Verizon Business launches On Site 5G a private 5G network for enterprise & public sector

Verizon Business today announced the launch of On Site 5G, Verizon’s first commercially available, private 5G network solution in the U.S.
Verizon Business takes Private 5G global

Verizon teams up with Nokia to offer Private 5G capabilities to enterprises in Europe and Asia-Pacific
Verizon Business and CareAR leverage 5G to transform service delivery and CX

Verizon Business and CareAR, a Xerox Company, announced a strategic partnership to transform the service and customer experience CareAR delivers.
Wireless Connectivity on DoD Bases with a Private 5G Network Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Benefits of Private 5G networks for military bases and installations,Author: Jennifer Goforth Gregory,5G is providing secure, high-performance solutions, like private 5G networks, that can integrate seamlessly with legacy systems and help enable the Department of Defense (DoD) to transform and support mission readiness and . Military bases and installations require reliable, secure, and available public infrastructure that can support needs of every person on the base—military and civilian. However, many factors make it challenging, if not impossible, for the current, often aging, infrastructure to meet bases' evolving needs. The focus by leveraging 5G solutions, including private 5G networks, to address these needs. The challenges of network management on base,The network maturity for military bases is one of , with some bases equipped with the latest hardware and physical infrastructure, while others face outdated technology and facilities. Military installations and bases that use old hardware and aging cable plant operations desperately —which can take years and a significant investment. And there are certainly bases with a mix of new and old technologies. Regardless, each base must continue to serve its missions and support its employees and residents, regardless of its current state of infrastructure. Military services,DoD personnel from other bases make frequent visits for meetings and special projects creating even more situations that need access. Even bases with updated infrastructure encounter issues trying to manage security and flexible network access across the entire base ecosystem–outdoors, indoors, and remote. The shift to remote and hybrid work makes providing a secure and easy-to-use experience even more challenging. Federal workers support , including the flexibility to work in whatever location works best for their tasks and current needs, be it on or off base. In addition to some people working from home, others find that working in another building on the campus or even another agency improves collaboration or productivity—often both. However, bases find it increasingly difficult to provide the seamless experience and reliable connectivity employees need and expect. Civilian services,Many bases also support civilian services like banks, restaurants, schools, businesses, and other facilities which all require secure network to support the community. need connectivity, which can put bandwidth restraints on bases, to conduct their day-to-day lives, including their personal needs, lifestyle and even entertainment. The addition of unmanaged personal and can also present security concerns as it creates additional opportunities for bad actors to access the network. Disparities between bases,Military bases and their communities vary greatly in size, population, and location. For example, there are bases that are less than 30 acres in size yet nestled right in a cityscape, providing its service members and their families an urban setting just off base. There are also expansive bases, which encompasses almost 600,000 acres yet are located in a desert region. This variety of geographic coverage and locality constrains the available budgets, resources, and supply chains to provide and upgrade network footprints. Expanding this consideration to take account for the global presence of the military and related national security needs, resilient, scalable, and secure networking capabilities become even more critical. Both large and small communities can face unique problems imposed by coalition training and increased foreign national presence on base, in addition to the other challenges outlined. Providing flexible and secure wireless network capabilities to help solve these problems is key for base operational success, and embracing private 5G can help address many of these problems. Network optimization can help support complex needs,Many times current local area network (LAN) environments simply do not satisfy the for network optimization on its own. According to Robert Bowers, Principal Architect for Verizon and a Marine Corps veteran, "The state of base networks across all service branches reflects a complex array of independent approaches and technology sets. Each base has historically been responsible for their own maintenance, often occurring on an irregular basis or only when critically needed. With the recent advancements in network security and wireless technologies, enterprises have become very interested in delivering secure and compliant environments untethered from the office cubicle. Many commands within the DoD hold these same aspirations.",The evolution of military bases includes more geographic inclusion of remote training areas and flight line operations, which often means unreliable coverage with dead zones and other areas with little-to-poor coverage. Additionally, the costs for wireless coverage for large base facilities with multiple buildings and locations can be significant. While Wi-Fi has traditionally served well for indoor environments, Wi-Fi poses significant limitations for extending network access beyond building walls, restricting base users from complete access. Managing these situations with traditional wireless and wired networks can be inefficient at times, especially with extending service to larger, outdoor areas. Referencing situations like these, Bowers discussed how innovative 4G LTE and 5G solutions can reliably provide network backhaul or redundant backup capabilities, in addition to supplementing signal shortcomings of Wi-Fi solutions. Private 5G networks improve security, productivity and connectivity,Private 5G network deployments offer enhanced network management options including all the capabilities and benefits of public 5G service, but with added security of being able to prohibit unintended users/devices from existing on that private network segment. Bases that employ private 5G networks can choose from multiple options to provide the highest level of performance and experience based on the base's configuration and needs. Bases can deploy a private 5G network using many different transition approaches to suit their fiscal or