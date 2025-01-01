affordable small business phone system

Choosing the Best Phone System for Your Business

How to choose the best VoIP provider for your business,You've done your research. You know that a business Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) system is an efficient, simple and affordable communications option that can help keep your growing business competitive. And you've decided to make VoIP part of your operations. Now you have another decision to make—which VoIP service provider to partner with. There are many VoIP solutions out there, but not all are created equal. When choosing the best VoIP service for your small business, you want to make sure you're getting a solution that meets more than just your calling needs. Here are a number of things you should consider when evaluating VoIP solutions and providers. Reliable VoIP needs a reliable network. A good VoIP solution starts with a strong foundation. Because VoIP calls are routed through the internet, it's critical that your VoIP solution runs on a network that gives you reliable connectivity and coverage where you need it. You should never have to worry that you're missing important communications because you can't trust your network. Your VoIP system should grow with you. One of the best benefits of a VoIP solution for small businesses is that it is scalable. A complete VoIP solution should be able to easily expand as the number of users changes. Adding new lines or devices—or even locations—should be virtually effortless, and not cause any disruption to your operations. Competitive features can help create better experiences. Your customers have come to expect a certain level of service from the companies they do business with. When they call a business, they expect to reach someone who can help them—and they don't like to wait. So your VoIP solution should come with a rich variety of business features that can help you operate more like a bigger business without costing a lot. Features like automatic call forwarding, seamless call transfer between devices, virtual receptionists and more that make it easier for your callers to quickly connect with the person best suited to help them. Not to mention features like visual voicemail, virtual meeting rooms and personal phone directories that make it easy for your employees to do their jobs. VoIP should make your job easier, not harder. An efficient communications solution should allow you to monitor, fine- tune, streamline and manage your network assets. And you should be able to do it all easily. If you don't have a dedicated IT department, or if your IT resources are just stretched thin, you want to make sure that your VoIP solution won't create a management headache. Look for a solution that comes with an intuitive web-based management system, so you can stay in control of your communications from where you're working. Customer support should be available when you need it. A good VoIP solution should be easy to manage and deploy. But in times when you could use a little extra help, you need a comprehensive VoIP solution that comes with access to professional support throughout the design, implementation and management phases. You need your communications system to work around the clock, so it's only fair to expect that your VoIP customer service does, too. The bottom line. The communications system you choose for your business will play a pivotal role in building relationships with your vendors, partners and customers—and those are the relationships that will determine how successful your business can be. So you need to partner with a service provider that will help you strengthen those relationships at every turn. Many small businesses have put their trust in Verizon because of our proven ability to deliver effective . We continually invest in our VoIP network, and we have the expansive reach your growing business needs. Verizon ,* our VoIP business solution, offers more than 30 features—including Auto Attendant, Hunt Group, Extension Dialing and more—to help you control your communications, improve customer experiences, streamline your business and simplify your day-to-day. By choosing the right VoIP solution, you're taking the first step toward a productive and competitive future for your business. So you need to make sure you choose a provider that has the experience, reach and range of services that will support your growth. * Business Digital Voice is available in select areas of nine states and the District of Columbia. One Talk: Business Phone System and Plans

Have a question about how One Talk can work for your business? Chat with an expert now! Get the full-featured, mobile-first phone solution designed to meet the needs of how and where you do business. One Talk is a business-grade solution that lets you call, collaborate and connect wherever business takes you. Built on our cellular network, One Talk accommodates today's hybrid and remote teams and their preferred devices. To make and receive calls, employees can use mobile phones, tablets, desktop computers and desk phones. Verizon's reliable network is awarded for Wireless Network Quality, 31 times in a row, by J.D. Power.* Plus, One Talk gives you crystal-clear calling and greater security. Add a second line with enhanced calling features to your existing devices and keep your employees productive and connected. Access a suite of 50+ business calling features to help improve collaboration and responsiveness for your team. Professionally greet your customers and help them quickly reach the department or person they need to speak with. Take advantage of multiple options for routing calls or text messages to enhance communication with customers, partners, employees and more. Easily connect business- and employee-owned smartphones, tablets and computers to the One Talk service via the app. Access 50+ calling features to help your employees be more productive. Help deliver an exceptional customer experience by reducing unanswered calls with features like Automated Receptionist. Plus, One Talk displays your business number so customers know who's calling. Deploy a streamlined communication solution that lets your team make and receive calls on their preferred devices–in or out of the office. Easily install and get employees up and running quickly with an intuitive service that's built for your