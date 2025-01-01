best internet plans near me

1

Verizon

1.0 mi
Closed
44110 Ashburn Shopping Plz
Ashburn, VA 20147
Get Directions
(703) 677-8811
(703) 677-8811
2

Verizon

3.3 mi
Closed
1612 Village Market Blvd Se
Leesburg, VA 20175
Get Directions
(800) 880-1077
(800) 880-1077
  • In-Store Pickup
Request a business sales appointment
Schedule an appointment
3

Verizon

3.7 mi
Closed
21100 Dulles Town Cir
Dulles, VA 20166
Get Directions
(571) 926-9043
(571) 926-9043
Verizon introduces $39 a month Fios Business Internet Plan for Boston Small Business Owners

Small Business Owners in select Boston zip codes can now take full advantage of 50 Mbps Verizon Fios Business Internet Offer at $39 a month
Internet Devices

TCL LINKZONE 5G UW

Starts at $8.33/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

(147)
Connected Devices

Inseego 4G Global Modem USB8L

Starts at $3.88/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

Internet Devices

Inseego MiFi X PRO 5G UW

Starts at $9.72/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

(645)
5G Business Internet Solutions

Plan details,Promos and available extras:,Save $30/mo when you bundle a qualifying LTE Business Internet or 5G Business Internet plan with a Business Unlimited smartphone plan. Watch our webinar series to demystify and explore the ins and outs of fixed wireless internet, like 5G Business Internet. A fast and scalable wireless connectivity solution. It's also known as "fixed wireless internet access.",Based on the plan selected, 5G Business Internet download speeds include the following:,Plans reflect maximum available download speeds; these vary and may be lower in the event of network congestion. Upload speeds also vary and will be lower than download speeds. See your Verizon Sales Representative for details. - Professional or self-setup options are available in select markets and may vary depending on location and speed tier selected. - Use Verizon-provided equipment or use your own compatible 5G-enabled device (You can check to see whether your router is compatible during purchase). - Connection is suitable as either Primary or a Business continuity (backup) internet solution. - Strong network security, built from the ground up. - Outstanding speed - Massive capacity - Unlimited data- Platform for advanced features and new organizational outcomes - Become an early adopter of next-gen network technology- From a trusted business partner with award-winning network performance. New branches, campus expansions, temporary locations— businesses often need high-powered connectivity quickly for new locations. New locations with qualifying coverage can use Verizon 5G Business Internet to simplify and speed internet setup. With Verizon 5G Business Internet, you'll begin your digital transformation journey. As 5G technology evolves, businesses plan to leverage transformative technologies such as edge computing, utilize Internet of Things (IoT) sensors and devices in new ways, achieve scale and efficiency beyond what's currently possible and even realize new business models. 5G Business can help make sure that your offices have the connectivity they need to monitor these larger ecosystems driving intelligence from the cloud down to your executive's desktop. In the next 12 months, we expect to have incremental 5G bandwidth available to 100 million people in the initial 46 markets, delivering 5G Ultra Wideband on C-Band spectrum. Over 2022 and 2023, coverage is expected to increase to more than 175 million people in the 46 markets. By 2024 and beyond, when the remaining C-Band is cleared, more than 250 million people are expected to have access to Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband service on C-Band spectrum. See what's available near you. Yes, there is equipment needed for the 5G Business internet service. We offer professional installation, a plug-and-play (self-setup) option, or customers may bring their own 5G compatible device, all 3 scenarios are dependent on availability in select markets and speed tiers. All installation options through Verizon will be simple and we will keep you informed throughout the process. See what's available near you. Yes, there is equipment needed for the 5G Business internet service. We offer professional installation, a plug-and-play (self-setup) option, or customers may bring their own 5G compatible device, all 3 scenarios are dependent on availability in select markets and speed tiers. All installation options through Verizon will be simple and we will keep you informed throughout the process. For detailed setup instructions, or if you need assistance, please visit:- Check the service qualification for the address & work with your sales rep to identify a compatible device. - Obtain a device/SIM compatible with the Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband Network (note IMEI and ICCID for ordering process). - Install compatible 5G device. - Place order for appropriate 5G Business Internet plan (based on device specifications and & qualification). - Activate compatible 5G device and connect. If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. Existing customers, to your business account or . For public sector, call,Availability varies; See the above Availability and Installation for details. 1. 10 Year Price Guarantee offer for new 5G Business internet customers in select areas only. Guarantee applies to the base Internet monthly access fee, excluding applicable taxes, fees and equipment charges. Customers must be in good standing and retain 5G Business internet at the current service address; any customer-initiated change to the service or service plan cancels the price guarantee. Changes or disruptions to 5G Business internet service to your location outside of Verizon's control will cancel the price guarantee. Terms apply. Customers must be in good standing and retain 5G Business internet at the current service address; any customer-initiated change to the service or service plan cancels the price guarantee. Changes or disruptions to 5G Business internet service to your location outside of Verizon's control will cancel the price guarantee. Terms apply. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Wireless Connectivity on DoD Bases with a Private 5G Network Business

