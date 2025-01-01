Business consultation services

Customer Service for Small Business: Tips for the Holidays and Beyond Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Author: Nick Reese,The holidays are almost here, and that means more customers, more sales and lots more for you and your employees to do. But with the right mobile strategy, you can keep your customer service game strong all season long. Here's how to help improve customer service using mobile, so customers can connect with your business faster and easier. Make your website holiday and mobile-ready,Just like you stock your shelves and put up decorations, you need to prepare your website for the holiday rush. Take a look at how it runs on mobile devices to give customers the best experience possible. Here's how to help improve customer service with a mobile website makeover:,Make your mobile app a gift that keeps on giving,If you already have a mobile app it may help you track user preferences to deliver personalized customer experiences, while push notifications help you engage customers when you have something exciting to share. Here are a few ideas for how to improve customer service using your mobile app:,Embrace the magic of mobile,Your employees are essential to your business success. Here is how to help improve customer service by making sure your employees are available and responsive, especially in a hybrid work world:,The ultimate stocking stuffer: Mobile device management for small business,If you provide mobile devices for your employees, then (MDM) for small businesses is a must, as it lets you manage, monitor and control these business-provided devices. This technology makes it simple to reduce risk and protect against cyberattacks by letting you control how devices are used, when apps are updated and if devices have the right security settings. You can even lock or delete a stolen or lost device in case a Grinch gets their hands on it. If you prefer to let employees use their own mobile devices for work, you need to make it easy for them to connect. A solution like can be added to a personal device so employees can be reached by customers and access all your business communication features. Get holiday-ready with Verizon,Building a mobile-first business can help you maintain your customer service even during the busy holiday period and beyond. Don't forget to check out for more valuable resources on how to grow your small business. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. . * Indicates a required field. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed