Best mobile business plans for startups

The Best Remote Work Communication Plans for SMB Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Remote work communication plan: The best tools and tips for remote small business communication,Author: Shane Schick,As many small businesses have seen their traditionally office bound employees move to more flexible work arrangements, they've recognized the need to ensure that their employees still feel connected as a team. A remote work communication plan and strategy should begin with that in mind. There is no question that SMBs are beginning to see the benefits of providing staff with greater flexibility in where and how they work. In fact, a recent survey found that than solely at their company's location. Approximately 40% also plan to increase remote and hybrid work options over the next year. The drive for better remote communication methods,Companies have found that hybrid and remote work arrangements resulted in their employees often being more , and they appreciated the Greater flexibility in work arrangements is also a key factor in retaining employees or acquiring new talent as SMBs compete for candidates with in-demand skills. On the other hand, SMBs are like businesses of almost any size in that they need to master the changes that come with remote working communication. Pre-pandemic, most ad-hoc work conversations occurred as workers walked around the office or stopped by someone's desk. With the increase in hybrid work, tools that encourage ad-hoc sharing of business information may need to be re-evaluated. Remote communication methods for workers also need to take into account adjustments to age-old practices, such as how employees are coached. Technology now makes it easy to see, hear and exchange files from anywhere, but SMB leaders must ensure virtual experiences offer a healthy and supportive work environment. In fact, a global survey found in terms of what makes a great employee experience. The importance of a strong culture in your remote work communication plan,Given that culture can be influenced through so many parts of the business, start by evaluating the impact of hybrid work on employees' day-to-day tasks. A recent found that while doing one's job away from the office makes it easier to think creatively and meet deadlines, other tasks become more difficult. This includes making connections with colleagues, staying informed about what's going on inside a company and ensuring all team members have a voice in key decisions. There is a distinction between allowing remote work and having a remote-only workforce. SMB leaders who offer greater flexibility in where work gets done must continue providing an equitable experience in the office and beyond it. Remote communication methods can vary widely, but opting for can provide the capabilities SMBs need. As a solution that facilitates conversation and collaboration across multiple devices, UC supports workers in the office, at home or wherever they work. It also gives them a variety of tools and applications to apply in a particular context, including audio, video conferencing and more. Small medium business (SMB) tips to improve your remote work communication plan,SMB leaders should provide best practice guidance that promotes greater engagement and team cohesion. 1. Utilize tools that support team collaboration,When you're in the office needing assistance it's easy to seek out someone down the hall or in a nearby office for help. Harnessing the power of UC can provide similar options to connect, as employees can easily turn to coworkers that are far away and not physically in the same location as them. Rather email, discuss how team messaging tools can offer a more collaborative experience. According to Gartner® compared with just over half in 2019. They just might need more direction or education on how to make the most of these tools. 2. Build transparency into everyday practices and remote communication methods,Things have come a long way since the days when many companies required employees to use a punch clock to indicate when they arrived for work and left at the end of their shift. Still, hybrid models don't always make it clear when employees are on the job, taking a break or are away for a more extended period of time. Remote work communication plans can include communication solutions such as the use of calendaring tools and setting up out-of-office messages. Don't assume that staff will immediately recognize the need for this kind of transparency, however. A found that managerial training was one of the top five areas employees believe companies need to invest in to help improve company culture. 3. Develop a level playing field for all employees,By now, many of those working in a SMB (or even in larger organizations) equate remote communication methods with video conferencing. A found that 95% of businesses were using some form of video conferencing solution, and 91% said the primary use was for connecting remote workers. , 41% of leaders said they are trying to prevent inequities from developing amid hybrid work models. There are technologies widely available today to assist with meeting equity. This includes conferencing solutions that give everyone a similar view of each other, as well as digital whiteboards that promote collaboration in a shared workspace. It is important to include a list of the available tools that are often already included in your solution when you're creating your remote work communication plan and strategy. 