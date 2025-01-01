android smart phone deals

How to Help Improve School Safety and Campus Security Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! How to help improve school safety and campus security,Author: Katie McNeil,School safety and security continues to be top of mind for parents, students, educational institutions and other stakeholders. As of late 2022, there have been more than 40 school shootings in the year, . Meanwhile, nearly half of all school and district leaders say they are than before the pandemic. Given this environment, it is perhaps unsurprising that all levels of educational institutions are , according to a survey by Campus Safety magazine. Trends in school safety,According to the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) Report on Indicators of School Crime and Safety, the school security is mixed. K-12 schools,Key findings for K-12 schools include:,Some of the school security measures implemented in the previous decade include:,Higher education,Postsecondary school safety findings include:,School security technology,There are a number of technology solutions available to schools and universities for school safety. Video,As the NCES report shows, security camera systems are now a de facto security measure on campus. Security camera use in schools has , and cloud technology has played a significant role in this increase, allowing schools to monitor their security cameras remotely. This only emphasizes the need for a strong, reliable network when it matters most. can provide advanced video analytics, including archived video synopsis, near real-time video analysis and dashboard visualization metrics. When suspicious activity is detected, an alert can be immediately sent to relevant staff. This enables faster responses and better, quicker decision-making. Lighting,Schools can employ a variety of lighting methods to ensure spaces are not only well-lit for learning but can identify and deter intruders. These include standby lighting (activated by a sensor), emergency lighting (used as a backup), and moveable lighting (used for searchlights). allow schools to either remotely operate lights or set parameters to automatically adjust lights based on schedules. This can not only help address school security concerns but also help to decrease energy costs. Building security,Locking doors from the interior can be critical in helping to increase school security and secure classrooms. Pew Research has found that around three-quarters of K-12 campuses have . are another option for remotely securing campuses. These systems allow staff to use an app to effectively lock down a school by closing and locking exterior doors with the push of a button. Access control,Schools can use different methods to grant access to campus buildings. Access control options range from mechanical (keys) to , such as smart cards or mobile phones. Near-field communication access control uses high-frequency radio waves to verify and grant access to users. These radio waves transmit data between a credential and a reader to grant access wirelessly. Emergency call systems,Public can provide an additional element of school security by allowing anyone to call for help when and where it is needed, regardless of power, cell signal or remote location. These emergency phones can operate 24/7 and can be integrated in mass notification systems and even send SMS text notifications to first responders. Mass notification systems,Crisis communication is an important element of school security. As the says, The right message at the right time from the right person can save lives. can broadcast alerts to a large number of people in real time. School security personnel use these systems to send urgent information about potential threats, emergencies, and directions on how to respond. Systems use a variety of channels including phone calls, emails, text messages, and mobile app notifications. Some schools use , an emergency response communication system that uses television signals to provide critical information, such as layouts and safety plans, to first responders. Wireless Priority Service,Verizon's Wireless Priority Service (WPS) is a federal government program that authorizes commercial service providers to . In times of congestion, WPS provides voice priority for agency personnel during planned and unplanned events, resulting in a higher probability of call completion. In those rare instances when the wireless network is fully utilized, preemption is automatically activated which reallocates network resources to maintain a connection into the network, thus enabling WPS users uninterrupted connectivity. Educational institutions are eligible to apply for WPS through the Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)/Emergency Communications Division (ECD). The importance of a reliable network for campus security,With so many technology solutions for school security, education institutions will benefit from a as nearly all of these technologies are likely to be connected to the campus network. Mitigating your security risks means strengthening, securing, and . Learn more about how . National Center for Education Statistics, , page 2. Ibid. National Center for Education Statistics, page 3. National Center for Education Statistics, page 2. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. . * Indicates a required field. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. Streamlined communications help Behavioral Perspective Inc. Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. Communication has never been a problem for Vita Olmsted. She's a straight shooter, and her communication style is direct and verbal. "I'm a talker," she said. "I will talk everybody through everything.",In her role as Information Technology Manager for Behavioral Perspective Inc. (BPI), a company that provides therapy for children with autism and special abilities, Olmsted is in charge of making sure the company's 173 employees have clear lines of communication with each other and their customers. When she sensed the team at BPI wasn't maximizing the benefits of its powerful internal and external communication solution, Verizon One Talk, Olmsted cranked up the communication between her IT team and the rest of the company. She started by consulting with BPI's Verizon account manager, Elliot Villarreal, who Olmsted said has become a trusted ongoing partner since he took over the account earlier this year. Together, they talked at length about BPI's current business needs and communication challenges, and discussed ways to optimize communications for the BPI team and the customers they serve. Then Olmsted asked her fellow BPI employees how they were using One Talk, and what features of the system were invaluable in helping them do their jobs. Then, she listened. "If I ever say anything to anybody, it's 'always involve your users in your decision making,'" Olmsted said. "I've worked with users long enough to know that any project is going to be 10 times harder if you don't have buy-in from them.",With input from BPI's One Talk users, guidance from Verizon and help from Mary Vicich, Human Resources Generalist for BPI, Olmsted took the lead and set a course for improving the company's internal communications and maximizing the benefits of One Talk in coordinating calls coming in from the outside. Now, having implemented a few key changes, Olmsted said One Talk is being better embraced by BPI employees, allowing them to work smarter and better communicate with each other and their clientele. , IT Manager, Behavioral Perspective Inc. BPI offers Applied Behavioral Analysis therapy to children, mostly ages 3 to 8, through a mix of in-clinic therapy sessions, in-home visits, telehealth conferencing and school consultations at any of its seven Illinois-based clinics (an eighth office is located in Austin, Texas). To provide their customers with exceptional care and telehealth visits, BPI deployed Verizon One Talk—a cloud-based business phone system—as a solution to improve the receiving and routing of incoming office calls. One Talk allows business calls to ring on multiple devices, including laptop computers and individual business lines. To optimize the system, Olmsted consulted with BPI staff regarding their device preferences and quickly discovered employees preferred making or receiving calls on their mobile phones rather than their laptop computers, especially when working one-on-one with their customers. "It's kind of hard when you're working with autistic children to open a computer to make a phone call," Olmsted said. She also discovered that many employees were using other devices outside of OneTalk to make phone calls, meaning they had no need for a company-issued business phone line that was costing BPI money every month. Figuring there had to be a better way to position the team for success, Olmsted and the IT team consulted with Villarreal in an effort to make the most of the many solutions One Talk provides. One of the first steps taken by the IT team to solve the BPI's communications problems was determining which employees weren't using or needing their business lines. By shrinking the number of lines issued to BPI employees, the company saved thousands of dollars and honed in on the communications solutions that made the most sense for One Talk users. The cost savings also played a big role in implementing a second big solution—the incremental installation of desktop phones in the various BPI offices. Verizon offers a series of over-the-internet specifically designed to take advantage of the various solutions offered by One Talk. IT Manager, Behavioral Perspective Inc. The IT team also brought BPI employees' personal cell phones into the company's One Talk system. This allows them to have their business calls routed to their BPI-issued Verizon cell phones so they won't miss calls while away from a clinic, often referred to as the experience. With the One Talk app on their phones, BPI employees can take advantage of several key features of One Talk, including: Incoming callers are automatically greeted and offered a set of options to route their call to the best available contact. If a customer calls with a specific question or need, the call can be routed to a group of BPI subject experts who are able schedule their availability to take the calls. This feature sends audio recordings of voicemail messages to an email address, so even if a BPI staffer misses a call when they're not in front of a phone, they'll see a voicemail when they check their email. BPI first implemented Native Dialer with its scheduling team. "We were able to set up our schedulers with Native Dialer so that calls could be routed during and outside of business hours," Olmsted said. "That was a wonderful workaround offered by One Talk.",The IT team also set up each office with its own Hunt Group rules, making it easier to analyze and manage the call data each office produces. "Now I can look at the data and say, 'You know what? The Aurora clinic is getting X amount of calls every day.' Before, all the offices were in one group and we'd have to go through spreadsheets and sort out data," Olmsted said. , IT Manager, Behavioral Perspective Inc. The mission at Behavioral Perspective is to help solve the communication challenges of their subjects, helping children on the autism spectrum find their voices. To do that more effectively, the team at BPI used One Talk to overcome its own communication challenges. By identifying and issuing lines only to BPI employees who need them to do their work, BPI is saving thousands of dollars the company can reinvest into purchasing tools such as One Talk Phones that improve the overall performance of the system. With a better performing system, fewer calls are being missed or dropped. And now that the system is optimized for the company's needs, the available reporting helps BPI officials make better staffing decisions to support their customers. With Verizon's ongoing assistance, Olmsted and the IT team have identified the key tools in One Talk to help Behavioral Perspective operate more efficiently. Callers are finding it easier to schedule appointments and connect with the right people within the company. Workers are able to communicate internally using One Talk messaging tools, and better connect with customers through a system that is proving easier to use more and more every day. With a better understanding of how BPI staffers were using One Talk's sophisticated features and functionality, Olmsted and the IT team were able to optimize the solution. "Now, with Elliot's help, we're working towards getting it to a more manageable place," she said. "I'm really happy right now.",If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. Learn how Verizon One Talk can help grow your business with effective, efficient communications. . * Indicates a required field. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. 