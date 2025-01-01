business call service

Links related to "business call service"

Inbound Call Center Services & Toll Free Solutions

Maximize call center opportunities and availability. Our inbound toll-free service on our intelligent network helps connect your callers to the resources they need, at no additional cost to them. Toll Free and Inbound Services provide routing of incoming calls across our intelligent network in a way that can meet your specific business needs. Comprehensive tools for visibility and control help you maximize traffic efficiency and minimize the resources required to keep your customers happy. You can combine multiple routing options to help ensure you don't miss any calls. Let callers contact you at no additional cost to them, while helping them get to the right resource on the first try. Utilizing toll-free vanity numbers can make it easier for your prospects to remember how to contact you, which can expand business opportunities. Automatic number identification (ANI) and holiday routing options can help you route calls more efficiently and effectively. Network Redirect and Multi-Manager routing options can help provide the redundancy and diversity your organization needs. Manage your business with greater control and flexibility with near real-time tools such as Network Manager and Network Monitoring. Our toll-free service's routing options provide the redundancy, diversity and flexibility your organization needs. Route calls to predetermined locations to help maximize resources and keep customers happy,Toll Free and Inbound Services is available from any location in the U.S. and Canada, and more than 80 other countries. Quickly and easily view entire network configurations, make changes or order new features. Toll Free and Inbound Services support time division multiplexing (TDM) and IP- based terminations. Traffic reporting and monitoring provides companies with the vital information needed to optimize their inbound and outbound voice services. Available international number types include traditional in-country PSTN, free phone, International Toll Free and Universal International Freephone. Trusted toll-free services with a global reach,minutes of inbound traffic a year,countries with International Toll Free,countries with Universal International Freephone,Automate interactions with your callers. IP Contact Center is a VoIP-based voice calling solution for Contact Centers, including multiple originating calling options and number types as well as terminating options including IPIVR. An inbound call center handles inbound calls from its customers or potential customers, typically in the roles of providing customer service or technical support. Designated by an 8XX prefix, an inbound toll-free service allows callers to reach your business at no additional cost to them. Yes. We provide inbound reports through Verizon Enterprise Center traffic reporting. Additionally, the Traffic Reporting tool provides IP Contact Center customers the ability to report on inbound call statistics including call detail and summary reports at the number level or domain level. Reports can be set up to be recurring or one time for specific dates and times. Contact your sales representative, who will work with the ordering and provisioning teams to initiate the order. Yes. You can use the Network Manager tool in the Verizon Enterprise Center (VEC) to reroute toll-free numbers. You can also contact the VEC Help Desk. You can often keep all of your numbers. However, some conditions could prevent some of your numbers from porting, such as regulatory limitations for some international countries. Your order manager or sales representative will be able to tell you whether all of your numbers may be ported. Call sales,Chat with us,Have us contact you,Already have an account?,These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent AllowedWe use technologies to collect and share information about your use of our site. By continuing, you agree to the use of these capabilities for a better experience and other purposes. Learn more in our .
Learn more

