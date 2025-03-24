5g enterprise

Enterprise and Medium Business Technology Solutions

Don't just connect your business. Make it even smarter. Partner with Verizon to gain the control, security and speed to overcome challenges and adapt in real time. Let's achieve . Our cutting-edge networking technologies can help you build a strong agile foundation for your organization. Remove collaboration barriers and make teams more productive with secure, scalable unified communications. Get security solutions that are simple to use but sophisticated enough to help keep modern cyber threats at bay. Make sure teams are ready to connect and collaborate virtually anywhere they're working with smartphones that can support the way your business needs to work. Keep your teams working regardless of where they work with business broadband options available virtually everywhere. From wireless connectivity to customer experiences to business intelligence, see how 5G is changing operations across industries. Build the right customer experience (CX) strategy to help meet your customers' needs and exceed their expectations. Our cybersecurity experts can design a strategy that supports enterprise-wide security program integration. Take advantage of creative hybrid working solutions that bring the team together, no matter where they work. Meet the solution suite that empowers your business to take full advantage of new, powerful AI capabilities when, where and how you need them. Help safeguard applications, users and data from cyber threats, strengthen security posture and improve operational efficiency with new advanced cybersecurity solutions from Verizon and Accenture. Help solve IT challenges and gain operational efficiencies with a fully managed, monitored and maintained Private 5G Network. Get a custom, virtualized network to help enable rapid scalability, improve agility, monitor performance and optimize costs. Move processing power from centralized data centers closer to wireless devices and 5G endpoints. Streamline contact center operations using a set of APIs to build customized solutions for inbound and outbound IP interactive voice response (IPIVR) and call detail reporting. Enable anywhere access to Microsoft Teams via a single business phone number for mobile and desktop. Streamline the way you manage your vehicles, drivers and jobs, and help increase productivity, cut costs and promote safety. Get more out of your business internet. Choose from our flexible, affordable, award-winning options to help meet the unique demands of your business. Today's threat landscape is shifting. Get the latest updates on real-world breaches and help safeguard your organization from cybersecurity attacks. Learn how to get to the root of your payment security strategy to better address PCI DSS v4.0 compliance requirements. Organizations might think they are doing a good job, but many customers are frustrated by outdated systems and processes that don't match up to the best-in-class experiences. in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Managed IoT Connectivity Services, Worldwidea Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Global WAN ServicesFortune 500 companies served by Verizon Business,Read the full Frost & Sullivan . Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Global Wan Services: Danellie Young, Lisa Pierce, Gaspar Valdivia, Karen Brown; March 24, 2025. Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Managed IoT Connectivity Services, Worldwide; Pablo Arriandiago, Kameron Chao, Jon Dressel; March 11, 2025. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Learn more