4. Increase the cadence of check-ins and regrouping,No one wants to be accused of hosting a meeting that could have been an email, as the adage goes. On the other hand, it is important that team members do not feel isolated when they're working outside of the office. A found that managers connect less frequently with employees once remote work is adopted, however, checking in multiple times a week via remote communication methods improve team engagement. UC makes it easy to reach out more often. These check-ins could include updates on the progress of a project, clarification about work policies, a virtual coffee break or a conversation about mental wellness. 5. Build employee recognition into your remote work communication plan,Solutions like UC may stem from a desire to promote teamwork and achieve business outcomes. However, the same tools can be used to recognize and appreciate staff. A found that 66% of employees would appreciate more opportunities to celebrate personal life events at work; 78% of remote workers said they feel more respected in these kinds of company cultures. Use collaboration tools such as whiteboards to create birthday cards or host a virtual surprise baby shower via a video conferencing platform. Think about how UC can allow the team to share more about who they are. UC allows workers to operate at a distance and by choosing the right tools and employing a strong, remote work communication plan, you will be able to bring your team closer together, no matter where they physically are. Learn more about how Verizon can help your SMB make . Gartner Press Release, , Meghan Rimol, August, 2021. Verizon Phone Insurance and Device Protection Plans for Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Rest easy knowing your devices are covered for loss, theft and damage by making the most of this limited-time chance to enroll in one of our phone insurance plans by 4.13.24. Get the protection your business needs, with a range of coverage options to choose from, including a plan that's less than $5/mo per device. Best for businesses that depend on their devices to get the job done. Total Mobile Protection for Business consists of: Wireless Phone Protection, Verizon Extended Warranty and Tech Coach (each available separately). Lost, stolen or damaged device replacements are provided by Wireless Phone Protection, which is insurance coverage underwritten in Georgia by LM General Insurance Company (Boston, MA), in Indiana by Indiana Insurance Company (Boston, MA), in Louisiana by Liberty Personal Insurance Company (Boston, MA), in New Jersey by Liberty Mutual Mid-Atlantic Insurance Company (Boston, MA), and in all other states, Liberty Insurance Underwriters Inc. (Boston, MA) or one of its insurance company affiliates; in Florida, Wireless Phone Protection includes coverage for post-warranty malfunctions (device replacement deductible and claim limit apply). Asurion Insurance Services, Inc. (in California, Agent License #OB35141; in Iowa, Agent license #1001000131), is the Agent and provides the claims servicing under this program. Except in Florida, repairs and replacements for post-warranty malfunctions are provided through the Verizon Extended Warranty program; the obligor of the Extended Warranty program is Verizon Wireless Services, LLC. All Same Day Delivery and Setup services (a benefit of Tech Coach) are subject to the following: available in select locations, which are subject to change at any time, contingent on certain criteria, including customer location, technician availability, and inventory availability. Same Day Delivery and Setup for new devices is only available for devices purchased on verizon.com, if presented as an option at the time of device purchase. Same Day Delivery and Setup for insurance replacements is available for select smartphones with approved claims, with eligibility determined at time of claim approval. Replacement device could be new or refurbished. Select smartphones that only have a cracked front screen are eligible for cracked screen repair (smartphones with damage to the back glass or other damaged components beyond front glass are not eligible for cracked screen repair). Subject to parts availability, in select locations, which are subject to change at any time. Repairs are performed by an Asurion-certified technician and come with a 12-month limited warranty. Eligibility for cracked screen repair will be determined at time of claim approval. Visit phoneclaim.com/verizon to check current device eligibility. This benefit is provided by Wireless Phone Protection. Replacement or repair for post-warranty malfunctions is provided under Verizon Extended Warranty. Repairs are available for select smartphones only, in select locations, subject to parts and technician availability. Eligibility for repair will be determined at the point of Extended Warranty claim. If a repair option is not available for your model smartphone, you will be offered a replacement device, and the Extended Warranty $49 replacement fee will be waived. Verizon Extended Warranty is not available in Florida or for Florida customers. In Florida, extended warranty coverage is provided by the insurance program (device replacement deductible and claim limit apply). The $99 damage deductible will apply for all damage that is ineligible for cracked screen repair. The $99 damage deductible will not apply if your loss and theft deductible is under $99. In such cases, the damage deductible will be the same as your loss and theft deductible. Available in select locations and for select laptops, which are subject to change at any time. Laptop health checkups are limited to diagnostic exams only, and do not include troubleshooting, triage, repair or replacement services. Anti-virus software installation, scanning and virus removal (if applicable) will also be provided. Get live, on-demand access to Tech Coach experts who can help you better utilize your device and connect it to virtually