not the first time the UE has authenticated, the USIM may have been given a 5G-GUTI by the network, which serves as a proxy or substitute for the SUPI. Because the network assigned the GUTI, it can index or cross-reference a corresponding, previously stored SUPI to positively identify the user. 5G-GUTIs are short-lived, changed frequently and, like the SUCI, can serve to hide the identity of the UE. In either case, the SUPI is not sent in clear text across the radio network, which protects the phone against being tracked or having the user's privacy breached for the purpose of profiling or identity theft. This is among the most significant security improvements in 5G over 4G. one of two flavors of key agreement: 5G-Authenticated Key Agreement (5G-AKA), or Extensible Authentication Protocol AKA' (EAP-AKA'). The protocols are similar. (There is also a third protocol, EAP-TLS, but it is used only for certain private Following the release of 3GPP standards pertaining to the The practice of dividing steps in a function among different individuals, keeping a single individual from being able to subvert the overall process. The process of using two or more separate entities (usually persons) operating in concert to protect sensitive functions or information. No single person is permitted to access or use the materials (for example, the cryptographic key). Mechanisms that limit availability of information or processing resources only to authorized user roles or applications that require it. The practice in which a user is granted the minimum level of access to perform actions necessary for the job function. Two or more authentications required for remote login. To identify issues not prevented by other controls, VerizonAddressing vulnerabilities plays a central role in 5G security The resulting C2 Consensus on IoT Device Baseline Security 5th Generation of cellular network technology,: Anti-Bidding down Between Architectures,: Access Control Systems,: Artificial Intelligence,: Authenticated Key Agreement,: Access and Mobility Management Function,: Access Point Name,: Authentication Credential Repository and,: Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions,: Authentication Server Function,: Council to Secure the Digital Economy, Communications Security, Reliability and,: Central Unit of gNB,: Distributed Denial of Service,: Department of Homeland Security,: Data Loss Prevention,: Datagram Transport Layer Security,: Distributed Unit of gNB,: Extensible Authentication Protocol-Authenticated,Extensible Authentication Protocol-Transport,: European Telecommunication Standards Institute,: Federal Communications Commission,: New Radio (5G) Node B (base station),: Globally Unique Temporary Identifier,: Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act,: Intrusion Detection System,: Internet Engineering Task Force,: International Mobile Subscriber Identity,: Internet of Things,: IP security,: Information Sharing and Analysis Center,: International Organization for Standardization,: Information Technology,: Security Anchor Function Key,: Long-Term Evolution,: Message Authentication Code,: Mobile Country Code,: Multi-access Edge Compute,: Mobile Network Code,: Mobile Switching Centers,: Mobile Subscriber Identification Number,: Non-3GPP Interworking Function,: National Coordinating Center for Communications,: Network Equipment Center,: Next Generation Radio Access Network,: National Institute of Standards and Technology,: Network Operations Center,: New Radio,: Non-Stand Alone,: National Telecommunications and,: Open Radio Access Network,: Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard,: quantum Random Number Generator,: Radio Access Network,: Rogue Base Station,: Radio Resource Control,: Supply Chain Risk Management,: Software Defined Perimeter,: Security Anchor Function,: Security Edge Protection Proxy,: Subscription Identifier De-Concealing Function,: Subscriber Identity Module,: Sequence Number,: Supplier Risk Office,: Statement on Standards for Attestation Engagements,: Subscription Concealed Identifier,: Subscriber Permanent Identifier,: Tamper Resistance Element,: Technical Specification,: User Equipment,: Unified Data Management,: Universal Subscriber Identity Module,: Universal Mobile Telecommunications System,: Verizon Leadership Council,: Virtual Private Network,The Executive Steering Committee for Supplier Risk consists of the following senior executives: Chief Information Security Officer, Chief Security Officer and Chief Choose your country to view contact details. Existing customers, to your business account or . If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. 5G Artificial Intelligence in Medicine

