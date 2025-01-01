5g wireless hotspot

Related Devices

Smartphones

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max

Starts at $33.33/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

View details
Smartphones

Apple iPhone 15 Plus

Starts at $23.05/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

(1998)
View details
Smartphones

Apple iPhone 15

Starts at $20.27/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

(5118)
View details

Links related to "5g wireless hotspot"

Jet It Scaling Safely with 5G Business Internet Business

Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. When they launched Jet It in 2019, Co-founders Glenn Gonzales and Vishal Hiremath had a dream to make private air travel more accessible without compromise. To do so, they knew they had to break down the biggest barrier to entry into the private aviation market—cost. The co-founders were working for Honda Aircraft Co before starting Jet It based on the idea of fractional ownership, where clients purchase a share of a plane for occasional use from Jet It's fleet of 25 fast and fuel-efficient HondaJets. "As Glenn and Vishal were working at Honda Aircraft, they kept hearing the same thing over and over. 'We love the aircraft. It's beautiful. It gets us to where we need to get. But I don't have the upfront capital to buy it,' " said Dr. Akir Khan, Vice President of Strategy at Jet It. Customers have responded well to the fractional model. The Greensboro, N.C.-based company has enjoyed terrific growth with 300 percent increases in sales year over year since opening for business. "The goal of Jet It has been the same from Day 1," Khan said. "Glenn and Vishal told me we're going to have global domination of private aviation. And I believed them. And now, three years later, we're on the track to do that.", Director of IT, Jet It,As their business took flight, Jet It leaders never lost sight of the company's top priority—safety. To keep the jet fleet running in tip-top condition, Jet It's team of flight crews and mechanics depend on wireless connectivity to perform daily maintenance matters and procedures. But the maintenance team ran up against some critical limitations when their initial connectivity solution. The existing DSL with low bandwidth was not effective when it came to:,Whether it was from Jet It's home-base hangar in Greensboro or a remote site where a jet needed servicing, slow connectivity was wasting precious time, slowing down the critical work of safely returning jets to service. "The hangar in particular had a very unreliable connection," said Zach Hall, Director of IT for Jet It. "We could barely even check our email in the hangar. Honestly, it was more efficient to use our phones to do things like check our email or connect with the OEMs.",Charged with finding a plan for faster internet access, Hall looked at wired solutions that could bring the hangar up to speed. But the cost of a wired installation, which included thousands of dollars for running a cable under a road outside the hangar, proved prohibitive. Then the Jet It team found the wireless solution they needed: 5G Business Internet from Verizon. Within days, they arranged for a fast and simple professional installation, and the hangar suddenly offered the maintenance staff much faster access to the internet and fast upload and download speeds. "Prior to Verizon 5G Business Internet, it took us anywhere from 30 to 45 minutes to download the data bases for the aircraft," said Daniel Duggins, Lead Aircraft Mechanic for Jet It. "Now it takes us anywhere from five to 10 minutes to do that task. So, the extra time is actually given back to the customer in returning the aircraft to service faster.","We were able to have that service set up in less than two weeks at no cost to us," Hall said. "The great thing about having 5G Business Internet in the hangar is the less the techs have to worry about their connectivity, the more time they can spend focused on returning the aircraft to service safely. If they're not worrying about other things, that means I'm doing something right.", Lead Aircraft Mechanic, Jet It,Outfitted with mobile "hotspots" that support a 5G or LTE connection, Jet It repair techs are able to access key information to make repairs nearly anywhere they're needed. That wasn't the case before. "Before I had a 5G mobile hotspot, I'd have to go inside the buildings wherever the aircraft was based to access the internet, so it was very inefficient from a time standpoint," Duggins said. "Having to be inside to get a reliable or semi-reliable internet connection from the fixed-base operator, we have to wait until all the files we needed were downloaded, all the databases were downloaded, and we were effectively finished with our connection to the internet before walking out to where the aircraft was to perform the maintenance. Now, with a hotspot, I'm able to stay at the aircraft and access maintenance manuals, the OEM portals that I need to access, and get the job done fast.",, Lead Aircraft Mechanic, Jet It,According to Dr. Khan, the partnership between Verizon and Jet It is helping the growing company stick to its founding principles while scaling at an impressive rate. "With the 5G network that Verizon provides us, we're able to maintain the promise to our clients, saying that you'll have decisions at light speed," he said. "Our fleet is growing tremendously. In order for our fleet to answer demand from our owners, our mechanics need to stay busy and work efficiently. "Our clients are moving at the speed of business. Verizon has provided our employees, our staff and our flight crews with fast internet to make decisions. Time is money. At Jet It, we have a time machine, and we're able to give time back to our clients.", Vice President of Strategy, Jet It,Explore more connectivity solutions for your business,5G Business Internet is available in select areas only. Compatible equipment req'd and varies depending on set-up. Terms apply. Biz Unlimited Pro Data Device includes unlimited data; speeds reduced after a specific monthly usage threshold. 5G access requires a 5G capable device. Terms apply. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Learn more