The challenges of network management on base,The network maturity for military bases is one of , with some bases equipped with the latest hardware and physical infrastructure, while others face outdated technology and facilities. Military installations and bases that use old hardware and aging cable plant operations desperately —which can take years and a significant investment. And there are certainly bases with a mix of new and old technologies. Regardless, each base must continue to serve its missions and support its employees and residents, regardless of its current state of infrastructure. Military services,DoD personnel from other bases make frequent visits for meetings and special projects creating even more situations that need access. Even bases with updated infrastructure encounter issues trying to manage security and flexible network access across the entire base ecosystem–outdoors, indoors, and remote. The shift to remote and hybrid work makes providing a secure and easy-to-use experience even more challenging. Federal workers support , including the flexibility to work in whatever location works best for their tasks and current needs, be it on or off base. In addition to some people working from home, others find that working in another building on the campus or even another agency improves collaboration or productivity—often both. However, bases find it increasingly difficult to provide the seamless experience and reliable connectivity employees need and expect. Civilian services,Many bases also support civilian services like banks, restaurants, schools, businesses, and other facilities which all require secure network to support the community. need connectivity, which can put bandwidth restraints on bases, to conduct their day-to-day lives, including their personal needs, lifestyle and even entertainment. The addition of unmanaged personal and can also present security concerns as it creates additional opportunities for bad actors to access the network. Disparities between bases,Military bases and their communities vary greatly in size, population, and location. For example, there are bases that are less than 30 acres in size yet nestled right in a cityscape, providing its service members and their families an urban setting just off base. There are also expansive bases, which encompasses almost 600,000 acres yet are located in a desert region. This variety of geographic coverage and locality constrains the available budgets, resources, and supply chains to provide and upgrade network footprints. Expanding this consideration to take account for the global presence of the military and related national security needs, resilient, scalable, and secure networking capabilities become even more critical. Both large and small communities can face unique problems imposed by coalition training and increased foreign national presence on base, in addition to the other challenges outlined. Providing flexible and secure wireless network capabilities to help solve these problems is key for base operational success, and embracing private 5G can help address many of these problems. Network optimization can help support complex needs,Many times current local area network (LAN) environments simply do not satisfy the for network optimization on its own. According to Robert Bowers, Principal Architect for Verizon and a Marine Corps veteran, "The state of base networks across all service branches reflects a complex array of independent approaches and technology sets. Each base has historically been responsible for their own maintenance, often occurring on an irregular basis or only when critically needed. With the recent advancements in network security and wireless technologies, enterprises have become very interested in delivering secure and compliant environments untethered from the office cubicle. Many commands within the DoD hold these same aspirations.",The evolution of military bases includes more geographic inclusion of remote training areas and flight line operations, which often means unreliable coverage with dead zones and other areas with little-to-poor coverage. Additionally, the costs for wireless coverage for large base facilities with multiple buildings and locations can be significant. While Wi-Fi has traditionally served well for indoor environments, Wi-Fi poses significant limitations for extending network access beyond building walls, restricting base users from complete access. Managing these situations with traditional wireless and wired networks can be inefficient at times, especially with extending service to larger, outdoor areas. Referencing situations like these, Bowers discussed how innovative 4G LTE and 5G solutions can reliably provide network backhaul or redundant backup capabilities, in addition to supplementing signal shortcomings of Wi-Fi solutions. Private 5G networks improve security, productivity and connectivity,Private 5G network deployments offer enhanced network management options including all the capabilities and benefits of public 5G service, but with added security of being able to prohibit unintended users/devices from existing on that private network segment. Bases that employ private 5G networks can choose from multiple options to provide the highest level of performance and experience based on the base's configuration and needs. Bases can deploy a private 5G network using many different transition approaches to suit their fiscal or network needs, such as preserving any existing private 4G LTE assets to migrate to a standalone 5G system later, or deploying a non-standalone 4G LTE and 5G solution in tandem. With a private 5G network access solution, base network administrators can address problems with network congestion that can disrupt productivity and network speeds at bases. Additionally, a private 5G network can help prevent or unauthorized network scanning. Bases can also acquire enhanced network reliability and ultra low latency capabilities for endpoints beyond personal use devices–such as security sensor and IoT devices. For example, a 5G-enabled solution can make it possible to enhance through network management. Base commands are charged with ensuring both physical security and cybersecurity of the hangars and physical equipment, to include logistics and maintenance assets in addition to aircrafts. Effective flight line operations rely upon ubiquitous connectivity for sensor networks, mobile devices, and computer networks to enhance maintenance and supply activities, and subsequently improve the overall mission readiness of the squadron. With 5G, connectivity can be extended beyond wifi-enabled hangers, while also inheriting other benefits like unified network management where data from the IoT sensors can feed into logistics or flight-kit applications in near real-time. Bases planning for infrastructure upgrades can use private 5G networks either to supplement their existing LAN or replace it. By combining 4G LTE or 5G capabilities into Base Area Network designs as part of network management, you can connect geographically separate facilities more cost-effectively than lengthy copper/fiber-based LAN extensions with Wi-Fi. With the rapid development of feature enhancements and network improvements, integrated 5G systems can contribute to faster bandwidth speeds and consolidated management of digital ecosystems, which fundamentally helps improve the performance and efficiency of assets and services. For larger bases that have thousands of users, private 5G networks offer digital environments which support increased endpoint density, offering easier, consolidated means of managing access across the diverse portfolio of end-user devices and IoT sensors of today and the future. The role of traffic management in 5G network optimization,In addition to ensuring reliable, secure, fast connectivity throughout the base, 5G systems also help address a constant network optimization challenge for base IT leaders—traffic management. While it's important that everyone has access, all connections and data sent over the network are not equal in terms of priority and security. A fast food order, for example, should not be treated the same as a critical conference call. Expanding upon traffic management, Bowers also discussed network slicing and quality of service (QoS) flows with respect to 5G systems. With a private 5G network, end-to-end can offer traffic segregation and prioritization as part of the traffic management strategy. For example, network slices can be provisioned to segregate traffic flows by device type, where traffic involving latency-sensitive applications can hold a separate network slice from internet traffic from a logistician's tablet. Priority can also be prescribed (and preserved end-to-end) by application, such as real-time security camera feeds over non-critical conference calls. For 5G deployments that supplement existing IP network environments, network slices and their QoS flows can be mapped to IP-based quality of service (QoS) policies across the BAN, effectively preserving end-to-end traffic management features across multiple domains. How to benefit from private 5G networks at DoD bases,Private 5G networks offer distinct benefits to help everyone who steps on the base regardless of their job or duties, instead of worrying about connectivity. With current performance and access demands steadily rising, DoD bases and installations need to embrace innovative capabilities and solutions to not only address current problem sets, but also to remain appropriately positioned to meet the needs of the service member community and the future. 5G private networks enable enhanced user experiences, delivering secure environments coupled with the flexibility and freedom of movement realized on many campuses today. Learn how Verizon can help support your base with a . If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. . * Indicates a required field. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. Choose your country to view If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. . * Indicates a required field. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Wandera: Mobile Data Management

