Benefit of using a siem

What is Security Analytics, and How Can It Benefit Your Organization Business

Author: Phil Muncaster,We live in a data-driven world—total over 42% annually between 2020 and 2022 to exceed 2 petabytes this year. The difference between organizations at the top of their game and those in the chasing pack is their ability to . In the field of cyber risk management, security analytics are now a must-have to rapidly detect and respond to threats, as well as enhance organizational resilience to future attacks. But with so many options available to IT leaders, deciding which tools to invest in and how to deploy them isn't always straightforward. Types of security analytics tools,Several subcategories fall under the umbrella of security analytics. Security incident and event management,(SIEM) tools collect and analyze log data from across the organization (network devices, servers, etc.) to generate alerts about new threats and potential security breaches. Security operations (SecOps) analysts then prioritize these alerts. . Security orchestration, automation and response,(SOAR) tools collect alerts from SIEM and other security solutions. These tools help SecOps analysts better prioritize alerts for faster incident response and more streamlined threat and vulnerability management. Behavioral analytics,solutions look for patterns of suspicious behavior from end users and applications, which might indicate a security breach. They may use AI to baseline normal behavior to improve the accuracy of such judgments. Network analytics,apply big data analysis to network traffic flows to detect and notify SecOps teams of any potentially malicious anomalies. No matter how sophisticated cyber attacks are, they have to touch the network at some stage, potentially raising the alarm for incident response teams. Network providers may also offer these solutions as a service. Forensics tools,can apply analytics to historical data to help determine how the organization was compromised and where vulnerabilities may still exist. The goal is to check that threat actors have been vanquished and to help provide intelligence that can be used to patch flaws, tackle misconfigurations and enhance resilience to help contain future threats. Incident analytics,tools and services analyze data on historical incidents to provide intelligence for improved strategic planning and risk management,Why do you need security analytics?,The need for intelligent, near real-time analysis of security data has never been greater, thanks to a series of interlinked trends. According to the Verizon 2023 Data Breach Investigations Report (DBIR) and while it did not actually grow, it did hold statistically steady at 24%. Ransomware continues its reign as one of the top action types present in security breaches, . Ransomware is ubiquitous among organizations of all sizes and in all industries. the IC3 received 2,385 complaints identified as ransomware with adjusted losses of more than $34.3 million. Attackers are specializing in creating a —selling everything from phishing kits to initial access and bulletproof hosting for cyber crime infrastructure. Most importantly, budding cyber criminals can buy many capabilities in handy prepackaged services, lowering the bar to entry. The lure of profit has led to a continued surge in innovation. Oftentimes it appears that no matter how fast our defenses and practices evolve, Threat prevention tools are far from a panacea. Organizations that rely too heavily on them might take weeks to spot suspicious activity on their networks. The average . represent of incidents. Employee negligence is a major risk, which is why phishing is still one of the most popular tools in the hacker's playbook. and the primary motivation for attacks continues to be overwhelmingly financially driven, at 95% of breaches. The three primary ways in which attackers access an organization are stolen credentials, phishing and exploitation of vulnerabilities. The attack surface continues to expand,Many organizations have adopted hybrid working, expansive cloud apps and infrastructure, bring your own device policies and IoT endpoints. That means more IT assets and users for hackers to target. Over 44% of organizations suffering a mobile-related security breach over the past year , according to the Verizon Mobile Security Index report. As the attack surface expands and threat volumes surge, so does the quantity of data security tools and endpoints collect. Making sense of this is the job of security analytics. What are the benefits of security analytics tools?,With security analytics tools in place, your IT security team can better support the business. Security analytics serve up the right information to the right people at the right time to help them spot and remediate rapidly emerging breaches. That means reducing the risk of incidents that could have a serious financial and reputational impact on the organization. High-performance analytics use machine learning and other techniques to better prioritize alerts for SecOps to investigate, speeding up incident response. They might also automate repetitive processes, freeing up staff to work more productively. This not only keeps the organization more secure but can help avoid staff burnout. Using the output of security analytics, teams can better understand how and why a breach occurred. They can then adjust security controls and patch and configure systems to prevent something similar from happening in the future. Analytics can deliver information on the attack or breach origins and which assets were impacted. This supports enhanced cyber resilience and can minimize compliance risk while improving incident response. Rapid threat detection and response can reassure regulators that the organization is less likely to succumb to advanced attacks. It can also support reporting and disclosure requirements. Why should you use a managed service?,For some organizations, the pressure of mounting cyber threats, market competition and regulatory compliance has raised the cyber security stakes significantly. Security analytics are increasingly user-friendly, but many may rather use their in-house teams for other tasks. can reduce spending on license fees and SecOps analysts while handing the job to a specialist provider. Look out for partners that can offer the following:,As one of the world's largest internet service and network security providers, Verizon combines visibility into NetFlow traffic on its IP backbone with skilled analysts at SOCs located around the world. Learn more about how Verizon can leverage machine-based and human intelligence to provide detailed threat assessments to help better secure . Verizon, 2023 Data Breach Investigations Report, . Verizon, 2023 Data Breach Investigations Report, . Verizon, Mobile Security Index 2022, page 25. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon.
IoT Public Safety Use Cases: Driving Benefits for Emergency Responders Business

