5g pocket wifi

Internet Devices

Verizon 5G USB Modem

Starts at $4.72/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

Internet Devices

Orbic Speed 5G UW

Starts at $8.33/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

(379)
Internet Devices

Inseego MiFi X PRO 5G UW

Starts at $9.72/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

(645)
Verizon Business expands 5G Business Internet to 21 more U.S. cities

Verizon Business today announced that 5G Business Internet, a fixed-wireless connectivity offering for businesses of all sizes, is expanding to 21 new U.S. cities this month.
Verizon Business continues rapid expansion of 5G Business Internet

The fixed-wireless offering powered by 5G Ultra Wideband is now available in parts of 42 U.S. cities, up from 24 in April
Verizon Business launches On Site 5G a private 5G network for enterprise & public sector

Verizon Business today announced the launch of On Site 5G, Verizon’s first commercially available, private 5G network solution in the U.S.
Tampa PD: 5G in Public Safety Solutions Business

Learn how the Tampa PD upgraded their 5G public safety technology with Verizon Business to leverage the best quality of service and interoperability for the Super Bowl.
The Benefits of 5G for Businesses with Ronin Designs Business

With the power of 5G, Ronin Designs was able to shift their focus from worrying about file transfers to enhancing their work and focusing on their clients.
Phoenix Suns pair 5G and MEC for new NBA stadium Business

Find out how the Phoenix Suns transformed the Footprint Center into a Verizon 5G stadium to help optimize their play and analyze game-changing insights.
How to set up Wi-Fi Backup (model ASK-NCM1100) | Verizon

Verizon Home Internet Just Got Dreamier

How to set up the Verizon Internet Gateway (models # WNC-CR200A & ASK-NCM1100)

Fixed Wireless Access for Public WiFi Use Case in Troup, TX Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. The forward-thinking town of Troup, Texas, attracted visitors, boosted businesses and revitalized its downtown with Verizon Fixed Wireless Access. Troup is an East Texas town of about 2,000 residents known for its holiday events and small-town friendliness. It's home to the annual Holiday in the Country event in November, a Christmas parade in December and other well-attended events. And its downtown is filled with local businesses, restaurants and the ever-popular Splash Pad—a waterspraying pocket park that keeps visitors cool in the mid-summer Texas heat. When city leaders explored new ways to attract visitors, new businesses and potential new residents to the town, they focused on one key question: How can we make downtown Troup even more attractive?,Troup, Texas, also known as "The Good Neighbor Town," is a small East Texas town of 2,000 known for its popular annual events. Verizon partner, RCN Technologies, provided public Wi-Fi to downtown using an all-in-one fixed wireless access solution. 12 Cradlepoint IBR900 ruggedized Wi-Fi routers with built-in Verizon LTE connectivity were used to provide public Wi-Fi. Troup has seen a broad use of the Wi-Fi by visitors, businesses and residents. Troup City Manager Gene Cottle, an avid proponent of technology, encouraged the Troup Community Development Corporation (CDC) to explore the potential of offering free Wi-Fi to attract visitors. The Troup CDC—a non-profit economic development group funded by local sales tax revenue—quickly saw the potential of the idea. After the city council narrowly approved the plan, the free Wi-Fi