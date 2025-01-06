5g inside buildings

Building the Future of Journalism with 5G

In January 2019, The New York Times and Verizon announced a collaboration focused on defining and delivering journalism in the 5G era. At The Times, the relationship is anchored within the Research & Development team, a group structured to execute on both near-term and long-term opportunities presented by emerging technologies. With support from Verizon, The Times is exploring how to best incorporate 5G — the next generation in wireless technology — into its operations, while also exploring new formats Times readers will experience in 5G. In 2019, Times R&D has focused on creating a "5G ready" newsroom alongside journalists, with support from Verizon, through experiments and field tests that include:,This work fosters new storytelling capabilities and sets the stage for The Times to leverage 5G in more transformative ways in 2020 and beyond. The mission of The New York Times is to seek the truth and help people understand the world. For 168 years, The Times has continually adapted to meet the evolving needs of its readers. Today, The Times is a multimedia news organization, one that operates around the globe and around the clock. A key component of The Times's innovation journey is the timely and responsible adoption of new and emerging technologies, everything from artificial intelligence to augmented reality. Verizon 5G serves as a force multiplier for many capabilities, creating opportunities for new forms of journalism. Given the potential for an organization like The New York Times and the exciting applications made viable at scale by 5G — from telemedicine to autonomous mobility — the time to start building is now. For the 1,700 Times journalists around the world, it starts with access to 5G in the field as soon as it becomes available. In reporting, seconds matter. 5G's ultra-fast speed and massive capacity should allow HD content to be delivered in near-real time, empowering journalists to file rich, high resolution media from the field. It should also facilitate more constant communication between field reporters and their colleagues in The Times's newsrooms and bureaus. As more consumers and businesses adopt 5G-enabled devices, delivery constraints imposed by prior-generation networks recede. This allows an organization like The Times to produce more visual and truly immersive storytelling experiences. Verizon 5G also has the potential to transform people's understanding of journalism by putting more source material in their hands. 5G should enable more efficient connections between reporters and readers, and it can help create pipelines for producing journalism, including those that were once out-of-reach. The Times can create new products and offerings in areas like live coverage and more detailed real-time coverage and analysis. The New York Times is committed to building the next chapter of journalism on 5G by working with Verizon to put new forms of storytelling directly into the hands of readers. Making 5G a reality,Built on 5G Challenge,We're looking for the biggest and brightest ideas that will bring the true power of 5G to life. Winners will be awarded up to a total of $1million and more.
Jet It Scaling Safely with 5G Business Internet Business

Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. When they launched Jet It in 2019, Co-founders Glenn Gonzales and Vishal Hiremath had a dream to make private air travel more accessible without compromise. To do so, they knew they had to break down the biggest barrier to entry into the private aviation market—cost. The co-founders were working for Honda Aircraft Co before starting Jet It based on the idea of fractional ownership, where clients purchase a share of a plane for occasional use from Jet It's fleet of 25 fast and fuel-efficient HondaJets. "As Glenn and Vishal were working at Honda Aircraft, they kept hearing the same thing over and over. 'We love the aircraft. It's beautiful. It gets us to where we need to get. But I don't have the upfront capital to buy it,' " said Dr. Akir Khan, Vice President of Strategy at Jet It. Customers have responded well to the fractional model. The Greensboro, N.C.-based company has enjoyed terrific growth with 300 percent increases in sales year over year since opening for business. "The goal of Jet It has been the same from Day 1," Khan said. "Glenn and Vishal told me we're going to have global domination of private aviation. And I believed them. And now, three years later, we're on the track to do that.", Director of IT, Jet It,As their business took flight, Jet It leaders never lost sight of the company's top priority—safety. To keep the jet fleet running in tip-top condition, Jet It's team of flight crews and mechanics depend on wireless connectivity to perform daily maintenance matters and procedures. But the maintenance team ran up against some critical limitations when their initial connectivity solution. The existing DSL with low bandwidth was not effective when it came to:,Whether it was from Jet It's home-base hangar in Greensboro or a remote site where a jet needed servicing, slow connectivity was wasting precious time, slowing down the critical work of safely returning jets to service. "The hangar in particular had a very unreliable connection," said Zach Hall, Director of IT for Jet It. "We could barely even check our email in the hangar. Honestly, it was more efficient to use our phones to do things like check our email or connect with the OEMs.",Charged with finding a plan for faster internet access, Hall looked at wired solutions that could bring the hangar up to speed. But the cost of a wired installation, which included thousands of dollars for running a cable under a road outside the hangar, proved prohibitive. Then the Jet It team found the wireless solution they needed: 5G Business Internet from Verizon. Within days, they arranged for a fast and simple professional installation, and the hangar suddenly offered the maintenance staff much faster access to the internet and fast upload and download speeds. "Prior to Verizon 5G Business Internet, it took us anywhere from 30 to 45 minutes to download the data bases for the aircraft," said Daniel Duggins, Lead Aircraft Mechanic for Jet It. "Now it takes us anywhere from five to 10 minutes to do that task. So, the extra time is actually given back to the customer in returning the aircraft to service faster.","We were able to have that service set up in less than two weeks at no cost to us," Hall said. "The great thing about having 5G Business Internet in the hangar is the less the techs have to worry about their connectivity, the more time they can spend focused on returning the aircraft to service safely. If they're not worrying about other things, that means I'm doing something right.", Lead Aircraft Mechanic, Jet It,Outfitted with mobile "hotspots" that support a 5G or LTE connection, Jet It repair techs are able to access key information to make repairs nearly anywhere they're needed. That wasn't the case before. "Before I had a 5G mobile hotspot, I'd have to go inside the buildings wherever the aircraft was based to access the internet, so it was very inefficient from a time standpoint," Duggins said. "Having to be inside to get a reliable or semi-reliable internet connection from the fixed-base operator, we have to wait until all the files we needed were downloaded, all the databases were downloaded, and we were effectively finished with our connection to the internet before walking out to where the aircraft was to perform the maintenance. Now, with a hotspot, I'm able to stay at the aircraft and access maintenance manuals, the OEM portals that I need to access, and get the job done fast.",, Lead Aircraft Mechanic, Jet It,According to Dr. Khan, the partnership between Verizon and Jet It is helping the growing company stick to its founding principles while scaling at an impressive rate. "With the 5G network that Verizon provides us, we're able to maintain the promise to our clients, saying that you'll have decisions at light speed," he said. "Our fleet is growing tremendously. In order for our fleet to answer demand from our owners, our mechanics need to stay busy and work efficiently. "Our clients are moving at the speed of business. Verizon has provided our employees, our staff and our flight crews with fast internet to make decisions. Time is money. At Jet It, we have a time machine, and we're able to give time back to our clients.", Vice President of Strategy, Jet It,Explore more connectivity solutions for your business,5G Business Internet is available in select areas only. Compatible equipment req'd and varies depending on set-up. Terms apply. Biz Unlimited Pro Data Device includes unlimited data; speeds reduced after a specific monthly usage threshold. 5G access requires a 5G capable device. Terms apply. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Private 5G Network Solutions