Welcome! We are ready to support your communication and collaboration needs. Chat now for assistance. 5G Artificial Intelligence in Medicine,5G and mobile edge computing (MEC) enable life-saving applications, such as AI in hospitals. Innovative applications like video diagnostic assistance, surgical robotics and deep learning are transformatively disrupting patient care, allowing data to accurately direct and augment physician diagnosis. Implementing an optimal network structure that includes 5G edge computing reduces latency and increases performance to a level that enables the full power of AI. Engaging a managed services partner is the most effective way to adopt the latest advancements to position your hospital at the cutting edge of AI. Physicians are eager to expand the use of artificial intelligence in their hospitals—and it's not hard to understand why. Its applications are seemingly endless: machine-directed diagnostic tools, intelligent video endoscopes, image analysis tools. But implementing AI in hospitals is not as simple as flipping a switch. These advancements require the analysis of large amounts of data to reduce the time between data collection and treatment. Medical technology advances quickly, and even the high-powered existing IT infrastructure in a hospital may need upgrades or modifications to effectively deploy AI applications. To unlock the real power of AI in medicine, healthcare facilities may want to consider transforming their existing network equipment to support 5G and MEC. 5G and MEC can enable advanced applications in hospitals that require low latency and short, high-volume connections between devices, applications and users. Verizon's mobile edge computing platform, 5G Edge, delivers this low-latency performance to invite new use cases into the market. With this new edge computing architecture, developers will be able to build applications for mobile end users and wireless edge devices with low latency. That opens up a whole new world of possibilities for public and private sector organizations of all types and sizes: next-generation artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), automated vehicles, real-time monitoring and control, and much more. Aligning mobile and cloud strategies with 5G Edge realizes the full potential of the IoT, improving performance and activating near-real time data. This solution accelerates the flow of information to get the data where it needs to be at the moment it needs to arrive. The fast flow of information could enable doctors to receive and respond to that information rapidly, which could be important in emergency scenarios. The right network infrastructure is needed to support these critical medical advancements; fortunately, a roadmap exists to help you transform your network to enable these applications. Before addressing the network and processing demands that AI creates, it is helpful to review how innovative AI applications can address patient care:,A procedure like a colonoscopy, which relies on visual cues rather than lab tests, is a quintessential example of how video diagnostic analysis can be used inpatient care. Verizon's 5G Edge can be used to support edge-based AI inferencing systems that can power a network-based near real-time machine learning polyp detection platform, for example. Image processing could record video through an endoscope and the video could be sent through the 5G network to a wavelength node. Then an AI model could compare the image data with known profiles of hard-to-diagnose polyps. The node then could send the analysis results back to the practitioner in near real-time over,Real-time artificial intelligence has huge potential to augment human capability when it comes to nuanced analysis. Diagnostic images—including X-rays, CT scans, MRIs and perfusion studies—that have traditionally been "read" by the human eye can now be augmented by real-time AI engines that can detect anomalies in seconds, and in many instances, detect them earlier and more accurately than human analysis, which could facilitate earlier intervention. The faster the images get to the processor, the quicker that analysis can be performed and the inferencing returned to the point of care. notes that, in addition to providing information about objects that are not immediately visible, image processing can sharpen and restore photos, determine patterns and measure objects in the image. Computers can process and compare thousands of images to aid in the diagnosis, and processing these comparisons more quickly can yield a faster, more accurate diagnosis. But first, data needs to be collected and organized. Imaging software gathers the digital composition of the target area, then a computer arranges the data to define the subject, stripping out the redundant information. Once the machine captures the digital image, it uses it to build an image processing algorithm. Where AI in hospitals can improve image analysis is really in the details of how that organization happens. Image analysis software uses filtering, edge detection, anisotropic diffusion and principal component analysis