IoT public safety use cases: Driving benefits for emergency responders,Author: Phil Muncaster,What are the top Internet of Things (IoT) public safety use cases? How does IoT technology have a direct impact on public safety and emergency response communications?,What is IoT for public safety?,Fundamentally, the internet of things is a network of intelligent, internet-connected devices which collect, exchange and display data. includes sensors and devices, as well as machine-to-machine systems to aid with critical, on-the-spot decision-making. These IoT tools can help predict incidents and help to guide incident prevention and planning efforts. IoT data can be analyzed and used to remotely control other devices or fed through to human users in the field. As the number of IoT public safety use cases , so does the productivity and efficiency of first responders across a variety of industries; from military and government, to transportation and state and local public safety. However, IoT for public safety only works as promised if supported by a powerful, reliable network. What are the top trends driving IoT public safety use cases?,IoT for public safety is designed to utilize the right tools to get the best information to the right people as soon as possible. IoT are focused on driving efficiencies, improving decision-making and reducing harm through intelligent use of this near real-time data. New IoT public safety use cases are constantly emerging. The following trends are key to advancing the future of public safety and emergency response technology. Situational awareness and logistics support,One of the most crucial use cases of IoT for public safety is providing situational awareness during incidents or emergencies. Public safety answering points (PSAPs), responders on scene, incident command and other users with approved access to a situational awareness platform will take information feeds from the IoT devices (think cameras, carbon monoxide detectors, heat sensors, fire alarms) that can source near real-time data feeds to help inform rapid decision making. With a combined dashboard view, or Common Operating Picture (COP), this data can be aggregated, analyzed and turned into actionable information such as situational reports, then pushed out to first responders en route to support decision-making and help mitigate risk. Further data intelligence could be gathered by IoT devices such as cameras on responders who are at the scene, which can provide commanders with an enhanced, near real time view — as well as a useful data source for post-incident reports. Emergency calling,, for example, if smoke is detected inside of a building. Additionally, cameras can help detect weapons outside of an office complex and automatically send a notification to the police of a potential incident. Public warning systems,Public warning systems are yet another set of helpful IoT public safety use cases that aid in both broadcasting and response to large-scale incidents, such as a natural disaster. It's vital the public is alerted as soon as possible. IoT sensors can provide an early warning system via link-ups with public displays, billboards, connected vehicles and smartphones. For example, as a hurricane approaches, data gathered from IoT devices and sensors can be collected by early warning systems to help with evacuation efforts. Automated emergency response,Roadside sensors with the ability to detect ground fog can be coupled with temperature gauges, dew point data and other factors to autonomously detect an area with low visibility. These inputs, combined with IoT software, can be programmed to automatically send alerts to flash go slow on digital signs on a mountainous road. Should a sensor detect a leak of carbon monoxide, gas pipes could be automatically cut off. This type of automated emergency response is yet another example of the benefits of using IoT for public safety. The right network,Optimizing IoT public safety use cases requires the right devices and back-end analytics software and infrastructure. But it's also vital to have a robust, reliable network to ensure there's no interruption to critical data flows. Look for network providers that can deliver:,Discover more about how can help reduce costs, drive efficiencies and keep your community safer. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon.
Managed Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)

Strong security defenses backed by accurate threat data—that's the power of Managed SIEM. Managed Security Incident and Event Management (SIEM) combines our security operations, intelligence capabilities and your SIEM for greater monitoring and analytics. Your in-house SIEM gathers alerts about possible security incidents. Gathered incident data is then passed along to a Verizon Security Operations Center (SOC) or uploaded to the Unified Security Portal. Our SOC analysts are available 24/7 to interpret alert information and assess risks. If potential threats pose risks, they will be escalated according to your service level agreement (SLA). Help boost your security capabilities with an integrated model that uses both your and Verizon's security and intelligence capabilities. Get a tailored solution with the flexibility to change as your needs change, including scaling to match SIEM capabilities as they're implemented. Gain 24/7 shared access to skilled security personnel. Partner with experienced security services advisors and SIEM engineers from Verizon. Get upfront implementation and/or tuning services for Splunk, QRadar and Sentinel based on standard Verizon rule sets. Help stay vigilant against threats with in-region-located, 24/7 SOCs for continuous security monitoring. Help keep pace with emerging threats and changing threat landscapes via ongoing rule-set maintenance. Access specialist services and engineering resources throughout the life cycle of Managed SIEM service. An industry leader for security,years of security experience security operations centers worldwide,Today's threat landscape is shifting. Get the latest updates on real-world breaches and help safeguard your organization from cybersecurity attacks. Help identify and respond to serious cyberthreats before they can do damage using a continuous security monitoring solution. Choose a use-case scenario specific to your organization for monitoring and alerts by one of our highly skilled security analysts. Help make better-informed, data-driven decisions using solutions that help protect, detect and respond to the latest cyberthreats. Learn how Cintas turned to Verizon to upgrade and transform its IT structure to better support its manufacturing operations.