network needs, such as preserving any existing private 4G LTE assets to migrate to a standalone 5G system later, or deploying a non-standalone 4G LTE and 5G solution in tandem. With a private 5G network access solution, base network administrators can address problems with network congestion that can disrupt productivity and network speeds at bases. Additionally, a private 5G network can help prevent or unauthorized network scanning. Bases can also acquire enhanced network reliability and ultra low latency capabilities for endpoints beyond personal use devices–such as security sensor and IoT devices. For example, a 5G-enabled solution can make it possible to enhance through network management. Base commands are charged with ensuring both physical security and cybersecurity of the hangars and physical equipment, to include logistics and maintenance assets in addition to aircrafts. Effective flight line operations rely upon ubiquitous connectivity for sensor networks, mobile devices, and computer networks to enhance maintenance and supply activities, and subsequently improve the overall mission readiness of the squadron. With 5G, connectivity can be extended beyond wifi-enabled hangers, while also inheriting other benefits like unified network management where data from the IoT sensors can feed into logistics or flight-kit applications in near real-time. Bases planning for infrastructure upgrades can use private 5G networks either to supplement their existing LAN or replace it. By combining 4G LTE or 5G capabilities into Base Area Network designs as part of network management, you can connect geographically separate facilities more cost-effectively than lengthy copper/fiber-based LAN extensions with Wi-Fi. With the rapid development of feature enhancements and network improvements, integrated 5G systems can contribute to faster bandwidth speeds and consolidated management of digital ecosystems, which fundamentally helps improve the performance and efficiency of assets and services. For larger bases that have thousands of users, private 5G networks offer digital environments which support increased endpoint density, offering easier, consolidated means of managing access across the diverse portfolio of end-user devices and IoT sensors of today and the future. The role of traffic management in 5G network optimization,In addition to ensuring reliable, secure, fast connectivity throughout the base, 5G systems also help address a constant network optimization challenge for base IT leaders—traffic management. While it's important that everyone has access, all connections and data sent over the network are not equal in terms of priority and security. A fast food order, for example, should not be treated the same as a critical conference call. Expanding upon traffic management, Bowers also discussed network slicing and quality of service (QoS) flows with respect to 5G systems. With a private 5G network, end-to-end can offer traffic segregation and prioritization as part of the traffic management strategy. For example, network slices can be provisioned to segregate traffic flows by device type, where traffic involving latency-sensitive applications can hold a separate network slice from internet traffic from a logistician's tablet. Priority can also be prescribed (and preserved end-to-end) by application, such as real-time security camera feeds over non-critical conference calls. For 5G deployments that supplement existing IP network environments, network slices and their QoS flows can be mapped to IP-based quality of service (QoS) policies across the BAN, effectively preserving end-to-end traffic management features across multiple domains. How to benefit from private 5G networks at DoD bases,Private 5G networks offer distinct benefits to help everyone who steps on the base regardless of their job or duties, instead of worrying about connectivity. With current performance and access demands steadily rising, DoD bases and installations need to embrace innovative capabilities and solutions to not only address current problem sets, but also to remain appropriately positioned to meet the needs of the service member community and the future. 5G private networks enable enhanced user experiences, delivering secure environments coupled with the flexibility and freedom of movement realized on many campuses today. Learn how Verizon can help support your base with a . 5G Innovation Sessions 2022 - Phoenix, AZ Business

Join Verizon Frontline for an exclusive event exploring the transformative impact of 5G and 5G Edge at the Phoenix Suns' state-of-the-art Footprint Center. The cutting-edge, 5G-powered arena will showcase the near-real-time data analytics that enhance the fan experience, demonstrating the power of the Suns' partnership with Verizon, while our line-up of speakers and product experts will discuss how you can put these and other innovative solutions to work for your agency, company or organization. Verizon Frontline is our commitment to delivering reliable and resilient mission-critical communication solutions to the public safety community. For nearly 30 years, we have been supporting first responders by having an award-winning network that is enabled with priority and preemption, a dedicated crisis response team, and best-in-class 24/7 customer support. During this Public Safety-focused 5G Innovation Session you will:,Attendance is free but space is limited. Register today to secure your spot. 5 PM - 7:30 PM MT,201 E. Jefferson Street Phoenix, AZ 85004,, SVP & President, Industrial IoT & Automotive Practice, Verizon Business,, Vice President of Sales, Verizon Account, Ericsson North America,, President, Verizon Frontline , City of Phoenix,, EVP/Co-Head of Sports, NBA & NHL Arenas, Ticketmaster , Director, Product Marketing, Verizon Business , Head of 5G Marketing, Ericsson North America , Retired Fire Chief, City of Phoenix , Principal Product Sr. Manager, Amazon Web Services , Assistant Vice President, Public Safety, Verizon Frontline,, Group Vice President, US Corporate Enterprise Accounts, Verizon Business , Executive Vice President & Chief Revenue Officer, Phoenix Suns , Chief Information Officer, Phoenix Suns,, Vice President West Business Markets, Verizon BusinessSVP & President, Industrial IoT & Automotive Practice, Verizon Business. Vice President of Sales, Verizon Account, Ericsson North America. President, Verizon Frontline. City of Phoenix. EVP/Co-Head of Sports, NBA & NHL Arenas, Ticketmaster. Assistant Vice President, Public Safety, Verizon Frontline. Principal Product Sr. Manager, Amazon Web Services. Retired Fire Chief, City of Phoenix. Director, Product Marketing, Verizon Business. Head of 5G Marketing, Ericsson North America. Executive Vice President & Chief Revenue Officer, Phoenix Suns. Chief Information Officer, Phoenix Suns. Group Vice President, US Corporate Enterprise Accounts, Verizon Business. Vice President West Business Markets, Verizon Business. We've got your logistics covered. 