VoIP Phone Service: Business Digital Voice

We've got some great deals going on right now Chat now to hear more! Powerful calling features and high-quality calls in one easy-to-use solution. Business Digital Voice works over a secure, cloud-based Voice over IP (VoIP) connection that makes it easy to manage phone calls on desk phones or a mobile app to keep your business running. A technology that transports high-quality voice calls over the internet instead of using a traditional phone network. Business Digital Voice is a professional communications solution that operates over a secure, cloud-based VoIP connection, making it easier to manage your business calls on desk phones or through a mobile app to help keep business running. This solution can help boost your business productivity with more than 45 call features included to enable remote work and optimal call routing. Plus, with Business Digital Voice, you can use a variety of mobile and desktop apps with video and audio conferencing. With Fios bundle, cost per VoIP line is $20/mo. VoIP line only is $35/mo. 2 year contract required. Need more than five lines? Call a Business Digital Voice specialist 8:30 AM–6 PM EST at: 1-877-377-0181. Enjoy over 45 calling features, including automatic call forwarding, voicemail to email, seamless call transfer between devices and more. Keep business up and running, even during power outages, using our cloud-based VoIP connection that can reroute calls to another preset number. Manage calls from anywhere you have an internet connection using our app and online dashboard. Forward calls to any number and minimize missed calls. Automatically transfer customers from line to line until someone at your business answers. Manage features through My Account for both your entire business and individual users. Record your own message, advertisements, or play music for customers on hold. See incoming, outgoing and missed calls across your business and analyze the effectiveness of your advertising. A virtual receptionist that helps customers self-select who they need to talk to. Park incoming calls until the first available rep can pick up and help the customer. Seamlessly transfer calls between your IP and mobile phones. Make and receive business calls using your mobile phone, which will appear as your office phone number on Caller ID. Each user can manage their call history, voicemail and other important features through the My Phone site. Allow multiple phones to receive and make calls on behalf of another user. See who left you a voicemail and when they called on your computer or smartphone. Bundle Fios Internet and Business Digital Voice and save $85 on an IP phone, plus get up to a $200 Visa® Prepaid card with select Fios plans and a 2-year-term. Offer ends 6.30.25. Add an IP phone to access all 45+ features, or select an analog converter if you want to keep your own equipment. Free with offer, or $85.00 plus taxes,Ideal for common areas, this device features: $150.00 plus taxes Additional handsets are $85 plus taxes,With a handset and a 10-line base, this device features: $150.00 plus taxes,Ideal for common areas, this device features: $200.00 plus taxesIdeal for higher call volumes, this device features: $400.00 plus taxes,The conference room IP phone features:$85.00 plus taxes,Easily convert your existing phone equipment from analog to VoIP with the dual-port converter. (Note: PBX and Key Systems are not supported on analog converters.),customer satisfaction, five years in a row¹,years of industry experience,Verizon Fios and Basic Internet customers can get 24/7 live internet network support for their eligible devices with a click or call. Leverage AI and machine learning (ML) to help simplify network management. Business Digital Voice is a VoIP service that uses the internet to make and receive calls, while a more traditional service uses landline copper wire or fiber-optic cable. This means that with Business Digital Voice, you can make calls from virtually anywhere an internet connection is available. Yes. The desktop and mobile applications enable you to use your home or cell phone as your business phone by directing all incoming calls to ring the remote office phone. Additionally, if you have the Remote Office feature enabled, your remote location rings, and then you are connected to the caller as if you were placing the call from your office phone. Fax machines require a Business Digital Voice telephone line and an analog converter (ATA) to work. Verizon Fios customers can fax unlimited pages on their Business Digital Voice line. For non-Fios customers, it's not recommended to fax more than five pages per fax. Verizon cannot guarantee your fax machine will work on a VoIP line. Credit-card, alarm, fire, elevator or security lines are not supported on Business Digital Voice. You can purchase an additional copper telephone line for these purposes. Business Digital Voice requires IP phones that work over an internet connection. These phones allow you to manage some of your Business Digital Voice features right from the phone and provide high-quality calls. Verizon offers a variety of IP phones starting at $85 to best fit your business needs. At this time, we do not allow customers to bring their own VoIP equipment. If you do not want to purchase IP phones, you can purchase an ATA starting at $85 to use with two telephones. You plug your traditional analog phone(s) into the adaptor and it will run over IP. Please note: You cannot plug IP phones into an ATA. PBX and key systems are not supported on ATAs. Customers faxing on Business Digital Voice will need an ATA. Please see Can I use my fax, alarm or credit-card lines on this service? for more information. Business Digital Voice is the premier VoIP phone system that provides big business tools for small businesses, with over 45 features to help make your business more efficient, productive and mobile. We also include mobile and desktop apps so you can manage your calls and business when you are away from your desk. Multiple call-forwarding options are available so you don't miss a call. Support is