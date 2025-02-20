business and cybersecurity

Cybersecurity Trends and Insights for Business

Article,Learn more about the most important restaurant PCI compliance rules introduced by PCI DSS v4.0. Jun 11, 2025,Article,Discover how dark web threat intelligence can help protect your organization, mitigate risks, and enhance cyber resilience with Verizon's expertise. May 08, 2025,Article,Optimize your cybersecurity with advanced SOC services. Enhance threat visibility, reduce risks, and boost response times with Verizon's expert SecOps solutions. Apr 15, 2025,Article,Read key takeaways from the Verizon 2024 Data Breach Investigations Report to develop an effective enterprise cybersecurity strategy. Feb 05, 2025,Learn how DDoS attacks disrupt networks and how Verizon's DDoS Shield technology helps mitigate threats with prevention and defense strategies. Jan 13, 2025,Article,AI in cybersecurity can help threat actors and network defenders alike. Know the risks so you can keep your organization safe. Jan 13, 2025,Flyer,With today's shifting cyberthreats, status quo security isn't enough. Oct 25, 2024,Article,In one Northeastern U.S. town, a seemingly routine invoice led to a financial disaster as attackers spoofed a familiar vendor's details and sent the town's municipal accounting team a legitimate-looking yet fraudulent invoice. Learn how Trusted Connection empowers mid-market cybersecurity needs, ensuring end-to-end security. Oct 23, 2024,Solutions Brief,Trusted Connection is a network connectivity and security solution that helps safeguard access to your critical clouds while efficiently addressing many of the issues businesses face today. Oct 22, 2024
Business Cybersecurity Tips & Resources

Stay informed about cyberthreats and protect your customers' information. This year, we analyzed a staggering 30,458 real-world security incidents. Download the DBIR to find out more about the cyber threats your organization might be up against. Learn best practices for simplifying and securing your payment data with new insights from our experienced PCI assessment experts—we'll help you take charge of your compliance program performance. Learn from our cybersecurity webinars to help keep your business secure, stay informed about cyberthreats and protect your customers' information. Register for our webinar series, as our experts discuss the latest cyber threats and how organizations can evaluate their cybersecurity preparedness. The DBIR authors discuss real-world cybercrime and how cyber attacks affect organizations of all sizes across the globe. Learn from our cybersecurity experts as they break down recent cyber threats and discuss how you can help protect your organization. Hear advice from our expert panel on what you can do to help protect your Public Sector organization and the constituents you serve. Three episodes. Gain insights from Verizon experts as they discuss the latest security trends and technologies. Learn how you can use them to protect against cyber incidents. Verizon CISO Nasrin Rezai, Verizon Senior Director of Security Sales Jennifer Varner, and ABI Research Director Michela Menting explore the increasing dangers around Social Engineering. The Securities and Exchange Commission has adopted new rules requiring public companies to disclose material cybersecurity incidents at lightning speed. Here's what you need to know and how to build the right processes and strategies to respond to the changes. In this four-part webinar series, experts from Verizon and security partners discuss the state of cyber security in this engaging format. During this webinar, the experts at Verizon and Check Point will discuss how organizations can effectively secure their email and collaboration applications. Explore our library of on-demand webinars, including cybersecurity highlights from the Mobile Security Index, Data Breach Investigations Report and more. Verizon is recognized as a leader in the latest Omdia Universe Global IT Security Services Universe Report. Market Leaders offer the most comprehensive, well-integrated, end-to-end cybersecurity solutions available globally. Leaders also have above-average customer experience scores. As attacks continue to grow in number and evolve in complexity, it is critical to constantly evaluate your approach to detection and response. Hybrid work environments make ensuring secure connectivity for employees more critical than ever. An increasingly mobile workforce expands your attack surface. Find out what that means for your enterprise and endpoint security. When it comes to evaluating your cyber-risk readiness, having an outside perspective can help. Frost & Sullivan explores the costs, benefits and security implications of using corporate-liable devices to help you protect your organization. Deception tools can proactively trap threats to boost your detection and response. Find out how recent advances may be unlocking deception's potential. Learn about the essential components of a managed detection and response (MDR) service, as well as the criteria you should be looking for in a service partner. Browse the latest insights from our experts. View upcoming virtual events. Get expert guidance and thought leadership on a range of business technology topics.. Explore more Verizon solutions for your business. Network performance is fundamental to enterprise operations today. Leverage the latest network technology to help you stay agile. As your customers become more digital, you need technologies that can help you deliver more personalized and intelligent experiences. The way we work has changed for good. How can you make the most of new opportunities with a hybrid workforce? These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device.
Top Cybersecurity Threats for September 2023 Business