Jamf security services connect remote workers to business applications, protect devices from sophisticated threats and effectively control data usage in an effort to promote productivity. Users are no longer tied to the corporate campus, and company data has moved to the cloud. Verizon technology partner Jamf can help you implement a consistent and seamless security experience for remote users. Help avoid cyberattacks from outside your organization, and manage the usage risks that come from inside. Organizations that want to provide secure access to applications in public or private cloud, in data centers, or in (SaaS) environmentsSmall to enterprise-sized organizations that require endpoint and network security that is fast and effectiveOrganizations that want to standardize on a single, unified solution for compatible Google® Android®, Apple® iOS and macOS®, Microsoft® Windows® 10 devices and Verizon Jetpack® mobile hotspot devices,Drive increased productivity with the latest smartphones, tablets and network devices for your organization. Jamf is a cloud-delivered security solution that can protect modern enterprises operating beyond the traditional perimeter. When remote users access applications from their smartphones or laptops, Jamf 's cloud infrastructure securely connects workers to business applications, and provides real-time threat defense and in-network content filtering to help keep business assets protected. Jamf defends the users, devices and applications that keep your business running. It can cover compatible smartphones, tablets, Jetpack devices and laptops, and it provides a unified analytics and policy engine that lets you configure policy once and apply it everywhere. From rapid deployments to single-pane-of-glass administration, the integrated security solution operates at cloud scale to help boost worker productivity, maintain business policy compliance and protect your organization's data while maintaining accessibility. Get visibility and management of your mobile data across both cellular and Wi-Fi networks. Provide secure remote access to business applications with sanctioned device checks and risk assessments. Protect mobile endpoints with coordinated protections on the device and in the network. Set intelligent rules to dynamically filter the content that's available through company devices, no matter how they access the Internet. A unified security solution that enables modern remote access, effective threat defense and in-network security. Combine a range of industry integrations and deployment options to give you the right solution for each use case. Cloud-enabled security for compatible laptops, tablets, smartphones. Learn how you can keep a vast mobile workforce—and your budget—on track. Discover how adversaries intercept traffic and capture intellectual property, and how Verizon Private Network Traffic Management can help. Help mitigate the risk of costly breaches by balancing workforce mobility with proper mobile device security in the workplace. Strengthen your organization's understanding and awareness of cybersecurity. Read our detailed analysis of 16,000+ security incidents from around the world. Our wireless technology solutions, business wireless plans, and mobile devices and accessories work together to help you collaborate more effectively, boost employee productivity and streamline operations. years managing customer networks,of Fortune 500 companies served by our technology solutions,nationwide ranking by RootMetrics in overall network performance 15 times in a row,¹ #1 network based on rankings from the RootMetrics® U.S. National RootScore® Report: 2H 2020. Tested with best commercially available smartphones on three national mobile networks across all available network types. Your experiences may vary. The RootMetrics award is not an endorsement of Verizon. Automate device deployment for simple, secure mobility across your enterprise. Protect mobile endpoints with near real-time alerts and a customizable console to monitor mobile risks. Protect data from mobile threats and enable secure access to business resources, whether you run a small or large business. If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. Choose your country to view contact details. Existing customers, to your business account or .