business and its evolving needs. Plus, the new 4G LTE desk phones work like a mobile phone and don't require an internet connection. Learn why Frost & Sullivan recognized Verizon as bringing value to businesses with mobile or hybrid workforces. Help keep your organization and employees connected almost anywhere. For more information, read the or call 1-833-966-2827,Easily and efficiently engage with your customers via text with an all-new, AI-powered solution. Switch to Verizon and bring the power of 5G to your business. Discover the power of Verizon calling solutions for Microsoft Teams. Enhance productivity with one platform, one experience and many options for teamwork. Choose from an array of desk phones, including the nation's first cellular desk phones. One Talk is available to any (new or existing) Verizon Business customer in the domestic US–regardless of business size, type or location. One Talk can be used on mobile devices from Verizon or any other mobile carrier as well as tablets and computers. CES Technologies: Temporary Internet Services For Events Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. Attending a live concert or music festival is a very different experience than listening to music on your phone, or at home by yourself. As you get your ticket scanned and enter the event space, there's a sense of anticipation. Powerful chords will soon begin reverberating throughout the air, as fans savor every moment of their shared experience. Behind the scenes, something else is in the air: the wireless network connectivity that supports all the services that make a live event a success—ticket scanning, point-of-sale systems for bars, merchandise, restaurants, VIP lounges and more. When the wireless connection is performing well, fans don't even notice. But if it falters fans can't get into the venue or make purchases, and frustratingly long lines quickly form. That's where CES Technologies comes in. CES Technologies is a premier event Wi-Fi and connectivity service provider based in Raleigh, North Carolina. "We go into green spaces—areas that have limited or no infrastructure—and build temporary networks delivering Wi-Fi, wired connectivity ... for all sorts of end users," said Travis Banks, VP of Technical Operations for CES Technologies. Founded in 2003, CES Technologies provides secure networks for live concerts, sporting events, fashion shows, corporate conferences, international product launches and marquee music festivals, such as the annual Global Citizen Festival in New York's Central Park. As Banks discovered, however, guaranteeing the high standard of network performance necessary to produce successful live events is a much more complex undertaking than it once was. When CES Technologies began providing technology services to its customers, internet connectivity was not nearly as important as it is now. "When we were first on-site at live events and someone needed to check their email, it was no big deal if the network was down," said Shannon Cook, VP of Managed Services and Strategic Integrations for CES Technologies. "Fast forward to today. If the network goes down, our clients are losing thousands of dollars a minute not being able to sell food and beverages. Or, the security cameras are not working. Solid connectivity throughout the entire event space is critical for revenue generation, safety and a positive attendee experience.",Coordinating high-quality network connectivity for a live event is easier said than done, however. Different venues have different sizes and specifications, each with its unique challenges. The network engineers often have a limited window of time to set up a network from scratch and tear it down, springing into action as soon as they are allowed to begin their complex work. And then there are the network performance issues that arise when thousands of people descend on a large event space along with their mobile devices. "Cellular service kind of gets bogged down when you have 10,000 people in a site, and they're all trying to use one or two towers that cover that site," said Sean Mason, Network Engineer and Crew Chief for CES Technologies. When network congestion develops, fans can't purchase drinks or merchandise. "The fan experience deteriorates, causing longer lines. Then, people can't enjoy the event," he added. Network interference can crop up seemingly out of nowhere in the middle of an event, too. This is especially likely to happen in densely populated areas that already have plenty of radio frequencies in use, like Central Park's Great Lawn. "We would have to change radio frequencies to find a clean channel to get service across that link. That could change halfway through the show just due to weather or interference from the stage or anything in the area," he explained. Faced with these difficulties, CES Technologies needed to find a more reliable option for delivering network services to its customers. VP of Technical Operations, CES Technologies,After experimenting with a few potential options, CES Technologies reached out to Verizon to identify more reliable, efficient and cost-effective temporary wireless network service solutions. Verizon proposed a in partnership with Celona, a leading manufacturer of hardware for high-speed cellular networks. Before working with Verizon, CES Technologies ran into several difficulties while trying to find the right mix of support and solutions. "We were getting our public cellular from various carriers and vendors. We were going through a consumer-type process, which was painful," Banks said. This involved a lot of time spent calling customer support numbers in the hope of getting timely help. "We also just were not getting a full solution from an engineering or design standpoint. Now that we have this business-to-business partnership, we're able to mitigate all of that. Verizon is able to bring all those pieces together and connect us with sales engineers that can close those gaps.",CES Technologies's new private cellular networks deliver reliable, low-latency connectivity for critical applications in the most challenging environments. This solution is powered by Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS), a proven and widely compatible industry standard. By leveraging CBRS' 3550-3700 MHz frequency spectrum (3.5 GHz band), private wireless networks can avoid some common problems—such as interference and saturation—that CES Technologies routinely grappled