201 E. Jefferson Street Phoenix, AZ 85004 Our goal is to create an environment that is as safe as possible. Verizon recommends a mask or face covering for all guests, however, the state of Arizona no longer requires people to wear a mask when entering and moving about large events. Verizon Frontline's Tactical Humanitarian Operations Response (THOR) vehicle is a mobile, private 5G Ultra Wideband and private mobile edge compute (MEC) rapid-response command center capable of deploying 5G UW and advanced computing solutions for first responders and the Department of Defense under nearly any conditions. Verizon Frontline's Tactical Humanitarian Operations Response (THOR) vehicle is a mobile, private 5G Ultra Wideband and private mobile edge compute (MEC) rapid-response command center capable of deploying 5G UW and advanced computing solutions for first responders and the Department of Defense under nearly any conditions. A one-of-a-kind, private, Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband (UWB) standalone network-capable, deployable trailer, THOR's Hammer is the latest in its line of next-generation public safety communications innovations. Developed with dual-core network capabilities, which enable enhanced operational flexibility, the nearly 30-foot trailer is able to act as either a private 5G standalone (or non-standalone) network that can be managed locally from within the trailer. A one-of-a-kind, private, Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband (UWB) standalone network-capable, deployable trailer, THOR's Hammer is the latest in its line of next-generation public safety communications innovations. Developed with dual-core network capabilities, which enable enhanced operational flexibility, the nearly 30-foot trailer is able to act as either a private 5G standalone (or non-standalone) network that can be managed locally from within the trailer. Verizon Frontline's Mobile Utility Technology Transport (MUTT) is a one-of-a-kind, reimagined police cruiser. The repurposed Chevrolet Tahoe is designed to provide first responders with access to everything from 4G LTE, 5G Nationwide and 5G UW connectivity to Mission Critical Push To Talk (MCPTT), General Mobile Radio Service (GMRS) and Land Mobile Radio (LMR) communications capabilities. Verizon Frontline's Mobile Utility Technology Transport (MUTT) is a one-of-a-kind, reimagined police cruiser. The repurposed Chevrolet Tahoe is designed to provide first responders with access to everything from 4G LTE, 5G Nationwide and 5G UW connectivity to Mission Critical Push To Talk (MCPTT), General Mobile Radio Service (GMRS) and Land Mobile Radio (LMR) communications capabilities. Wicket offers opt-in facial recognition technology that, when paired with the incredibly low lag times and cloud-based processing power of Verizon 5G Edge, could quickly identify season ticket holders, employees, and others so they can quickly pass through checkpoints. Wicket offers opt-in facial recognition technology that, when paired with the incredibly low lag times and cloud-based processing power of Verizon 5G Edge, could quickly identify season ticket holders, employees, and others so they can quickly pass through checkpoints. By using LiDAR-based technologies to analyze crowd patterns, venue operators can make immediate decisions to help improve the flow of people. By using LiDAR-based technologies to analyze crowd patterns, venue operators can make immediate decisions to help improve the flow of people. This digital touch screen city highlights the interconnectedness of the systems, networks, solutions, and society that utilizes our technology across multiple industries and customer use cases. This digital touch screen city highlights the interconnectedness of the systems, networks, solutions, and society that utilizes our technology across multiple industries and customer use cases. As millions continue to wait for reliable home broadband, Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) is an efficient and scalable alternative to wired connections, accelerated by 5G. With smart and targeted deployments, our studies show that the investment typically pays off in less than two years. As millions continue to wait for reliable home broadband, Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) is an efficient and scalable alternative to wired connections, accelerated by 5G. With smart and targeted deployments, our studies show that the investment typically pays off in less than two years. A next-generation, private network, tailored to drive Industry 4.0, the modernization and digitalization of infrastructures and business process operations. A next-generation, private network, tailored to drive Industry 4.0, the modernization and digitalization of infrastructures and business process operations. Mission critical communications and applications deliver next generation, high performing, resilient and secure mission critical mobile broadband communication services empowering digital transformation for Public Safety agencies and Critical Infrastructure industries. Mission critical communications and applications deliver next generation, high performing, resilient and secure mission critical mobile broadband communication services empowering digital transformation for Public Safety agencies and Critical Infrastructure industries. . California residents can view our . * Indicates a required field. The content access link will be emailed to you. TJ Fox is President of Industrial IoT and Automotive for Verizon Business, responsible for catalyzing Verizon's growth in the burgeoning connected vehicle and industrial device markets. He oversees business development, commercial modeling, and cross-functional efforts for Verizon in the industrial IoT and Automotive businesses. He is a 28-year V Teamer with a proven track record of driving growth, especially in new or high-priority segments. Fox previously served as SVP and President of Verizon Business Markets, leading 5,000 sales professionals dedicated to selling wireless and wireline solutions to small and medium businesses in the U.S. contributing to an annual revenue of $12B. In Verizon's first year under the new operating structure, the combined teams drove sales and increased revenue year over year by 6%. In the course of Fox's Verizon tenure, he has been immersed in many different areas of the business, including Retail and Business sales, Telesales, US Operations, US Customer Service Operations and Verizon Enterprise Solutions. He has held several senior executive-level national and field operations roles, including SVP of the Wireless Business Group and SVP of National Operations for Verizon Wireless, and also served as President of the Illinois/Wisconsin region of Verizon