to construct the digital image. The more data the computer analyzes, the more accurate the predictive output. Transmitting the data quickly and efficiently lets AI access as much source data as possible—and the best way to open those floodgates is to implement short, high-volume network connections and low latency transmission. Deployment of 5G networks in hospitals could enable greater use of IoT and AI in medicine to support innovative future capabilities. An IoT network and devices, for example, could help support AI-driven video analytics to observe out-of-the-way areas of the hospital buildings and campus. The technology can alert staff to a number of different concerns, including falls, traffic holdups, emergency vehicle arrival or activity in secure locations. AI video could also play a critical role in the operating room, both for carrying out safe and efficient procedures and for improving future operations. Surgical operations can be complicated, and everyone involved needs work cooperatively to ensure the safety and success of the procedure. Tracking instruments, a task traditionally performed by a surgical assistant, is an important way to safeguard surgical procedures. An AI-enabled camera could automate this task, freeing up space in the operating room and potentially reducing the risk of human error. AI enables deep learning by implementing continuous automated improvement to predictive diagnosis. Deep learning could give doctors an instant, holistic view of a patient's condition and its potential causes. AI can unlock deep learning, but the amount of data that scientists need to develop an algorithm is massive—on the order of 100,000 instances to start, according to , and even greater quantities of training data to drive continuous improvement, reports. The existing and potential applications of AI in hospitals make a convincing case for its deployment. AI in medicine could help improve the accuracy of diagnoses, help doctors make them more quickly and help surgeons perform safer medical procedures. Adding a transformative technology such as AI to even a robust network can cause unnecessary strain if the infrastructure hasn't been prepared. AI in medicine requires a network with low latency and great speed, bandwidth, security and virtualization. If any of those attributes are compromised on a hospital network, it could mean serious problems—in a clinical setting, network availability is absolutely essential. To evaluate the current state of infrastructure and proximity to the end state needed for successful use of AI in medicine, hospitals should follow three steps. AI works with a massive amount of data, and its effectiveness will suffer if there's unnecessary transmission delays. Exclusively using a centralized cloud network could limit the flexibility and scalability of your technology implementation. Along with the rollout of 5G, mobile edge computing (MEC) is poised to help transform the Internet of Things. 5G's superior speed improves the near-real time responsiveness of the application while reducing the cost and volume of network traffic requiring transport to centralized cloud sites. MEC extends the infrastructure much closer to the end application and reduces data travel time. Edge computing can create redundancies in the system and allow for system repair without shutting down the system's unaffected arms. With processing power that much closer to the end user, developers can optimize a section's performance and security independent of the rest of the system. The final step is to implement the system. Latency is a drawback of AI; the sheer volume of data could logjam networks. 5G helps reduce latency; utilizing MEC reduces it even further by shortening the distance between processor and application and minimizing the number of passes a data segment undergoes between processor and end user. Upgrading to 5G networks and moving computing power close to the edge drives latency downward, but the shortest distance between two points remains a straight line. Hops happen when information is routed from one network segment to the next; the more hops there are, the longer it takes the data to return. In principle, minimizing hops reduces latency, but in practice, latency also depends on the quality of the routers at each step. Given the extreme demands of AI in medicine, minimizing hops can help to further decrease latency. To reach a target minimal latency, shortening the path between processor and device and minimizing hops to the degree possible is the best approach. Preparing hospital infrastructure for 5G and MEC implementation will involve two separate phases—one with a team well-versed in the applications of the technology and a second with a team that will run the process around the technology and conducts the integration. Within those phases, hospitals should prepare for these distinct steps:,It is essential to