best business desktop

How to Find the Right Contact Center Agent Desktop Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! How to find the right contact center agent desktop,Author: Shane Schick,Every day, thousands of people sit down at their workspace, put on their headset and look at what's shown on their contact center agent desktop. What they see—and the extent to which they can take action on it—can make or break the quality of customer experience that a brand delivers. As questions and complaints begin to pour in, agents are expected to supply answers and solve problems quickly. However, that becomes more challenging when they're forced to do detective work by searching for the right data across many other systems. These could include customer relationship management (CRM) tools, an internal knowledge base and even shared drives. In some cases, the best resource could also be another employee working in a separate department. Tracking these subject-matter experts down can add to wait times and customer frustration. In fact, Gartner® recently found that not owned by the company, even if they're less credible or trustworthy. Agents might get equally frustrated by spending the majority of their time on manual, repetitive tasks such as inputting the same data into multiple applications. This could be among the reasons why the Wall Street Journal reported that the number of late last year was five times bigger than February 2020. Understanding the potential of agent desktop automation,These factors suggest it's time for organizations to reassess the contact center agent desktop they're providing to their teams. In doing so, they should be looking for the following features and functionality:,1. A holistic view of customer data 2. Self-service and workflow automation,If people are truly an organization's greatest asset, ask yourself where you want agents to focus their time and abilities. Without agent desktop automation, they'll likely be filling in fields in an application that could otherwise be pre-populated. They might be walking customers through customer satisfaction or net promoter score questions that might be better sent as an e-mail or text message. Generally speaking, any steps that are repeatable and don't require critical thinking skills mean agents may not be able to prioritize customers' needs and wants. Combining AI and robotic process automation (RPA) could help , while using voice recognition technologies for authentication could reduce the average call length by four percent. The time-savings from your contact center agent desktop can free up agents to focus on up-sells, advisory services and proactive retention. Customer self-service options can also be included as part of an agent desktop automation strategy. Chatbots, for instance, can take low-level work off an agent's plate while opening up opportunities for other business benefits. Researchers looked into the role of chatbots in customer service and concluded that . 3. Professional development through on-the-job insights,According to one survey, turnover is the , with 1.2 million U.S.-based agents leaving their jobs each year. One of the most cited reasons is poor training, which can also contribute to poor performance and burnout. Also, the majority of surveyed agents who considered themselves poorly trained were also pessimistic about their career. The days or weeks of training that service agents receive when they're first hired is really only the beginning. As they spend more time on the front lines dealing with customers who reach out, they may need to learn from a wide range of stakeholders. That doesn't mean they can routinely leave their cubicle and get advice from product managers or other agents, though. In fact, they might not be sitting in a contact center cubicle at all. Deloitte Digital published a report that said . This concept of a perfect contact center agent desktop is no longer a utopian dream, thanks to ongoing advancements in technologies such as AI, speech recognition, data analytics and machine learning. Learn more about how Verizon's can help you enhance personalization while boosting customer satisfaction and retention at the same time. Gartner, , April 2022. Source: Frost & Sullivan, 2022, Data Drives CX Success in 2022, with Social Media Leading the Way,, Christina McAllister, Forrester blogs, March 2022. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. WAN-as-a-Service vs. LAN-as-a-Service: Which is Best for You Business