Enterprise Business Intelligence for Retail| Verizon Business

, Partner with Verizon to help transform your retail business with secure, reliable solutions. From implementing the latest technology to controlling costs to staying competitive, retail businesses today must address a wide range of challenges to meet customer expectations. A Verizon Private 5G Network can help you gain network bandwidth, coverage and speed to support in-store innovations—while helping you streamline operations, manage inventory in near real time and more. This is Enterprise Intelligence. Learn how Associated British Ports enables a smart supply chain to efficiently track nearly 600,000 vehicles and over 1.2 million cruise ship passengers annually through the Port of Southampton. See how Penske uses Verizon network solutions for mobile maintenance and repair units, to help keep trucks up and running. See how the Phoenix Suns are using Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband and 5G Edge to help rack up wins, keep fans engaged and remain at the forefront of sports innovation. Learn which key strategies, capabilities and technologies retailers are adopting to help improve operational efficiency. Explore research from Incisiv and Verizon on retailer transformation efforts, technology priorities and network capabilities at stores. ,Get the retail business intelligence tools you need to address your unique challenges. It's your vision. It's your Verizon. Leverage fast and reliable networking capabilities to enable near real-time data, support emerging immersive technologies, and quickly scale and adapt to changing business requirements. Leverage fast and reliable networking capabilities to enable near real-time data, support emerging immersive technologies, and quickly scale and adapt to changing business requirements. Elevate customer satisfaction and loyalty with convenient, personalized digital experiences that surprise and delight your customers while differentiating your brand. Elevate customer satisfaction and loyalty with convenient, personalized digital experiences that surprise and delight your customers while differentiating your brand. Use advanced technologies, such as IoT, robotics, artificial intelligence (AI) and digital solutions, to boost operational efficiencies and create a more flexible, robust and sustainable supply chain. Use advanced technologies, such as IoT, robotics, artificial intelligence (AI) and digital solutions, to boost operational efficiencies and create a more flexible, robust and sustainable supply chain. Protect your business—whether that's a single store or a global network—with security solutions that are simple to use but sophisticated enough to keep modern cyber threats at bay. Protect your business—whether that's a single store or a global network—with security solutions that are simple to use but sophisticated enough to keep modern cyber threats at bay. Our advanced solutions can help simplify the process of transforming the way your retail business operates. Get an onsite network tailored to your retail business that provides control, security and flexibility—so you can adapt to changing needs in real time. Bring together networking and security services under a cohesive framework—to help securely enable your retail business with cloud-based agility and scalability. Get cloud computing power at the edge of an advanced 5G network, closer to where your business needs it, for real-time application performance and to help you respond to change faster. There is a certain point in the growth path of an enterprise where visibility, control and connectivity is needed to operate. Enterprise Intelligence could be the outcome of your digital transformation, and we can help you tap into the interconnectedness of data, people and processes to help you attain operational excellence, adaptability and the ability to seize emerging opportunities. To fast track your digital transformation, you need technologies that can support your business operations. You need an advanced network and infrastructure that fuels data-rich applications in cloud computing, and innovative technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and the Internet of Things to generate insights from vast amounts of data. When you partner with Verizon, you gain the ability to access accurate, up-to-date information that helps your organization make informed decisions, streamline processes, mitigate risks and seize opportunities in a rapidly evolving business landscape. Through real-time data collection, analysis and visualization, organizations can gain a deep understanding of their operations, customer behavior and market trends. Enterprise Intelligence is fueled by Verizon's comprehensive solutions which include Network as a Service (NaaS) Solutions, Private 5G Network, mobile edge computing (MEC), 5G Edge and Software as a Service (SaaS) 5G Solutions. With these solutions, you are empowered to make data-driven decisions in real time by leveraging insights and interconnecting them to provide a better, wider view of everything happening across your business. By embracing Enterprise Intelligence, you have the insights needed to help you streamline processes, improve resource allocation, automate routine tasks and proactively address operational challenges. This in turn can lead to increased productivity, can reduce costs and can improve overall efficiency. In manufacturing for example, Enterprise Intelligence can provide data in near real time to help you improve supply chain management and production processes. In logistics and transportation, you can quickly leverage data to improve route planning, delivery times, and help reduce fuel costs. In retail you can use more informed insights to help track inventory in real time to keep up with customer demand. Across these industries and more, the insights that Enterprise Intelligence provides can enable organizations to adapt to challenges, drive innovation and gain a competitive edge in the rapidly evolving digital landscape. Enterprise Intelligence can benefit a wide range of industries. For example, when Associated British Ports (ABP) needed to streamline processes, get a consistent view of operations and enable new technology, we helped them by deploying our Private 5G Network to help connect eight access points covering between 200 and 230 acres at the port. With the ability to access accurate and up-to-date information, they were able to make informed decisions, improve processes, mitigate risks and seize opportunities in a rapidly evolving business landscape. And, when Team Penske needed to analyze the performance of cars coming in and out of the first turn at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in preparation for the Indy 500, we provided dedicated support with our 5G Ultra Wideband network, enabling them to identify patterns, detect anomalies and respond promptly to changing conditions. Organizations can benefit from a strategic partnership that combines reliable connectivity, innovative solutions and a commitment to delivering the capabilities needed for successful digital transformation. Choosing Verizon as a partner to pursue Enterprise Intelligence offers several advantages. You can rely on our proven track record as a leading telecommunications provider with a strong network infrastructure. And you can take advantage of a broad portfolio of solutions and services specifically designed to enable Enterprise Intelligence, including advanced networking capabilities, cutting-edge technologies and expertise in connecting ecosystems. Enterprise Intelligence is enabled by establishing a new kind of relationship between your business and your network. We call that connection Network as a Service (NaaS) Solutions, and it's what allows companies to work with Verizon to custom build their own solutions. Our network infrastructure helps empower organizations to securely and efficiently connect their systems, users and applications, helping unlock the full potential of operating with Enterprise Intelligence. With America's most reliable 5G network and a robust global IP network, Verizon provides the connectivity and bandwidth necessary to enable real-time data collection, analysis and decision-making. A suite of integrated connectivity and network services that provides a programmable and virtualized network environment from core to edge, enabling secure communication between users, applications and other cloud resources. A wireless 5G network tailored to your business gives you control, security and the ability to adapt to changing needs in real time. Combines Verizon's award-winning mobile network with industry leading partner cloud services to bring computing resources closer to where you need them to deliver near-real-time application performance. Predesigned, use-case-specific solutions built on the power of 5G and mobile edge computing (MEC) infrastructure to help organizations quickly and effectively address critical business challenges, drive efficiencies, manage costs and improve the customer experience. Most reliable 5G network based on more first place rankings in RootMetrics® 5G data reliability assessments of 125 metro markets conducted in 1H 2023. Tested with best commercially available smartphones on three national mobile networks across all available network types. Your experiences may vary. RootMetrics rankings are not an endorsement of Verizon. Learn more