carve out a budget for upgrades. Depending on what you need, you might need to create a capital expenditure roadmap to add the proper infrastructure. Once your infrastructure is in place, you can identify the team you'll need to keep the critical functions moving while you update the infrastructure. Optimize staff access to avoid delays and inefficiencies when using 5G and MEC and to prevent the introduction of unnecessary security risks. Once you've found the right group of essential personnel, you can decide how to create a hybrid internal-external team to transition operations to the new network. But you have to consider the costs and benefits of managing your network yourself or engaging a partner. Keeping everything in-house will likely save real-dollar expenses, but the tradeoff is decreased flexibility for resource deployment. Wholesale replacement of an existing network is unrealistic—in order to overhaul a network in this way, the replacement network would need to be deployed in parallel, resulting in duplicate costs and maintenance. By partnering with a managed services provider, hospitals supplement their networks and remove the barriers that prevent real-time connectivity. Initiatives such as video diagnostic assistance, image analysis, surgical robotics and deep learning could help transform patient care. AI helps to make these technologies possible—and 5G and MEC can make AI in medicine possible. Implementing an optimal network structure that includes 5G Edge computing could reduce latency and improve performance to a level that unleashes AI's full potential. Engaging a managed services partner is the most effective way to adopt the latest advancements and position your hospital at the cutting edge. Learn how implementing an optimal network structure that includes computing could reduce latency and improve performance to a level that unleashes AI's full potential. "How to Implement Artificial Intelligence for Solving Image Processing Tasks," Maria Yatsenko and Vadim Zhernovyi, (Sept. 17, 2020). Basics of 5G Technology and 5G Networks

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! 5G Ultra Wideband. Now available to more businesses in more places than ever before. 5G Ultra Wideband is part of the 5G network, which contains a broad spectrum range. 5G Ultra Wideband now includes both C-Band and mmWave Ultra Wideband spectrums for broader coverage with strong performance. Our fast, reliable 5G Ultra Wideband can power more organizations in more places. You need the right , the right software and the right plan. Ultra-fast, ultra-powerful. Now in more and more places to power your business, organization or agency like never before.*,It can give your business or agency fast wireless internet even when lots of devices are connected. Work and collaborate without being slowed down by everybody else when connected. Say goodbye to slow speeds and unsecured networks with a connection that helps keep work flowing. So your downloads take a fraction of the time – get video in minutes, or documents in seconds. Collaborate in real time, and video conference without Wi-Fi – and fewer frozen faces. iPhone 13 iPhone 13 mini iPhone 13 Pro iPhone 13 Pro Max iPhone 12 iPhone 12 mini iPhone 12 Pro iPhone 12 Pro Max iPad miniGalaxy S21 Galaxy S21+ 5G Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Galaxy A42 5G Galaxy Tab S7 5G Galaxy Z Fold3 5G Galaxy Z Flip3 5G Galaxy Book Go 5GPlus many more 5G Ultra Wideband devices to come. Pixel 6 Pixel 6 Proone 5G UW ace edge 5G UWTCL TAB Pro 5GMyra 5G Speed 5GBusiness Unlimited Plus 2.0 Smartphone Business Unlimited Pro 2.0 Smartphone Business Unlimited Plus 1.0 Smartphone Business Unlimited Pro 1.0 Smartphone Business Unlimited Tablet Pro plan,5G network access isn't included with grandfathered, custom or non-standard plans, but you can add 5G access to your compatible plan for $10/month to access our 5G Ultra Wideband network when you're in an Ultra Wideband coverage area. Business Unlimited Data Device plan—Jetpack and Laptop Flexible Business plan—Smartphone Flexible Business plan—Jetpack the New Verizon Plan for Business—Smartphone the New Verizon Plan for Business—Jetpack Business Unlimited Essential Smartphone $35 Business Unlimited Smartphone $45 Business Unlimited Plus Smartphone $50 Business Unlimited Essential Tablet $30 Business Unlimited Tablet $45Non-standard versions of Business Unlimited Plus and Pro plans will include 5G UWB. For all other non-standard plans, please check with your sales rep or log in to MyBusiness. With Verizon 5G, businesses have even more opportunities to innovate and transform. From our extensive investments in fiber to our broadening spectrum holdings, our 5G solutions are built right. 