anything else. For businesses that rely on their devices for day-to-day operations. Total Equipment Coverage consists of: Wireless Phone Protection and Verizon Extended Warranty. Lost, stolen or damaged device replacements are provided by Wireless Phone Protection, which is insurance coverage underwritten in Georgia by LM General Insurance Company (Boston, MA), in Indiana by Indiana Insurance Company (Boston, MA), in Louisiana by Liberty Personal Insurance Company (Boston, MA), in New Jersey by Liberty Mutual Mid-Atlantic Insurance Company (Boston, MA), and in all other states, Liberty Insurance Underwriters Inc. (Boston, MA) or one of its insurance company affiliates; in Florida, Wireless Phone Protection includes coverage for post-warranty malfunctions (device replacement deductible and claim limit apply). Asurion Insurance Services, Inc. (in California, Agent License #OB35141; in Iowa, Agent license #1001000131), is the Agent and provides the claims servicing under this program. Except in Florida, repairs and replacements for post-warranty malfunctions are provided through the Verizon Extended Warranty program; the obligor of the Extended Warranty program is Verizon Wireless Services, LLC. Approved claims may be eligible for next day device replacements based on claim approval time, except in Alaska and Hawaii. Customers in AK and HI will receive shipping options at the time of claim approval. Replacement devices may contain original or non-original replacement parts. Colors, features and accessory compatibility are not guaranteed. Claims may be fulfilled with new or refurbished devices of the same model or another model of like kind and quality. Select smartphones that only have a cracked front screen are eligible for cracked screen repair (smartphones with damage to the back glass or other damaged components beyond front glass are not eligible for cracked screen repair). Subject to parts availability, in select locations, which are subject to change at any time. Repairs are performed by an Asurion-certified technician and come with a 12-month limited warranty. Eligibility for cracked screen repair will be determined at time of claim approval. Visit phoneclaim.com/verizon to check current device eligibility. This benefit is provided by Wireless Phone Protection. Replacement or repair for post-warranty malfunctions is provided under Verizon Extended Warranty. Repairs are available for select smartphones only, in select locations, subject to parts and technician availability. Eligibility for repair will be determined at the point of Extended Warranty claim. If a repair option is not available for your model smartphone, you will be offered a replacement device, and the Extended Warranty $49 replacement fee will be waived. Verizon Extended Warranty is not available in Florida or for Florida customers. In Florida, extended warranty coverage is provided by the insurance program (device replacement deductible and claim limit apply). The $99 damage deductible will apply for all damage that is ineligible for cracked screen repair. The $99 damage deductible will not apply if your loss and theft deductible is under $99. In such cases, the damage deductible will be the same as your loss and theft deductible. For businesses that only want coverage for post-warranty malfunctions. Get help fast at an Authorized Repair Facility for battery replacements and other post-warranty malfunctions. Verizon Extended Warranty is a service contract, separate and distinct from any product/service warranty which may be provided by the device manufacturer, and does not extend the term of any such product/service warranty. Replacement or repair for post-warranty malfunctions is provided under Verizon Extended Warranty. Repairs are available for select smartphones only, in select locations, subject to parts and technician availability. Eligibility for repair will be determined at the point of Extended Warranty claim. If a repair option is not available for your model smartphone, you will be offered a replacement device, and the Extended Warranty $49 replacement fee will be waived. Verizon Extended Warranty is not available in Florida or for Florida customers. In Florida, extended warranty coverage is provided by the insurance program (device replacement deductible and claim limit apply). Replacement or repair for post-warranty malfunctions is provided under Verizon Extended Warranty. Repairs are available for select smartphones only, in select locations, subject to parts and technician availability. Eligibility for repair will be determined at the point of Extended Warranty claim. If a repair option is not available for your model smartphone, you will be offered a replacement device, and the Extended Warranty $49 replacement fee will be waived. Verizon Extended Warranty is not available in Florida or for Florida customers. In Florida, extended warranty coverage is provided by the insurance program (device replacement deductible and claim limit apply). Get comprehensive coverage information for customers nationwide and in New York. TechTeam provides 24/7, on-demand access to tech experts who can help you with virtually any software, hardware or cloud issue. Power through your day and worry less about device issues with coverage for loss, theft and damage – even water damage. If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. Choose your country to view contact details. Existing customers, to your business account or . Verizon device protection options are available for eligible Verizon business wireless lines and devices. You must enroll within 30 days of device activation or during another qualifying event. Certain benefits are available with select plans. Claims limitations, deductibles and terms apply.