WAN-as-a-Service vs. LAN-as-a-Service,Author: Gary Hilson,Local Area Networks (LANs) and Wide Area Networks (WANs) are critical business enablers as part of a (NaaS) infrastructure, but whether LAN-as-a-Service or WAN-as-a-Service is best for your organization depends on several factors. Your LAN is exclusive to your organization. Your devices, including computers and smartphones, are networked together at a specific location via TCP/IP Ethernet or Wi-Fi. LAN-as-a-Service is a networking business model that integrates LAN with ever-evolving business needs, so you can scale your capabilities up or down as required. WAN-as-a-Service is the same consumption model, but a WAN spans a large geographic area and multiple business locations by using leased circuits from telecommunications providers. NaaS is a with offerings that can deliver network functionality as a service, including self-service capability, on-demand usage and the ability to scale up and down. NaaS offerings may also include elements such as network switches, routers, gateways and firewalls. Gartner predicts that by the end of 2024, on-premises NaaS will be adopted by 15% of all enterprises. Whether you're a smaller business or a multinational company, it's a great idea to understand where LAN-as-a-Service and WAN-as-a-Service fit into your NaaS IT infrastructure. Understanding LAN vs. WAN,Any business today needs to be digitally interconnected to carry out operations and be competitive, especially if they have remote employees or multiple locations. Because today's businesses tend to be more distributed or remote, the rather than just a LAN is increasingly common. A business that operates out of a home or a small, leased space may have a couple of computers, a printer and a router/modem combination linked together with physical or Wi-Fi connectivity; this is a LAN. Meanwhile, a as bandwidth demands rise to handle more types of files more quickly and securely across greater distances by tying local systems together. A WAN exceeds a LAN's capabilities in that it can connect all users to company-wide databases and tools that facilitate conferencing, marketing automation, customer relationship management (CRM) and other business operations—all of which are beyond the LAN's scope. Both LANs and WANs are keeping pace with other applications and services, as they can now be delivered as-a-Service as part of a larger NaaS IT infrastructure. Why you want it as-a-service,Because of the geographic limitations, LAN-as-a-Service is relatively simpler than a WAN when it comes to connectivity requirements. However, managing a LAN requires significant time and resources from your IT staff, and the larger the organization and the more complex your on-site IT infrastructure, the more complex and expensive the tools become to . Adopting LAN-as-a-Service can help you maintain operations and avoid service disruptions that can impede the business and impact the customer experience. WAN-as-a-Service is more dynamic. It employs a wider variety of connectivity and both wired and wireless technologies to bridge their various parts—including virtual private networks (VPNs) for added security since data becomes more vulnerable as it moves across the internet. The prospect of building a WAN from scratch can be overwhelming, especially if the business has limited budgets, people and technology resources. For example, a WAN has more customer-premises equipment (CPE) to connect with a telecommunication carrier and terminate a WAN circuit, such as an ISDN, E-carrier/T-carrier, DSL or metro Ethernet. This also includes hardware such as routers, firewalls, network switches, PBXs, VoIP gateways, sometimes CSU/DSU and modems. The value of WAN-as-a-Service is that businesses don't have to worry about maintaining their own infrastructure, which can become more complex as the infrastructure grows and technologies are layered on. An organization doesn't have to be large to enjoy the benefits of WAN-as-a-Service. Because of the nature of its operations and distributed employees, LAN-as-a-Service may not be sufficient to keep up, as smartphones, desktops in home offices, laptops and tablets will come and go and need to be set up or reconfigured. Even to deliver their services. Deciding which one makes sense for your business should be based on how and where you want your staff to connect and collaborate. For a performance perspective, WAN-as-a-Service allows for dedicated internet connectivity and even advanced traffic management features to better prioritize or route traffic by , while your LAN will likely be limited by a public broadband connection. Meet your NaaS needs,Whether it's LAN-as-a-Service or WAN-as-a-Service, your business can potentially offload the heavy lifting that comes with setup and management. Letting someone else manage your LAN helps you simplify operations, ensure network reliability and keep costs under control. WAN-as-a-Service adds even more dynamic service level management based on your needs, allowing you to monitor performance through a single portal and tweak your WAN based on latency, volume and congestion metrics — without worrying about owning and operating the infrastructure. Learn more about how Verizon can help you while keeping the pressure off IT staff. Gartner, , Andrew Lerner, October, 2021. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. Choosing the Best Phone System for Your Business

How to choose the best VoIP provider for your business,You've done your research. You know that a business Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) system is an efficient, simple and affordable communications option that can help keep your growing business competitive. And you've decided to make VoIP part of your operations. Now you have another decision to make—which VoIP service provider to partner with. There are many VoIP solutions out there, but not all are created equal. When choosing the best VoIP service for your small business, you want to make sure you're getting a solution that meets more than just your calling needs. Here are a number of things you should consider when evaluating VoIP solutions and providers. Reliable VoIP needs a reliable network. A good VoIP solution starts with a strong foundation. Because VoIP calls are routed through the internet, it's critical that your VoIP solution runs on a network that gives you reliable connectivity and coverage where you need it. You should never have to worry that you're missing important communications because you can't trust your network. Your VoIP system should grow with you. One of the best benefits of a VoIP solution for small businesses is that it is scalable. A complete VoIP solution should be able to easily expand as the number of users changes. Adding new lines or devices—or even locations—should be virtually effortless, and not cause any disruption to your operations. Competitive features can help create better experiences. Your customers have come to expect a certain level of service from the companies they do business with. When they call a business, they expect to reach someone who can help them—and they don't like to wait. So your VoIP solution should come with a rich variety of business features that can help you operate more like a bigger business without costing a lot. Features like automatic call forwarding, seamless call transfer between devices, virtual receptionists and more that make it easier for your callers to quickly connect with the person best suited to help them. Not to mention features like visual voicemail, virtual meeting rooms and personal phone directories that make it easy for your employees to do their jobs. VoIP should make your job easier, not harder. An efficient communications solution should allow you to monitor, fine- tune, streamline and manage your network assets. And you should be able to do it all easily. If you don't have a dedicated IT department, or if your IT resources are just stretched thin, you want to make sure that your VoIP solution won't create a management headache. Look for a solution that comes with an intuitive web-based management system, so you can stay in control of your communications from where you're working. Customer support should be available when you need it. A good VoIP solution should be easy to manage and deploy. But in times when you could use a little extra help, you need a comprehensive VoIP solution that comes with access to professional support throughout the design, implementation and management phases. You need your communications system to work around the clock, so it's only fair to expect that your VoIP customer service does, too. The bottom line. The communications system you choose for your business will play a pivotal role in building relationships with your vendors, partners and customers—and those are the relationships that will determine how successful your business can be. So you need to partner with a service provider that will help you strengthen those relationships at every turn. Many small businesses have put their trust in Verizon because of our proven ability to deliver effective . We continually invest in our VoIP network, and we have the expansive reach your growing business needs. Verizon ,* our VoIP business solution, offers more than 30 features—including Auto Attendant, Hunt Group, Extension Dialing and more—to help you control your communications, improve customer experiences, streamline your business and simplify your day-to-day. By choosing the right VoIP solution, you're taking the first step toward a productive and competitive future for your business. So you need to make sure you choose a provider that has the experience, reach and range of services that will support your growth. * Business Digital Voice is available in select areas of nine states and the District of Columbia. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. 