Wireless. He has been honored as a Crain's Chicago "40 under 40" award winner and a seven-time recipient of Verizon President's Cabinet award, which is the highest honor that a Verizon sales professional and leader can attain. Fox is passionate about volunteering because helping his community affords the opportunity both to give back and better understand how to effect change. Fox served as a board member of the Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce, and served as Chairman of the Board for Prevent Child Abuse America (PCAA), where he remains an active member of the Leadership Council. He currently lives in northern New Jersey with his wife and two children. He is a native of Annapolis, Maryland and earned his Bachelor's degree at Virginia Tech. Mitch has been with Ericsson since 2001. He is leading the sales of Ericsson's Emerging Business portfolios, Core network, and IT Managed Services. Prior to joining the Verizon Account in 2020, Mitch held various strategic leadership and technical roles at Ericsson within Core R&D and Services organizations, spanning North America, Europe and Asia. Mitch holds a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science from Iowa State University. He lives with his wife and four children in Tewksbury, New Jersey. As EVP and Co-Head of Sports, Kurt oversees the NBA and NHL Teams/Arenas business segment for Ticketmaster. Kurt and his team focus on delivering the highest level of client care and innovation to their partners while helping clients leverage industry leading technology and services that drive more revenue and deliver more fans. Joining Live Nation Entertainment in May of 2013, Kurt brings over 25+ years of industry knowledge. Prior to his role at Ticketmaster, Schwartzkopf spent 5 years as Chief Marketing Officer for the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, Colorado Mammoth and Pepsi Center (now Ball Arena) where he oversaw all team ticket sales & service, premium sales & service, marketing, creative, digital/interactive media, box office operations, game entertainment, fan development and community relations for the clubs and arena. Schwartzkopf also spent seven years with the Los Angeles Kings and STAPLES Center and was part of the executive team that transitioned from the Great Western Forum to STAPLES Center in 1999 and helped launch a new era of Kings hockey and live events in downtown Los Angeles. He also has over nine years of collective experience with FELD Entertainment, Inc. both as a promoter and then Regional Vice President. In his role as an RVP Kurt supervised the Western U.S. and Western Canada for all FELD tours. Kate Gallego has a vision for Phoenix: she sees it as a place that is vibrant and growing, and one where every person is treated with dignity and respect. Mayor Gallego is a strong advocate for smart business growth and investment – she recently helped land the city's largest-ever business development deal, a $12 billion semiconductor manufacturing plant that will bring significant economic development for decades to come. She is leading the city to global status as a leader in bioscience, research, and advanced medical manufacturing. The Mayor is also leading Phoenix to meet its goal to become the most sustainable desert city in the United States. She has fostered investments in cool solutions, including the nation's first, publicly funded Office of Heat Response and Mitigation; launched the city's successful cool pavement pilot; and led the charge toward building EV infrastructure and a strong transportation system to clear the air and empower families and individuals to spend less time stuck in traffic. Mayor Gallego is the second elected female Mayor in Phoenix history and one of the youngest big city Mayors in the United States. In November 2020, she was returned to office with the highest number of votes ever cast for a mayoral candidate in Phoenix. A graduate of Harvard University, she earned an MBA from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania. Prior professional pursuits include strategic planning and economic development for one of Arizona's largest utility companies and service in state government, as part of the Governor's team. She was elected to the Phoenix City Council in 2013, and won the office of Mayor in 2019. Mayor Kate Gallego enjoys a desert hike and a good read. She is Mom to five-year-old Michael. Anil Lalwani is responsible for AWS Edge Product Management and Go-To-Market. He brings over 25 years of experience in the enterprise technology space and is passionate about helping customers solve business problems using modern digital technologies. Anil began his career as a software engineer and managed solution architect, business development and product management fronts. Prior, he led and scaled AWS services - DynamoDB and ElastiCache to fastest growing NoSQL Databases. Before joining Amazon, Anil was a Sr Director at Oracle, and responsible for Business Development, Partners and Solutions Architects. Anil graduated with top honors from Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee, India and holds an MBA from UC Berkeley. In his current role as Vice President, Enterprise Investment Accounts, Mike is responsible for leading a diverse organization of approx. 200 professionals focused on growing new share in over 5,000 large Enterprise customers in the United States. His teams are tasked with uncovering new opportunities and selling compelling solutions that leverage the assets and capabilities of Verizon across the wireless and wireline portfolio - and solve key business challenges for these enterprises. As a part of his responsibility. Mike has designated a team that exclusively supports our growing efforts and investment in the Sports and Large public venue space. This team is focused on delivering solutions to Sports leagues, teams and clubs that leverage our investments and partnerships across this exciting space. Prior leadership roles included Sales Engineering, Sales Operations, Business Development, and Senior Sales leadership roles in Direct the Medium Business, Indirect Channel, and Enterprise segments. Costello is in his 16th season with the Phoenix Suns. As Chief Revenue Officer and Executive Vice President, Costello oversees all revenue generation departments including Ticket Sales and Service and Global Partnership Solutions. Costello also oversees the organization's strategies involving innovation and Information Technology, as well as Suns Legacy Partners' interest in the Legends Entertainment District. Prior to becoming Chief Revenue Officer & Senior Vice President of Business Innovation, Costello was Chief Commercial Officer. Before the 2018-19 season, in an organization-wide initiative helmed by Costello's vision and guidance, the Suns partnered with PayPal to create a first-of-its-kind global partnership