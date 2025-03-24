bcp business

Business Broadband Internet Services

Want to chat about your Business Internet availability? Let us help you through the process. Chat now with an internet specialist. Power your business with global broadband solutions built to meet the demands of today's networking. Business Broadband can deliver ultrafast internet access with the reliability needed to help boost productivity. Business Broadband uses various technologies including wireless, cable, fiber and a range of digital subscriber lines (xDSL), depending on service location, local infrastructure and underlying carrier. Verizon offers Business Broadband internet service through Verizon fiber optics, Verizon Wireless 5G and LTE Business Internet, and third-party resale vendors. Affordable low-latency bandwidth options for faster connections help with your business application availability. Intuitive implementation with self-service or Verizon installation. Help strengthen performance with service level agreements (SLAs) when combined with wireless backup and/or managed services. Choose the broadband internet pricing and access options best for your applications. Location availability includes fiber, cable, wireless and DSL connectivity. Business Broadband is available around the world, serving more than 170 countries. Business Broadband use cases,Business Broadband is ideal for retail and remote office connection, backup connectivity, and software-defined networking. Using a high-speed connection can mean greater productivity and reliability for your business. Experience accelerated broadband internet coverage through a 21st-century infrastructure and ecosystem. Rely on 24/7 customer service for high-quality broadband internet delivered with integrity, performance excellence and accountability. Get the broadband internet service your business needs without sacrificing reliability and performance. Most reliable 5G network, RootMetricscountries with network coverage,a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Global WAN Services¹See how network and other foundational digital transformation initiatives are redefining entire industries. Learn how networks and cloud play a key role on your journey to help boost revenue and improve security and user experience. Find out how designing a network is like building a house, and business internet cost is a major consideration. Discover the end-to-end experience of getting, setting up and using Verizon Business Broadband solutions. Watch how EverWash used wireless business internet from Verizon to disrupt the car washing industry. Rapidly scale and improve agility with a flexible network,Reliable, affordable internet solutions available virtually everywhere you do business. Trust us to help you manage the day-to-day tasks that help keep your network secure and agile,Internet Dedicated provides enterprise-grade, Verizon-owned internet connectivity to support near real-time applications and public/private networking solutions. The dedicated connections are delivered via Ethernet or private-line circuits not shared with other customers, providing guaranteed bandwidth, SLAs and quality of service (QoS), including 100% availability and symmetrical speeds. Shared internet access, more commonly referred to as broadband, provides connectivity via wireless or wired technologies based on location availability and customer application requirements. Broadband commonalities include shared or oversubscribed bandwidth across multiple customers, best-effort service with no SLA and asynchronous speeds. Please contact your order manager (OM)/project manager (PM). After installation, please open a trouble ticket through your Verizon Enterprise Center portal so the appropriate support group can help you. With Verizon Enterprise Center Mobile, you have access to information you need to manage your critical business functions while on the go. You can manage your Verizon account from a smartphone or a tablet using the mobile application for single sign-on access to ,,Smartphone users can download an app from Google Play® or the Apple® App Store® that supports access to Verizon Enterprise Center, My Business and Verizon portals. Simply search for "My Verizon Enterprise," download the app and conveniently launch right into Quick Tasks or sign in to your business portal for more management options. An icon is added to your phone's home screen for easy access the next time you log in. Requirements are as follows:,You can also access Verizon Enterprise Center Mobile with a tablet by signing into a browser-based application at . The tablet functionality will be the same as the smartphone app, supporting key business functions that vary by the users' portal and permissions. Accessing the Verizon Enterprise Center from a mobile device or tablet will not provide the same options as the desktop version. Verizon Enterprise Center portal users can use Quick Tasks for repairs, billing and some wireless functions, or sign in to get access to key business functions delivering near real-time information to you. Yes. Verizon can provide a broadband solution offering to you that includes various types of Verizon-purchased private and public wireless services (U.S. and international). We will not manage any wireless services not purchased through Verizon. Yes. If you are interested in having your organization's security services managed by Verizon, you can contact your Verizon Account Team, as Managed Security Services is a separate service from Business Broadband. Yes. Verizon offers many managed service offerings based on our customer's needs. Ask your Verizon Account Team for more details. Yes. Verizon has professional services to assist with your broadband implementation, as well as other service needs. Ask your Verizon Account Team for more details. ¹Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Global Wan Services: Danellie Young, Lisa Pierce, Gaspar Valdivia, Karen Brown; March 24, 2025. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Content Delivery Network (CDN) Services Business

