5g mobile hotspot

Jet It Scaling Safely with 5G Business Internet Business

When they launched Jet It in 2019, Co-founders Glenn Gonzales and Vishal Hiremath had a dream to make private air travel more accessible without compromise. To do so, they knew they had to break down the biggest barrier to entry into the private aviation market—cost. The co-founders were working for Honda Aircraft Co before starting Jet It based on the idea of fractional ownership, where clients purchase a share of a plane for occasional use from Jet It's fleet of 25 fast and fuel-efficient HondaJets. "As Glenn and Vishal were working at Honda Aircraft, they kept hearing the same thing over and over. 'We love the aircraft. It's beautiful. It gets us to where we need to get. But I don't have the upfront capital to buy it,' " said Dr. Akir Khan, Vice President of Strategy at Jet It. Customers have responded well to the fractional model. The Greensboro, N.C.-based company has enjoyed terrific growth with 300 percent increases in sales year over year since opening for business. "The goal of Jet It has been the same from Day 1," Khan said. "Glenn and Vishal told me we're going to have global domination of private aviation. And I believed them. And now, three years later, we're on the track to do that." As their business took flight, Jet It leaders never lost sight of the company's top priority—safety. To keep the jet fleet running in tip-top condition, Jet It's team of flight crews and mechanics depend on wireless connectivity to perform daily maintenance matters and procedures. But the maintenance team ran up against some critical limitations when their initial connectivity solution. The existing DSL with low bandwidth was not effective when it came to: Whether it was from Jet It's home-base hangar in Greensboro or a remote site where a jet needed servicing, slow connectivity was wasting precious time, slowing down the critical work of safely returning jets to service. "The hangar in particular had a very unreliable connection," said Zach Hall, Director of IT for Jet It. "We could barely even check our email in the hangar. Honestly, it was more efficient to use our phones to do things like check our email or connect with the OEMs." Charged with finding a plan for faster internet access, Hall looked at wired solutions that could bring the hangar up to speed. But the cost of a wired installation, which included thousands of dollars for running a cable under a road outside the hangar, proved prohibitive. Then the Jet It team found the wireless solution they needed: 5G Business Internet from Verizon. Within days, they arranged for a fast and simple professional installation, and the hangar suddenly offered the maintenance staff much faster access to the internet and fast upload and download speeds. "Prior to Verizon 5G Business Internet, it took us anywhere from 30 to 45 minutes to download the data bases for the aircraft," said Daniel Duggins, Lead Aircraft Mechanic for Jet It. "Now it takes us anywhere from five to 10 minutes to do that task. So, the extra time is actually given back to the customer in returning the aircraft to service faster." "We were able to have that service set up in less than two weeks at no cost to us," Hall said. "The great thing about having 5G Business Internet in the hangar is the less the techs have to worry about their connectivity, the more time they can spend focused on returning the aircraft to service safely. If they're not worrying about other things, that means I'm doing something right." Outfitted with mobile "hotspots" that support a 5G or LTE connection, Jet It repair techs are able to access key information to make repairs nearly anywhere they're needed. That wasn't the case before. "Before I had a 5G mobile hotspot, I'd have to go inside the buildings wherever the aircraft was based to access the internet, so it was very inefficient from a time standpoint," Duggins said. "Having to be inside to get a reliable or semi-reliable internet connection from the fixed-base operator, we have to wait until all the files we needed were downloaded, all the databases were downloaded, and we were effectively finished with our connection to the internet before walking out to where the aircraft was to perform the maintenance. Now, with a hotspot, I'm able to stay at the aircraft and access maintenance manuals, the OEM portals that I need to access, and get the job done fast." According to Dr. Khan, the partnership between Verizon and Jet It is helping the growing company stick to its founding principles while scaling at an impressive rate. "With the 5G network that Verizon provides us, we're able to maintain the promise to our clients, saying that you'll have decisions at light speed," he said. "Our fleet is growing tremendously. In order for our fleet to answer demand from our owners, our mechanics need to stay busy and work efficiently. "Our clients are moving at the speed of business. Verizon has provided our employees, our staff and our flight crews with fast internet to make decisions. Time is money. At Jet It, we have a time machine, and we're able to give time back to our clients." 5G for Small Businesses

Why small business owners should care about 5G Technology has been central to helping small business owners reach customers in new and different ways, from delivering contactless services to simply staying top of mind while people largely stay at home. Now, thanks to 5G, businesses have an opportunity to connect with customers on a whole new level. You might be thinking, "5G? Look, I'm just trying to keep my store open. I'm not in a position to push the envelope with new technologies." But this is exactly the time to think of your future. A Verizon-IDG survey of 100 decision makers in U.S. businesses found that 72% are accelerating their digital transformation efforts, with nearly one-third saying they expect the pace to accelerate significantly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.¹ And 5G isn't strictly used for massive innovation. In fact, many small business owners who have 5G in their city could start looking into its advantages now. With 5G, small businesses can look into ways to connect their brand with the local community, remain flexible in mobile offices and reach their customers. Let's look at what you can do with 5G to thrive this year and beyond. You can't talk 5G without spotlighting mobility. By 2024, mobile workers—those who have company-assigned mobile devices like smartphones and tablets—will increase to 93.5 million from 78.5 million in 2020.² With a mobile service that acts and feels like broadband internet, workers can engage on the go. Professional services, such as architecture or construction, could use mobile 5G networks to improve how they do business. Architects could feel confident that when they send or download massive files showcasing their work, they will reach the right people in 5G quality. Engineers checking on a construction site using 5G mobile hotspots can stay in contact with a home office and upload or download videos to demonstrate progress. In a climate where traditional in-store shopping is largely on hold, mobile technology and 5G connectivity can help you stay top of mind with existing customers and attract new ones. For example, many retailers have turned to pop-up shops to deliver safe experiences to those eager to buy local. 5G networks could provide quick, easy, low-latency connectivity, which could mean fast checkouts and new pop-up spaces to explore. The technology could also improve inventory tracking, help you manage point-of-sale systems and make it easier to cut back on items that aren't selling. like breweries and food trucks could access what they need, from their point of sale to social media, while remaining connected to the people who mean the most to their business. Reliable contactless payment also offers another layer of security to customers who want to feel comfortable interacting with businesses in the postpandemic world. Faster speeds and less lag time make it possible to use virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) to reach customers. Real estate agents could offer immersive virtual tours and presentations to give people a 360-degree view of homes and neighborhoods, reaching a wide pool of homeowners and clients. It could also open up new possibilities in retail, particularly to reach customers choosing to do most of their shopping online. Instead of limiting people to flat, two-dimensional experiences, clothing boutiques can use 5G to bring virtual dressing rooms to life. The advanced technology could enable customers to "try before they buy" using realistic avatars that show what outfits and accessories will look like when someone puts them on in real life. An AR experience can also give customers easy access to product reviews on their smartphones, so they can make faster purchase decisions. What will you do with 5G? Digital Transformation Strategies Adapt to the New Normal, IDG, 2021. 