that made PayPal the first-ever jersey patch partner of the Suns and the Official Payment Partner of the Suns, Phoenix Mercury and Real Club Deportivo Mallorca. In July 2019, the Suns were awarded the NBA's Changemaker of the Year Award at the NBA's Revenue & Analytics Workshop in recognition of their innovative approach to partnering with PayPal. Costello began his career in television advertising with Cox Media, and while there he had successful years as a local account executive focusing on local business, national sales manager focusing on bringing national ad sales dollars to the state of Arizona, and national Hispanic sales manager. Costello currently serves on the Phoenix Suns Charities Board of Directors, Great Hearts America Board of Directors, the Steward Health Care Board of Trustees and is a Honorary Commander at Luke Air Force Base. A graduate of the University of Nevada Las Vegas, he is married to Melissa (an attorney with Bryan Cave) and has two children, Logan and Dylan. Danny Johnson, a 20+ year veteran in the technology industry, is a seasoned executive possessing experience in software development, engineering, sales, consulting, product development, and marketing. Danny has started and launched innovative products and solutions into multi-billion dollar markets and is currently Director of product marketing for Verizon Business Group where his responsibilities include: portfolio positioning and messaging, competitive differentiation, and new channel activation for Verizon Business Group's 5G, MEC, IoT, and SDN portfolios. Steve is in his tenth season with the Phoenix Suns as their Chief Information Officer. An early Information Technology trailblazer, he joined the Houston Oilers in 1990 as one of only six Sports Technologists in the world. Since then, he has served as Chief Technologist for the Tennessee Titans, Houston Astros, and San Diego Padres. His unique experience working with professional athletes and team organizations in the NFL, MLB, and NBA, has given him insight on how to achieve and maintain personal peak performance. He currently sits on the Board of Directors for MoonshotAZ, an Arizona technology and business Incubator. Previously, Steve sat on the Executive Advisory Board of S.E.A.T. (Sport Entertainment Alliance in Technology), the NBA's Innovation Hub and was a founding member of the NFL's Technical Advisory Committee. A native of Detroit, Michigan, Reese ran track at Saginaw Valley State University, where he earned All-America honors in 1980. In 1984, he received his B.B.A. from the University of Houston where he graduated Summa Cum Laude with a concentration in Information Systems. Steve is married to Joanne, the love of his life, and has two sons, Steve (33) and Matthew (31). In his time away from the office, Steve trains his Australian Labradoodle, Houston, who provides therapy services to the elderly who suffer with Alzheimer. Dave Hickey is Vice President of the West Business Markets where he oversees all Mid-Markets business sales. He is responsible for an organization of approximately 850 sales professionals and leaders serving the mid-market space businesses driving over $1.6B in annual revenue. Dave joined Verizon in 2000 as a Business Account Executive and has held various roles within the organization, including Major Account Manager, Business Sales Manager, Associate Director, and Director of SMB, Retail, Enterprise, and Government. Throughout his career, Dave has accumulated a broad depth of experience in technology and business development. He has earned a reputation for molding the teams he leads into elite organizations that not only exceed and achieve maximum success but have a sense of positive energy and transparency that pave the way for teamwork and growth. Dave brings his spirited energy to the team around strategic direction, funnel management, high activity levels, and developing emerging talent. Dave's passion is established from a centralized framework in tactful employee culture and customer engagement, creating relationships that serve all sides of the business. He and his family reside in Southern California, where he is an advisor to EvoNexus, a not-for-profit organization that has a unique incubation program that attracts applications from early-stage technology ventures across the globe seeking to benefit from strategic advisors and capital connections. Maggie Hallbach is the President of Verizon Frontline, leading the,Maggie has held a number of executive roles during her more than two decades at Verizon. Most recently she served as Vice President of Business Development and Strategic Sales for VerizonPublic Sector where she led the team focused on developing, designing and capturing strategic opportunities in the Public Sector. She has also served as Vice President of the state, local and education markets for Verizon. In this role, she and her team were responsible for developing solutions to address the increasingly complex requirements of state and local governments and education clients. Additionally, Maggie has held a variety of roles focused on delivering customer experience enhancements and increasing shareholder value. She headed Verizon's Lean Six Sigma efforts to drive ongoing business transformation and process improvement across Verizon Enterprise Solutions. Maggie earned a Master of Business Administration in marketing and finance from the University of Maryland's Robert H. Smith School of Business and holds a Bachelor of Arts in history from Brown University. She is also on the boards of directors at the Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC) and the United Service Organizations (USO). Maggie is committed to inclusion of youth and adults with special needs, dedicating time to TOP Soccer, Best Buddies International and supporting the Arc of Northern Virginia. Patty Roze serves as Vice President, Sales for Public Sector focused on state, local and education markets for the Verizon Business Group, part of Verizon Communications. In this role, she leads a nationwide team responsible for developing solutions to address the complex requirements of state government, local government, and education clients. Patty and her team oversee the seamless delivery of integrated solutions across Verizon's industry-leading portfolio including best in class wireless mobility services, cloud and information technology, security, strategic networking, and advanced communications offerings to meet the needs of public sector and the citizens they serve. Patty earned her Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from Ashford University in San Diego, CA. His team partners with first responder and public sector agencies nationwide to help them stay connected, innovate, plan for the future, mitigate pain points, and prepare for times of crisis. His team is responsible for Verizon Frontline Public