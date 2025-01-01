5g sa explained

First principlesDecember 2019, If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. Experts at Verizon and other private sector and government entities have identified several cybersecurity risks that will continue, or arise anew, in the 5G network environment. Verizon is approaching these concerns in two phases, guided by first principles in security that have undergirded our previous networks and that we can use with greater efficiency and effect in 5G. Verizon is designing and deploying its 5G network with security as a central element of the network. As discussed below in Section II, Verizon relies exclusively on trusted vendors that have undergone our rigorous supply-chain vetting processes. We routinely assess the software and hardware that goes into our network, and we employ rigorous, documented policies and procedures for secure configuration and operation of equipment and devices we deploy throughout the network. Components of our 5G infrastructure, even within the network itself, are required to authenticate to one another prior to performing their functions. Further, we leverage the new 5G architecture and technical standards, which we ourselves have helped develop, to provide new security features that did not exist in previous generations of wireless technology. Moreover, outside the core network, we secure the Radio Access Network (RAN) – the antennas and base stations of cell towers have long been the most visible elements of wireless networks – through advances in Open RAN (O-RAN) technology, which is bringing the security benefits of network virtualization and related software innovation to the RAN. (In turn, this software innovation favors a diverse and competitive market among RAN vendors. This is one way to address the recent troubling concentration of the RAN market among suspect vendors.) Finally, Verizon has helped spearhead global advances in the security of the Internet of Things (IoT) and the other devices that connect to the 5G network, and we are continuing to advance promising new security innovations that will be deployed in the future. Overall, Verizon has traditionally implemented a holistic view of security risk management and will continue to do so in the 5G environment. Security risks will persist, but we are accounting for these risks in everything that we do to build and operate the network, using 5G-enabled security innovations to advance the security practices that we have employed and refined for decades. Verizon's 5G network presently consists of a new RAN known as New Radio (NR), which is connected to the current 4G LTE core. This deployment, referred to as Non-Stand Alone (NSA) 5G, already includes several security improvements over 4G LTE which are discussed in this paper. As Verizon's trusted vendors begin to support the forthcoming new technical standards for the 5G core standards – due to be completed in the coming months – our core network will migrate to a new 5G core which uses software-based architecture and network virtualization. When Verizon deploys a Stand Alone (SA) 5G service – 5G RAN using a virtualized 5G core – we will implement the cutting-edge technology solutions for assessing and mitigating risk that are currently being advanced and standardized with Verizon's active leadership in research and development, real-world deployments, and standards bodies. Verizon ensures that security is an integral part of designing and deploying the 5G network. We rely exclusively on trusted network components, managing supply chain security risks through our rigorous supplier vetting processes. We then work with suppliers and engineers to secure these components in the equipment and devices we deploy throughout the network. Further, we leverage the new 5G architecture and technical standards, which we ourselves have helped develop, to provide new security features that did not exist in previous generations. Verizon's trusted supply chain is the foundation of our secure 5G network. Leveraging a diverse, competitive marketplace of trusted vendors of network hardware and software is a security imperative for Verizon and other 5G service providers. This is the fundamental principle of our supply chain security policy; it guides everything we do in vetting our trusted suppliers and in testing and configuring the equipment and devices we acquire from them. For both hardware and software, Verizon purchases all our roles and responsibilities, as outlined briefly below. The Verizon Leadership Committee (VLC), which consists of the Chief Executive Officer and direct reports, assumes the ultimate accountability to define strategic direction and objectives for the SRO Program. On a day-to-day basis, the Supplier Risk Management Executive Committee performs oversight and governance of the SRO Program based on the VLC's strategic direction and objectives. The organizational sponsor of a proposed contract, with the assistance of the Category Sourcing Expert