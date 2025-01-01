ai in the contact center

Questions related to "ai in the contact center"

Stores

1

Verizon

4.1 mi
OpenCloses at 8:00 PM
1049 Durham Rd
Roxboro, NC 27573
Get Directions
(336) 503-0666
(336) 503-0666
2

Verizon

18.2 mi
OpenCloses at 6:00 PM
2555 Capitol Dr
Creedmoor, NC 27522
Get Directions
(919) 528-0111
(919) 528-0111
3

Verizon

19.5 mi
Closed
535 Hampton Pt
Hillsborough, NC 27278
Get Directions
(919) 643-2355
(919) 643-2355
Press related to "ai in the contact center"

Verizon Business to debut Contact Center Hub

New Cloud Contact Center Service for Small and Medium Businesses
Learn more

IBM and Verizon Business to collaborate on 5G and AI solutions at the Enterprise Edge

Verizon and IBM to work together on 5G and MEC co-innovation. The first solutions to be aimed at helping improve industrial quality, availability and performance.
Learn more

Verizon Business and Visionable open center dedicated to accelerating connected healthcare

Verizon Business and Visionable have opened a technology-led center dedicated to accelerating the adoption of connected healthcare technologies for patient-centric care.
Learn more

Links related to "ai in the contact center"

Cloud Contact Center

Deliver the ultimate customer experience with unified customer interactions, built-in AI and rich customer experience (CX) platforms. Give customers a simple and effortless journey, including being able to move from one channel to another easily without having to reenter information or repeat an issue's context. Integrate customer touchpoints with AI-driven, all-in-one platforms for voice, digital and workforce engagement that scales and is easy to use. Empower employees with the tools they need to make their jobs easier, to add efficiency and to deliver better CX. Increase customer satisfaction and loyalty with data- and analytics-driven CX personalization that recognizes customer interactions and tailors their individual experiences accordingly. Engage customers, empower agents and build personalized experiences that help set your business apart. Enable customer interactions with an advanced, cloud-based contact center platform. Engage your customers through our next-generation cloud contact center. Verizon cloud-based solutions work together to help a toy manufacturer scale to meet a 300% increase in holiday demand. Unifying its contact centers onto a single platform helped this bank do more than improve experiences. Organizations might think they are doing a good job, but many customers are frustrated by outdated systems and processes that don't match up to the best-in-class experiences. Learn why customer loyalty depends on a seamless journey, every time. How personalized, proactive customer service creates next-generation customer experiences. Your cloud contact center is the central nervous system for your business. That's why you need to be wary of low-cost and easy-to-deploy promises. Finding the right balance between AI and human interactions—and appropriate transparency around the use of AI in business—will be increasingly important. A customer service or call center platform offering advanced features and technology in the cloud. CCaaS platforms are usually provided by a third party and typically include core technologies like automatic call distribution (ACD), interactive voice response (IVR), AI, workforce management tools, analytics and more. A hosted contact center is a communications solution tied to a physical server. A cloud contact center leverages cloud computing, so there is no need for direct network connections or client-side infrastructure or physical servers.
Learn more

Genesys Cloud Contact Center Solutions

Secure, simplified, streamlined, solved. That's CX done right. Genesys Cloud is an all-in-one cloud contact-center solution that enables personalized customer experiences across phone, email, chat, text and social channels. Deploy tools like automatic call distribution (ACD), interactive voice response, conversational AI, email, social media, chat and text/SMS. Implement real-time dashboards to provide insights across all channels to help you manage your contact center. Optimize customer journeys and workflows. Aggregate customer data across sources so that enterprises can visualize, analyze and optimize end-to-end customer journeys at scale. Control costs through flexible, scalable options. Verizon can better understand your needs to help optimize customer service. Everything your agents need to automate tasks, get insights from customer journeys and gain operational efficiencies. Deploy smarter, intent-driven, conversational self-service to help accelerate resolution. Digitally empower customers across self-service and agent-assisted engagements. Analyze and identify behavior patterns that guide routing and tasks for the outcome and agent performance. Get up and running in hours or weeks—not months—because of easy signup and activation. Being provisioned on a FedRAMP® Authorized environment provides confidence the platform meets government security directives for cloud-based solutions. The cloud partner you can trust,Verizon and Genesys combined experience designing, implementing and supporting contact center solutions,Customer experiences powered each year by Genesys,Minutes of IP inbound customer traffic delivered by Verizon in 2023,Genesys has recognized Verizon Business as their North America Service Provider of the Year for 2022. Help improve the overall customer experience of your contact centers. Read the AI and Machine Learning chapter of the 2022 ContactBabel UK Contact Center Decision Maker's Guide. Explore how Verizon and Genesys have partnered to enhance their CX solutions. Engage customers, empower agents and build personalized experiences that help set your business apart. Genesys Cloud CX® unifies customer and agent experiences across phone, email, chat, text and social channels to deliver secure, flexible exceptional customer service. Genesys Cloud CX uses contact center as a service (CCaaS) software to analyze customer behavior and help enable personalized customer experiences across phone, email, chat, text and social channels so you can better predict actions and shape customer experiences. Genesys Cloud is used to power smarter, intent-driven, conversational self-service that accelerates customer resolution. The platform also uses analytics to help improve customer journeys and create optimal contact center interactions. A cloud contact center helps get customers the answers that they are seeking faster, whether through self-service or through agent-assisted engagement. Cloud-based solutions help companies analyze and identify patterns in customer behavior that can guide them through the right channel and help them better resolve issues. Self-service options lead to greater efficiencies, which can help yield cost savings. This also leaves contact center agents free to help customers with more complex issues, which can help enhance their performance and lead to greater engagement. Through experience orchestration, Genesys Cloud CX helps you improve customer experiences, get greater efficiency, drive revenue growth and improve operational performance. Yes, the Genesys Cloud CX platform is authorized for FedRAMP at the moderate impact level. Being provisioned on a FedRAMP Authorized environment provides confidence the platform meets government security directives for cloud-based solutions.
Learn more