project quickly moved from vision to reality. Working closely with the town, Verizon partner RCN Technologies determined that a fixed wireless access (FWA) solution would meet Troup's needs. To ensure the broadest availability, it surveyed Troup's downtown, looking for zones where people tended to congregate. And it identified potential router installation sites that would reach the most people, while keeping the technology invisible. In the fall of 2021, RCN Technologies installed its new community connectivity solution, Nergy. The hardware consisted of a dozen Cradlepoint IBR900 ruggedized Wi-Fi routers powered by NetCloud Manager mounted in carefully selected out-of-sightline locations on downtown rooftops and poles. The result? A large Wi-Fi zone that covered most of Troup's commercial district. For wireless connectivity, the Cradlepoint routers included built-in Verizon LTE nodes, with 5G upgradability. When bringing connectivity to Troup, the choice was clear, since Verizon was already well-known in the region for delivering broad coverage and exceptional reliability to an area of Texas that many consider a digital desert. , Executive Director, Troup CDC,Throughout the project, RCN Technologies made the process as quick and simple as possible for town personnel. Once the solution was installed, tested and fine-tuned, RCN Technologies provided remote, cloud-based management and ongoing support through its Network Operations Center (NOC). The solution has operated with little or no attention since the beginning, freeing town leaders to move on to other projects. "We had an idea, but Verizon and RCN were able to run with it and make it happen, without requiring a lot of our time," says Loudamy. "They took the lead but at the same time they listened to us and answered every one of our questions. In the end, the project came out even better than we originally envisioned.",Signs in store windows advertised free public Wi-Fi, and the local news media covered the project extensively, since it was an unusual move for a small town. "When a TV station came to do a , well, we couldn't pay for better advertising than that," Loudamy recalls. Despite the attention, it took a while for visitors and residents to know about the free Wi-Fi downtown. But once they turned on their cellphones, they quickly figured it out. During last year, there were an impressive 14,000+ individual Wi-Fi users, according to RCN—all in a town with a population of around 2,000. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. Visitors to town events and weekend shoppers were clearly taking advantage of the free Wi-Fi. But the easy-to-use, CIPA-compliant solution also enabled local students—from elementary schoolers to college students—to work remotely during the pandemic. "Like many towns, our kids came home for spring break and didn't go back to the classroom," Loudamy says. "If they didn't have good wireless service where they lived, they were able to come downtown to the library, or the Splash Pad for that matter, and use the free Wi-Fi. We're very happy to be able to help our folks who live here, as well as our visitors and businesses.",The benefits of Troup's FWA solution are evident. Visitors get the convenience of free Wi-Fi. Local businesses get new attention and customers. Reliable, secure Wi-Fi streamlines sales at events, such as holiday craft fairs. Troup residents, including students, get widely available access to Wi-Fi. And the town gets a reputation as a forward-thinking innovator. 5G Business Internet Solutions