Author: Phil Muncaster,On the third Wednesday of every month, the Verizon Threat Research Advisory Center (VTRAC) holds a Monthly Intelligence Briefing (MIB) to discuss the current cybersecurity threat landscape. Below is the summary of their most recent briefing and here is the . 1. LockBit is considering changes to its ransom policy, which could have a major impact on victims,2. Apple patched two new zero-day bugs being exploited to deliver commercial spyware,3. North Korea's Lazarus Group stole tens of millions of dollars from two crypto firms However, the group is being forced to address internal policy issues, after observing a major inconsistency in the amount of ransom demanded by different affiliates. It to these affiliates earlier this month, which could have a significant impact on victims. The options offered to affiliates were:,Already, one affiliate dubbed the National Hazard Agency has said it will not accept less than 3% of victims' annual revenue and has vowed to destroy data if negotiators try to bargain them down. The debate highlights the struggle ransomware groups are having in monetizing their attacks but could also signal a new hard line on payments, which may harm victims financially. Apple was forced to patch two critical zero-day vulnerabilities exploited in the wild to deliver Pegasus spyware from notorious cyber mercenary firm NSO Group. Non-profit it discovered the BlastPass exploit chain after detecting spyware on the device of an individual employed by a Washington, DC-based civil society organization with international offices. The two WebP Codec vulnerabilities are buffer overflow bug , which affects the ImageIO framework, and , a validation issue in Apple Wallet. Google updated the Chrome browser for an additional WebP vulnerability, . Both have been added to CISA's . It is claimed that Apple devices in lockdown mode are . However, all users are urged to update their devices, as they could enable threat actors to silently deploy spyware to a user's device without requiring interaction. NSO Group is one of many commercial spyware makers that develop such exploits for government clients. North Korea's prolific Lazarus threat group has been blamed for several new raids on cryptocurrency firms, which netted more than $100 million. The a September 4 heist at crypto casino Stake.com. The attack enabled hackers to steal $41 million in Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and Polygon from the firm's hot wallets. A later attack on crypto-exchange CoinEx resulted in a $53 million loss and stemmed from a hot wallet private key that got into the wrong hands. That was to North Korea. is one of several groups working to collect funds for the Kim Jong Un regime's missile and nuclear programs. It has already been blamed for several attacks earlier this year, including ($35 million), . That brings the total haul for 2023 to $226 million, although it could be even greater. Given the recent decision by North Korea to send arms to Russia, these cybersecurity breaches also have a significant geopolitical dimension. Learn more about the ever-evolving nature of security threats and complex risk environments. Verizon Business Internet Security,Qualified Verizon Business Internet customers have access to powerful internet security solutions designed to help protect your business from cyber threats. Verizon Mobile Device Management (MDM),MDM provides powerful resources to mitigate mobile risk and help protect against cyberattacks that target corporate, education and business data and personal information. Mobile Threat Defense (MTD),Safeguard the data used by your remote workforce with advanced mobile security from Verizon and our partners. Managed Detection and Response,Take your security program to the next level by quickly identifying and responding to security incidents. Managed Security Information and Event Management,Get a tailored operational model that integrates Verizon security and intelligence capabilities with your own SIEM solution. Advanced Security Operations Center (SOC),To help detect and contain sophisticated threats and help prevent them from spreading. Rapid Response Retainer,To help accelerate response to serious attacks. Cyber Risk Programs,Identify security risks and threats before they can seriously harm your organization,To find out more, listen to the full threat intelligence briefing from the . These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device.
Remote Internet Access Solutions Case Study Business

Read customer success stories on remote internet solutions from Verizon. Discover how Verizon has helped facilitate projects using remote internet access.
How EverWash is Improving Car Wash Technology with Wireless Business Internet Business

Learn how EverWash is utilizing Verizon's wireless business internet to improve car wash technology for owners and helping them deliver a positive customer experience.
The Benefits of 5G for Businesses with Ronin Designs Business

With the power of 5G, Ronin Designs was able to shift their focus from worrying about file transfers to enhancing their work and focusing on their clients.
Verizon Business survey finds 68% of small businesses believe they can recoup COVID-19 losses

Survey results show signs of optimism and hope
Verizon Business continues rapid expansion of 5G Business Internet

The fixed-wireless offering powered by 5G Ultra Wideband is now available in parts of 42 U.S. cities, up from 24 in April
2022 Verizon Business Payment Security Report: Preparing to navigate PCI DSS v4.0

The 2022 PSR includes a step-by-step, logical systems approach to managing complex security problems in advance of the PCI DSS v4.0 2024 deadline.
Verizon Small Business Digital Ready - Making Impact Across the Country

Verizon Small Business Digital Ready Super Bowl LIX Superfan Winners