and the SRO, must complete a risk questionnaire for each contract and statement of work under which products or services are provided by a supplier. The contract's risk level, determined through an assessment under the SRO's formal Supplier Risk Management System, drives due diligence by the appropriate Risk Expert team. The SRO has established formal processes for conducting due diligence and addressing all assessed risks prior to use of a supplier and prior to contract execution for a particular product or service. This scrutiny covers suppliers of all types. Beyond the more focused scrutiny discussed below on suppliers whose products are pertinent to cybersecurity and national security review, our Supplier Risk Management Program scrutinizes our suppliers' general reliability, sound corporate governance, trustworthiness and legal compliance culture, including their regimes for complying with the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and counter-fraud programs, as well as their financial viability. Verizon reviews information on suppliers' policies and procedures in these areas, along with supporting evidence for each applicable area of risk. More specifically, we conduct ongoing due diligence with our most in-depth and frequent activities focusing on areas of high risk, such as suppliers of critical equipment that make up our networks. (As discussed in the next section regarding equipment testing and device configuration, we also conduct internal and third-party penetration testing on such equipment, devices and applications prior to launch.) The following risk considerations directly pertinent to cybersecurity and national security are specifically addressed through our Supplier Risk Management Program:,The processes outlined above help ensure that our networks are built with trusted components derived from a secure supply chain. Verizon recognizes that supply chain risk management benefits from effective collaboration and information sharing, both among private sector entities and between the public and private sectors. We therefore have taken formal leadership roles in DHS's SCRM Task Force and in the ATIS initiative to advance supply chain security standards. We also have participated in nascent efforts to advance software supply chain security assurance, such as the multi-stakeholder process convened by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) to develop best practices for vendors to communicate to enterprise buyers the components of the "software bill of materials" – that is, the software supply chain. As discussed in Section III below, further improvements in software supply chain security and software security assurance will be an increasingly important element of Verizon's holistic approach to 5G security as it migrates its network to a virtualized 5G core and operates and innovates this sliced network through software and cloud-based functionalities. After the supplier vetting and scrutiny described above, our next steps in building a secure network foundation include rigorous inspection and security testing as well as standardized configuration of the components that make up our network. Secure configuration of network equipment and devices is a structural necessity in building a secure 5G network. Verizon has been operating and improving its state-of-the-art,Technical standards provide a common understanding of,Verizon is participating in and influencing the 5G standards The Subscriber Permanent Identifier (SUPI), akin to IMSI in,When the UE seeks to attach to the network, it sends either the Subscription Concealed Identifier (SUCI, an encrypted form of the SUPI) or the Globally Unique Temporary Identifier (5G-GUTI). The UE does not send the SUPI in unencrypted form across the network – instead, the SUCI contains the SUPI, which is "concealed" or rather encrypted using standardized encryption mechanisms. The home network provider's public cryptographic key is used in the encryption, which conceals the subscriber's identity from the roaming network. The SUPI is extracted from the SUCI by the network using the Subscription Identifier De-Concealing Function (SIDF). If it is not the first time the UE has authenticated, the USIM may have been given a 5G-GUTI by the network, which serves as a proxy or substitute for the SUPI. Because the network assigned the GUTI, it can index or cross-reference a corresponding, previously stored SUPI to positively identify the user. 5G-GUTIs are short-lived, changed frequently and, like the SUCI, can serve to hide the identity of the UE. In either case, the SUPI is not sent in clear text across the radio network, which protects the phone against being tracked or having the user's privacy breached for the purpose of profiling or identity theft. This is among the most significant security improvements in 5G over 4G. one of two flavors of key agreement: 5G-Authenticated Key Agreement (5G-AKA), or Extensible Authentication Protocol AKA' (EAP-AKA'). The protocols are similar. (There is also a third protocol, EAP-TLS, but it is used only for