always available. You can view the latest support documents on a number of features and applications by visiting. In addition, you and your employees can register for live support webinars to get the most out of your Business Digital Voice system. Also, prerecorded, on-demand versions of the webinars are available for whenever you need them. Offers available to new business customers only, subject to credit review. Not available in all areas/locations. Depending on speed tier purchased, promotional pricing for Internet and voice guaranteed for 12 consecutive months ($10 increase starting month 13 with 2 year contract), or 24 consecutive months ($10 increase starting month 25 with 2 year contract), or 36 consecutive months ($10 increase starting month 37 with 2 year contract) or 60 consecutive months ($10 increase starting month 61 with 2 year contract) (60 month guarantee not available in all areas where Fios is sold) subject to continuation of qualifying products; price guarantee applies to base monthly rate only; excludes optional services and equipment charges; prices subject to increase thereafter. With no annual contract, price increases to then current market rate subject to the applicable guarantee period. Select installation charges may be waived. Additional charges apply for inside wiring and/or other installation services. $49 activation fee may apply. Offers may be fulfilled via bill credit(s); other taxes, fees & terms apply. for a 2 year contract: 35% of base monthly charges for unexpired term. 2 year term automatically renews at then-current term rates unless canceled within 30 days prior to or 60 days after the term is renewed. (MBG) is available with 2 year contract only and requires cancellation within 30 days of installation; excludes subscriptions, per minute usage, labor/material charges in excess of standard installation and month-to-month service plans, including Fios TV service. Wireless Verizon Router is available for $399.99 purchase and $18/mo rental. Wireless router models and prices are subject to change. Phone equipment purchase required with VoIP, starting at $85. Equipment must be returned within 30 days of cancellation. Equipment restocking fee may apply if order is canceled or service is terminated within 30 days. MBG and/or promotional offers do not apply to service ordered for temporary, short term or special events. is valid for 5 business days and is an estimate based on current pricing, promotions and taxes that are subject to change. Quote does not include additional charges for nonstandard installations. Verizon Wi-Fi available in select areas with qualifying packages. Software limitations and other terms apply. Visit business.verizon.net/wifi for details. Wired speeds advertised. Wired & wireless speeds vary due to device limits, multiple users, network & other factors. See for more info. Service availability varies. Usage charges apply on basic line. Activation fee of $49 may apply based on speed tier purchased. Wireless Verizon Router is available for$399.99 purchase and $18/mo rental. Wireless router models and prices are subject to change. Backup battery available for Fios voice services & E911. VSB not available with 2048/2048 Mbps Internet (2 Gigabit Connection). Pricing for BDV line(s) with the Fios bundle: For speeds 200/200 Mbps and higher: the first BDV line is available for $20/mo. and $25/mo. for each addl. line. Pricing reflected in the cart. No annual contract required. $49 activation fee may apply. Wireless Verizon Router is available for $399.99 purchase and $18/mo rental. Wireless router models and prices are subject to change. Business Digital Voice requires phone equipment purchase starting at $85.00. : $49.00 activation fee applies with 2 year contract; $99.00 activation fee applies with no annual contract. Wireless router available for $49.00, subject to change. Basic Internet will be provisioned at our fastest speed available at your location of up to 1Mbps, 3Mbps, 5Mbps, 7Mbps or 10-15Mbps based on VZ line qualifications requirements. For new and existing Fios Internet or Basic Internet customers on select plans. May not be combined with all offers. $5/mo. discount begins when you sign up for Auto Pay (ACH or debit card only) & paper-free billing (registration on required). $5 discount will be applied each month as long as auto pay and paper-free billing stay active. Offer available on select IP Phones with purchase of a new Fios Internet and Business Digital Voice bundle with a two year agreement. Fulfilled via bill credit. Taxes apply. Limit one discount per phone model. Restocking fee may apply if canceled within 30 days. Available to select customers in select areas only. Offer ends 6.30.25. Offer for new business customers in select areas only who sign up for qualifying Fios internet service with a two year agreement (subject to credit review) and who terminated their prior internet service and incurred an early termination fee (ETF). To redeem offer, you must email documentation of the ETF from your prior service provider w/in 30 days after receipt of final bill. Offer fulfilled via a bill credit to your Verizon account in the amount of the billed ETF, up to $1,500. Credit will be issued starting after 30 days of service, and will appear on your Verizon bill within 2-3 billing cycles. You remain solely responsible for paying the ETF to your prior service provider. Offer is non-transferable, has no cash or refund value, and may not be combined with all offers. Other terms apply. Offer ends 6.30.25. Businesses who purchase qualifying Fios Business Internet with our mid-tier or high-tier speeds with a two-year agreement are eligible to receive a Virtual Visa Prepaid Card, as follows:(i) $100 Virtual Visa Prepaid Card for Fios 500/500 Mbps plan; or (ii) $200 Virtual Visa Prepaid Card for Fios 1 Gig plan (up to 940/880 Mbps) or Fios 2 Gig plan (2048/2048 Mbps). May not be combined with all offers. Virtual Visa Prepaid Card is issued by Pathward®, N.A. Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. No cash access or recurring payments; card expires 6 months after it is issued. Can be used for online and telephone purchases everywhere Visa debit cards are accepted; may not be used in physical locations. This *** * optional offer is not a Pathward product or service and Pathward neither endorses nor sponsors it. Must register for card online and keep qualifying Verizon service for 60 days from install, with no past-due balance 65 days from install, after which Virtual card will be emailed within 80 days of install date and must be activated online. Limit one card per account; card cannot be transferred. Other card terms and conditions apply. Offers available from 2.1.25 to 6.30.25. Available to select, eligible new business customers who activate a new, qualifying Fios internet service line and who have or activate at least 1 line of a qualifying business smartphone plan with unlimited data (e.g. My Biz Plan, Business Unlimited plans). New internet line and new business smartphone plan must be purchased in the same transaction. For each qualifying internet line customer will receive a $20/mo credit which will continue as long as Verizon provides and customer maintains both services as qualifying levels. $240/yr savings calculated by $20/mo bill credit for 12 mos. Credit is applied once both services are activated and will appear on your bill in 1-2 cycles. Some restrictions apply; may not be combined with all offers. Offer not available to customers with existing account level fixed wireless internet + smartphone plan discount; not available for non-standard plans. $49 activation fee applies based on speed tier. Wireless Verizon Router is available for $399.99 purchase and $18/mo rental. Wireless router models and prices are subject to change. $49.00 activation fee applies with 2 year contract; $99.00 activation fee applies with no annual contract. Wireless router available for $49.00, subject to change. Verizon Basic Internet will be provisioned at up to 1Mbps, 3Mbps, 5Mbps, 7Mbps or 10–15Mbps based on VZ line qualifications requirements. Availability subject to final confirmation by Verizon. Offer available to new and existing customers. Requires 2-yr term agreement. Includes unlimited direct-dialed voice calls to anywhere in the US. Selected activation and installation charges are waived. Additional charges may apply for inside wiring and/or other installation services. Additional Universal Service Fee, taxes and other charges apply. Call detail is not provided for unlimited calling. Offer available to new customers with 100 voice lines or fewer in select areas only, subject to credit review. BDV requires an existing Internet connection of 5Mbps or higher. $99.99 activation and $200 installation fees apply. Additional charges apply for inside wiring and/or other installation services. Phone equipment purchase req'd, starting at $85.00. Call detail is not provided for unlimited calling. Wireless Verizon Router is available for $399.99 purchase and $18/mo rental. Wireless router models and prices are subject to change. $99.99 activation and $89.99 installation fees (first three existing TV outlets) apply. Additional charges apply for inside wiring and/or other installation services. $11.99/mo. HD set top box, franchise and regulatory fees, up to $8.89 Regional Sports Network (RSN) fee, $16.49 Broadcast Fee, other taxes and fees apply. Equipment shipping charge may apply. Program availability varies by location. Number of channels is approximation. High Definition (HD) TV with HD STB required for HD programming. Certain TV plans, Pay Per View (PPV) and Subscription or fee-based Video On Demand (VOD) are not permitted for viewing in restaurants, bars or other customer service areas. Channel lineup is subject to change and not all channels will be available at all times. Blackout restrictions apply. Month-to-month service without an annual contract required. Req. compatible device and Fios® TV. Content restrictions may apply. Fios Internet req'd for in-office use. Full channel access and DVR streaming require Fios Multi-Room DVR enhanced or Premium Service. Max. combined 5 simultaneous live TV streams and/or DVR streams per media server. Streaming of TV shows and movies On Demand included in your plan is available to all business customers. Streaming of rented/purchased TV shows and movies On Demand is only available to Private Viewing business customers. Requires acceptance of Terms of Service and Private Viewing conditions at . Early access to Fios TV Mobile app begins with activation & ends upon installation or in 14 days, whichever comes first. Wireless data charges may apply. Offer available to eligible and verified members of the U.S. military and U.S. Veterans in select areas with Business Fios Internet with a two year agreement, subject to credit review. Not available in all areas/locations. Upon military service verification through Veterans Advantage, eligible customers will receive a discount in the amount of $5/month for speeds up to 500M/500M; or $10/month for 940/880 Mbps and 2048/2048 Mbps (where available), for as long as that customer maintains qualifying Business Fios Internet service. Not available for month-to-month plans. Eligible customers must complete the military service verification process within 30 days of the order to get the discount. Available to businesses with 19 employees or less. Requires current Fios Business Internet service. Business Internet Secure licenses are sold in packs of 5, 10, and 25 with one license covering one device (laptop, desktop, smartphone or tablet). One license pack at a time per customer account. Prices are monthly and exclusive of taxes and fees. Terms and conditions apply. System requirements: Windows 7 and above; Mac OSX 10.9 and above; Android OS 5.0 and above, or Apple iOS 10.0 and above. Call sales,Chat with us,Have us contact you,Already have an account?,These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent AllowedWe use technologies to collect and share information about your use of our site. By continuing, you agree to the use of these capabilities for a better experience and other purposes. Learn more in our .
Learn more