5G for Small Businesses

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Why small business owners should care about 5G,Technology has been central to helping small business owners reach customers in new and different ways, from delivering contactless services to simply staying top of mind while people largely stay at home. Now, thanks to 5G, businesses have an opportunity to connect with customers on a whole new level. You might be thinking, "5G? Look, I'm just trying to keep my store open. I'm not in a position to push the envelope with new technologies.",But this is exactly the time to think of your future. A Verizon-IDG survey of 100 decision makers in U.S. businesses found that 72% are accelerating their digital transformation efforts, with nearly one-third saying they expect the pace to accelerate significantly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.¹,And 5G isn't strictly used for massive innovation. In fact, many small business owners who have 5G in their city could start looking into its advantages now. With 5G, small businesses can look into ways to connect their brand with the local community, remain flexible in mobile offices and reach their customers. Let's look at what you can do with 5G to thrive this year and beyond. You can't talk 5G without spotlighting mobility. By 2024, mobile workers—those who have company-assigned mobile devices like smartphones and tablets—will increase to 93.5 million from 78.5 million in 2020.² With a mobile service that acts and feels like broadband internet, workers can engage on the go. Professional services, such as architecture or construction, could use mobile 5G networks to improve how they do business. Architects could feel confident that when they send or download massive files showcasing their work, they will reach the right people in 5G quality. Engineers checking on a construction site using 5G mobile hotspots can stay in contact with a home office and upload or download videos to demonstrate progress. In a climate where traditional in-store shopping is largely on hold, mobile technology and 5G connectivity can help you stay top of mind with existing customers and attract new ones. For example, many retailers have turned to pop-up shops to deliver safe experiences to those eager to buy local. 5G networks could provide quick, easy, low-latency connectivity, which could mean fast checkouts and new pop-up spaces to explore. The technology could also improve inventory tracking, help you manage point-of-sale systems and make it easier to cut back on items that aren't selling. like breweries and food trucks could access what they need, from their point of sale to social media, while remaining connected to the people who mean the most to their business. Reliable contactless payment also offers another layer of security to customers who want to feel comfortable interacting with businesses in the postpandemic world. Faster speeds and less lag time make it possible to use virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) to reach customers. Real estate agents could offer immersive virtual tours and presentations to give people a 360-degree view of homes and neighborhoods, reaching a wide pool of homeowners and clients. It could also open up new possibilities in retail, particularly to reach customers choosing to do most of their shopping online. Instead of limiting people to flat, two-dimensional experiences, clothing boutiques can use 5G to bring virtual dressing rooms to life. The advanced technology could enable customers to "try before they buy" using realistic avatars that show what outfits and accessories will look like when someone puts them on in real life. An AR experience can also give customers easy access to product reviews on their smartphones, so they can make faster purchase decisions. What will you do with 5G?Digital Transformation Strategies Adapt to the New Normal, IDG, 2021. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Learn more

