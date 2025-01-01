800 numbers for business

TechTeam for Internet: Business Internet Support

Introducing TechTeam for Internet. Verizon Fios and Basic Internet customers can get 24/7 live support for their eligible devices with a click or call. Add TechTeam for Internet to get support with any number of eligible devices per enrolled user. The more people you enroll, the more you save. Unlimited eligible devices No term commitment required,Plus taxes & feesUnlimited eligible devices No term commitment required,Plus taxes & feesUnlimited eligible devices No term commitment required,Plus taxes & feesGet help setting up your apps, eligible devices, private networks and more from the moment you join. It's easy to get started, we'll send instructions and then get in touch. The TechTeam app lets you chat with experts in real time or get a call with a click, provides content tailored to your business, and sends notifications with tips and tricks. From remote-in access to callbacks and new employee onboarding, get 24/7 access to tech experts who can help with a wide range of devices and operating systems. New employees mean new accounts to create, new permissions to extend, new devices to set up and more. TechTeam for Internet can walk you through every step of the process. Address issues with our tech experts for troubleshooting your virtual private network (VPN) access and management help. TechTeam for Internet helps you connect to the business tools you need, from device setup (email, calendar, apps) to troubleshooting. TechTeam for Internet can scan a device to diagnose device performance. We can also help with virus and malware remediation and support for security products. Need help with pivot tables? Email not refreshing? Our experts can help identify and address issues with a wide array of popular business software. When your printer or credit-card reader goes down, business can grind to a halt. TechTeam for Internet can help try to resolve the problem to get you back up and running. We cover setup, installation and ongoing support. Pick the Business Internet plan that works for you, then select TechTeam for Internet as an add-on for your account. Add TechTeam for Internet to your account, so they can handle your devices and you can focus on business. Find answers to some of the questions you might have. When you're ready to dive deeper, contact a sales rep. To subscribe to TechTeam for Internet, you must have a qualifying core service on your account, such as Basic Internet or Fios Business Internet. To learn more about the benefits of TechTeam for Internet call 1.800.Verizon (1-800-837-4966). Follow the steps below to get started:,1. Download the TechTeam application from the Apple or Google Play Store 2. Enter the phone number associated with your Verizon account to login 3. Chat or click-to-call to reach a U.S. based tech expert to get technology help 24/7,You can also reach a Verizon TechTeam for Internet expert by calling 1-800-460-8839 if you are already an existing TechTeam for Internet customer. There is no limit; however, only the named users on the account may call for technical assistance. The number of named users you can assign will depend on the plan you have purchased. To add or remove named users, call 1.800.Verizon (1-800-837-4966). No, not at this time. All services are provided remotely or by phone. Users on a monthly subscription can download the mobile TechTeam application that allows for live chat with a TechTeam expert and can allow for remote PC access. There is no limit to the number of times you can get help from our experts. However, who can call in for support is limited to named users. TechTeam for Internet covers a wide variety of hardware and software problems that are not covered by Verizon's standard technical support. Below is an illustrative list, which is both subject to change and subject to exclusions or qualifications set forth in the terms of service. TechTeam for Internet experts are available and ready to assist you whenever you may need help, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. Assistance via email is not available. You can download the TechTeam app from the Apple or Google Play Store which allows for live chat. You can always call 1-800-460-8839 for assistance as well. You can make changes to your subscription by calling 1.800.Verizon (1-800-837-4966). Your subscription is paid for via your Verizon monthly billing statement. TechTeam for Internet is a month-to-month subscription with no commitment period required. There is no penalty or early termination fee should you cancel the subscription.