CWMA Wireline - Call Center Services

Verizon has invested in an ITIL based Program Management Office (PMO) dedicated to support all ITT72 Eligible Entities, as well as, providing enhanced support for our critical Public Safety Customers. View key information about the Commonwealth of Massachusetts ITT72 Contract No. 555593 along with specific reference materials and documents. Hosted Intelligent Contact Routing (ICR) is a comprehensive, managed, network-routing solution that intelligently routes multimedia transactions, such as voice, e-mail, chat, and web collaboration for contact centers. Hosted Intelligent Contact Routing gives customers with multiple contact centers the power to operate as one virtual enterprise. Deployed in a network-class environment and accompanied by a suite of optional managed services, Hosted ICR is based on software from market leader Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories. Our Hosted ICR service provides contact-by-contact intelligent routing, through a universal queue, that directs each contact to the agent best able to serve each customer's need, whether in a contact center, home office, or at a remote branch office location. Hosted ICR employs user-defined business rules, caller characteristics, data requested and provided by the caller, and data retrieved from contact center host computers (HostConnect) - all within our network. Verizon IP Contact Center Business Solutions Consultants are certified and highly experienced in the operation of network-based contact routing hardware and software and understand the network routing aspects needed for each customer's business. Refer to for additional details along with rates and charges. Please contact your account manager or for more information. Hosted Interactive Voice Response - Enhanced Call Routing (ECR) is a network-based Interactive Voice Response (IVR) service that provides automated-attendant treatment and routing for inbound calls using a combination of callers' menu choices, originating automatic number identification (ANI), time of day, database look-ups, caller-entered digits, and/or destination labels provided by customer systems. ECR enables callers to reach the right resource the first time, or to be transferred without having to make a new call. ECR is scalable, adapting to applications from simple menu routing to complex systems that require more advanced features. An endless variety of feature combinations is available to make sophisticated, unique, business solutions. You can also create and manage your own toll-free/IVR call plans using Integrated Call Tree (ICT). ECR eliminates the need for customers to invest in new hardware, software, and services personnel because Verizon hosts, services, and upgrades this Contact Center Solution. ECR utilizes our next generation service nodes (NGSN), and is fully integrated with the Verizon network, allowing customers to maximize their Customer Relationship Management (CRM) applications. In addition, ECR customers can take advantage of SAFE - an encryption technology that Verizon has implemented which provides added security to the transmission of customer private data. This is specifically valuable to enterprises who include sensitive personal information (SPI) in their ECR applications. When they do include SPI and have data passing from our network to the premises, SAFE can help secure that data. Refer toPlease contact your account manager or for more information. Speech Services is a suite of network-based services utilizing automatic speech recognition (ASR) and related technologies to enable callers to conduct self-service inquiries and transactions via the telephone. Speech Services is targeted primarily toward enterprise and government contact centers. By offering callers the option to use automated speech, your customers can serve callers more efficiently, reduce queues (resulting in shorter hold times and fewer abandoned calls), improve the overall caller experience, and reduce expenses. Since speech technology is rapidly evolving, Verizon has deployed speech engines from the industry's leading vendor, Nuance, to offer the most accurate speech recognition and most natural sounding text-to-speech. Verizon hosts the speech applications on a reliable, redundant, scalable platform that is housed in multiple secure data centers on our network. Our platform is engineered to deliver a robust feature set, supporting applications that allow your customers to get the most out of today's and tomorrow's speech capabilities. Refer to for additional details along with rates and charges. Please contact your account manager or for more information. Intelligent Contact Routing Integration, or ICRI, allows customers to put their Genesys or Cisco intelligent routing in the best place - in the network and integrated with ECR. It allows a customer to utilize the full robustness and complexity of their Intelligent Call Routing solution by coupling it with the power of ECR, interacting together to make smarter routing decisions to allow a customer better handling of their clients' needs. ICR Integration features include:,Refer to for additional details along with rates and charges. Please contact your account manager or for more information. Gateway is a Contact Center Services Solution that provides both switched and dedicated toll-free services, allowing customers total routing