5G represents the fifth generation of cellular mobile communications. But it's more than just an update of what's come before. It's a transformative change to the way cellular networks operate—one that is designed to connect more than ever before, including people, machines, objects and devices. C-Band is referred to as "mid-band" spectrum because it sits between low-band spectrum, like Verizon's 700 MHz, and high-band spectrum, like our mmWave 28 GHz and 39 GHz. This band is widely used across the globe, with a mature ecosystem of chipsets, devices and network infrastructure. 5G represents the fifth generation of cellular mobile communications. But it's more than just an update of what's come before. It's a transformative change to the way cellular networks operate—one that is designed to connect more than ever before, including people, machines, objects and devices. Over 2022 and 2023, coverage is expected to increase to more than 175 million people in the 46 markets. By 2024 and beyond, when the remaining C-Band is cleared, more than 250 million people are expected to have access to Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband service on C-Band spectrum. 5G Business internet complements the full suite of Verizon Business tools and offerings, including OneTalk voice communications, advanced security and other business services. By using a high-powered fixed 5G receiver, business customers can access the broadband speeds they need with the reliability from Verizon they have come to expect. AR-enabled collaboration: In service, architecture, manufacturing, healthcare, public safety, education and construction industries, job site visits and collaboration sessions can be costly and time-consuming. Virtual inspections or collaboration using augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) capabilities could save time and support events, learning and collaboration. We are providing High Speed Broadband connectivity to more suburban and rural markets (100 Mbps). Given today's COVID environment, this can help continue to close the digital divide with student learning. Integrating in-store and online shopping with AR/VR, QR or even integrated digital experiences in store. Retailers can deliver exceptional customer experiences by improving access to product information and availability. C-Band is referred to as "mid-band" spectrum because it sits between low-band spectrum, like Verizon's 700 MHz, and high-band spectrum, like our mmWave 28 GHz and 39 GHz. This band is widely used across the globe, with a mature ecosystem of chipsets, devices and network infrastructure. Verizon was the first in the world to launch a 5G mobile network, and since then we've deployed millimeter-wave (mmWave)-based 5G Ultra Wideband service in parts of more than 80 cities. In March 2021 Verizon invested $52.9 billion in new C-Band spectrum, winning between 140 and 200 MHz of C-Band—more than doubling our existing mid-band spectrum holdings. With C-Band, it's not only about the bandwidth, it's also the ability to expand our Ultra Wideband coverage to a larger population of both consumers and businesses. More than 70% of the 5G devices in the hands of customers and constituents today are C-Band compatible. Every iPhone® 12 model is C-Band compatible. The Samsung Galaxy® S21 series and Google Pixel™ 5 are also compatible. Going forward, all new 5G handsets Verizon brings to market to postpaid customers will be C-Band compatible, with more than 20 C-Band compatible devices offered today. In 2020, Verizon partnered with AWS and immediately enabled AWS's 1 million plus developer community to create applications for the nearly 170 million end-devices across Verizon's 4G and 5G Nationwide networks at the edge. Developers today are building use cases spanning a wide array of commercial applications—all through an easy on-ramp in the AWS portal where they can move their workloads to the edge of our network. This collaboration enables Verizon Business to be a key participant in this growing opportunity with 5G UW coverage accelerating our reach and time to market. Whether you need to be more agile and respond faster to changing dynamics or enhance how technology is deployed and used across your agency—Verizon 5G can help transform your organization. Verizon 5G can enable faster video, help your agency better serve your constituents and boost efficiency and productivity by leveraging near-real time analytics. Additionally, 5G can provide faster speeds to enhance situational awareness, harness massive amounts of data and make it actionable, and provide secure, lightning-fast access to mission-critical data. To learn more about how Verizon can help support your organization, call 877.813.2196. Our 4G LTE network covers more than 2.68 million square miles, 327 million people and over 99% of the U.S. population.* And soon, we'll offer more 5G Ultra Wideband coverage. Our 4G LTE network covers more than 2.68 million square miles, 327 million people and over 99% of the U.S. population.* And soon, we'll offer more 5G Ultra Wideband coverage. 