DBIR Report 2023 - Small Medium Business (SMBs) Data Breaches Business

The information provided will be used in accordance with our terms set out in our . Please confirm you have read and understood this Notice. By submitting the form, you are agreeing to receive insights, reports and other information from Verizon and affiliated companies in accordance with our . California residents can view our . Verizon may wish to contact you in the future concerning its products and/or services. If you would like to receive these communications from Verizon, indicate by selecting from the dropdown menu below. Please note that you can unsubscribe or update your preferences at any time. Indicates a required field. The content access link will be emailed to you. You will soon receive an email with a link to confirm your access, or follow the link below. You may now close this message and continue to your article. — said no one ever (except math teachers),In certain prior reports, we have compared and contrasted small and medium businesses (SMBs) against large organizations to determine whether the attack surface differed significantly between them. Increasingly, both SMBs and large companies are using similar services and infrastructure and that means that their attack surfaces share more in common than ever before. This has led to a convergence of attack profiles regardless of the size of the organization. However, what is very different is the ability of organizations to respond to threats due to the number of resources they can deploy in the event that they are attacked. The tables on the right illustrate the fact that SMBs and large organizations have increasingly become similar to each other. This phenomenon began several years ago, and by now there is so little difference based on organizational size that we were hard-pressed to make any distinctions whatsoever. Therefore, this year we decided to look at these a bit differently by looking at the implementation of security controls for various size SMBs (smaller, midsize and larger) and how they may overlap or differ. In past reports we have discussed the research we conduct with regard to controls—in particular, the work we have done with MITRE to map VERIS to ATT&CK. This year, we would like to take this research a bit more into the real world and apply it to how you would use these mappings with the appropriate CIS Implementation Group protective controls. 699 incidents, 381 with confirmed data disclosureSystem Intrusion, Social Engineering and Basic Web Application Attacks represent 92% of breachesExternal (94%), Internal (7%), Multiple (2%), Partner (1%) (breaches)Financial (98%), Espionage (1%), Convenience (1%), Grudge (1%) (breaches)Credentials (54%), Internal (37%), Other (22%), System (11%) (breaches),. At a glance for SMB496 incidents, 227 with confirmed data disclosureSystem Intrusion, Social Engineering and Basic Web Application Attacks represent 85% of breachesExternal (89%), Internal (13%), Multiple (2%), Partner (2%) (breaches)Financial (97%), Espionage (3%), Ideology (2%), Convenience (1%), Fun (1%) (breaches)Internal (41%), Credentials (37%), Other (30%), System (22%) (breaches),. At a glance for large organizations,Let's assume you're a startup — company in its infancy. You have very, very limited resources for implementing security controls of any kind. Your IT person is also your security person is also your Jack- (or Jill-) of-all-trades who wears many hats and never sleeps. The first step is to see which controls are recommended for your level of security maturity and resources. But where to begin? We like the CIS Critical Security Controls Navigator as a good starting point. It breaks down each of the CIS Controls into small, easy-to-consume chunks and then maps them to various security standards that an organization may want to comply with as their adopted standard. You will see that they are broken into three Implementation Groups, and each one is geared to the organization's maturity level. Since we're at the beginning here, we will start with Implementation Group 1 (IG1). While these are all good controls and should be on the road map, let's take a more threat-centric approach in our scenario. You can see in Tables 3 and 4 that regardless of an organization's size, they are going to face the System Intrusion pattern most commonly. In last year's report, we mapped the Controls to the pattern and showed which were most commonly going to help you in an attack. The result in IG1 shows Controls 14 (89%), 11 (80%) and then 5 (67%). When you drill further into the Sub- Controls, more granularity should guide you in your quest for maturing your organization's security posture. Each organization will need to customize and prioritize according to its own risk profile and tolerance, but it is at least a place to begin. Once the most likely suspects are accounted for, move onto the next mostly likely attack pattern you may be facing and determine how to handle that. Using data-driven information on your most probable risk areas is a defensible strategy toward prioritizing controls with few resources. Hopefully after some progress is made, your Jack-/Jill-of-all-trades can go back to sleeping at night. Establish and maintain a security awareness program to influence behavior among the workforce to be security conscious and properly skilled to reduce cybersecurity risks to the enterprise. Establish and maintain data recovery practices sufficient to restore in-scope enterprise assets to a preincident and trusted state. Use processes and tools to create, assign, manage and revoke access credentials and privileges for user, administrator and service accounts for enterprise assets and software. CIS Implementation Group 1 Controls for Incident Classification Patterns most commonly encountered by SMBs,You've been at this a while. You're not tiny, but you're not quite at the enterprise level just yet. You have been working diligently at maturing your processes in both IT operations and in information security. You have put in place the Controls in IG1 and are now eyeing IG2 to take your company to the next level of protection. With that in mind, let's take a look at the IG2 controls that cover the Social Engineering pattern, which is the second largest threat for SMBs. The first two controls are the same main categories as they were for System Intrusion, Control 5 (100%) and