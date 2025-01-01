Business Continuity Planning and Solutions

Uncertain times can bring with them unforeseen challenges. We're here with solutions that can help. Verizon's flexible Business Continuity solutions help organizations of all sizes protect, strengthen and recover their important connections. These solutions cover various aspects of continuity, including connectivity, collaboration, security and more. Together, we can build and execute a business continuity plan tailored to your unique needs, today and tomorrow. When you can rely on your network, you're ready. A key part of continuity is maintaining fast connections for your remote employees. Our reliable connectivity solutions connect, reinforce and secure remote workforces and operations during unplanned events. Interruptions don't need to shut down your business. Verizon Business Continuity solutions offer remote employees powerful, on-demand collaboration tools and technologies to help them stay connected and productive where they work. Unplanned events require you to be at your best. Verizon Business Continuity solutions enable you to provide exceptional support and care with flexible routing features that can meet your changing organizational needs,An unfortunate reality of unplanned events is the rise of potential security risks. With Verizon Business Continuity solutions, you can activate digital defenses to help secure, control and protect your organization. An increased number of remote and mobile employees means higher network volume and app usage. Together, we can work to boost your network capacity to handle more users and apps, so employees stay productive. Your inbox can be the best place for you to learn about current remote-work best practices and technologies. A report from Harvard Business Analytic Services details the planning required to convert your workforce into a work-from-anywhere powerhouse. Find out how to enable every employee no matter where he or she works. View available resources and support from Verizon to help your business stay ready in the face of uncertainty. Get the latest information and resources to learn how to grow and scale your enterprise in the face of adversity. Discover tools and insights designed to help you better serve citizens in the community and achieve your mission. View the latency of core areas of our network using data collected by,If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. Choose your country to view contact details.