Safety strategy, and overall customer experience for our most critical customers. Verizon Frontline is committed to the public safety community, putting the nation's #1 Network for Public Safety to work every day ensuring the mission-critical communication needs of public safety professionals are met. His team takes pride in its partnership with federal, state, and local agencies, and sponsors numerous public safety events and associations throughout the country. Mike Loomis is the General Manager for Nokia Federal Solutions LLC, leading Nokia's engagements with and product investments to meet the needs of the US Federal Government. Mike took this role on August 1st 2021. Prior to taking on the GM position at Nokia Federal, Mike was responsible for Nokia's webscale segment (Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon, Microsoft). This role was targeted at datacenter infrastructure, datacenter interconnect and 5G/public cloud partnerships. Mike has held several executive positions within Nokia/Alcatel-Lucent including leading global sales for large enterprise, an original member of Nuage Networks software defined networking 'spin-in' and responsible for technical sales, and CTO of Verizon customer team. Mike earned an ROTC scholarship at Rensselear Polytechnic institute and served as an officer in the United States Army, 82nd Airborne Division counting Operation Desert Shield/Storm among several deployments. After the Army, Mike began his networking career working for Welfleet Communications which ultimately landed him in Nortel after a series of mergers and acquisitions. Arshdeep Sawhney is the Director of Product Management at Verizon Business Group. She is responsible for enabling robust, mission critical and innovative solutions for Federal, State and Local, and Education customers. Arsh has successfully launched wireless, wireline, applications and cloud based solutions in Verizon. Previously, she has led product development, global strategy and business operations with roles of increasing responsibility at Panasonic, Motorola and Metrico Wireless (now Spirent). She has been in the telecommunications industry for 15+ years and holds an undergraduate degree in Electrical Engineering and an MBA. Anthony Battista is the Managing Director of Solution Architecture in the Verizon Business Group aligned with the State, Local and Education (SLED) segment. Through a combination of vision setting and collaboration, Anthony leads a national team of architects responsible to discover and align our constituents' business and technical requirements with Verizon capabilities in order to deliver each constituent's desired outcome. This team serves as the single point of accountability for pre-sales technical solution development across the entire Verizon product portfolio. In 17 years with Verizon, Anthony has held positions of increasing responsibility within the Solutions organization and across multiple disciplines within Sales Engineering, Enterprise Architecture, Solution Architecture and Solution Architecture Management. Prior to joining Verizon, Anthony held various positions in Sales Engineering, Sales Management, Sales, Project Management and technical writing at other technology and consulting firms. Including his time at Verizon, Anthony brings more than 25 years of experience to Verizon and his customers. Anthony resides outside Baltimore, Maryland with his wife and two sons. He is actively involved with local organizations in support of Breast Cancer and Autism. Anthony holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance from the University of Baltimore. Brian Dugan served with the Tampa Police Department for 31 years, his final four years he served as the 32nd Chief of Police. Throughout his career, Chief Dugan recognized the value of community relationships. He quickly rose through the ranks leading to his appointment of Chief of Police in 2017. This appointment came after a very dark period for the City of Tampa. In the fall of 2017, a serial killer targeted the Seminole Heights community. Chief Dugan led a coalition of local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies as the unwavering voice of calm and strength for the city, until the suspect was brought to justice. Under his command, the Tampa Police Department was the lead agency among 70 other law enforcement partners for Super Bowl LV in 2020, as well as the lead agency for security during back-to-back Stanley Cup championships. The Tampa Police Department also coordinated security for the celebratory boat parades which, due to the pandemic, were the first of its kind. Brian Dugan is best known for the innovative ways he cultivated police-community relationships through outreach and engagement. He created a integrated approach to fighting crime by developing a sustainable methodology of enhancing public trust and building community partnerships. This was evident through his creation of the Community Investment Grant program, popular podcase series, modern citizen police academies, and his commitment to officer trainings focused on treating all citizens with dignity and respect. Under Dugan's leadership, citizens could learn first-hand about their agency through a series of half-day citizens academies. Dozens of community leaders, local business owners, activists, and professional athletes have experienced real-life scenarios experienced by offices through this engagement program. Chief Dugan invited the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tampa Bay Lightning players to participate in the working for social justice program. This partnership created a productive environment for an exchange of ideas, concerns, and challenges. Chief Dugan will always be proud of his officers for driving down crime, but he is most satisfied with the community policing that takes place in Tampa every day. Officers and employees work side-by-side with citizens to solve and prevent crimes. Determined to put "bad money" to good use, Chief Dugan implemented a Community Investment Grant program with the use of drug forfeiture funds. The department invested in local non-profits whose missions ranged from empowering underprivileged children through education to providing ex-offenders with employability skills to reduce recidivism. During his tenure, Dugan launched "Role Call with Chief Brian Dugan" a unique podcast series highlighting the diverse roles of community members in public safety. Each week he traded in his police radio for a microphone to host the 30-minute show alongside a featured guest. With a reach of more than 1,000 listeners, these candid conversations helped draw important parallels between community service and police work. Chief Dugan earned a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice form West Liberty University and a Master of Public Administration degree from Troy State