certain private Following the release of 3GPP standards pertaining to the The practice of dividing steps in a function among different individuals, keeping a single individual from being able to subvert the overall process. The process of using two or more separate entities (usually persons) operating in concert to protect sensitive functions or information. No single person is permitted to access or use the materials (for example, the cryptographic key). Mechanisms that limit availability of information or processing resources only to authorized user roles or applications that require it. The practice in which a user is granted the minimum level of access to perform actions necessary for the job function. Two or more authentications required for remote login. The resulting C2 Consensus on IoT Device Baseline Security What Is C-Band, and What Does It Mean for 5G? Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! What is C-Band, and what does it mean for 5G?,Author: Rose de Fremery,C-Band spectrum stands to significantly expand the availability of higher-performance around the country, providing fast speeds to more areas of the country than was previously possible. As C-Band continues to roll out, it should enable innovative business use cases across multiple sectors and deliver a faster internet experience to consumers. So, what is C-Band, what might it be used for and what does it mean for ?,What is C-band, and what does it mean for 5G?,To answer these questions, it's necessary to first explain an important aspect of how 5G works. As most business leaders know by now, 5G is the cellular broadband network currently being rolled out in the United States. 5G uses three key : low-band, mid-band and high-band. Each band allows for different capacities and speeds, offering different choices depending on the situation. While the low-band spectrum offers maximum coverage, for example, its speeds are lower than the other bands. From a user experience perspective, low-band 5G speeds aren't appreciably faster than 4G LTE speeds. Meanwhile, high-band spectrum offers blazing fast speeds, but it has a limited range and can't easily penetrate structures like buildings. So, what is C-Band? It's the happy medium between the high and low bands. C-Band sits on the of cellular broadband network frequencies, specifically between 3.7 GHz and 3.98 GHz. C-Band offers a transformative mix of performance and coverage, allowing it to offer significantly broader range and penetration than high-band spectrum–so it can be accessed from within buildings–while offering speeds significantly greater than low-band 5G. As a result, it's expected to deliver a wide range of benefits for businesses and consumers alike across a broad geographic area. How does C-Band benefit businesses and consumers?,What can C-Band be used for when it comes to business innovations? With 5G that uses C-Band spectrum, businesses should be able to boost workforce productivity, obtain insightful business intelligence and access in-depth status monitoring. For example, in the realm of productivity, architecture and construction firms could leverage C-Band spectrum access to (AR) collaboration among teams, reducing the time required to perform certain tasks, get alignment with architects or customers and generally, enhance job satisfaction in the process. Utilities and energy companies, meanwhile, could use 5G connectivity over C-Band to gain crucial visibility into infrastructure performance and operations using , potentially reducing unplanned outages and improving the customer experience in the process. Businesses in the automotive and assembly industry could tap the benefits of C-Band 5G and IoT sensors to enable end-to-end visibility across the and minimize supply chain disruptions. Ultimately, businesses across multiple sectors should be able to pursue a vast variety of innovative use cases with 5G connected to C-Band. What is C-Band's use for consumers? Consumers also stand to benefit from C-Band, whether they're individual mobile internet users or they access the internet using fixed 5G broadband connections in their homes. The incorporation of C-Band into a 5G network means more people will be able to experience the lightning-fast 5G speeds they've heard so much about in recent years. This means, for example, that consumers with 5G-capable phones should be able to stream learning modules or webinars at a higher resolution or download large files faster than before. Low latencies, meanwhile, mean they should be able to have smoother video calls, download operating system updates more quickly and enjoy with fewer glitches or interruptions. What are the FAA concerns over 5G and C-Band?,Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) received some news coverage in early 2022, possibly prompting some members of the business community to ask themselves, What is C-Band's impact on aircraft, and will this affect my business? As carriers were preparing to roll out C-Band earlier this year, airlines and the FAA voiced some concern that transmissions on the