control based on user-defined parameters. Gateway permits high-speed links between a company's Customer Access Point (CAP) and the Verizon Data Access Point (DAP)-allowing customers on-premises control of their toll-free routing within our network. This can be used shorten call handling times, automate traffic, and direct calls to other locations. Gateway also allows a customer that has traditionally relied on a single carrier to begin porting percentages of its traffic to Verizon. Customers do not have to provision and support newly ported traffic, and they do not have to use a different set of network management equipment. Depending on the customer access point (CAP) provider's software abilities, Gateway can route calls in some of the following ways:,Refer toPlease contact your account manager or for more information. Verizon IP Interactive Voice Response (IVR) is a component of the IP Contact Center (IPCC) portfolio of internetworking services, which tightly couples signaling and functionality from the Advanced Toll Free and IP networks to deliver the intelligent routing and call treatment required by today's contact centers. IP IVR is a network-based IVR service that provides automated attendant treatment and routing for inbound calls using a combination of callers' menu choices, originating automatic number identification (ANI), time of day, database look-ups, caller-entered digits, and/or destination labels provided by customer systems. IP IVR enables callers to reach the right resource the first time or to be transferred without having to make a new call. IP IVR is scalable, adapting to applications from simple menu routing to complex systems that require more advanced features. An endless variety of feature combinations is available to make sophisticated, unique, business solutions. IP IVR provides customizable treatment, routing, and transfers for VoIP Inbound Toll Free and Local Origination calls that allow seamless internetworking between customer IP and TDM contact centers with the Verizon SS7 (PSTN) and IP networks. The key benefits are:,Refer to for additional details along with rates and charges. Please contact your account manager or for more information. Virtual Contact Center is a network based multimedia contact center offering. Fully managed within application hosting facilities, Virtual Contact Center provides companies with a comprehensive library of customer support capabilities without requiring a costly investment in software, hardware, and support personnel. With Virtual Contact Center, your customers can offer better customer service through a variety of multimedia contact options and customer prioritization and intelligent contact routing tools. Virtual Contact Center provides a comprehensive set of contact center capabilities. From hiring staff, training agents, staffing your contact center, and handling interactions - Virtual Contact Center provides your contact center with the tools required to provide an exceptional customer experience. Because Virtual Contact Center is a complete in-network solution, a company's customer service agents only require a PC, Internet Connection, and a telephone to get started. Backed by strict Service Level Agreements your customers can have confidence in their contact center technology regardless of the geographical or physical locations of their agents. Key points of Virtual Contact Center Include:,Refer to for additional details along with rates and charges. Please contact your account manager or for more information. Verizon VoIP Inbound is a component of the IP Contact Center (IPCC) portfolio of internetworking services, which tightly couples signaling and functionality from the Advanced Toll Free and IP networks to deliver the intelligent routing and call treatment required by today's contact centers. The IPCC services are network-based and include IP Interactive Voice Response (IVR) in addition to VoIP Inbound. VoIP Inbound is standards-compliant and provides single-call service that allows PSTN-originated Toll Free calls to seamlessly terminate and transfer to a SIP or TDM endpoints, without call re-originations that tie up CPE port capacity. VoIP Inbound includes advanced toll free features -including automatic ISDN User Part and SIP Error overflow for reliable termination to SIP or TDM devices anywhere; and, when combined with IP IVR, supports customer-driven pre/post call routing and/or call treatment and queuing for customers using Cisco ICM or Genesys Customer Interaction Management. As an extension of the Advanced Toll Free network, VoIP Inbound provides seamless service for hybrid (TDM and IP) terminations and transfers which makes it possible for customers to migrate their contact centers to IP at their own pace, without disrupting contact center operations or service levels. The customer continues to dial an 8XX number (TDM) and VoIP Inbound converts the Toll Free call into Voice over Internet Protocol, and delivers it to the contact center(s) over standard access methods such as Internet Dedicated Access, Private IP, or ISDN. If necessary, the call may be converted back to TDM for delivery to a TDM end point, in which case it will be priced and billed as a traditional Advanced Toll Free call. Refer to for additional details along with rates and charges. Please contact your account manager or for more information. Send us an email: .
Learn more