How to Find the Right Contact Center Agent Desktop Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! How to find the right contact center agent desktop,Author: Shane Schick,Every day, thousands of people sit down at their workspace, put on their headset and look at what's shown on their contact center agent desktop. What they see—and the extent to which they can take action on it—can make or break the quality of customer experience that a brand delivers. As questions and complaints begin to pour in, agents are expected to supply answers and solve problems quickly. However, that becomes more challenging when they're forced to do detective work by searching for the right data across many other systems. These could include customer relationship management (CRM) tools, an internal knowledge base and even shared drives. In some cases, the best resource could also be another employee working in a separate department. Tracking these subject-matter experts down can add to wait times and customer frustration. In fact, Gartner® recently found that not owned by the company, even if they're less credible or trustworthy. Agents might get equally frustrated by spending the majority of their time on manual, repetitive tasks such as inputting the same data into multiple applications. This could be among the reasons why the Wall Street Journal reported that the number of late last year was five times bigger than February 2020. Understanding the potential of agent desktop automation,These factors suggest it's time for organizations to reassess the contact center agent desktop they're providing to their teams. In doing so, they should be looking for the following features and functionality:,1. A holistic view of customer data 2. Self-service and workflow automation,If people are truly an organization's greatest asset, ask yourself where you want agents to focus their time and abilities. Without agent desktop automation, they'll likely be filling in fields in an application that could otherwise be pre-populated. They might be walking customers through customer satisfaction or net promoter score questions that might be better sent as an e-mail or text message. Generally speaking, any steps that are repeatable and don't require critical thinking skills mean agents may not be able to prioritize customers' needs and wants. Combining AI and robotic process automation (RPA) could help , while using voice recognition technologies for authentication could reduce the average call length by four percent. The time-savings from your contact center agent desktop can free up agents to focus on up-sells, advisory services and proactive retention. Customer self-service options can also be included as part of an agent desktop automation strategy. Chatbots, for instance, can take low-level work off an agent's plate while opening up opportunities for other business benefits. Researchers looked into the role of chatbots in customer service and concluded that . 3. Professional development through on-the-job insights,According to one survey, turnover is the , with 1.2 million U.S.-based agents leaving their jobs each year. One of the most cited reasons is poor training, which can also contribute to poor performance and burnout. Also, the majority of surveyed agents who considered themselves poorly trained were also pessimistic about their career. The days or weeks of training that service agents receive when they're first hired is really only the beginning. As they spend more time on the front lines dealing with customers who reach out, they may need to learn from a wide range of stakeholders. That doesn't mean they can routinely leave their cubicle and get advice from product managers or other agents, though. In fact, they might not be sitting in a contact center cubicle at all. Deloitte Digital published a report that said . Collaboration features will therefore become a critical element in a contact center agent desktop, so agents can tap into a myriad of expertise and data sources, as a part of ongoing training experiences so that they can effectively serve customers. Choose the right contact center desktop to enhance CX,This concept of a perfect contact center agent desktop is no longer a utopian dream, thanks to ongoing advancements in technologies such as AI, speech recognition, data analytics and machine learning. Learn more about how Verizon's can help you enhance personalization while boosting customer satisfaction and retention at the same time. Gartner, , April 2022. Source: Frost & Sullivan, 2022, Data Drives CX Success in 2022, with Social Media Leading the Way,, Christina McAllister, Forrester blogs, March 2022. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. . * Indicates a required field. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Learn more