Find out more about our 5G Network. Chat now! Adapt in real time, unlock growth and power innovation—all with customizable onsite 5G network connectivity. Private 5G Network brings ultrafast, low-latency wireless connectivity to your location—helping your business become more efficient, agile, secure and competitive. Private 5G Network enhances your operations by providing precise and pervasive coverage in even the most challenging environments. Designed for your unique business requirements, Private 5G Network features:,With private 5G connectivity and managed services from Verizon, you can focus less on your network and more on your core business to increase productivity and accelerate innovation. Enhance network privacy, resiliency and application availability by gaining more control over who and what can connect to your dedicated network. Complement your existing Wi-Fi and reach beyond it with scalable, consistent and reliable 5G coverage across your premises—both indoors and outdoors—often with fewer access points to manage. Our robust partner ecosystem provides options for a wide variety of capabilities, from edge computing (MEC) to large-scale IoT. Add 5G-ready devices to your existing infrastructure, without needing to rip and replace existing infrastructure. We offer Private 5G solutions for businesses and organizations of all sizes, from complex, multi-site enterprises to government agencies and small and medium businesses. We pay careful attention to your current business objectives and use cases while building a foundation to scale and support your future digital transformation needs. Enable transformative initiatives—such as "factory of the future," quality control driven by AI and machine learning, and more—while reshaping customer experiences. Private 5G Network lets you collect and analyze operational data in near real time, helping to make your organization more competitive, agile and profitable. From the initial site survey to deployment and operation, Verizon experts are there every step of the way to maximize your network ROI. Learn why Gartner has recognized Verizon as a Leader in the first-ever Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for 4G and 5G Private Mobile Network Services.¹,Whatever business you are in, Private 5G Network could be the solution you need to achieve your most critical objectives -- and to create new ones. Maximize uptime in adverse environments and help control costs with wide-range, low-latency coverage for all aspects of facility operations. Use Private 5G Network to support overall equipment effectiveness through:,Gain the coverage, performance and security your business needs when adopting new digital initiatives. Use Private 5G Network for:,Get high bandwidth and low latency for the performance and security your business needs to stay competitive. Use cases include:,Help bring security, reliability and coverage to critical wireless device and video connectivity—across the healthcare ecosystem. Use cases include:,Enable smarter ways to control energy flow and support utility distribution applications with dedicated bandwidth and low latency. Use cases include:,Help maintain a secure, robust network connection—even in remote locations and harsh conditions. Gain the coverage, performance and security your business needs when adopting new digital initiatives—all while sidestepping network congestion. Use Private 5G Network for:,CES Technologies puts on an innovative show with Verizon Private Wireless Network. The Florida Panthers improve the fan experience with Verizon 5G Edge Cashierless Checkout. Associated British Ports builds the port of the future. The Phoenix Suns are using Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband to help rack up wins, keep fans engaged and remain at the forefront of sports innovation. Convergence of Private 5G, IoT and MEC accelerating,Which one is best for your needs -- today, and tomorrow?,Study shows private networks drive productivity, efficiency and automation. A proven network partner,years managing customers' complex networks worldwide,America's most reliable 5G network³,a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Global WAN Services²of Fortune 500 companies served,Innovate in real time with fast, secure cloud computing power at the edge of our network. Keep your mobile workforce connected and productive with flexible communication tools. Get a unified, shareable wireless infrastructure for an enhanced in-building 5G experience—regardless of the user's mobile service provider. Verizon Private 5G Network provides enhanced security, dedicated bandwidth and the flexibility to customize your network to meet specific business needs, including reliable and private connectivity. It offers more flexible, robust and low-latency connectivity that is best suited for adverse environments—both inside and outside campus network coverage—and for use cases that require mobility and low latency. To implement Verizon 5G Private Network, contact our experts who can help assess your requirements, design a tailored solution and manage the seamless deployment process for your organization. Verizon Private 5G Network offers robust security with features like encryption and access control. Each Private 5G Network is purpose-built for the site it will support, so the number of access points you need depends on a range of factors, including the environment (size; indoors, outdoors, or both), use cases, and the number of devices being connected. Yes, you can seamlessly integrate Verizon's Private 5G Network with your existing infrastructure, avoiding the need for a complete overhaul and enabling a smooth transition to enhanced connectivity. ¹Gartner, Magic Quadrant for 4G and 5G Private Mobile Network Services, Sylvain Fabre, Peter Liu, Pablo Arriandiaga, Gaspar Valdivia, Mohini Dukes, Kosei Takiishi, Frank Marsala, 6 January 2025. ²Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Global Wan Services: Danellie Young, Lisa Pierce, Gaspar Valdivia, Karen Brown; March 24, 2025. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ³Most reliable 5G network based on more first place rankings in RootMetrics® 5G data reliability assessments of 125 metro markets conducted in 2H 2023. Tested with best commercially available smartphones on three national mobile networks across all available network types. Your experiences may vary. RootMetrics rankings are not an endorsement of Verizon. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent AllowedWe use technologies to collect and share information about your use of our site. By continuing, you agree to the use of these capabilities for a better experience and other purposes. Learn more in our .
Tampa PD: 5G in Public Safety Solutions Business

Learn how the Tampa PD upgraded their 5G public safety technology with Verizon Business to leverage the best quality of service and interoperability for the Super Bowl.
Florida Panthers Improve Fan Experience with 5G Edge

Learn how the Florida Panthers switched to cashierless checkout using Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband and improved their fan experience and venue operations.
Phoenix Suns pair 5G and MEC for new NBA stadium Business

Find out how the Phoenix Suns transformed the Footprint Center into a Verizon 5G stadium to help optimize their play and analyze game-changing insights.
Verizon Business launches On Site 5G a private 5G network for enterprise & public sector

Verizon Business today announced the launch of On Site 5G, Verizon’s first commercially available, private 5G network solution in the U.S.
Verizon Business 5G Innovation Hub in Lake Nona to explore 5G-enabled solutions across industries

Verizon Business is bringing 5G Ultra Wideband service to an Innovation Hub in Lake Nona, a smart community located in Orlando, FL
Verizon Business brings Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband to SAP Labs

Verizon and SAP have expanded their strategic partnership to develop and test new 5G solutions