C-Band spectrum might cause difficulties for some of the airplane radio altimeters that use other frequencies. If those altimeters weren't able to perform correctly as a result, the FAA and airlines argued, that conflict could have potentially caused safety issues. Rest assured that 5G using C-Band and aviation can and do safely coexist. The FCC put in place technical measures p that were among the most conservative in the world to protect other frequencies, and there have been no safety issues in the dozens of other countries where 5G is already deployed over C-Band. Nonetheless, Verizon and AT&T have been working very closely and constructively with the that addresses the FAA concerns while allowing robust deployment and operation of the C-Band. Specifically, the carriers have shared information about deployment plans around some airport runways and have agreed on some temporary limitations around those runways. The FAA is also working with airlines, airplane manufacturers, and radio altimeter manufacturers on the installation of filters or other steps to improve the ability of older models of altimeters to avoid interference from the operation in other spectrum bands. In the meantime, as the remaining concerns are being addressed, carriers can safely proceed to roll out more than 90% of their planned C-Band spectrum services nationwide and that number will continue to grow as the FAA and the carriers continue to work together on mutually agreeable solutions. What is C-Band for your business?,Practically speaking, C-Band promises to give more businesses and consumers access to higher-performing 5G. C-Band spectrum occupies a sweet spot in the mid-band that can offer an attractive blend of coverage and performance that could be right for many. Businesses can use the C-Band spectrum to tap 5G's potential—for example, by enabling AR collaboration or unlocking IoT-enabled business intelligence. By maximizing the benefits of 5G in this way, businesses can transform their operations and provide a higher standard of service to their customers. Discover how Verizon's can help your business transform. 5G Innovation Sessions: Supporting Public Safety on the frontline

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! ,Learn the importance of 5G when seconds count and lives are on the line. Public Safety agencies are looking for ways to become more agile with 5G to better support First Responders and their communities. During this hour-long event, Verizon explained why 5G matters to First Responders today and in the future. The discussion included new technology solutions and public safety-focused use cases. Tami Erwin - CEO, Verizon Business,Jennifer Chronis - Senior Vice President, Public Sector, Verizon,Patty Roze - Vice President, Public Sector, Verizon,Mike Haberman - Vice President, Technology Development & Planning, Verizon,Sanyogita Shamsunder (moderator) - Vice President, Product Strategy & Operations, Verizon Marshall Freeman - Chief Operating Officer, Atlanta Police Foundation Dr. Walt Magnussen - Director, Internet 2 Technology Evaluation Center, Texas A&M Dr. Jerome Hauer - Secretary, Office of Public Health Emergency Preparedness, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services,Vickie Lonker - Vice President, Public Sector Solutions, Verizon Jennifer Chronis is the Senior Vice President of Public Sector at Verizon, leading the team of professionals dedicated to partnering with Verizon's federal, state, local, education and public safety customers to deliver innovative technology solutions and services. Patty Roze serves as Vice President of Public Sector focused on state, local and education markets for the Verizon Business Group. Mike Haberman is the Vice President, Technology Development & Planning for Verizon. He is responsible for re-imagining the way we work and ensuring that roles, processes, systems and culture are put into place to support the evolution to the Verizon network architecture of the future. Vickie Lonker is the Vice President, Public Sector Solutions at Verizon responsible for delivering communication and IT solutions to U.S. Public Sector customers. Sanyogita Shamsunder is the Vice President of Product Strategy and Operations with a successful 14-year track record developing profitable and competitive new technology for Verizon. Marshall Freeman serves as Chief Operating Officer where he is responsible for creating innovative programs, events and opportunities that engage existing and prospective partners of the Foundation. Dr. Walt Magnussen is the Director of the Texas A&M University Internet2 Technology Evaluation Center and the Director of the TAMU TTVN network. Dr. Jerome Hauer is a leading expert in emergency response, emergency management and crisis planning. Greg Bannon is the acting director of internal communications for Verizon Business. Greg has a passion for employee engagement and creating campaigns, events and initiatives that drive a positive culture. Tami Erwin is the CEO of Verizon Business. She is widely recognized for her strategic impact, marketing