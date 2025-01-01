bring your own device policy

How message archiving rules should inform mobile device policy decisions

The commercial and consumer have changed how people share information. But for the financial services sector, while technology may have changed, the requirement to comply with regulations such as message archiving rules has not.

Message archiving requirements

The SEC regulations require financial companies to securely archive all business communications related to certain regulated activities. Many finance employees have been using their own phones, known as Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) to communicate and send text messages to exchange sensitive information. This practice is placing financial services companies at risk of non-compliance and subject to heavy fines. Each company establishes its own record retention policy that defines rules that addresses what information needs to be retained, under what circumstances a record is to be made, when that record is to be accessible and how long the record should be archived.

How sensitive information increases the risk of exposure

Given changing trends in communications tools and solutions, workplace location, and employee, it is understandable why some companies decided to adopt the BYOD policy, where employees use their personally owned devices to connect to their company's corporate network and access company data and sensitive information. Organizations need to pair their desire for increased collaboration, production and efficiency through mobile devices with a communications policy that avoids the risks of noncompliance.

Advantages of a corporate-liable communication policy

Unlike BYOD programs, which allow employees greater freedom to use personal apps and messaging tools, provide IT with increased security and control to protect sensitive information. This includes the ability to configure devices based on business and regulatory requirements and to enroll them in a mobile device management (MDM) platform. That means employees aren't able to bypass security protocols and communicate in ways they shouldn't. It also helps to capture data properly to meet message archiving requirements. Some possible benefits from adopting a corporate-liable approach may include:

Mitigation best practices

Whether your organization is ready to adopt corporate-liable programs or wants to continue offering BYOD, they can by creating basic best practices. A few examples are:

Learn more about how to they need to stay productive while keeping your data protected. For more information, reach out to Mark Bubar, Verizon's strategy leader for the global financial services sector.
Device Policy Configuration & Management

Get expert security policy configuration and management. It's easy to get bogged down by the array of tasks around securing and protecting your infrastructure. Our network device configuration and network policy management service is designed to give you the remote operational support to conveniently and consistently manage your IT security assets and policies, helping you focus instead on what's important – your business. With over 25 years of experience and an average of 61 billion security events processed each year, Verizon gives peace of mind for your company's security posture. And with our Managed Security Services (MSS), you can take the day-to-day burden off your IT team so they can pay attention to the strategic initiatives of the day. This managed service offers peace of mind through expert device policy configuration and network configuration management. We provide the knowledge and skills to make implementations and change requests to policy rule sets, and validate new rule sets against existing policies so they won't break existing infrastructure. Verizon security experts remotely review and execute network and device policy changes for both on-premise and virtual environments. In addition, a designated Security Services Advisor can give you valuable updates on service trends and observations. Today's digital business environment extends from on premise servers and hardware to cloud-based and software-as-a-service applications. You need a trusted partner who can deliver flexible security options across your business environment. Other features and benefits include:

years of security experience. security events processed yearly (on average). times as a Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader. Security Operations Centers worldwide. With Managed Security Services, you have the flexibility to purchase what you need when and where you need it. Verizon's MSS portfolio offers the managed services you need to keep your business running smoothly and the professional staff to address your resource constraints and security needs. Helping protect infrastructure through early failure detection. Providing timely updates and peace of mind. Keeping your policies aligned and in line. Policy planning for your cloud vendors. Helping you build policies that address the problems at hand. Identify unknown threats quickly. Your experts in cybersecurity. Protect. Detect. Investigate. Respond. Gartner has recognized us as a Leader in its Magic Quadrant for Managed Security Services, Worldwide for seven times. Ransomware on the rise, phishing galore and more. Learn what attackers are up to in the 2021 Data Breach Investigations Report. Our Mobile Security Index found those that did were twice as likely to suffer a compromise. Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) | Switch to Verizon Business Plan

Have a device you love? Switch to Verizon with a compatible smartphone and existing number and save on a great plan. Save up to $30/mo per line for 24 months when you bring your own smartphone and transfer your number. Take control of your mobile plan. Choose exactly what you want and pay only for what you need. As low as $25/line per month. Keep your team connected wherever you do business with the right mobile solutions. Follow these easy steps to get your business line set up. Check to see if your device is compatible with our network. Select the best plan for your business. Confirm your order is correct and check out. Gain access to the Verizon network with devices from a third-party seller, another phone carrier or a manufacturer. You'll get a $600 promotional credit over 24 months when you bring your smartphone and number to Verizon with a select Business Unlimited 5G plan. When you switch to Verizon, you can. That way, you won't need to share a new number with your business contacts. Don't worry about a long-term contract commitment when you choose a new line with a month-to-month agreement and Business Unlimited Plus 5G or Unlimited Pro 5G plan. Bring a variety of compatible smartphones for a seamless switch when you select your Business Unlimited 5G plan. To bring your own device (BYOD) to Verizon from a third-party seller, retailer, manufacturer or from another carrier (e.g. T-Mobile, AT&T, etc.). There, you'll check your device's compatibility, set up your number, choose a plan and set up your payment method. Note: You must be the or to add a new line of service to an existing Verizon account. If you're the or, you can in My Business. To bring your device to Verizon, you need to know the Device ID (IMEI, MEID and/or ESN). Here's how to find your device ID:

Dial *#06# to find your Device ID (IMEI), or follow the instructions below. Yes, if your device is compatible with the Verizon mobile network, you can bring it over from another carrier (e.g. AT&T, T-Mobile, etc.). Note: To check compatibility, you need the device ID. To find your device ID, on your device go to: You can bring smartphones, tablets, laptops and hotspots that you bought from a third-party seller (e.g. Best Buy, Amazon, etc.), another phone carrier (e.g. AT&T, T-Mobile, etc.) or even a manufacturer. To be eligible for BYOD to Verizon, your device must be unlocked and its hardware and software must be compatible with our mobile network. Yes, when you bring an eSIM or dual SIM device from another carrier, keep in mind:

Some carriers lock their devices. A locked device will only work on that carrier's network. If your carrier has locked your device, you need to contact them to have them unlock the device (if compatible). After the carrier has unlocked the device, it can take up to 24 hours before you can activate your device with Verizon.

Learn how to You may be able to bring your mobile number along when you bring your device to Verizon. You can select this option and provide account details in the compatibility check and checkout process. Note: When you're bringing a phone number to Verizon, don't cancel your service with your other carrier until we've activated your new line. Verizon Business brings private MEC to enterprise customers with AWS

Verizon Business AWS are expanding their 5G collaboration to deliver private mobile edge computing (MEC) to enterprise customers in the U.S.
Verizon Business and KPMG collaborate to bring private 5G to KPMG Lakehouse

Verizon Business and KPMG LLP have collaborated as part of their alliance relationship to deliver 5G solutions designed to help transform the healthcare and life sciences sectors.
Verizon Business brings Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband to SAP Labs

Verizon and SAP have expanded their strategic partnership to develop and test new 5G solutions
HarperDB Connected Golf Carts Devices Business

Learn how Verizon teamed up with connected devices ecosystem experts HarperDB to create low-latency, connected golf carts to boost Edison Interactive's reach.
