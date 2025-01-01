5g broadband for business

5G for Small Businesses

Why small business owners should care about 5G. Technology has been central to helping small business owners reach customers in new and different ways, from delivering contactless services to simply staying top of mind while people largely stay at home. Now, thanks to 5G, businesses have an opportunity to connect with customers on a whole new level. You might be thinking, "5G? Look, I'm just trying to keep my store open. I'm not in a position to push the envelope with new technologies." But this is exactly the time to think of your future. A Verizon-IDG survey of 100 decision makers in U.S. businesses found that 72% are accelerating their digital transformation efforts, with nearly one-third saying they expect the pace to accelerate significantly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.¹ And 5G isn't strictly used for massive innovation. In fact, many small business owners who have 5G in their city could start looking into its advantages now. With 5G, small businesses can look into ways to connect their brand with the local community, remain flexible in mobile offices and reach their customers. Let's look at what you can do with 5G to thrive this year and beyond. You can't talk 5G without spotlighting mobility. By 2024, mobile workers—those who have company-assigned mobile devices like smartphones and tablets—will increase to 93.5 million from 78.5 million in 2020.² With a mobile service that acts and feels like broadband internet, workers can engage on the go. Professional services, such as architecture or construction, could use mobile 5G networks to improve how they do business. Architects could feel confident that when they send or download massive files showcasing their work, they will reach the right people in 5G quality. Engineers checking on a construction site using 5G mobile hotspots can stay in contact with a home office and upload or download videos to demonstrate progress. In a climate where traditional in-store shopping is largely on hold, mobile technology and 5G connectivity can help you stay top of mind with existing customers and attract new ones. For example, many retailers have turned to pop-up shops to deliver safe experiences to those eager to buy local. 5G networks could provide quick, easy, low-latency connectivity, which could mean fast checkouts and new pop-up spaces to explore. The technology could also improve inventory tracking, help you manage point-of-sale systems and make it easier to cut back on items that aren't selling. like breweries and food trucks could access what they need, from their point of sale to social media, while remaining connected to the people who mean the most to their business. Reliable contactless payment also offers another layer of security to customers who want to feel comfortable interacting with businesses in the postpandemic world. Faster speeds and less lag time make it possible to use virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) to reach customers. Real estate agents could offer immersive virtual tours and presentations to give people a 360-degree view of homes and neighborhoods, reaching a wide pool of homeowners and clients. It could also open up new possibilities in retail, particularly to reach customers choosing to do most of their shopping online. Instead of limiting people to flat, two-dimensional experiences, clothing boutiques can use 5G to bring virtual dressing rooms to life. The advanced technology could enable customers to "try before they buy" using realistic avatars that show what outfits and accessories will look like when someone puts them on in real life. 5G Devices for Business

Put 5G to work for you with the devices that run on our 5G Ultra Wideband network. 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion for exceptional graphics performance. A titan of productivity with a strong, light titanium design and A17 Pro chip for monster multitasking. With powerhouse A16 Bionic chip, delivering great all-day battery life to power your work on the go. Stay on top of the latest with Dynamic Island alerts. All-day battery life helps you take charge. Elevate your work with the game-changing power of Galaxy AI. Unleash new ways to stay productive, collaborate and more. Put the power of Galaxy AI in your team's hands with Live Translate, and let them easily communicate with near real-time voice translations. Capture key information, and let Note Assist summarize, format and even translate it with the power of Galaxy AI. Rugged, water- and drop-resistant. MIL-STD-810H and IP68 rated. Long-lasting replaceable battery. Programmable keys with Push-to-Talk. Microsoft and Google Integrated. Pixel 7a is built for business. Easily deployed and managed, it combines strong security features with Google technology, empowering businesses of all kinds. Elevate your team's productivity with Google AI, voice-activated Google Assistant and Pixel's brightest display yet. Plus, receive the latest OS and security updates for 7 years. Give business a boost. With a big leap in battery life, so you can get more done. Supercharge your team. Get more screen space and multitasking capabilities with the business-ready, first-of-its-kind foldable smartphone from Google. Unfold a massive screen to see details without having to zoom. See multiple apps and multi-task on one screen. Video conference, hands-free. Get powerful processing, built-in Knox Security and a long-lasting battery to power your workday. Level up your productivity without blowing your budget. Galaxy Tab A9+ 5G features an 11-inch screen, upgraded chipset, long-lasting battery life and plenty of storage. With the breakthrough Apple M1 chip, it effortlessly runs built-in productivity apps and popular business apps. Strengthen your business with Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ 5G. A powerful tablet experience driving peak productivity. With a powerful A14 Bionic chip to seamlessly run essential apps and multitask with ease. Meet the ThinkPad X13s— built on the Snapdragon® 8cx Gen 3 Compute Platform, and built for the modern user. Introducing the Samsung Galaxy Book Go 5G, a laptop designed to help you work and play smarter. Powered by Qualcomm® Snapdragon™. Introducing the World's first PC with 5G Ultra Wideband connectivity. Designed exclusively for Verizon, this slim 2-in-1 comes packed with power, speed and efficiency. Sign up for device protection to avoid lengthy downtime and stay connected. Enable your workers to get the job done almost anywhere it takes them. *Offer available to new Verizon business customers on initial new smartphone purchase only. Account creation, initial purchase and smartphone trade-in must be completed in one transaction. Taxes and fees apply. New line with device payment purchase agreement and Business Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Pro plan required. 0% APR. Up to $1,000 credit, varying by smartphone trade-in, applied to account over the term of your agreement (up to 36 mos); promo credit ends when eligibility requirements are no longer met. Monthly credits begin 2-3 bills after trade-in device is received by Verizon. Smartphone trade-in must be received by Verizon within 90 days and meet program requirements. Most trade-in device conditions accepted; exclusions apply. 10-line trade-in limit per order. Cannot be combined with other device offers. Additional $200 new customer credit applied to account after 2-3 bills. Verizon reserves the right to charge back to your account all or a portion of the value of the $200 promotional credit you received as part of this offer in the event you no longer meet the eligibility requirements. Any such charge back may be subject to the terms of your Verizon agreement. Offer available online only for a limited time. 5G Solutions for Business

