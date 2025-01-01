5g broadband for business

5G Solutions for Business

Get ultra-fast, ultra-simple wireless 5G Business Internet powered by 5G Ultra Wideband.* Starting at $69/mo. Get ultra-fast, ultra-simple wireless internet powered by 5G Ultra Wideband.*,Explore our collection of 5G devices, so you can put the Verizon 5G network to work for your business or agency. Get our best Business Unlimited plans ever. With 5G Ultra Wideband on Business Unlimited Plus and Business Unlimited Pro plans.*,Check if Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband is available near your business, organization or agency. Test Force is a team of Verizon engineers committed to ensuring the best experience for our customers. When it comes to your network, we don't compromise on reliability. Meet the nationwide team responsible for testing our network to ensure it's ready for all the ways and places our customers use it. To make sure our customers can surf their inboxes with their toes in the sand, we had our Test Force head to the Beach Office. Ever try to post a video from 1,353 feet? We did. When visitors need their vertigo-inducing selfies, even skyscrapers need to be tested. Learn how our network supports Verizon customers aboard ships to ensure they can post, stream and download their vacation content before setting foot on land. All 30 NFL stadiums rely on a Managed Private Wireless Solution from Verizon for the speed, security and reliability they need for on-field coach‑to‑coach communication. . Enhance applications by hosting them at the edge of our secure network—closer to your devices and endpoints for faster collection, processing and analysis of data. To learn about our 5G solutions for federal agencies, state and local governments, public safety agencies and educational institutions, call 1-844-899-0685. From customer experience and business intelligence to autonomous machines, see how 5G will change operations across industries. Discover the art of the practical and how to apply connected emerging technologies. Sit behind the wheel of THOR, Verizon's rapid response command center that can deploy under almost any conditions with its own mobile network. See how 5G could change the game for contactless experiences for businesses across the country. See how Crowd Analytics, powered by Verizon 5G, is digitizing physical space to help fans find the shortest lines. See how Verizon 5G is changing the world of production with XR Stage, one of the most sophisticated content capture stages ever created. Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband provides high speed, low latency and massive capacity. So you can access more data faster, for better insights and efficiency. 5G can help increase the number of connected devices on your network. More devices means more data—and better business insights. Combining 5G, edge computing and IoT can help generate business intelligence in near real time—to drive better business decisions. The business intelligence generated by your IoT deployment could help you identify areas for improvement and create business efficiencies. 5G can help businesses adopt automation and remote control applications—to help keep your business competitive. Combining emerging sense-and-detect technologies with 5G and mobile edge computing (MEC) can help enable technologies businesswide. 5G and edge computing can help enable the seamless integration of robotics, creating efficiencies from the factory floor to retail and beyond. Automating operations with the power of 5G can give businesses increased agility, flexibility to innovate and greater efficiencies. 5G can help transform the customer relationship by empowering businesses to design experiences that are more immersive, connected and elevated. Businesses that continuously strive to elevate customer needs and improve customer interactions can help increase brand loyalty. 5G can help deliver powerful connected retail experiences with immersive content and by bridging online and in-person shopping. 5G Ultra Wideband and multi-access edge computing (MEC) can help create engaging, memorable customer experiences during live events. 5G Business internet can help keep your remote workforce productive—with reliable and fast connectivity, primary or backup network access and more. From virtual meetings to remote-controlled robotics and more, low-latency, high-performance 5G can power tools to support your mobile workforce. 5G can enable augmented reality, virtual reality and other interactive platforms to blur the lines between in-person and remote collaboration. A reliable 5G connection can make uploading and downloading large files faster, to help mobile workforces collaborate across locations. 