Act fast to get great offers. 5G Business Internet plans start at $69/mo. Address,Unit (If appropriate)So your tablets, phones, point of sale and more run on the ultra-fast and reliable Verizon network. Either set it up yourself or have our experts handle it for you, so you can get our fastest speeds in no time. Lock into a guaranteed price for 10 years with no long-term service contracts (excludes taxes, fees & equipment charges). Choose the plan that fits your business. All plans come with our 30-day satisfaction guarantee. Best for small to medium office, full-office VOIP, construction sites, digital kiosks, and basic guest Wi-Fi. Plan details,Promos and available extras:,Best for heavy video conferencing, webinar hosting, cloud-based apps and high-volume guest Wi-Fi. Plan details,Promos and available extras:,Accommodates heavy cloud app usage, streaming media and advanced devices and robotics. Plan details,Promos and available extras:,Save $30/mo when you bundle a qualifying LTE Business Internet or 5G Business Internet plan with a Business Unlimited smartphone plan. Watch our webinar series to demystify and explore the ins and outs of fixed wireless internet, like 5G Business Internet. A fast and scalable wireless connectivity solution. It's also known as "fixed wireless internet access.",Based on the plan selected, 5G Business Internet download speeds include the following:,Plans reflect maximum available download speeds; these vary and may be lower in the event of network congestion. Upload speeds also vary and will be lower than download speeds. See your Verizon Sales Representative for details. - Professional or self-setup options are available in select markets and may vary depending on location and speed tier selected. - Use Verizon-provided equipment or use your own compatible 5G-enabled device (You can check to see whether your router is compatible during purchase). - Connection is suitable as either Primary or a Business continuity (backup) internet solution. - Strong network security, built from the ground up. - Outstanding speed - Massive capacity - Unlimited data- Platform for advanced features and new organizational outcomes - Become an early adopter of next-gen network technology- From a trusted business partner with award-winning network performance. New branches, campus expansions, temporary locations— businesses often need high-powered connectivity quickly for new locations. New locations with qualifying coverage can use Verizon 5G Business Internet to simplify and speed internet setup. With Verizon 5G Business Internet, you'll begin your digital transformation journey. As 5G technology evolves, businesses plan to leverage transformative technologies such as edge computing, utilize Internet of Things (IoT) sensors and devices in new ways, achieve scale and efficiency beyond what's currently possible and even realize new business models. 5G Business can help make sure that your offices have the connectivity they need to monitor these larger ecosystems driving intelligence from the cloud down to your executive's desktop. In the next 12 months, we expect to have incremental 5G bandwidth available to 100 million people in the initial 46 markets, delivering 5G Ultra Wideband on C-Band spectrum. Over 2022 and 2023, coverage is expected to increase to more than 175 million people in the 46 markets. By 2024 and beyond, when the remaining C-Band is cleared, more than 250 million people are expected to have access to Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband service on C-Band spectrum. See what's available near you. Yes, there is equipment needed for the 5G Business internet service. We offer professional installation, a plug-and-play (self-setup) option, or customers may bring their own 5G compatible device, all 3 scenarios are dependent on availability in select markets and speed tiers. All installation options through Verizon will be simple and we will keep you informed throughout the process. Self-setup requires a Verizon-provided indoor router/receiver device, professional installation requires an outdoor 5G receiver and compatible 5G-enabled router, bring your own device scenarios depend on the unique specifications of the hardware. - Check service availability for the address - Obtain permission to install the receiver—installation requires mounting equipment on the building exterior, Verizon requires written permission from the building owner to install this service - Have our experts handle the installation - Connect- Check service availability for the address - Once you receive your Verizon Internet Gateway for Business receiver, place your device in an open area on an elevated surface and plug in the power cord. - Do not unplug - When you see a solid white light, you're on the Verizon network and can connect using the WiFi information on the bottom of the device. For detailed setup instructions, or if you need assistance, please visit:- Check the service qualification for the address & work with your sales rep to identify a compatible device. - Obtain a device/SIM compatible with the Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband Network (note IMEI and ICCID for ordering process). - Install compatible 5G device. - Place order for appropriate 5G Business Internet plan (based on device specifications and & qualification). - Activate compatible 5G device and connect. If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. Existing customers, to your business account or . For public sector, call,Availability varies; See the above Availability and Installation for details. 1. 10 Year Price Guarantee offer for new 5G Business internet customers in select areas only. Guarantee applies to the base Internet monthly access fee, excluding applicable taxes, fees and equipment charges. How to Make the Most of 5G in Construction Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! 5G can help the construction industry innovate for a better future. Reliable, high-speed connectivity on worksites could allow companies to deploy new construction technology applications, including massive Internet of Things (IoT) and automation, to boost efficiency, productivity and safety. What's more, using 5G in construction could enable firms to do this at scale, beyond what can be achieved with Wi-Fi or 4G alone. The benefits of 4G vs. 5G for powering new construction technology,In the construction industry, 4G LTE offers cutting-edge data connectivity and transfer speeds for devices including tablets, sensors, drones, and robots. And 5G continues to build on these benefits. Take mass digitization, for example. 