How Drones, Phones and Mini Cell Towers Can Benefit Public Safety

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Author: Rachel Engel,Date modified: August 20, 2024,Drones, phones, and mini cell towers are some of the communication tools that can be used to create ad hoc wireless connections when communications are down. Advances in technology like these, in addition to COWs (Cell On Wheels), COLTs (Cell On Light Trucks), Satellite COLT, CROWs (Cellular Repeater On Wheels) and GOATs (Generator On A Trailer) are helping to put more detailed and clearer information into the hands of first responders. Connecting a mini cell tower, which provides the ability to transmit data to and from a wireless device, to a drone creates temporary, roving coverage. It's well known that public safety drones are equipped with high-resolution cameras that can help provide an of the scene. Public safety drones can also provide thermal images wirelessly to incident commanders on the ground, helping to protect their crews, predict fire directions, or help find a missing person. This can help in an area where a catastrophic fire or weather system may have damaged wired or fiber optic cables, or a cellular network preventing decision-makers from receiving critical information. Without constant updates and situational awareness, there could be serious repercussions for the work of first responders and public safety officials. Public safety drones turned into mini cell towers provide the ability for responders on the ground to send and receive information regardless of how much damage the immediate area has sustained. For instance, when approximately 1,084 homes and seven commercial properties and 6,000 acres have been burned down, like during the wind-driven Verizon with a variety of Verizon Frontline voice and data solutions and deployed many assets including cell on wheels to provide wireless coverage and capacity for emergency crews and responding agencies like the Red Cross. the cell on wheels stayed on site providing coverage during the last two years while the network towers were rebuilt. Verizon first began testing a "" attached to a drone in 2017. First responders were sent to a remote location in New Jersey's Belleplain State Forest—an area without cell service. A drone was launched from a nearby airport and flown to the wooded area above the stationed first responders, who were then able to use (ALO) service thanks to the drone's proximity and could make phone calls and send text messages. The drone was connected back to Verizon's network in order to provide a 4G LTE signal to emergency personnel through the aircraft. After caused significant damage in Florida in 2022, Verizon deployed drone technology with a temporary mobile cell tower site to provide 4G and 5G coverage. Hurricane Ian is a good example of the potential double-sided impact on connectivity after a natural disaster. Not only can existing communications infrastructure be damaged, but the increase in first responders, government officials and community organizations responding to the emergency alongside residents using mobile data due to home internet outages can result in significant network traffic spikes. For example, after Hurricane Ian, by more than 70% pre-storm levels in some areas. This is why solutions like drones with a mini cell tower can be a game changer. For a more robust solution, mobile cell sites, like cell on wheels, can be transported to areas in need of cell coverage following disasters. When public safety organizations are limited by a lack of network coverage and unable to access more accurate information, the temporary coverage provided by satellite, cell on wheels, a mini cell tower on a drone or other deployables can have a significant impact on operations, allowing critical information to be transmitted and potentially save lives. Additional use cases could include the use of tethered drones equipped with a mini cell tower to assist medical personnel working in field hospitals, providing broadband and LTE coverage to healthcare workers. Drones have already made an indelible mark on , with aerial surveillance providing a big-picture view of the targeted area and advancements such as thermal imaging providing uniquely valuable information. By adding a cell booster tower to public safety drone capabilities, first responders won't be limited by network coverage when searching for missing individuals, expanding the use of technology and increasing the probability of a successful mission. Researchers have discovered a way to with the help of a public safety drone equipped with a cellular base station. The search and rescue functioning drone can be flown over the search area to gather signals from mobile devices. A public safety drone can help first responders hone in on the missing individuals' device. As the drone traverses the area, the location of the missing person narrows and the information can be relayed to rescue crews on the ground. Known as the search and rescue drone-based solution (SARDO), the process to be used in locating an individual mobile device. By using rugged mobile devices, first responders can connect to body cameras or monitor the use of emergency vehicles. Options provide frontline workers a reliable way to talk, text and stream live video with the push of a button, from nearly anywhere in the U.S. For 30 years, Verizon's mission-proven communications solutions have helped first responders stay connected on the front lines. Verizon's intelligent platform automatically provides prioritization and preemption to first responders' voice and data communications so they can stay connected when it matters most. The use of modern technology continues to help eliminate the dreaded no-coverage areas that haunt first responders during missions and alleviate headaches for crews in the aftermath of a disaster when network towers have been damaged. The Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team provides on-demand, emergency assistance during crisis situations to government agencies, emergency responders, nonprofits and communities on a 24/7 basis. Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team members set up portable cell sites, WiFi hotspots, free charging stations and other Verizon Frontline devices and solutions that enable communications and/or boost network performance. For these advancements to have an impact on operations, though, reliable connectivity must be a priority. When working in remote locations with little network coverage, with first responders counting on information to arrive on time, confidence in an organization's network provider is crucial. Learn how Verizon Frontline, the advanced network and technology for first responders, is when it comes to public safety. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Learn more