with during live events. CBRS connectivity makes it possible for CES Technologies to serve event organizers better in multiple ways. For example, CES Technologies can now carry out faster deployments, increase network uptime and provide a greater degree of redundancy. The technology firm is also better able to tailor its network designs to each event's specific requirements. "With Verizon, we are building private cellular networks that are based in the CBRS spectrum, so it's in a public citizen band spectrum. There's no licensing involved," Banks said. "When we get into high-density environments, Verizon is able to help us pre-plan and, in extreme instances, make arrangements for priority licenses for that spectrum.",Even when CES Technologies has to deploy network services in an environment where other carriers might also be operating networks on the same spectrum, Verizon's engineering team can help mitigate potential interference issues in advance. A private wireless network also provides far broader coverage than the Wi-Fi access points (APs) that CES Technologies previously deployed, which could only cover between 50 and 150 feet. "It provides a good amount of coverage for those areas that we are not usually able to reach, or that take us a bit longer to get to because we don't usually have a path to get there with cable or fiber," Mason said. With this solution, CES Technologies can provide robust network connectivity for events using just two to three access points rather than 20 or 30. This new approach also greatly reduces labor costs, allowing CES Technologies to more efficiently deliver services to its customers and even pass on cost savings to non-profit organizations such as Global Citizen. VP of Managed Services and Strategic Integrations, CES Technologies,If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. CES Technologies sees its collaboration with Verizon as critical to its future growth. "It's important for us to find partners that are willing to innovate with us. The technology that we have to support changes exponentially, but the budgets that we have to work under for our clients don't change. We have to find solutions that can be nimble enough to adapt to our customers' needs but are cost-effective and provide us that solid result we can trust," Cook said. One result of this new private wireless network powered by Verizon and Celona is that CES Technologies can deliver a higher standard of service in less time and at a lower cost. "There are certain applications and certain events where budget and time just don't allow for us to deliver Wi-Fi to all the areas that are needed. By building a private cellular network, we're able to put up fewer devices and reach greater distances than you can with other technologies," Banks said. "With private cellular, we're regularly delivering service more than 1,000 feet away from any infrastructure. That's an absolute game-changer. It allows us to cover great distances with very small amounts of gear, and therefore a lot less labor.",Deployment is far faster and easier now, as well. "To support the number of towers and the cradle points that we have to set up, we previously used backhaul shots, which are point-to-point links that send internet over long distances. In some areas, those can become unwieldy due to radio frequency interference. Our new private wireless network solution eliminated the need for backhauling altogether," said Mason. Security, a top priority for a live event, is an area where a private wireless network especially shines. "There is no way to onboard to the network and connect other devices onto a private wireless network without a physical SIM card. This puts us completely in control. Additionally, that SIM card has to be authorized. We can even lock those SIM cards to the physical devices that we've installed them in. Should a device get compromised, no one's able to move that card to another device," Banks said. Since no one without an authorized SIM card may join the network, interference is no longer an issue, which means authorized users can enjoy a higher standard of network performance. , VP of Technical Operations, CES Technologies,Network connectivity is especially tricky to get right at the Global Citizen Festival in New York. "Even though we're on the Great Lawn in Central Park in the heart of New York City, this isn't a festival site that's normally wired for different things," said David Beame, VP of Events and Broadcast for Global Citizen. "Over the years, we've had to get creative in order to make this a functioning site. We've tried satellites. We've tried all different ways to do this. It wasn't until we partnered with Verizon that we were able to try different options to make sure that our festival experience is incredible. We were really excited to try the private wireless network this year.",To begin, Global Citizen primarily used the new private wireless network for concessions, merchandise and ticket scanning. "We had 60,000 people entering through the park. ... Having this technology created an express lane. We knew that it wouldn't go down, we'd be able to be reliable and we'd be able to load this lawn very quickly. We were able to get our point of sales going very quickly," Beame said. Because it's easier to administer a private wireless network, the Global Citizen team also had a much easier time helping essential crew members get online and stay connected on the big day. "The nice thing about this system is that it is like your home network. We can see everything that's connected to it, and we can assist in getting people online and connected," said Steven Finley, CES Technologies Network Engineer and Crew Chief for the Global Citizen Festival. VP of Events and Broadcast, Global Citizen,CES Technologies's strong partnership with Verizon has allowed the company to provide its current customers with reliable network connectivity and offer affordable services to new ones, setting the stage for many exciting live events to come. "Verizon really stepped up to understand our use case and the need. We build temporary networks in environments that are constantly changing. It's hard to build that kind of environment in a lab and truly test it. Verizon took the time to dig in, understand how we do our job, what result we need to deliver and helped us navigate the tools that we can apply to those results," Cook said. "Everybody wins. We want everyone to be successful. 