5G has the potential to provide higher speeds, lower latency and more capacity than today's 4G networks. 5G is well positioned to expand on the many benefits 4G LTE already offers the construction industry, helping to move the industry toward its next technological leap forward into advanced automation, massive IoT, near real-time data analytics and more. The use cases of 5G in construction,Here are some of the core benefits 5G could support in the construction industry. Enhanced collaboration,Construction is a , yet stakeholders, partners and personnel can be located at different sites or regions. can be facilitated through 5G, however. For example, with access to sensor data and HD cameras, a specialist could remotely examine and analyze an on-site problem to provide a diagnosis. to make repairs. Other technological advances 5G facilitates, such as faster data sharing and (a virtual representation of a real-world physical system taken using sensors), enable stakeholders and partners to work from the same up-to-date information source. They can then continue to realize the project concept, monitor progress and make faster, more informed decisions, even if they are not located in the same place. Automation in construction,Automation is breaking through in almost every industry and with good reason: Autonomous robots can complete tasks and free up employees to do more important work. The low latency, high speed and huge bandwidth that 5G can offer in construction could be particularly beneficial for this purpose as autonomous robots require reliable connectivity and fast computer processing. Sensor and HD camera-enabled trucks and loaders could traverse warehouses and specific sites unmanned, doing much of the heavy lifting and transporting of equipment unaided. Engineers have even developed an capable of building the walls of a house in as little as a day. Eventually, complex software, AI, cameras and sensors could enable to work together to complete increasingly complex tasks faster and more efficiently. These machines can work 24/7, completing monotonous jobs more quickly while also helping managers mitigate widespread . Drones for eyes in the sky,Valued for their ability to carry increasingly sophisticated sensors and HD cameras while large areas and assets, drones have the potential to be more widely used in the construction sector. These unmanned aerial vehicles could scan a potential build site to understand it better. They could also run regular construction site surveys to monitor weekly or monthly project progress, providing a methodical way to quickly and efficiently oversee work while collecting vital data. Combining drone technology with 5G connectivity and cloud computing could empower them—and their users—to access more computing power, run them autonomously and transfer the data they collect to off-site project managers in near real-time. This data might then be used to spot problems more quickly—such as using heat-sensitive cameras to reveal cracks and water damage—and to aid collaboration and gather data for regulatory compliance. Improved health, safety and project compliance,Construction site jobs are statistically some of the . New construction technology and the increased use of 5G in construction could help support safer operations. Robots and drones can tackle jobs at height, lowering the risk for staff, or they could assess the site beforehand so workers are prepared. Wearable sensor-enabled and internet-connected technology in hard hats and other personal protective equipment could monitor workers' health and location to support their safety. For example, if a worker falls or enters a dangerous and restricted area, the alarm could be raised. They could also monitor environmental conditions, notifying the wearer if sensors detect a gas leak or air quality falling below a certain standard. Digitization could also help with compliance. IoT and digital surveying could help accurately record asset and inspection information, helping managers meet compliance needs. Digital twins can help seamlessly pass on essential information about an asset. Using 5G, on-site teams could view and update project data through tablets, smartphones and other computers, providing near real-time information on project progress. Augmented reality improves accuracy and consistency,5G could have an important part to play in the growing use of , due to the high bandwidth requirements. AR helps designers share their vision with clients in a more immersive way. The integration of building information modeling (BIM) into AR allows planners to tour virtual sites, probe details, and make changes earlier, helping to minimize delays. At the construction site, AR can enhance positioning accuracy, support training and improve safety. Artificial intelligence also plays a role by helping construction managers make informed decisions from the robust amounts of information collected by IoT devices. More capacity for big data and AI-controlled equipment,Along with 5G in construction, edge computing could also enable new construction technology. The latter can take computing power out of the cloud and closer to the edge, meaning nimble devices can access much bigger computer power than they could ever carry around. This could open up a wealth of opportunities for new construction technology, including AI-powered robots and devices that use machine learning to continually get smarter. Using the low latency and large bandwidth that 5G can offer, these devices could transfer data, such as video, quickly for processing either at the edge or in the cloud. This could help lower the overall cost and expand the possibilities for further applications of new technologies. Verizon's 5G in construction,Construction companies are often managing multiple sub-contractors and projects at different locations. The last thing needed is an unreliable network. That's why partnering with Verizon makes sense. Whether your network is permanent or Verizon can provide fast, simple and reliable wireless internet to support construction projects. Learn more about how become more connected, efficient, productive, safe and cost-effective. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. . * Indicates a required field. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. Choose your country to view contact details. 