and operations focus, technical savvy, and passion for people. Throughout her career, Tami has earned a reputation for building a world-class culture of customer-centricity and business performance. Prior to her current role, Tami played a crucial role in the evolution and growth of Verizon's wireline and wireless business segments. She was the head of operations for Verizon Wireless, led Verizon Fios, was Chief Marketing Officer of Verizon Wireless and led Verizon Wireless' west region. She's the proud advisor of Verizon's Veterans employee resource group, is active in Verizon's Leadership Excellence Advancement Program and serves on the John Deere Board of Directors, Paley Media Center Board of Trustees and the board of the Verizon Foundation. Jennifer Chronis is the Senior Vice President of Public Sector at Verizon, leading the team of professionals dedicated to partnering with Verizon's federal, state, local, education and public safety customers to deliver innovative technology solutions and services. This includes Verizon Frontline, the network and solution platform for first responders. Prior to this role, Jennifer had responsibility for Verizon's federal business, including the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), federal civilian agencies and the intelligence community. She joined Verizon in 2020 from Amazon Web Services (AWS) where she led the growth of cloud computing in the Department of Defense as the AWS General Manager for DoD. She also spent 15 years at IBM, serving as Vice President for DoD and Vice President for Federal Growth Initiatives. Jennifer served for 21 years as an officer in the U.S. Army. She retired from the US Army Reserve as a Lieutenant Colonel in 2010. Patty Roze serves as Vice President of Public Sector focused on state, local and education markets for the Verizon Business Group. In this role, she leads a nationwide team responsible for developing solutions to address the complex requirements of state government, local government, and education clients. Patty and her team oversee the seamless delivery of integrated solutions across Verizon's industry-leading portfolio including best in class wireless mobility services, cloud and information technology, security, strategic networking, and advanced communications offerings to meet the needs of public sector and the citizens they serve. Roze's 20-year career at Verizon includes extensive work in large enterprise sales, consulting, and leadership positions supporting F500 clients throughout the United States. Mike Haberman is the Vice President, Technology Development & Planning for Verizon. He is responsible for re-imagining the way we work and ensuring that roles, processes, systems and culture are put into place to support the evolution to the Verizon network architecture of the future. Mike also plays a critical role as liaison between Network and Verizon's Business and Consumer Groups. Over the past 30 years with Verizon and its predecessor companies, Mike has played a pivotal role in developing the digital standards that revolutionized wireless services in the US. Since joining the company in 1990, he has held positions in engineering, technology development, system performance, and voice and data operations. Vickie Lonker is the Vice President, Public Sector Solutions at Verizon responsible for delivering communication and IT solutions to U.S. Public Sector customers. In this role, she leads a nationwide team responsible for enabling State and Local governments, K-12 and higher education, and Federal civilian and military clients to effectively serve their constituents and achieve their missions through best-in-class networks, solutions, and customer experiences. Vickie was appointed to the Council on Competitiveness' National Commission on Innovation and Competitiveness Frontier's working group for Optimizing the Environment for the National Innovation System in 2019. In 2018, Vickie was named a Top Mover & Shaker in Telecom by Fierce Telecom and to Capacity Media's Women in Telco list. Sanyogita Shamsunder is the Vice President of Product Strategy and Operations with a successful 14-year track record developing profitable and competitive new technology for Verizon. Sanyogita leads an impressive technology portfolio that has encompassed augmented reality, computer vision, location, quantum, and other security technology projects. Sanyogita's work experience spans all areas of the wireless business, including silicon, network technology development, marketing, planning and strategy for both enterprise and small businesses. Sanyogita has spoken at many industry conferences, including Mobile World Congress' panels and keynote, CES and various IEEE academic conferences and workshops. She also actively mentors and advocates for women in technology, participating in Grace Hopper Celebration, Tech Up for Women, Women in XR, SWE and multiple other women in technology conferences. Marshall Freeman serves as Chief Operating Officer where he is responsible for creating innovative programs, events and opportunities