Related Devices

Smartphones

Apple iPhone 15 Pro

Starts at $33.33/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

(4371)
View details
Smartphones

Apple iPhone 15

Starts at $28.61/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

(5118)
View details
Smartphones

Apple iPhone 14 Pro

Starts at $27.77/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

View details

Questions related to "business call service"

Videos related to "business call service"

Call Filter

Verizon Small Business Digital Ready Super Bowl LIX Superfan Winners

Verizon Small Business Digital Ready - Making Impact Across the Country

Case Studies related to "business call service"

Mobile Health Services Partners with Verizon to Provide Care Business

Learn how Verizon enabled Mobile Health services to expand its services and innovate the occupational health space by expanding its services across the country.
Read Now

CES Technologies: Temporary Internet Services For Events Business

Learn how Verizon and CES Technologies improve network connectivity at large events such as concerts, sporting events, fashion shows, corporate conferences and more.
Read Now

Law Enforcement Mental Health Programs Case Study Business

Learn how the Harris County Center and Sheriff's Office have transformed the law enforcement role in crisis intervention for the county with this case study from Verizon.
Read Now

Press related to "business call service"

Verizon Business delivers network transformation services to HUB International

Verizon to build customized managed network services for over 450 HUB offices in the US and Canada
Learn more

Verizon Business and Wipro partner with Network-as-a-Service offering

Verizon Business, today announced a global Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) partnership with Wipro Limited that will accelerate the network modernization and cloud transformation journey for businesses.
Learn more

Verizon Business furthers global managed services portfolio expansion with VMware

Verizon Business is announcing the addition of VMware to the global managed Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD WAN) service portfolio contained within Verizon’s Managed WAN Service.
Learn more
Ashburn, Virginia, United States(based on your internet address)