Get ultra-fast, ultra-simple wireless 5G Business Internet powered by 5G Ultra Wideband.* Starting at $69/mo. Get ultra-fast, ultra-simple wireless internet powered by 5G Ultra Wideband.*,Explore our collection of 5G devices, so you can put the Verizon 5G network to work for your business or agency. Get our best Business Unlimited plans ever. With 5G Ultra Wideband on Business Unlimited Plus and Business Unlimited Pro plans.*,Check if Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband is available near your business, organization or agency. Test Force is a team of Verizon engineers committed to ensuring the best experience for our customers. When it comes to your network, we don't compromise on reliability. Meet the nationwide team responsible for testing our network to ensure it's ready for all the ways and places our customers use it. To make sure our customers can surf their inboxes with their toes in the sand, we had our Test Force head to the Beach Office. Ever try to post a video from 1,353 feet? We did. When visitors need their vertigo-inducing selfies, even skyscrapers need to be tested. Learn how our network supports Verizon customers aboard ships to ensure they can post, stream and download their vacation content before setting foot on land. All 30 NFL stadiums rely on a Managed Private Wireless Solution from Verizon for the speed, security and reliability they need for on-field coach‑to‑coach communication. . Enhance applications by hosting them at the edge of our secure network—closer to your devices and endpoints for faster collection, processing and analysis of data. To learn about our 5G solutions for federal agencies, state and local governments, public safety agencies and educational institutions, call 1-844-899-0685. From customer experience and business intelligence to autonomous machines, see how 5G will change operations across industries. Discover the art of the practical and how to apply connected emerging technologies. Sit behind the wheel of THOR, Verizon's rapid response command center that can deploy under almost any conditions with its own mobile network. See how 5G could change the game for contactless experiences for businesses across the country. See how Crowd Analytics, powered by Verizon 5G, is digitizing physical space to help fans find the shortest lines. See how Verizon 5G is changing the world of production with XR Stage, one of the most sophisticated content capture stages ever created. Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband provides high speed, low latency and massive capacity. So you can access more data faster, for better insights and efficiency. 5G can help increase the number of connected devices on your network. More devices means more data—and better business insights. Combining 5G, edge computing and IoT can help generate business intelligence in near real time—to drive better business decisions. The business intelligence generated by your IoT deployment could help you identify areas for improvement and create business efficiencies. 5G can help businesses adopt automation and remote control applications—to help keep your business competitive. Combining emerging sense-and-detect technologies with 5G and mobile edge computing (MEC) can help enable technologies businesswide. 5G and edge computing can help enable the seamless integration of robotics, creating efficiencies from the factory floor to retail and beyond. Automating operations with the power of 5G can give businesses increased agility, flexibility to innovate and greater efficiencies. 5G can help transform the customer relationship by empowering businesses to design experiences that are more immersive, connected and elevated. Businesses that continuously strive to elevate customer needs and improve customer interactions can help increase brand loyalty. 5G can help deliver powerful connected retail experiences with immersive content and by bridging online and in-person shopping. 5G Ultra Wideband and multi-access edge computing (MEC) can help create engaging, memorable customer experiences during live events. 5G Business internet can help keep your remote workforce productive—with reliable and fast connectivity, primary or backup network access and more. From virtual meetings to remote-controlled robotics and more, low-latency, high-performance 5G can power tools to support your mobile workforce. 5G can enable augmented reality, virtual reality and other interactive platforms to blur the lines between in-person and remote collaboration. A reliable 5G connection can make uploading and downloading large files faster, to help mobile workforces collaborate across locations. The Benefits of 5G for Businesses with Ronin Designs Business

With the power of 5G, Ronin Designs was able to shift their focus from worrying about file transfers to enhancing their work and focusing on their clients.
Tampa PD: 5G in Public Safety Solutions Business

Learn how the Tampa PD upgraded their 5G public safety technology with Verizon Business to leverage the best quality of service and interoperability for the Super Bowl.
Phoenix Suns pair 5G and MEC for new NBA stadium Business

Find out how the Phoenix Suns transformed the Footprint Center into a Verizon 5G stadium to help optimize their play and analyze game-changing insights.
Smartphones

Apple iPhone 15 Pro

Apple iPhone 15

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ 5G

Verizon Business launches On Site 5G a private 5G network for enterprise & public sector

Verizon Business today announced the launch of On Site 5G, Verizon’s first commercially available, private 5G network solution in the U.S.
Verizon Business continues rapid expansion of 5G Business Internet

The fixed-wireless offering powered by 5G Ultra Wideband is now available in parts of 42 U.S. cities, up from 24 in April
Verizon Business expands 5G Business Internet to 21 more U.S. cities

Verizon Business today announced that 5G Business Internet, a fixed-wireless connectivity offering for businesses of all sizes, is expanding to 21 new U.S. cities this month.
Verizon Small Business Digital Ready - Making Impact Across the Country

Verizon Small Business Digital Ready Super Bowl LIX Superfan Winners