Improve user experience and boost web-app performance while adding a layer of distributed-denial-of-service (DDoS) protection. Dramatically improve your user experiences while you secure them. As a secure content delivery network (CDN), Verizon Web Acceleration gives you the high-quality performance that users expect and your business demands. It helps increase web and mobile app performance, while delivering high levels of protection, reliability and scale. Powered by one of the world's largest, seamlessly connected global IP networks, Web Acceleration is a network-agnostic CDN solution with massive capacity and stringent security. Using advanced caching and acceleration strategies, it delivers lightning-fast delivery of your customers' web content. These capabilities combine to make Web Acceleration ideal for high-traffic applications, such as:Web Acceleration leverages a global network of more than 165 Points-of-Presence (PoP) to keep your web content closer to where your users work, play and browse. That combines with its open peering policies to help reduce latency and maximize web speed, so your customers feel like your server infrastructure is close by. In addition, its intelligent load balancing and compression further help speed up secure content delivery to even the most remote geographic locations. That can help you scale your web services quickly and securely to new markets. Our global network of 165 PoPs with 6000+ interconnects on six continents enables faster page load times, allows more objects to be served from cache and minimizes impacts on app performance from traffic spikes. Our self-service portal and APIs give you near real-time content control, high visibility, configurability, customization and fast propagation to help IT be more agile and productive. Get end-to-end web security with DNS/DDoS protection, Web Application Firewall, Bot Management and origin protection. Consider our Managed Cloud Security option for added security. Collaborative problem-solving and proactive monitoring help our 24/7 team resolve most issues at tier 1 levels. Plus, we keep you informed with near-instant issue updates. Find out with a free, personalized security rating and analysis. See how easy it can be to improve performance of online experiences. See how Verizon helps Logitravel protect its customers, reputation and revenue. Strengthen your organization's understanding and awareness of cybersecurity. Read our detailed analysis of 16,000+ security incidents from around the world. Find key insights on the mobile threat landscape. Protect your website and apps from sophisticated attacks. Prevent sophisticated fraud and cyberattacks on web and mobile applications. Maintain site availability and uptime, so users can access the web pages they need. Mitigate the effects of unexpected and unpredictable distributed-denial-of-service attacks. If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. Choose your country to view contact details. Existing customers, to your business account or .
ViVE 2024 Business

ViVE, the premier digital health event, merges the leadership of CHIME and the marketplace of HLTH to create an experience focused on the business transformation of healthcare. Connect with Verizon at booth #1510, February 26 – 28 in Los Angeles. Our experts are ready to demonstrate how we do business inside and outside the four walls of healthcare, where connectivity matters. Learn about roadmaps to a connected hospital of the future designed to improve workflow automation and streamline operations for existing and new facilities. And explore how a secure and reliable network can enable the decentralization of care outside the four walls of the hospital. Join us at ViVE 2024! Register to attend with code and receive $150 off your pass. Evolve in-building connectivity and leverage advanced tools to prepare for patient rooms of the future, surgical AR/VR training, robotics and digital experiences. Explore cutting-edge 5G solutions including:,Overcome operational inefficiencies through enhanced, secure connectivity that can enable ambient intelligence, conversational AI, connected devices, contact center and more using:,Extend care to where patients live by standing up rural facilities, retail healthcare kiosks, and remote healthcare workers through right fit connectivity and communication solutions for almost any location with:,Explore strategies for enabling home health monitoring, which can improve outcomes for providers through data that aids in prevention, recovery and chronic conditions. Modernize healthcare delivery with nationwide connectivity paired with technology solutions such as:,We are driving technological advances in healthcare to help organizations transform network infrastructure and enable digital innovation. Our connected healthcare solutions can help experts deliver better care to patients in the hospital and beyond, integrate and transform the way they operate, deliver core services, and protect critical data. Let's connect. Schedule time with our experts. Visit us at ViVE 2024, booth #1510, where experts from Verizon will be available to answer your questions. To schedule a meeting, fill out the form. One of our reps will connect with you to set up a meeting during the conference to explore solutions designed to support your specific connected care goals. Schedule a meeting or booth tour at ViVE 2024. . * Indicates a required field. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided.
Case Studies related to "bcp business"

Indianola Police Department's Advanced Communications Technology Business

Learn how a small town's law enforcement technology is helping police officers keep the public and citizens safe with solutions like mobile device management.
Read Now

West Springfield Intelligent Lighting Case Study Business

Discover how Verizon Business and RealTerm Energy partnered to implement intelligent street lighting in West Springfield to control costs and save energy.
Read Now

Alley-Cassetty Builds a Better CX for Wholesale Building Materials Business

See how Verizon elevated Alley-Cassetty's customer experience and increased productivity through supply chain solutions, communication technology, and more.
Read Now

Press related to "bcp business"

Verizon Business continues rapid expansion of 5G Business Internet

The fixed-wireless offering powered by 5G Ultra Wideband is now available in parts of 42 U.S. cities, up from 24 in April
Learn more

Verizon Business and Wipro partner with Network-as-a-Service offering

Verizon Business, today announced a global Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) partnership with Wipro Limited that will accelerate the network modernization and cloud transformation journey for businesses.
Learn more

Verizon offers new Complete Business Bundle to aid small business recovery

Plug and Play bundle offers connectivity, security and support with up to a 15% discount
Learn more