that engage existing and prospective partners of the Foundation. He leads a team that manages programs and initiatives designed to prevent and decrease crime, enhance public safety infrastructure, increase police visibility, provide mid-career training to Atlanta Police Department officers, and test and acquire state-of-the-art technology for the south's largest urban police force. For the previous 18 years, Marshall has managed large-scale events across the country and developed strategy for many celebrity clients. Marshall is a proud graduate of Johnson & Wales University and native of Detroit, Michigan. Dr. Walt Magnussen is the Director of the Texas A&M University Internet2 Technology Evaluation Center and the Director of the TAMU TTVN network. In 34 years at TAMU he has assumed several leadership roles that have prepared him for the technical and operational lead on the proposed PAWR project. Dr. Magnussen led the TAMU System Texas Pipes project, a $9.6 million project that constructed a fiber optic network to all of the universities in the Texas A&M University System. The 3 year project involving the installation of almost 200 miles of fiber optic cable, five dense wave division multiplexing (DWDM) networks across the Texas to sites almost 1,100 miles apart. Additionally the project connected approximately 200 broadband sites including school districts, universities, health care facilities, museums, and other not-for-profit facilities. Dr. Magnussen has served on two FCC Communication Security, Resilience and Interoperability Councils, has testified before both the FCC and Congress on public safety communications issues, and is a frequent speaker at all of the public safety conferences. He also currently has a part time appointment working with the National Institute of Justice of the US DoJ as a Sr. Policy Advisor for NG 9-1-1 to FirstNet Integration. Dr. Jerome Hauer is a leading expert in emergency response, emergency management and crisis planning. Prior to joining Teneo Risk, Dr. Hauer served as Commissioner of the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, which oversaw the Office of Emergency Management, the Office of Fire Prevention and Control, and the Office of Interoperable and Emergency Communications. He also served as the Director of the Office of Counterterrorism. The Division was responsible for helping to prepare for, and respond to, terrorism and other man-made and natural disasters throughout New York State. Dr. Hauer was the first Acting Assistant Secretary for the Office of Public Health Emergency Preparedness at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, where he was responsible for preparedness and response to national emergencies, including acts of biological, chemical and nuclear terrorism. Dr. Hauer has authored dozens of academic articles relating to terrorism, crisis management, medicine and public health. He earned his doctorate from Cranfield University at the Defense Academy of the United Kingdom. He holds a master's degree from the Johns Hopkins School of Public Health, and a bachelor's degree from New York University. Greg Bannon is the acting director of internal communications for Verizon Business. Greg has a passion for employee engagement and creating campaigns, events and initiatives that drive a positive culture. For nearly 20 years, he has worked in many different roles across Verizon that include sales, operations, quality assurance, human resources, marketing and communications. Greg has a bachelor's degree in Psychology from the University of North Carolina, Greensboro as well as a Masters in Human Resources from Western Carolina University. Tampa PD: 5G in Public Safety Solutions Business

Learn how the Tampa PD upgraded their 5G public safety technology with Verizon Business to leverage the best quality of service and interoperability for the Super Bowl.
Fox Unites 5G and Sports Broadcasting Business

Fox Sports wants to lead with next-generation technologies that will deliver immersive experiences by uniting 5G and entertainment. Learn more at Verizon.com/business.
Florida Panthers Improve Fan Experience with 5G Edge

Learn how the Florida Panthers switched to cashierless checkout using Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband and improved their fan experience and venue operations.
Verizon Business and KPMG collaborate to bring private 5G to KPMG Lakehouse

Verizon Business and KPMG LLP have collaborated as part of their alliance relationship to deliver 5G solutions designed to help transform the healthcare and life sciences sectors.
Verizon Business and CareAR leverage 5G to transform service delivery and CX

Verizon Business and CareAR, a Xerox Company, announced a strategic partnership to transform the service and customer experience CareAR delivers.
Verizon Business takes 5G Innovation Sessions series to Houston

Verizon Business will showcase the real-world impact of 5G Ultra Wideband and Mobile Edge Compute on the sports and entertainment industry, and beyond, at the Corinthian Hotel in Houston on August 24.