University. He is a graduate of the prestigious Southern Police Institute's Command Officers Development Course. In 2014, he attended the Senior Management Institute for Police. He is a graduate of the FBI's National Executive Institute and Leadership Tampa. Chief Dugan is also a member of several professional associations, including the Tampa Bay Area Chiefs of Police Association, Florida Police Chiefs Association, International Association of Chiefs of Police, National Association of Women Law Enforcement Executives, National Association of the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), and Police Executive Research Forum. As a cancer survivor, Brian is grateful for each day he can make a difference in the community of law enforcement. However, his most important role is his role as a husband and father of two children. Karen P. Tandy has more than 40 years of leadership experience in the public and private sectors with executive board experience serving on for-profit and nonprofit boards. She heads a government affairs consulting firm in the Washington, DC, area. Ms. Tandy was appointed by President George, W. Bush and unanimously confirmed by the U.S. Senate as the first female to head the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), where she managed a $2.4 billion budget and approximately 11,000 employees in 86 global offices from 2003 to 2007. During her tenure, the DEA dismantled 80% more significant drug-trafficking organizations, contributing to a 23% reduction in teen drug use, and the lowest level of workplace drug use in almost 20 years. Prior to the DEA, Ms. Tandy led the nationwide Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Forces, comprised of thousands of federal and state law enforcement agents and prosecutors across the U.S. After 12 years as a federal prosecutor, she was named U.S. Associate Deputy Attorney General during the Clinton and Bush administrations, with responsibility for developing national policy and strategies involving drug enforcement and counter money laundering. In the private sector, Ms. Tandy was the Senior Vice President of Government Affairs for Motorola Solutions, where she was Motorola's top public-policy spokesperson on issues related to global telecom policy. Ms. Tandy was appointed by the U.S. Congress to the Commission on Combating Synthetic Opioid Trafficking in 2020. She is Chair of the Board of Directors of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, previously leading its law enforcement operations committee. She also is a member of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Advisory Council (DHS HSAC), appointed under the Obama and Trump administrations. Previously, Ms. Tandy chaired the Board of Directors of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund (2019 to 2020) and chaired several law enforcement-related Homeland Security Advisory Council Panels, including Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Integrity and Use of Force (2015 to 2016): Immigration and Customs Enforcement Use of Privatized Detention Facilities (2016); and CBP Families and Children Care at the Southwest Border (2018 to 2019). Ms. Tandy is a lawyer admitted to the state bars of Texas and Virginia, and is the Founder and Principal of KPT Consulting, LLC. She resides in northern Virginia. Bryan W. Schromsky, Managing Partner, 5G Public Sector for Verizon has been with Verizon for more than 20 years. During his tenure he has held various engineering, marketing, and project management positions. Bryan has worked closely with Federal, State, and Local government agencies in designing and implementing public safety voice and data networks using 2G, 3G, 4G and now 5G technology. A graduate of the University of Kentucky and the FBI Citizens Academy, he has served on various government mobility panels including the FBI Information Technology Study Group, NOBLE, HAPCOA, National Security Agency, and IACP mobility committees. He has also been nominated and approved by the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Transportation to serve on the ITS Program Advisory Committee for three terms. Kim Mirabella serves as the Vice President, Business Development and Strategic Sales for Verizon Public Sector and oversees the development, design and capture of strategic opportunities. Kim's tenure at Verizon spans 24 years and includes a variety of roles within government sales, Fios consumer sales, Verizon Lean Six Sigma and marketing. Most recently, she served as the Director of Southeast Government Sales within the Public Sector team, focused on state and local government, public safety, K-12 and higher education. She started her career serving wireline customers, selling IP networking, voice/data networks, security, managed services, advanced comms and more. In 2021 Kim was honored with the Verizon Credo Award for her work in delivering excellence for her customers, employees, shareholders and society. She worked with various law enforcement partners ahead of Super Bowl 55 in Tampa, FL to make sure all aspects of Verizon were ready for the big game. Kim has been instrumental in enabling hybrid learning for thousands of students through Verizon's Distance Learning program and delivery of affordable wireless solutions. She is a Tampa, Fla. native and graduate of the University of Tampa with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business and a minor in Marketing. Kim is passionate about her community, volunteering and is on the Board of Directors for the Tampa Chamber of Commerce. Sandy Jo MacArthur has a career in policing spanning over 40 years with the LAPD, 35 of which were fulltime and five as a reserve officer. She attained the rank of Assistant Chief before her retirement in 2015 and continues to work with the Training and Education Division. Her experience includes: field operations, budget, technology, 911 center, personnel hiring and promotions, police training, and employee wellness. Her expertise includes: handling cases involving people with mental illness; crisis intervention tactics; use of force training, skill development and adjudication; human relations and resources; diversity and discrimination; conflict management; curriculum design; and training delivery. Ms. MacArthur currently works with the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office as the Mental Health Training Coordinator, teaching law enforcement officers from throughout the county de-escalation skills when handling calls for service involving persons with mental illness. She is an adjunct professor at the Pepperdine University School of Law teaching mediation and the psychology of conflict. She also consults with law enforcement agencies across the nation. She also works with the University of Chicago Crime Lab assisting with several projects pertaining to the Chicago Police Department, including