Control 14 (100%). However, the third control is different for this pattern:,An Incident Response Management plan is key to all areas of security but perhaps especially so when it comes to Social Engineering attacks for a few reasons. Many of these attacks, such as pretexting, tend to escalate quickly and can have a high impact. Perhaps just as importantly, employees need to feel secure in the knowledge that they have a place they can report these incidents to when they occur because the sooner they report them, the more quickly you can address them. Now let's pivot to look at the larger organizations in the SMB area. To clarify, we are still writing with regard to SMBs, we simply mean the larger companies that still fall into that category (<1,000 employees). When your company reaches this point, there are more resources available to throw at problems, whether in the form of more people, more technology options or just plain more cash, and bringing those resources to bear can yield substantial benefits. At this level you have already tackled IG1 and IG2 and are ready for IG3 controls. These Controls mature along with your organization. Therefore, let us examine the IG3 Controls with regard to the third most common pattern for SMB: Basic Web Application Attacks. The first, Control 17 (100%), we talked about in the section above, but Controls 16 (100%) and 18 (100%) we have not yet discussed. Control 16 is certainly timely, considering the SolarWinds case from last year's report and the Log4j impact discussed in this year's report, so we should have no problem seeing the relevance of this Control. Sub-Controls 16.2: Establish and Maintain a Process to Accept and Address Software Vulnerabilities, 16.4: Establish and Manage an Inventory of Third-Party Software Components, and 16.5: Use Up-to-Date and Trusted Third-Party Software Components would have gone a long way to defending against both of those cases. Once an entity has reached the larger end of the SMB scale, Control 18 also comes into play. Establishing penetration testing capabilities and incorporating their findings into the security processes can only improve the information security posture of a larger SMB. This is basically real-world testing of your controls to make sure they are performing how you expect them to. Like backups, only controls that have been tested and verified should be trusted. Now that you've already looked at the Controls and prioritized them, you know what you're most likely to be hit with and you're working your way through to the end—your ducks are almost all in a row. You have balanced preventive and detective capabilities and are on your way to being able to not only detect when something bad has happened but also respond quickly and appropriately. You have moved from the basics of putting your plan together to implementing a road map. A few final things to consider at this point: Are you looking at aligning with a particular compliance framework? Do you track metrics around security in your environment? Do your efforts result in ongoing improvements to your security posture, or do they just provide a point-in-time snapshot that says, "I was good at this moment, but then things changed"? There is quite a bit you can do when you use good information about what is happening in your organization to steer your security strategy. Report after report, and study after study, shows that many attacks are successful because network owners did not know their enterprise assets, the software they had running and where their critical data was. Knowing your environment is foundational to any cybersecurity program, so they encompass the first three controls of the CIS Critical Security Controls (Controls). After all, you can't protect what you don't know you have. After understanding your environment, you can prioritize where to apply and which controls to implement across your enterprise. At CIS we know that this will take time and resources, which is why we have prioritized the Controls and supporting Safeguards to help you plan your security improvement program. We do this through Implementation Groups (IGs). There are three IGs and are based on the risk profile and resources an enterprise has available to them to implement controls. Each IG builds upon the previous one. So IG2 builds upon IG1 and IG3 comprises all the Controls and Safeguards. We describe a typical IG1 enterprise as small to medium-sized with limited IT and cybersecurity expertise to dedicate toward protecting IT assets and personnel. The principal concern of this enterprise is to keep the business operational, as they have a limited tolerance for downtime. The sensitivity of the data that they are trying to protect is low and principally surrounds employee and financial information. Safeguards selected for IG1 should be implementable with limited cybersecurity expertise and aimed to thwart general, non-targeted attacks. These Safeguards will also typically be designed to work in conjunction with small or home office commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) hardware and software. But no matter the size or complexity of your business, we recommend that all organizations begin with IG1. We also refer to IG1 as Essential Cyber Hygiene because it provides the actions necessary for an organization to defend itself against the major attack types being used by cybercriminals. IG1 is not just another list of good things to do; it's an essential set of steps that helps all enterprises defend against real-world threats. And it provides a strong foundation for your cyber maturity growth, or as your security needs change. Verizon Small Business Digital Ready - Making Impact Across the Country

Mobile Health Services Partners with Verizon to Provide Care Business

Learn how Verizon enabled Mobile Health services to expand its services and innovate the occupational health space by expanding its services across the country.
The Benefits of 5G for Businesses with Ronin Designs Business

With the power of 5G, Ronin Designs was able to shift their focus from worrying about file transfers to enhancing their work and focusing on their clients.
Verizon Business teams with Deloitte to expand 5G and mobile edge computing applications

Verizon Business and Deloitte are building an extended ecosystem for 5G and mobile edge computing (MEC) solutions aimed at manufacturing and retail.