Case Studies related to "5g wireless hotspot"

Phoenix Suns pair 5G and MEC for new NBA stadium Business

Find out how the Phoenix Suns transformed the Footprint Center into a Verizon 5G stadium to help optimize their play and analyze game-changing insights.
Read Now

Tampa PD: 5G in Public Safety Solutions Business

Learn how the Tampa PD upgraded their 5G public safety technology with Verizon Business to leverage the best quality of service and interoperability for the Super Bowl.
Read Now

The Benefits of 5G for Businesses with Ronin Designs Business

With the power of 5G, Ronin Designs was able to shift their focus from worrying about file transfers to enhancing their work and focusing on their clients.
Read Now

Press related to "5g wireless hotspot"

Verizon Business teams with Deloitte to expand 5G and mobile edge computing applications

Verizon Business and Deloitte are building an extended ecosystem for 5G and mobile edge computing (MEC) solutions aimed at manufacturing and retail.
Learn more

Verizon Business 5G Innovation Hub in Lake Nona to explore 5G-enabled solutions across industries

Verizon Business is bringing 5G Ultra Wideband service to an Innovation Hub in Lake Nona, a smart community located in Orlando, FL
Learn more

Verizon Business expands 5G Business Internet to 21 more U.S. cities

Verizon Business today announced that 5G Business Internet, a fixed-wireless connectivity offering for businesses of all sizes, is expanding to 21 new U.S. cities this month.
Learn more

Stores

slide 1 to 3 of 3
slide 1 to 3 of 3
1

Verizon

Closed
1310 Tingle Cir E
Mobile, AL 36606
Get Directions
(251) 439-6534
(251) 439-6534
2

Verizon

Closed
171 E I65 Service Rd S
Mobile, AL 36606
Get Directions
(251) 327-3459
(251) 327-3459
  • In-Store Pickup
Request a business sales appointment
Schedule an appointment
3

Verizon

Closed
5235 Rangeline Service Rd S
Mobile, AL 36619
Get Directions
(251) 349-1449
(251) 349-1449
  • In-Store Pickup
Request a business sales appointment
Schedule an appointment
1

Verizon

Closed
1310 Tingle Cir E
Mobile, AL 36606
Get Directions
(251) 439-6534
(251) 439-6534
2

Verizon

Closed
171 E I65 Service Rd S
Mobile, AL 36606
Get Directions
(251) 327-3459
(251) 327-3459
  • In-Store Pickup
Request a business sales appointment
Schedule an appointment
3

Verizon

Closed
5235 Rangeline Service Rd S
Mobile, AL 36619
Get Directions
(251) 349-1449
(251) 349-1449
  • In-Store Pickup
Request a business sales appointment
Schedule an appointment
View all locations

Questions related to "5g wireless hotspot"

Ashburn, Virginia, United States(based on your internet address)