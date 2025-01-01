benefits of google pixel

The Look at the Future of Smart Cities and Its Benefits Business

The look at the future of smart cities and the many benefits of a smart city,Author: Susanne Seitinger,There is a lot of talk these days around the future of smart cities. But have you ever wondered why a smart city is needed, and what the benefits of a smart city are?,Imagine you're approaching an intersection in your car, ready to make a left turn. Pedestrians have begun crossing, and other cars are speeding up to beat the lights. You expect chaos and a flurry of horns. But, instead, smart traffic lights and a connected vehicle network broadcast data about your car's location and route to other vehicles to activate their smart safety features—an intervention that keeps everyone on the road safe. That's a glimpse into the future of smart cities. There are many benefits of a smart city and reasons why a smart city is needed. With and the Internet of Things (IoT), the future of smart cities includes safer roads, driverless cars, and home energy automation. But strategic planning and communication are crucial to getting the most out of a smart city. Why a smart city is needed,While we're not far away from the future of smart cities, investing in technology to make roads and intersections safer for pedestrians, cyclists, passengers and drivers will require coordination across city and state governments, private companies and citizens. entails much more than just traffic control and public safety. Other considerations include open access to information (often created by citizens), equitable connectivity, improved sustainability, tourism and streamlined government systems and interfaces. There are many reasons why a smart city is needed. Technology, for example, can help city workers be more productive as well as facilitate feedback loops and smoother interactions with citizens. Residents and businesses can reap the benefits of fast and proactive action, as well as improved quality of service and a higher level of trust in their city government and its stewardship of tax dollars. The benefits of a smart city can be seen in Washington, D.C. where connected trash cans enable the city's waste management team to track how full they are in real time and send a collection crew when needed, instead of relying on a set schedule. The results? A cleaner city, fewer wasted resources and fewer complaints. The benefits of a smart city can also be seen in Los Angeles, where the city's Internet of Trees is preserving and expanding green space with an algorithm that relies on Google Earth and Google Street View data. With , this initiative drastically reduces time spent by surveyors, freeing up city planners to leverage the data to designate more land for parks and community gardens. The benefits of a smart city,None of this is possible without demonstrating why a smart city is needed and the benefits of a smart city to constituents, city workers, private partners and other government officials. By explaining the potential benefits, costs and expected return on investment for the taxpayer, you may have a better chance of creating goodwill and buy-in from all involved, which increases the likelihood of a successful project. Demonstrating why a smart city is needed and explaining the benefits of a smart city can be as simple as educating the public about what is and how it can save energy and improve public safety. Or, it could involve helping people understand that new digital parking meters that accept payments from smartphones can decrease the number of parking tickets, increase parking revenue dramatically and make people's lives easier. Being transparent about what is being accomplished, and using data and analysis to back up your claims, can help stakeholders understand why a smart city is needed and why they need to invest in the latest technology. Best practices for the future of smart cities,City managers already have a lot on their plate, but they can streamline smart city initiatives by incorporating a few simple strategies. When thinking about the future of smart cities, here are some points to keep in mind:,The future of smart cities is closer than we think. Now that you have a better understanding of why a smart city is needed and the benefits of a smart city, don't overlook the fact that the right technology, partner and communication strategy can go a long way toward creating the future of smart cities. Discover how Verizon can help you leverage technology to , while helping to sustain our planet for the next generation. Choose your country to view contact details. 