employee wellness, early intervention programs and various training for in-service personnel. Ms. MacArthur received a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from Arizona State University in 1980, a master's degree in behavioral science, specializing in negotiations and conflict management, from California State University, Dominquez Hills in 1997, and is currently pursuing her doctorate in psychology. Chief Kalkbrenner was one of only six female Fire Chiefs of large metropolitan fire departments in the country. Her philosophy is that public administrators are community stakeholders and play an integral role in shaping the community where they work and live. Chief Kalkbrenner led 2,300 members and oversaw an operating budget of more than $550 million dollars, carefully stewarding taxpayer dollars and city resources while serving as Phoenix Fire Department's Fire Chief. Chief Kalkbrenner served in every operational capacity within the Department's six divisions, including Operations (Fire and Emergency Medical Services response), Fire Prevention, Human Resources, Physical Resources, Information Technology, and Training. That experience provided her with the insight and understanding of all aspects of the Phoenix Fire Department. Chief Kalkbrenner's Labor/Management Teams had an ongoing commitment to present-day Strategic Plans that addressed the current and future needs of the community and Phoenix Fire Department. The Strategic Plans were the guiding force for continued innovation and customer service to the citizens of Phoenix. The plans include the 26 jurisdictions the Phoenix Fire Automatic Aid System responds into. The plans keep the PFD and the Automatic Aid Consortium relevant and continue to move the organizations forward. These plans include six key initiatives:,Chief Kalkbrenner holds an Associate Degree in Fire Science from Phoenix College, a Bachelor's Degree in Fire Service Management from Ottawa University and is a graduate from the Naval Postgraduate School. She has served as an adjunct instructor for the Fire Services program at Maricopa County Community Colleges. As Head of 5G Marketing, North America for Ericsson, Peter aspires to help enterprise, industry, and service provider stakeholders to understand and realize the full potential of 5G technology and mobile G forces. In 2020 Oanlytica ranked him as the #1 expert technology influencer on LinkedIn. This recognition comes from three decades as a broadband networker in the fixed and mobile domain, two decades as a professional speaker, and one decade exploring digital marketing. After hours he is passionate about formula one racing, photography, travel, and time with friends and family. City of Surprise Emergency Manager Tracy Montgomery, has a 30-plus year career in law enforcement with the 7th largest police department in the country where she rose to the rank of Assistant Police Chief. She has an extensive background in emergency management. In her former role she oversaw the Technical Services and Homeland Security and Defense Divisions, focusing on city and regional preparedness in the Phoenix area. Montgomery was the Executive Steering Committee Co-Chair for the Arizona Counter Terrorism and Information Center (ACTIC), and was instrumental in the establishment of the valley's Regional Interoperable Public Safety Communications System known as the Regional Wireless Cooperative. In her last assignment she oversaw the delivery of Police and Public Safety services at Sky Harbor International Airport. How 5G Capabilities Can Help Improve Your Network Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! How 5G capabilities can help improve your network,Author: Keith Shaw,Although it is estimated that there will be worldwide by 2030, network requirements for latency, bandwidth and security among these devices vary greatly. For example, a sales representative using a smartphone to check an order status will need far less bandwidth and be less latency sensitive than a on the highway. Fortunately, new capabilities and features can allow businesses to tailor experiences for different users, devices and applications connected to a 5G mobile network. Processes such as network slicing and the ability for operators to provide Network as a Service (NaaS) options could open up a myriad of new use cases that could let businesses take greater advantage of 5G. Companies that wonder how 5G technology could help change the world may find answers in these new services. The networking innovation of 5G helps to further enable new applications and tasks such as , , , augmented reality (AR) and . Benefits of 5G capabilities,5G mobile networks offer opportunities for higher speeds, lower latency and greater capacity than previous mobile networks, such as 4G. Across many sectors, organizations in , , and beyond can discover how 5G can allow them to provide new and exciting experiences. For example, manufacturers with heavy industrial equipment could use new 5G capabilities to and perform smart, proactive maintenance, order new supplies or anticipate logistics challenges on the horizon before inventories get low. Better yet, 5G allows almost instant communication with supply chain partners. Network slicing the 5G mobile network,enables operators to provision a customer's network into logical segments for different sets of use cases, devices, and applications, meaning that the traffic from one slice does not interfere with that of another. While crude forms of network slicing have been available on previous network technologies, network slicing with 5G will open up a host of new opportunities. For example, an autonomous vehicle that will need to have a real-time feedback loop through connectivity with the edge data center can have that via its 5G network slice, while the computer vision application that will send large data bursts at intervals over the network will be able to use its network slice without being concerned about whether the network be able to perform when and how it is needed. Network as a Service options,5G capabilities and network slicing could allow businesses to make the most of offerings, in which customers consume their network infrastructure on demand or when needed. Tampa PD: 5G in Public Safety Solutions Business

Learn how the Tampa PD upgraded their 5G public safety technology with Verizon Business to leverage the best quality of service and interoperability for the Super Bowl.
Private 5G Network & Associated British Ports Business

Learn how Verizon’s Private 5G Network is giving Associated British Ports (ABP) control, security and agility in operating one of the U.K.’s largest ports.
Phoenix Suns pair 5G and MEC for new NBA stadium Business

Find out how the Phoenix Suns transformed the Footprint Center into a Verizon 5G stadium to help optimize their play and analyze game-changing insights.