5G Edge Computing Services Business

Leverage a platform that helps you build, deploy and manage edge applications across a distributed MEC infrastructure—for greater visibility and control. 5G Edge Services is a pre-integrated suite of tools with a single intuitive dashboard. It allows you to easily monitor performance across your MEC infrastructure, simplifies development and deployment of standard APIs, and provides end-to-end network visibility and insights. All for a better overall management experience. Access a suite of edge-optimized tools that are agnostic across public and private MEC deployments and cloud service providers (CSPs). Enable a dynamic deployment model that can help optimize costs and provide services in a distributed environment. Utilize automation tools designed to manage deployments at scale and across distributed infrastructures. Use these videos to learn how our services can help you get more from your advanced edge applications. Learn how to make launching applications and services to your MEC platform as easy as uploading a file. See how you can bring drag-and-drop simplicity to your most complex applications. Explore how to help maximize application speed from anywhere, giving users a better mobile experience. Find out how you can keep all your devices—including the applications and services running on them—up to date and secure. Learn how you can enable applications and services to send updates and alerts, for better business outcomes. Get the most from your edge applications—now and in the future. Get end-to-end analytics to provide actionable intelligence and optimization of solutions. Utilize a single platform to support multiple CSPs and operations, which can lead to a lower cost of ownership. Help power real-time decision making with a simple low-code or no-code graphical user interface (GUI) experience. Enable a self-service platform for better control and security. Gain enhanced device management capabilities for improved security and help with end-to-end performance. Achieve higher availability with automation so you can reduce operational errors using tool sets. Take advantage of a platform roadmap to support demanding requirements while providing real-time enterprise intelligence. Use your cloud infrastructure platforms to provision and manage resources at the mobile network edge for ultra‑low‑latency apps. Direct your application clients to connect to the optimal service endpoints of your 5G Edge applications. Get end-to-end support for your 5G Edge solutions, co-marketing opportunities and more. 5G Edge computing services are part of Verizon's edge computing solution portfolio. The portfolio contains mobile edge computing (MEC) solutions for both and . 5G Edge with AWS Wavelength, a public MEC solution, uses Verizon's public 5G and LTE for connectivity to the MEC platform, which is collocated in Verizon service access points (SAP). This provides the low latency emerging applications need and the advantages of leveraging Verizon's public wireless network. The 5G Edge with private MEC portfolio consists of MEC stacks from AWS, Microsoft and Google and is deployed in conjunction with a Verizon Private Wireless Network for device connectivity. Private MEC solutions are deployed at a client's location and can support a single location or multiple nearby locations, as well as applications requiring the lowest possible latency. Private MEC can also help address data sovereignty and security concerns since data can be stored and processed on-site and not sent to the public cloud. The 5G Edge computing services portfolio can support multiple applications across many different verticals, helping drive new efficiencies and deliver business outcomes. Nearly every industry can benefit from 5G and edge computing. Some specific examples include:,5G Edge computing (mobile edge computing) enhances many existing applications and enables a range of new emerging applications across many industries. Solutions in manufacturing and warehousing could be production quality assurance utilizing computer vision to spot defects, AGV/AMR management for more efficient operations, real-time inventory management and pick-and-pack quality assurance. Retail can benefit from autonomous or to streamline the shopping experiences. Venues such as sports stadiums can enhance the overall customer experience with solutions that can accelerate access and reduce lines using facial recognition. Analytics can help manage general attendee experiences such as finding the shortest concession line and the closest restrooms. Cloud services, or , uses centralized data centers to support compute and data storage needs. This centralized architecture helps provide on-demand scalability and reduce overall costs. However, using it can move the services far from many locations, creating latency and potentially high data transport costs. Edge services, or , moves all of this to the edge of the network—closer to end devices and users, where data is generated. This close proximity allows for far lower latency as well as real-time data processing and response times for critical applications. In the case of private MEC, on-premises hardware can provide additional data security, allowing control over what data is stored locally. 5G Edge Services is a value-added platform, pre-integrated with Verizon's 5G Edge public and private MEC. It is designed with special-purpose tools to simplify building, deploying and managing edge computing applications across hybrid environments. Verizon offers these capabilities as a part of , at no additional cost. To learn more about Verizon 5G Edge solutions and 5G Edge Services, give us a call at 1-800-317-3844 today. Or you can with a 5G Edge expert. Learn more

IBM and Verizon Business to collaborate on 5G and AI solutions at the Enterprise Edge

Verizon and IBM to work together on 5G and MEC co-innovation. The first solutions to be aimed at helping improve industrial quality, availability and performance.
Learn more

Verizon Business launches On Site 5G a private 5G network for enterprise & public sector

Verizon Business today announced the launch of On Site 5G, Verizon’s first commercially available, private 5G network solution in the U.S.
Learn more

Verizon Business launches On Site LTE, a private network for enterprise customers

Verizon Business launches On Site LTE for enterprise customers in the US, providing a private, secure and dedicated on-premises wireless network platform.
Learn more

